Jeremy Strong worries that people believe ‘Succession’ is a comedy

I basically started watching Succession because everyone else watches it and raves about it. I had picked up episodes here and there in its first two seasons, but Season 3 has turned me into a Succession fan. It’s like they’ve worked out all of the issues and they’re giving the actors and writers free rein to be as magnificent and bonkers as possible. The show IS a comedy, but it’s tragicomedy, with Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy acting as the clueless “straight man” to much of the proceedings. The New Yorker’s Michael Schulman did a lengthy profile of Jeremy Strong and it ends up explaining so much about why Kendall is such a cringey character: Strong has always intended to play Kendall as straight drama, as hyper-earnest. Some highlights:
Strong initially wanted to play Roman (played by Kieran Culkin): McKay said that he was executive-producing a new HBO show called “Succession,” which he described to Strong as a “King Lear” for the media-industrial complex. McKay gave him the pilot script and said, “Tell me what role you connect with.” Strong picked Roman Roy, the wisecracking youngest son of Logan Roy, a Rupert Murdoch-like media titan. “I thought, Oh, wow, Roman is such a cool part,” Strong said. “He’s, like, this bon-vivant prick. I could do something that I hadn’t done before.”
Being cast as Kendall: “I’ve always felt like an outsider with a fire in my belly. And so the disappointment and the feeling of being thwarted—it only sharpened my need and hunger. I went in with a vengeance.” He tore through books about corporate gamesmanship, including Michael Wolff’s biography of Rupert Murdoch, and cherry-picked details he liked; apparently, Murdoch’s son James ties his shoes extremely tightly, which told Strong something about his “inner tensile strength.” At the audition, Strong, his shoes tied tight, read a scene between Kendall and the C.E.O. of a startup that he’s trying to acquire. Armstrong was skeptical. He asked Strong to “loosen the language,” and the scene transformed. “It was about, like, Beastie Boys-ing it up,” Strong recalled. “I was missing the patois of bro-speak.” By the end of the day, he had the part.
On Kendall: “Kendall desperately wants it to be his turn,” Strong said. Last year, he won an Emmy Award for the role. Strong, who is now forty-two, has the hangdog face of someone who wasn’t destined for stardom. But his mild appearance belies a relentless, sometimes preening intensity. He speaks with a slow, deliberate cadence, especially when talking about acting, which he does with a monk-like solemnity. “To me, the stakes are life and death,” he told me, about playing Kendall. “I take him as seriously as I take my own life.” He does not find the character funny, which is probably why he’s so funny in the role.
Jeremy Strong does not believe he’s in a comedy: He references Raskolnikov, referencing Kendall’s “monstrous pain.” Kieran Culkin told me, “After the first season, he said something to me like, ‘I’m worried that people might think that the show is a comedy.’ And I said, ‘I think the show is a comedy.’ He thought I was kidding.” Part of the appeal of “Succession” is its amalgam of drama and bone-dry satire. When I told Strong that I, too, thought of the show as a dark comedy, he looked at me with incomprehension and asked, “In the sense that, like, Chekhov is comedy?” No, I said, in the sense that it’s funny. “That’s exactly why we cast Jeremy in that role,” McKay told me. “Because he’s not playing it like a comedy. He’s playing it like he’s Hamlet.”
He’s not a Method actor: Strong does not consider himself a Method actor. Far from mining his own life, he practices what he calls “identity diffusion.” “If I have any method at all, it is simply this: to clear away anything—anything—that is not the character and the circumstances of the scene,” he explained. “And usually that means clearing away almost everything around and inside you, so that you can be a more complete vessel for the work at hand.”
When this piece dropped on Sunday (ahead of last night’s episode of Succession), I saw a lot of people on the timeline complaining about Method actors and actors who take themselves too seriously. Strong is absolutely taking all of this too seriously… but, like, y’all know that half of Hollywood acts this way too, right? They just don’t talk about it as openly as Strong unless they’re trying to win an award. Strong sounds like an intense, self-involved man, for sure. But his general small-m acting method is remarkably similar to, say, Leo DiCaprio or Lady Gaga.
Also: Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin are turning in completely incredibly performances week after week as well.
Brian Cox: "I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare…It’s a particularly American disease, I think, this inability to separate yourself off while you’re doing the job." pic.twitter.com/JL3NCxTVqS
I was surprised by the reaction as well. Daniel Day Lewis is a hardcore method actor and it earned him three Oscars. I wouldn’t want to hang out with Jeremy Strong, but he is so good as Kendall. The acting on this show is amazing. Even Alexander Skarsgard is fantastic in his few scenes as that Jack Dorsey type character
Ikr. I found the ridicule and the mockery on twitter borderline indecent. Wonder if it has anything to do with him being “a TV-actor”: they are not “supposed” to take themselves too seriously, unlike, I don’t know, Jared Leto, anyone?
I realize that the lines have become blurred lately, but still.
What? People hate Jared Leto for the antics he pulls. No one respects him for it.
Oh, really? I guess that’s the reason why he’s been moving from one prestige project to the next for the past twenty years and counting. But go on, tell me more about how no one respects him.
I didn’t say industry people, I said people. The same people mocking Jeremy for being ridiculous are the same ones who hate Jared Leto. Industry execs find this stuff to be catnip. Jeremy has plenty of roles coming up and will be fine. But you can bet your ass he’ll still be mocked.
@Tanguerita…Suicide Squad was not prestige. Jared Leto has notoriety and he’s a good actor, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a d–k on set (and off, apparently).
Daniel Day Lewis never sounded like a pill on set, but there’s not much gossip surrounding him either.
But Jeremy Strong’s portrait sounds like he is a good actor but also insufferable to work with. Or perhaps his castmates see that he has good intentions but is doing too much.
What’s funny is that Kendall is the most cringe-worthy character, somehow after Roman, Tom, and Greg! So Strong is doing a great job for his role w/e he’s doing.
Lemons, “Or perhaps his castmates see that he has good intentions but is doing too much.” I wonder if it’s that or if they were just being diplomatic and he is difficult to work with. Kieran Culkin really seemed like he was dancing around that.
My main takeaway is that Strong is highly obsessive and relentlessly focused. Qualities that can take someone far, but also make them pretty insufferable.
And Tanguerita, Strong was a theater and film actor before doing TV, so I don’t think it’s that.
Tbh people have always been mocking method actors the old story about Dustin Hoffman and Lawrence Olivier comes up whenever people talk about method actors. Also Daniel day Lewis came up in a different era. And Jeremy strong as good as he is, is no Daniel Day Lewis he lacks the kind of charisma and shapeshifting ability that Lewis had. I also don’t think he is much better than the other actors on the show so that also may be a reason people make fun of him for resorting to these methods when the rest of them come up with equally good performances. That said actors are different and should be allowed to use whatever method that works for them as long as it doesn’t affect other people negatively. But there seems to be some evidence that strong isn’t the most pleasant co worker due to going method. And I think that kind of behaviour belongs in a different era too. Leto has also been called out for being a dick on set in the name of method acting.
And @lemons is right day Lewis didn’t have a rep for being a dick. I know one person who worked in the technical department of a day Lewis film and he said while Lewis was in character the whole time he was nice and polite despite the characters personality. It’s the Jared Leto type where you are being a dick to cast and crew because your character is supposed to be that gives method a bad name.
@Lemons. “Suicide Squad”, seriously? How about “Lord of war?” “Mr. Nobody? “Blade Runner 2049″? “Dallas Buyers Club”? House of Gucci? Not sayin’ they are all great, but most of them are prestige projects. I am not trying to defend Leto (or Strong, for that matter), it’s obvious that white men are allowed to do things that woudn’t fly with people of colour or women.
my issue is with the reaction to this (really great) profile.
by the way, Day Lewis is just lucky that internet wasn’t around for the most part of his career.
Seconded. Leto might enjoy his off-screen antics to the point of being tiresome, but no doubt he is an incredible actor and you never see him in filler. I think sometimes he does too much, and his roles are cut back a bit, but in general he is a great actor.
Leto was by far the worst part of House of Gucci.
Daniel Day Lewis was instrumental in connecting Arthur Miller to his adult son, who is mentally disabled and was institutionalized as a child by Miller. Miller didn’t believe he would ever be anything but a burden. The son actually became an advocate for people with disabilities and met Miller once at a human rights convention at which they were both speakers. The only other time Miller met him was at Day Lewis’s urging (Day Lewis is married to Arthur Miller’s daughter). Acting aside, I think that makes Day Lewis a very good person.
I don’t know, DDL’s son Gabriel is getting into acting by starring in BEN SHAPIRO movies so I’m skeptical of “good person” if your kid thinks that’s a good idea lol
I’m obsessed with this show. I know Logan Roy is based on Rupert Murdoch and the plot is loosely based on King Lear. But does anyone else feel like the Logan kids are based on Trump’s spawn? All vying for daddy’s approval, all spoiled dimwits. He favors his daughter who has no experience with running a company. She’s married to a sh*tstain idiot and he’s given an executive role in daddy’s company.
Ha, I actually never thought of that but the Shiv and Tom thing especially fits. Although I’ll be honest that my impression of Ivanka and Jared is that they are even more terrible than those two.
And I think DJT is not nearly as savvy as Logan Roy. Trump just keeps failing up and I think Roy had to have been more competent to build a media company like he did.
Same but tRump kids are so deeply ignorant. I’m guessing it’s based more on Murdoch’s children although I know little to nothing about them. I love this show, from episode 1 and feel for Kendall the most. His siblings seem to embrace being dicks while he struggles with being awful.
@Southern Fried – Murdoch has a son who I have been told is not super interested in his dad’s empire aka Connor Roy
One son, Lachlan, is going to take over for him and supports Rupert, the other one, James, has basically walked away from the company and has separated himself from their terrible politics.
Based on the Redstones. But hard to tell the difference, lol!
I’ve always perceived the Roys as a composite of Murdoch, Trump, and whoever runs Disney. Shiv is obviously smarter than Ivanka, and not her father’s obsession (TG. I couldn’t watch that) but Connor and Roman are absolutely caricatures of billionaire idiots.
I happened to have been in social situations with a Disney spawn who was kind and gentle and tries to go around the world not making any waves, and whose interests were projects that hopefully bettered the world. That person at least had no resemblance to any of the Roys.
TBH IDK anything about the Disney family; I’m just referring to WayStar having parks and cruises divisions.
It’s one thing if an actor does these things to themself, but Jeremy is clearly taking it to the point where he effects other people. Brian Cox literally says he wishes Jeremy was “kinder to other people” and has talked with open contempt about his “process”. Kieran has also basically said working with him sucks. He needs to get over himself. This is basically his biggest role to date in his meager career and he’s acting like he’s Pacino.
Yeah he needs to chill.
From the sounds of it, the cast likes to riff off each-other and have a good on and off screen dynamic—all but Strong.
Acting should really not be that torturous. All the other actors seem to be able to make the distinction between themselves and the role, and they all turn out great performances. So IMO Strong really needs to just loosen up and enjoy the ride, be less self involved and give more to his scene partners to work with.
I tend to agree but on the other hand he might not be capable. My son is on the autism spectrum and while he can hang with his peers to a certain degree in academics, athletics, social situations, he will never be able to just relax and be as flexible as a neurotypical person. He needs to work hard to “stay in the zone” for everything and then needs time to himself to regroup.
I’m not saying that Strong is on the spectrum but his neurological wiring may not be that of most typical actors, hence his unusual methods.
@Esrom. Thank you, so much this. Most neurotypical people don’t ever realize how lucky they are and how much work it costs – being different in this world.
Unless there’s evidence that he’s neurodivergent, which there doesn’t seem to be, it sounds more like he’s a run of the mill a-hole white dude.
Winnie, what evidence are you looking for? People on the spectrum don’t necessarily exhibit external signs.
I mean, why does this man need excuses made for him? Unless he’s said “I’m autistic” or something, you can just take him at his word and his co-workers words that he’s very difficult to work with.
@ Winnie and @ Soni
I agree with you. I understand what others are saying about being Neurodivergent. But Strong has never said or alluded to that being part of who he is and why he approaches acting this way. I also think it’s irresponsible to diagnose him as such without knowing for sure. Let’s not make excuses for what seems at face value to just be a-hole behaviour.
We could spend all day trying to project our diagnosis on him. But ultimately we don’t know. We can only go by his words and actions and the accounts of others who’ve worked with him— and to me it sounds like he’s just another self-involved actor who’s too insecure to just act and not do all the unnecessary extra stuff that makes him a pain to work with.
Huh, so those on the spectrum are expected to announce this to the public? Good to know.
@Merricat
That’s not what I meant. But you have to agree it’s not good to just go around internet diagnosing people, especially not to provide excuses for their behaviour.
If we don’t know he’s on the spectrum we shouldn’t claim that he is.
I love this show so much!! It was a slow burn, but it hit me hard late season 1. Jeremy gives one of the best performances I have ever seen, but the whole cast is just top notch. I definitely see the show as a tragedy, but there is so much humor, God I laughed so hard at the end of Sunday’s episode (no spoilers). One of the best shows on TV, I wish more of my friends would watch!!
Thanks for covering this, great interview!
I haven’t caught up yet, but I totally think it’s a comedy, a very dark one that doesn’t only make you laugh at the awful awful people in its midst but makes you understand them in their awful awful frame of mind too, which is a difficult thing to achieve. I’m with the people who say that Strong sounds like a handful, but if it works for him and it doesn’t bother the other people too much (Cox sounded more concerned for him than annoyed by in the full interview, if I remember correctly) why change it?
All the different actors are amazing in this show. Just knocking it out of the park every week. Matthew Macfadyen is killing it in this
Perhaps this is why Jeremy’s so good as Kendall. He literally IS Kendall.
he might be to a certain degree, but Strong has delievered some remarkable performances before and they were quite different from what he’s playing on “succession”.
I’ll never get over how I literally bawled at the end of season 2 when it was decided that Kendall was the guy. And the way I cheered when he did what he did. I never imagined I would be emotionally invested in a character on the show, and for that I’ll give credit to Jeremy’s performance. I think his character has a natural end point, which we might be nearing, but I can’t imagine enjoying the show without him. Hopefully he’ll internalize some of the scrutiny from this profile so his co-workers don’t despise him enough to get him fired.
I love Succession. I think he’s phenomenal on it. But I don’t find this behavior inspiring or charming. I think it’s petulant and self-important. Film is a collaborative job. Nobody has the right to dusrupt other people’s work, put other people at risk (the tear gas??) Or make other people miserable when they’re there to do their jobs. There’s too much forgiveness for the “tortured artist” or “creative genius” guise to brush off and glorify bad behavior, predominantly from white men. Literally hundreds of people are on a set to make a project, it’s not all about you. Be an adult and figure out how to do your job in a way that doesn’t make other people miserable. Literally 99% off the population has to do that at their job every day.
Yep, people who worked on the trial of the Chicago seven have talked about how disruptive Jeremy was and how everyone thought he was insane for the tear gas thing but was being totally serious, while everyone else rolled their eyes.
In all fairness, Jeremy was playing Abbie Hoffman and he was a famous prankster. And Jeremy nailed it. .
100% agree Lester.
Well said.
Lots of actors land a buzzy role and then act out with high-handed behavior. They may regret it because no one is irreplaceable.
This is one of the most brilliants shows I’ve ever seen. I really like Strong’s acting in it but they are all literally amazing in their roles. Brian Cox is the best, you have to hate Logan but at the same time he has the best lines and I love when he gives the side eye to anyone.
I find Strong’s performance incredibly compelling and heartbreaking. He really sells Kendall’s pain, it’s stunning to watch. It sounds like Strong occupies a similar removed position from the group of actors in real life and maybe that does add to the dynamic and the performances. I appreciate him taking the job seriously and I don’t want to take shots at someone who wants to give their very best to their role!
I actually think season 3 is the weakest one yet. It’s still very good and enjoyable of course. But it’s like they have slightly written themselves into a corner where they have nowhere to go unless they do something really drastic.
The depiction of misogyny in the corporate world is very good in this season
Jeremy Strong is excellent but they are all excellent actors. Brian Cox especially is just wonderful.
I agree @Pilar. I feel this season is weakest because it has pushed individual episode storylines to the point where none of the characters are redeemable in any way. And sure, at the end of the day that might be the point – they are all literally rotten, damaged and will do anything, no matter how awful to each other… but for me, without a bit of humanity, these characters just aren’t as enjoyable to watch anymore.
There is a hyper focus on each characters’ utter selfishness and cruelty this season. That might very well be reflective of the reality of the Murdochs, Redstones, Mercers or even the Trumps, but I had hoped a little better for the fictional Roy kids. No character nuance (aside from Kendall’s descent into insignificance in that world). They literally all suck at this point and I’m not sure I care anymore.
I thought that into episodes 8 and 9 which are so packed with Easter eggs you practically have to watch them in slowmo.
Also no spoilers but ending for episode 8 may be a game changer.
Whatever Strong is doing, it’s working. But does Strong watch the actual finished episodes? He must not, because Cousin Gregg and Tom and Roman provide plenty of humor, enough that viewers think the show funny. That’s why the show is so brilliant — one minute you’re laughing out loud because of Tom and Greg or squirming with disgust because of Roman and Gerri, and then the next minute you are witnessing searing pain and betrayal in Kendall’s expression or feeling gobsmacked by the coldness of Mother Roy. So I’m hearing major disconnect from Strong as to what his fellow cast members are contributing, and to how the show is edited and packaged beyond Kendall’s scenes.
If Kendall was played for laughs, it would absolutely ruin the show.
I see what you’re saying. But he is played for laughs in the way Hamlet is. The constant morose melodrama is funny just for what it is. But Kendall isn’t prone to soliloquies, which would actually be hilarious.
I think you nailed it Harper. I think there might be a disconnect between what say Kieran Culkin reads closely where his character haggles over embarrassing photos from a bachelor party, whereas Jeremy Strong might read the parts where his father dresses him down and calls him an addict who has never done anything right more closely. They both take away something different from the show and neither is wrong per se.
“Method” just seems like convenient cover for being a jack*ss.
It’s about the WORK!! No, I bet you’re a d*ck at the grocery store too.
That’s what Robert Pattinson said once, right? You never see “method” actors being nice, it’s always the a-holes.
He sounds…obnoxious. Adam Driver is a great actor known for being super serious (but not quite method) about his work. Yet I don’t think he’d ever say “I hope people don’t think Star Wars is a family film!” just because he played a dark and tortured character in the films. Strong sounds like he lacks self-awareness if he can’t even admit what genre he’s working in just because he’s playing a serious role.
TL;DR: It’s fine to take your craft seriously, but be realistic about what type of show/film you’re in.
It’s a brutal comedy. I love it, but it’s often hard to watch.
Strong not getting Succession is a comedy’s is sooooo Kendall!
HBO literally bills it as a “dark comedy.”
+1
I love this show so much.
Haha exactly @ThatsNotOkay! This could be part of his thing – pretending he’s surprised people think it’s a comedy.
I f*cking love this show so much. I wish I had time to watch every episode twice. This latest episode (8) was *chef’s kiss.
I think this season is the most Jeremy has spoken on record. The other cast members were the ones who picked up the promotion slack before. Maybe, just maybe, this is foreshadowing the finale because episode 9 from Sunday was heavy, and this a show that is nothing but heavy to begin with.
Also, if Matthew Macfayden doesn’t walk away with all the awards for this season, they will be seen as a joke. Seriously. Just absolutely fantastic. His face when Shiv said he was good enough, that should be the reel sent out for voting.
I too was all in for MacFayden as this year’s Emmy winner. But then I saw Culkin slink into his chair at the end of Sunday’s episode and now I’m not so sure that Kieran doesn’t deserve it just as much. His face seemed to actually turn red and morph into that of an 8-year old boy who knew he was in trouble. Maybe Kieran can get nominated as a lead since he had a lot of screen time this season and Matthew as supporting.
Absolutely! I actually agree with both of you, but yes, Macfadyen did a terrific job this season, we could see Tom spiralling down.
Comedy is much more challenging than drama and kudos to the Succession writers and actors for blending the two so brilliantly. I belong to multiple Succession threads and it’s insane how subtle and nuanced the writing is that it takes a village to parse. Sure you also shave to tolerate a fair share or misogyny against Shiv, a lot of it coming from inside the house, but on some level it’s fascinating to see the logic that people use to justify rooting for Kendall and hating Shiv. These people vote so it’s important to under them.
what are those threads would you share them?? so into this show and all i can find for additional thoughts are reviews and comments,
Search for Succession on Facebook. There are many of course but my favorite is named a version of “little lord f**kleroy” – Great comments and people sometimes post good articles.
I always read New York Times, The Av Club and the Guardian recaps after every episode. Recaps are good but the comments are the best and really enlightening.
I notice people are trying to be nice about this, especially on twitter, but when you can skip the first 6 episodes of a 9 episode show… Guys it’s ok to say this was a bad season.
And I mean it when I say that, everything that was presented in the first episodes was resolved in 3-4-5, so we are back in square one!
IDK. It was the same with GoT season 8. Most episodes sucked but two were stunningly brilliant. I mean cmon how often does television deserve that level of praise?
I guess if you watch this show for plot, which I absolutely don’t. If you skip any of those episodes you miss hundreds of interactions between people. But again, I give zero f’s about the plot. Other people seem to weirdly care a great deal. As one of the guys on the Ringer podcast said “I don’t know what to tell you plot people” because we’re fundamentally watching two different shows.
One of the best seasons of anything ever.
Once I saw Mad Men the slow plot/character development/interactions type was ruined for me, nothing comes close to that show.
Sof – I agree that MadMen set a standard that’s hard to match, but I also credit Shameless with balancing plot and character development. The plotlines were often absurd, but the character growth (of the kids, not Frank) was consistent and plausible.
What about the episode when Kendall raps? Not comedy?!
What about Kendall even uttering the phrase “Tiny Wu Tang”?
I love Succession, but I am starting to hate major storylines just dropped bc the Roys somehow got out of it. Tom was becoming such an interesting character with possibly facing prison, and then out of nowhere, the DOJ just drops it. I feel like there’s a lot of buildup w increasingly low return on the build…
Am I just watching a show where the rich and privileged get away with everything. Am I wrong to want more tension and better resolve of the issues?
“Am I just watching a show where the rich and privileged get away with everything”
Literally yes?
Matthew Mcfadyen is one of my favorite actors. Some other favorite actors: Pedro Pascal, Will Smith, Tilda Swinton, Angela Bassett – they are able to become completely unrecognizable from one role to the next because they just *are* the character, especially their idiosyncrasies and physicality – the way they walk changes, the jokes they tell are tailored, they can exhibit smarminess or resignedness, or anger or happiness is registered in their body not just their face.
As opposed to Alec Baldwin, Jen Anniston, Gal Gadot. It’s them being themselves with their mannerisms.
Kendall acted the same in the big short as he does in succession imho?
Anyway if anyone is interested – Mcfadyen was good in Pride and Prejudice, but he acted in a great bbc miniseries that aired on pbs which was based on a book or maybe books following a man from childhood to old age, which also has Kim Cattrall in it.
An interview with an actor shouldn’t show you their whole range. I now hate 30 rock because I am watching Alex Baldwin be Alex Baldwin, or friends or horrible bosses is Jennifer Anniston do a character with Anniston mannerisms.
He’s so good looking in Pride & Prejudice, whereas I find him the opposite of attractive in Succession.
I don’t find him good looking at all but i love watching his eyes change in every role he is in?
He’s great in the first season of Mi-5 (also called Spooks) and it’s where he met his amazing actress wife, Keeley Hawes, who is one of my favorite actors.
Matthew Mcfadyen was great in Any Human Heart! That’s the name of the bbc /pbs miniseries.
So he isn’t acting when he’s in Succession then? hhahahaaaa
The story also has great quotes from Chris Evans (they went to high school together) who says he was quite the idol of the other theatre kids and Michelle Williams whom he crashed with for a good long time. The story notes that even some friends think he, quote, attaches like a lamprey to other more famous actors. But Evans, Williams, RDJ, Matthew McC only have positive things to say. At least about his talent.