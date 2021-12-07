Prince William is ‘deeply frustrated’ that ‘The Crown’ filmed outside the BBC

The Crown’s Season 5 will not premiere until November 2022. That means for the next eleven months, we are going to hear endless whining from Clarence House and Kensington Palace (Prince Charles and Prince William respectively) about how “frustrated” and “enraged” they are about this or that storyline being featured on The Crown. Charles’s careful, decades-long image-making and PR has been severely damaged by ten hours of prestige Netflix programming. As for William… the fact that Season 5 has a major storyline involving Diana’s BBC-Panorama interview is a big problem for him, especially given that earlier this year, he called his mother a delusional liar. Throughout all of the complaining and whining, The Crown has continued to film in high-profile locations across the UK. Locations like… the parking lot outside the BBC. LMAO. So we’re being treated to another “William is so mad/frustrated” story:
Prince William was today said to be frustrated that the BBC has been helping Netflix ‘commercialise’ his late mother Princess Diana’s Panorama interview for The Crown. The Duke of Cambridge is understood to be disappointed that broadcasters are still making money from her bombshell chat with Martin Bashir on the BBC in 1995.
Producers were spotted outside the BBC’s offices at New Broadcasting House in London filming a scene portraying events that followed the interview. Actor Richard Cordery, 71 – playing Marmaduke Hussey, then chairman of the BBC’s board of governors – was seen getting out of a car and walking into the building. The scene is said to have recreated when Lord Hussey arrived amid the fall-out from the programme in which Diana said: ‘There were three of us in this marriage.’ MailOnline understands the filming consisted of a single shot of him walking into the building and then back out again – but nothing further inside.
The filming took place six months after a report by Lord Dyson concluded the BBC covered up ‘deceitful behaviour’ used by Mr Bashir to secure the interview. The BBC and Mr Bashir both apologised, and the BBC wrote to Princes William and Harry. The report led to a call from William for the interview never to be aired again.
Kensington Palace declined to comment but William is believed to be standing by his previous statement following the Dyson report, when he said: ‘It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others. This settled narrative now needs to be addressed by the BBC and anyone else who has written or intends to write about these events.’
The Daily Telegraph reported today that William was ‘understood to remain deeply frustrated that broadcasters continue to make money from the interview’.
A TV source told The Sun earlier this week: ‘It’s unbelievable that in the middle of a major fight with William and the Royal Family over its documentary, the BBC would allow Netflix to film on their property. The BBC and Netflix are joining forces to do the one thing William doesn’t want — dramatising the Panorama interview which is a part of his life he has said he does not wish to revisit.’
The Crown rented out part of Kensington Gardens and now they rented the BBC’s parking lot?? Hilarious. I continue to enjoy how unbothered The Crown’s producers are about all of the royal pressure being exerted. The royals are big mad that they don’t have anything to hold over Netflix, that Netflix can’t be threatened or bargained with like the BBC or even ITV. I assume that we’re probably due for another reminder that the royals think that they can “sue” Netflix because of The Crown as well, which still sounds like a pretty empty threat. As for William’s specific complaint about the BBC “commercializing” his mother’s interview… all they did was rent out the parking lot! For the love of god.
Ah, to be a Prince of the Realm and not even have the power to shut down filming in a parking garage. Sad.
If he doesn’t want to revisit it, then he can simply not watch it. It’s like he’s saying he’s a riveted fan of The Crown and never misses an episode, so he’s incandescently bummed out that he’ll have to skip that episode because of his firm views.
I came here to say exactly that. Change the channel, visit your mistress, go for a mental-health walk, actually help your patronages, visit your children at their mom’s – lots of other things to do with your time Wills.
November 2022 ? Why do they have such long gaps!!???
Covid
Not really. Season 2 came out in 2017 and Season 3 came out in 2019 so this was always the plan (to have a break every two seasons).
I think its due to COVID but mostly bc of the new cast. there was a similar gap between Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman – the second season aired in 2017, and Olivia Coleman debuted as the Queen in 2019, then season 4 in 2020, so 2022 is in line with that, another 2 year gap between casts.
My only hypothesis is that William is upset that someone is making money and he is not getting a large cut. No other explanation for William’s “enragement” makes any sense to me with regards to an interview that is over 20 years old and is clearly public knowledge.
If someone was profiting from my dead mother I’d be incandescent with rage. I really wish the entertainment industry would let Diana rest in peace.
You also probably never called your mom a paranoid liar or sided with your mom’s abuser. This is what William did. He never speaks lovingly of his mother and only seems to use her memory as a distraction from his actions or for his own pity party.
@MAC, To the extent that I have sympathy for William, it’s here. It probably is really terrible to have a traumatic time in your and your family’s lives dredged up.
But, even though I think he is truly hurt, his acting out about it is, IMO, purely selfish. He is also very aware that any ill will towards his father over Diana’s treatment will also blow back on him as his fathers heir. If this does enough damage to the monarchy, William may never see the throne and he is well aware of that.
Diana IS resting in peace. Nothing done after she died will impact that.
I do have some sympathy, though, but not necessarily for Elegant Bill, who has been MORE than happy to trade on the image of his dead mother to further his own ends. Granny Diana? Diana’s ring prominently displayed every time his Diana cosplaying ‘wife’ makes a public appearance?
The fact is, the Windsors, Diana included, are and were public figures, so their names/likenesses/stories will be used as entertainment fodder forever. And if I thought for once instant that Elegant Bill was upset because the show brought up bad memories for him, I’d feel much more sympathy for him. But face it, if The Crown were hugely sympathetic to Charles and less so to Diana, if its narrative fit the one Elegant Bill wanted to push, he’d be FINE with the show (notice he’s enraged specifically about the Panorama interview, and we’ve already had his hot take on that one). It’s not about Diana for him, it’s about the narrative around her. And Mr. Gaslighting ‘My Paranoid Mum’ FFK can suck it as far as I’m concerned.
You can’t put toothpaste back in the tube and what happened between Charles and Diana is part of history. No amount of bullying or trying to re-write that history will work for William. His mother was treated dreadfully by her husband, his mistress and his family, and it caused her severe emotional and mental health issues that she finally managed to bring under control. One of the ways in which she found her strength was speaking truth to power instead of letting them continue to smear and lie about her “frail mental health”. I do feel a smidgen of pity for William because this is likely very triggering for someone who clearly has mental health problems of his own that he is unwilling to acknowledge, so instead he lashes out at everyone.
Tigermcqueen
This is also true with the first few seasons of The Crown and the Windsors. It fit their narrative and they loved it! A strong, young Queen E. A brave family line holding strong for the commonwealth in times of extreme crisis. They reveled in it then. Now the show proceeds with the same fact checking and writers, but the royals and palaces do not approve.
If it doesn’t help them presently they hate it.
William tends to play the Diana card for PR. LIke the time he told the world his children wrote cards to “Granny” Diana. He brings Diana up himself from time to time.
And yet, William doesn’t seem to have a problem with the tabloid vultures who made his mother’s life hell. He cozies up to them, invites them to KP, and even leaks stories to them on his brother and sister-in-law.
Seems to me his “outrage” is politically convenient (since his Tory handlers hate the BBC and want it disbanded, and he’s very cool with taking additional digs at the BBC, but can’t seem to hold the print media to the same fire).
who else should we let rest in peace? Queen Elizabeth 1? Queen Victoria? The Romanovs? As long as there is an audience fascinated with the story, it will be told.
That may be part of it. But the main part is that he’s mad that he can’t control the narrative. The next 2 seasons will involve a teenage William and he will invariably be part of the story. In regards to the BBC interview, it is widely known that William was so upset about it that he raged at Diana and shoved her. I also read that Diana was deeply shocked by his reaction.
Then if Season 6 is about the after shock of Diana’s death, we will probably get stories of William and Harry’s hard partying while Charles was being neglectful. I’m sure William is dreading that because up until now, he’s been painted as the good, responsible son and Harry as the wild one out of control. When the reality is, they both went off the rails and Harry was constantly made the scapegoat. I’m sure William doesn’t want that fact clearly laid out to a new generation.
I mean it might not be the best strategy to antagonize Netflix and the creators of the show as they’re going to be rendering his portrayal soon. They might just decide to recreate the video with the bunny…
They were both drinking and drugging in “Club H”, the basement “club” they made at Highgrove, yet Harry was the only one dragged in the press (literally and figuratively) and made to “visit” a rehab”) for smoking pot (pics and all, front page, of Dad of the Year-who ALLOWED this club to go on in HIS home- taking him).
Jais, what’s the “bunny video”????
Jais- video with the bunny? I don’t recall this?
I wonder if part of his still-vitriolic reactions about this interview stem from guilt and shame from the memory of putting his hands on his mother like that.
RE: The bunny video
There is a video from the 80s. It looks like William is around 4 years old and Harry around 2 years old. It’s Charles, Diana, Harry and William in what looks like an Easter photo call. Diana has a bunny rabbit that she’s trying to get William to pet but William has no interest in it. Then Diana hand the bunny to Harry, and literally the SECOND William sees Harry getting the bunny, he starts asking to pet the bunny over and over again. People are pointing to it as an example of William always wanting what Harry has, being envious, and selfish. There are lots of videos like that out there.
@Snuffles – listen I’m no fan of Williams but I do have *a lot* of experience with kids and that behavior (only wanting something when your sibling has/wants it) is so, SO common. Like, so common in having trouble thinking of siblings (close in age) that didn’t happen with.
William may be selfish jerk but I wouldn’t hang my hat on that as evidence.
Okay, so wait. Maybe William is freaking out because he doesn’t want that well known story of him raging at and shoving his mother dramatized on The Crown for all to see, and he has literally no powers to stop it.
I can’t decide if I would feel badly for him in that case. On the one hand, he was a child, and I don’t think any of us want shows depicting our behaviour as children for entertainment. On the other, he’s an awful, dreadful human being leading an exceedingly privileged life off the backs of others, so oh well??
@stripe True but William never grew out of that stage.
@stripes my brother still fucks with me by picking up a pencil, a stick *anything* to see how quickly I’ll mindlessly grab for it out of his hand. I’m 40.
Lol sorry was thinking of the bunny video because season 5 will probably show William and Harry as younger kids. And yeah kids definitely do that. My niece and nephew are at that stage all the time right now. If anyone has advice for an auntie that spoils them too much and then isn’t sure what to do when they fight over every toy, I’m all ears. Feel like my spoiling has prob not helped…
It’s more about looking at it in retrospect, knowing all we know now about William. Technically, that’s not fair but it’s hard not to see William getting mad about Harry holding a bunny he didn’t want and not think about all the ways William has treated his brother in recent years. If they did recreate that scene for the crown, a lot of people would make that connection too, fair or not.
Went off the rails? Eh. I partied hard when I left school, as did most of my friends. We weren’t going off the rails, we were just young and free from school and parental control and having fun! Not everyone does it (to each their own); but it’s pretty standard for young adults to party hard! It can be a part of becoming independent, of working out who you are, and just of being young and carefree. I know loads of people who used to see Will and Harry out partying and no one ever suggested that they were off the rails. They were actually relatively tame. The media just tried to paint this standard thing as ‘too much’ and ‘inappropriate’.
SKF, three years ago William drank so much at a friend’s wedding, he fell and broke teeth. That is not normal for a nearly 40 year old man. William’s hard partying never stopped and was always underplayed by the press.
They ought to dramatize the bunny event, and any other event showing Billy the basher for who he is. How sweet it would be, because it is on film and can’t be denied. The thought of this must make the bully incandescent.
So ridiculous.. they do not decide Wednesday to film someplace on Friday these things are planned way in advance and permits and permissions are granted long before filming starts so complaining at this late date is a deflection from something else, or a blatant sympathy attention grab. William need to go take a walk.
oh no, NO, not the BBC parking lot!!! Does Netflix have no morals?!?!?!?!!?!?
LOL William is so mad that he can’t control Netflix the way he tries to control the UK media.
As for this line:
“dramatising the Panorama interview which is a part of his life he has said he does not wish to revisit.’”
Look, this is part of the deal, right? And I am sure, SURE, that it sucks – that the negative parts of your life and your mother’s life keep getting brought up over and over again. That doesn’t happen to me. If I got in a fight with my mother in high school – it happened, its over, and no one has talked about it for 25 years. If my mom and dad ever got in a fight in public, no one was talking about it the next day, the next year, the next decade. So I know that it is something that none of us can really understand, but I do get that its hard, even for a garbage person like William.
BUT THAT’S THE DEAL. You are going to be the head of state. Your life is public fodder in exchange. You don’t get to say “I don’t want to revisit this part of my life so it can never be discussed again.” It happened. It’s part of history. And its going to be talked about, and trying to use your influence to shut it down just makes you look like a tyrant. If The Crown bothers you that much, don’t watch.
Couldn’t agree more! Does William not realize how many of us actually watched that interview all those years ago? It was riveting. For him to think he can erase an event that became part of the public consciousness is just ridiculously delusional. But then I guess that’s par for the course with His Royal Bitterness, Duke of Incandescence.
Don’t watch…or remove yourself from the order of succession.
If he was the type of person that could take ownership and responsibility for his actions and make amends, as Harry has done, it would probably be easier for him to see this and understand that The Crown is only doing what it was always intended to do — recreate and tell a story that is a big part of cultural history. But he will never understand this.
Someone needs to send William the never complain, never explain memo.
That motto has certainly gone out the window. All they do is cry about nonsense, drama and those chickens they sent out coming home to roost.
William “not liking something” is not a good enough reason for them to stop. For previously set precedents, please revisit Diana’s thoughts on Charles’ affair, the British media’s abuse and obsession with Meghan, Prince Andrew’s victims and so on and so forth. The Crown is not for them, its for us.
Fascinating how they twist his temper tantrums into some kind of righteous principled campaign against ill-gained profits at Diana’s expense. William drank the royal kool-aid that Diana was paranoid and now wants her voice silenced. It’s not logical that her own son, who saw how much pain she was in, would want to silence her side of the story. Whoever got to William first regarding the Bashir incident planted this seed in him that the show should never air again and he is running with it. William is such a puppet it’s laughable. No wonder the press and the government want to keep him around.
Seriously. He seems dangerously easy to manipulate. This, plus his apparent rage against “The Princes & the Press” seem like someone is leveraging William’s easily-stoked fury to delegitimize the BBC. The Tories know they can’t do anything about Netflix, but if the future king could turn the public against the BBC, well, that’s one less institution that could threaten them.
Willyboy is upset that this filming makes him look impotent. He wants to appear to have the power to shut things down. He wants to look almighty. I think the people who say he’d love to be able to send folks to the tower as King are spot on. He wants to be an unquestioned King.
Stay frustrated, other brother.
I am sick and tired of these people pretending that Diana didn’t say what she said. Despite Bashirs tactics she wanted to do that interview. She said nothing in that interview that she didn’t say to Morton a few years prior.
This. She took seventeen takes to get the up-through-the-eyelashes look while saying yank the throne from Charles.
It’s the way TOB’s statement says the interview creates a “false narrative” that pisses me off.
Like hell it does. Whatever shady tactics Bashir used to get her in that chair, he didn’t force her to say anything, those were her words, her story, her truth. The fact that no one in the media points this out is infuriating. Diana and now Meghan Markle continue to be gaslit by a whole effing country.
From what I read at the time, Diana had been looking for someone who could interview her on TV. I read that Oprah’s name had come up as someone who would interview Diana.
Since I am extremely petty about “We Are Not a Racist Family, Thankyouverymuch”, it brings me much joy to know that this bothers the ultimate CRAP out of Bitter Brother and his Feckless Father.
Thing is, he has completely lost ALL the patina from being Diana’s Son: he is fully and completely his FATHER’S son, with all of the character flaws and lack of judgement it entails.
When you’re a person of privilege and power who can’t bestir themselves to help others in any way at all, you’re left with fretting about a tv show. When does he learn his tantrums are fee PR?
I think William wakes up every morning and looks at a long list of what he can be frustrated, enraged and incandescent about for the day.
I think he eats, sleeps, and dreams his list of outrages. His daylight hours are spent planning his oh-so-clever revenge.
On the plus side, KP heating bills have dropped.
Again? What else is new? He’s a never-ending fount of incandescence.
I’m starting to think that Will might have control issues.
He needs a supply of mental Depends.
Nobody likes a whiny, Shiney, Prince of Thumbs. Move on Billy Boo.
This is so annoying. Not everything is going to be hagiography. Alexa, sit down at your grandmother’s gold piano and play “wah, wah, wah.”
There is a big right wing push to get rid of the BBC and I am convinced that William’s performative outrage is to help further that goal.
I agree @Mich, and how dare he use his dead mother as a means to further a political agenda.
@Mich. They want to assert Britishness, which is primarily Englishness, eg exiting the EU, while getting rid of a significant cultural export and identifier? Getting rid of the BBC, seriously. That’s Tory asininity. The BBC, like: fish and chips, bangers and mash, the full English breakfast, trifle, tea, the Royal family, etc, are the equivalent to the jam spread in the Victorian sandwich. If that’s part of the end goal, he’s lobbying for his exit only.
Maybe the crown should skip ahead and film the rose bush trimming. William might then not mind the bbc interview that much
Thanks Bill for the free promotion of Season 5 of the Crown.
His mental health issues may be more serious than we thought.
Maybe Harry can hook him up with some online therapy through BetterUp!
I think that whack on the head when he was a kid left him with a TBI. I honestly do. He reminds me of someone I once knew who was often incandescent with rage also and that was due to a TBI. It would explain his near constant rage and his apathy toward anything that does not directly affect him. It would also explain why they were so desperate to have Harry “help him rule.” I honestly think he has a brain injury. This does not excuse any of his anger or acting out, it just explains it to me.
He was a rage monster from the time he was a toddler. Diana didn’t call him “Billy Basher” for nothing. He was pushy and aggressive with other little kids from the get-go and constantly reminded his classmates that he was going to be king one day. The head bash may have exacerbated it a bit but he’s always had the temperment of a warthog.
I do wonder about that. But he also had a reputation as a complete controlling a hole before that. And Charles doesn’t have a TBI and he’s Satan.
I think it’s just what happens to those who belong to this cesspool of an institution.
William acted up at the York Wedding. Teasing one of his cousins (on the Spencer side) during the wedding ceremony.
truly I wish the papers would point out that if the royals actually were offended by the crown (rather than just afraid) they would take away peter morgan’s CBE since it is his show entirely, but of course they only want to slag off netflix because it is connected to meghan and harry.
William really thinks he’s the center of the universe.
There is no such thing as a democratic free press where william is concerned. No one is allowed to say sh*t about William in the media, not one thing. Look at how he smears anyone who doesn’t kiss his ass, Tom bradby, omid scoobie and amol rajan to name a few. Amol was smeared like over the press last week for his bbc doc.
This is exactly why no one calls Willie out, out of fear, because he goes out of his way to destroy anyone or anything when he doesn’t get his way. I think we should all be worried about how much of a tyrant the future monarch will become if he forever goes unchallenged.
A tyrant and a fool. Dangerous combination.
I know someone else has said it, but it’s very Trump like.
All he needs to do is stomp his feet and shout “Fake news!” to make the picture complete. Although Trump has him beat in the hair department.
William is such a wanker. How did Harry turn out to be such a charming and thoughtful young man?
There was no one to keep William’s ego in check once Diana was gone.
Bunny video – go to the last 25 seconds or so
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jL-0LsGNOP8
Thank you for this. It was fun to watch and William so predictable at the end with the bunny.
I’m glad this bunny clip had no resemblance whatsoever to Fatal Attraction.
He is sounding more and more like an unhinged micromanager and control freak. Why are they spying on this production and its locations? How many people does this production employ in the UK- they could to shoot in Ireland or someplace else abroad and take those jobs and money elsewhere. It seems this guy doesn’t have enough to do and just wants to nitpick. He can’t change the fact that these events happened and are part of the public record and history.
William might want to have a word with Domenic Raab, the Tory minister who said yesterday that they wanted to make sure that the rich and powerful didn’t get to exert their influence to protect their secrets, and basically that anything involving the royals is fair game for reporters.
So hypocritical. Same people crying about free speech after Meghans victory. Now that William is flexing, to stifle free press it’s
just fine. Smh
Previous kings could completely change entire church doctrines to satisfy their lusty marital whims, and future-future-King WorkShy can’t even impact a parking lot or rental surrounding his own apartment.
That’s adorable.
Why do we have to hear about Weeping’ Willie’s emotions every single day? I mean serious! For people who pride themselves on having a stiff upper lip I have to wonder what citizens think of all of his whining and how it translates to his pending leadership.
Cue another round of “Harry and Meghan must cut ties with Netflix” stories in 3, 2, 1…
You know, at some point it’s a matter of logic. There simply aren’t enough hours in the day for all the reported times Will is deeply annoyed/upset/angry/saddened about something. I have zero respect for the guy, but really, nothing in this piece says he’s actually voiced an opinion about the parking lot of the BBC – if the BM manufactures stories about H&M, there’s no reason to think they’re not manufacturing stories about William, too.
Him having his staff brief that he’s trying to yank the BAFTAs from the BBC, their freakout about Kate’s struggle fest and the BBC. These things aren’t made up. Billy the out of control autocrat demanding a shut down of the free press is real.
Oh, for God’s sake. He never stops complaining or whining. Highly unpleasant, unproductive individual.
I hope he does not try to pull Diana: Her True Story from bookstores next. Diana already spoke to Morton by tape recordings a few years before the Bashir interview. Diana was going to do that interview no matter what–if it had not been Bashir it would be someone else.
Oh poor William, he’s frustrated again. Somebody get that boy a sucker. (Actually, probably a pacifier would calm him down better.)