Lady Gaga: I ‘had a psychiatric nurse with me’ while filming ‘House of Gucci’

Before Jeremy Strong’s ultra-Method exposure in the New Yorker, Lady Gaga had been trying to sell people on the idea that she was the most Method actor to ever don a Wig of Truth and make herself nauseous from the unbearable pressure she put on herself. That was seemingly the whole basis of Gaga’s Oscar campaign for House of Gucci: she spoke in an Italian accent for nine months, she was vomiting from the effort of playing this dark character, she was practically traumatized from the film shoot. Incidentally, Ridley Scott said that HoG filmed in 42 days, so I never understood the “nine months of trauma” stories, but whatever. The point is that Gaga suffered. She suffered so much that she had to hire a psychiatric nurse to be with her on set. From her new interview with Variety:
Immersive acting: For the entirety of filming, Gaga says she lived as Patrizia. “I was the same way for ‘A Star Is Born.’ I was always Ally. And for this, I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren’t related to the movie – I wasn’t pretending that Maurizio was waiting for me downstairs – I was still living my life. I just lived it as her. I brought the darkness with me home because her life was dark.”
She sought on-set help from a mental health professional during the final days of shooting. “I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming. I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me.”
Actors shouldn’t do what she did: Gaga is quick to point out that she is not sharing this new information to “glorify” her commitment to acting. “I don’t think that any actor should push themselves to that limit. And I ask myself all the time why I do that. I’ve done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career — the things I’ve put my body through, my mind. It’s like a walnut of sadness in my stomach as I say this to you. I don’t know why I’m like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far. And when it does go too far, it can be hard to reel it in on your own.”
She’s seeking advice from fellow actors how to rein it in. “It’s not a secret that I’ll do anything for art. I probably will completely change this when I have a child, but I don’t have a child yet. I want to be available and present for my children in a way that I think when you are acting in that way, it could be problematic for a child to be around.”
To me, this is more problematic than whatever Jeremy Strong is doing. Strong comes across like someone who is taking himself too seriously and is probably a bit pretentious and “actor-y,” but ultimately he gets his job done and he’s not making himself ill to the point of needing medical intervention. Gaga is making herself violently ill and she is driving herself into some incredibly psychologically damaging places. I hope she’s OK and wonder why she feels she has to do this and to talk about it. It does sound like she’s trying to figure out a way to act/produce art where she is able to function without traumatizing herself. Growth!
There is nothing more off putting than over the top award campaigning. The most recent one in history i can think of is Anne Hathaway (didnt people learn?). It just seems so desperate and takes away from an actor simply acting and hoping for the best film and perfomance. Her publicist needs to tell her to Stahp!
Yes. It’s exhausting. Hathaway, Leo, Gaga….they all just need to stop.
I was actually ahocked about Leo,i thought he waa one of those actors who didnt give a damn about blatant campaigning. However i am sure all the Leo was robbed memes ovee the years didnt help.
So I saw this movie and I thought it was…bad. Although fun bad! Gaga was good in it and very clearly immersed in the role (while imo Jared Leto was also immersed in his role but TERRIBLE. Like acting for a different movie terrible). Appreciate her commitment but take better care of yourself girl!
She reeaaaalllllyyyyyy wants that Oscar 🙄🙄🙄🙄
It seems exhausting to be around her but even more so to be her. On paper, she has everything my regular self thinks would make my life easy, but she makes her life sooo miserable by constantly looking for ways to suffer. And for what? For her art which in the most part is a radio-friendly dance-pop? I don’t get it. It’s good that she can admit that she has a problem, but I hope she seeks therapy.
I though that Adam Driver would be very method but I enjoyed watching their interviews together and seeing him rolling his eyes and laughing at her for all this House of Gucci nonsense while he apparently “just acted”.
There are so many people in the world who live with legitimate trauma on a daily basis. This just makes her sound clueless and ridiculously privileged.
My thoughts exactly. Especially with this pandemic and covid, people are suffering and mental health issues are rising. And Gaga gets her very own little psych nurse on set. Read the room FFS!
This! Please remove thy head from thy ass Gaga.
Thank you. Yes, so many people suffering for real right now and Gaga creates a lifestyle for herself that “requires” a psychiatric hand-holder. I’m so over all these entitled folks. They seem to think we are in awe of their “process.” No, I think you are silly for wanting a statue so bad that you will do just about any rididculous thing to get it.
Lady Gaga’s mental health struggles has been well documented over the years. https://www.teenvogue.com/story/lady-gaga-oprah-mental-health-medication-fibromyalgia
Was she this over the top when she did A Star is Born? I don’t remember
”I don’t think that any actor should push themselves to that limit. And I ask myself all the time why I do that”
Maybe because you are an attention seeker? I mean a lot of her stunts are all about attention for her suffering so… not that hard to figure out? I think she’s an ok actress/ musician but she takes herself very seriously…. Shes not exactly Daniel Day Lewis or Bjork level artsy
Not worth it. At all. She’s talented and has nothing left to prove. Why does she do this to herself? She’s only 35 years old.
Gaga’s story in The Me You Can’t See is very powerful. She has clearly learned that it’s critically important to take care of her mental health, no matter if others will ridicule her so if she felt the need to hv a psychiatric nurse on hand to help her return from the dark place she went in creating tht dark character for HoG then kudos to her.
I’m sure that when an actor says he/she had a physical trainer wth them on set or a masseuse or a nutritionist no one gets hysterical on hearing that.