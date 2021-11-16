Prince William will be ‘enraged’ that ‘The Crown’ filmed close to Kensington Palace

More than a week ago in London, The Crown was filming in Kensington Gardens. The scene was ripped from history: Princess Diana arriving at an event in 1994, the same night her estranged husband’s Jonathan Dimbley interview aired. Diana knew that Charles was admitting to the affair with then-Camilla Parker Bowles, and she decided to wear a slinky black cocktail dress to the Kensington Gardens event. She was all legs and bare shoulders and the British papers had a field day. Here’s a photo of Elizabeth Debicki-as-Diana in the revenge dress.
As I said, they filmed this more than a week ago. The photos were all over the British media in particular. That’s been constant, especially now that the Crown is filming stuff with Diana storylines. It’s also not a surprise that the Crown managed to rent out real locations for the shoot – Netflix and the Crown has used many historic and royal-adjacent UK buildings and locations as stand-ins for royal palaces and whatnot. Obviously, Netflix has the money to rent out space at Kensington Gardens to stage the infamous scene of Diana exiting her car in the famous “revenge dress.” So I guess the Daily Mail and the Sun wanted to run the photos again, because they created a story about how rude and terrible it was that The Crown filmed “only 800 yards” from Prince William’s public housing in Kensington Palace.
Prince William faced another blow from the makers of The Crown last night as it emerged they filmed the controversial Princess Diana revenge dress scene only 800 yards from his Kensington Palace bedroom. The Netflix series recreated the evening Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, stepped out in an off the shoulder, tight black dress in a break with royal protocol after Prince Charles admitted to adultery on television.
The scene was filmed in the same spot in Kensington Gardens that Diana arrived at a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 – a position that can almost be viewed from Prince William’s bedroom and is only 800 yards away, the Sun reported.
Industry insiders have claimed William will be ‘enraged’ by the decision. ‘They could have chosen any location to recreate the scene, but they opted to select a spot which can almost be viewed by William from his bedroom window.’
The high-profile fifth series of The Crown is set to feature controversial issues such as the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the fallout from Diana’s death and and entire episode dedicated to Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana.
The source added: ‘Just imagine if he had seen. There’s also likely to be questions asked about how any permission was given to use a royal park to film a drama which the Royal Family has been so deeply unhappy about. But even more bewildering is the fact The Crown was allowed to film in a park which is also the home of Prince William.’
Imagine Prince William being mad that a Netflix show rented out space near the Serpentine Gallery to recreate a night in which his mother bravely showed up her adulterous, estranged husband? This ain’t it. I mean, I have no doubt that William was engorged with rage. He grows incandescent with rage over a stiff wind, so of course Willy was probably big mad. But… who cares? Unless William is going to show some initiative and try to throw his weight around and somehow deny The Crown any permits to film, he should probably just shut his mouth. “…They opted to select a spot which can almost be viewed by William from his bedroom window…” I doubt he was even home at Kensington Palace. He was probably at his mistress’s house.
Oh nooooo he’s going to throw another tantrum. Boohoo! WON’T YOU THINK OF WILLIAM, ANYONE?!
This guy is going to die of apoplexy at 45 at this rate.
Baldilocks’ emotions run the gamut from angry to incandescent. Despite all his wealth, resources, constant propping up and position, he had never been truly happy. It must be galling for him to know he will never truly measure up.
WORD.
Your last sentence.
If he wasn’t enraged a week ago, why would he be enraged now? And if he was really in his bedroom, hanging out of the window over a week ago, he would have seen the setup for the shoot – the lighting trucks, the camera trucks, the posters on the lampposts indicating it was a film site, etc., etc. And, even before that, the residents in the area would have been notified that a shoot was planned – wouldn’t his minions have told him about it?
Notwithstanding his rages and sulks and performative work modes, I believe William is a profoundly unhappy individual. And eventually that will manifest itself in depression. He is, as Harry said, trapped in a life he didn’t want and doesn’t enjoy. And for that, I have some sympathy for him.
He pushed Meghan to the brink of suicide because of jealousy and racism. Misery is the least he deserves. May he live a long, miserable life.
I agree with @Haylie. Misery is what he deserves. He is a coward and lashes out just like his father.
He should start by getting a life. Distance his life from his mother’s life, by not living in her old apartment and maybe stop his wife from pretending to be his mother. Then the crown won’t feel so close to him.
As for Britisy journalism and how they are are trained? Who knows? Who even invents these so called offenses? 🙄 it’s just stupid. This is isn’t the first programme about Diana, it won’t be the last. I guess outrage journalism is very profitable. In any case I’ve concluded that Britain is a gossipy country. No substance.
Says the person on the American gossip-based website. 😐
William does not know who he is outside of the monarchy. He comes from a family not known for their introspection. Report has it that all his hires while capable (read that as mediocre) are very much like him and he tells them what to do. That’s why he’s been stumbling from one blunder to another. The only way for him to look tall is if his brother is on his knees. That’s one of the reasons he sent his henchman JK to do his dirty work.
Rageful is not an admirable trait. Why present yourself as such?
I too can almost see things a half a mile away. I can also almost be Queen. Or Frank Sinatra’s child.
I just…how are these people so out of touch that they cannot read the room (guess that comes from living in castles), let alone cultural climate (this coming from people who claim to care about climate change), and just end up digging themselves so far into their own holes we could credibly accuse them of fracking? Everyone involved—from the press, the PR flacks, the courtiers, to the players themselves—are so amateur, immature, and obsolete. Down with them all.
LOL – I was coming here to comment about the distance too. 800 yards is pretty far away…that’s 8 (American) football fields – 2400 feet, 750+ meters.
They truly live in their own rarefied bubble of general ignorance – surrounded by yes men and satisfied with it because not one of them left on salty island has any curiosity about the world around them.
How much longer before the engorging, enraging finally makes him literally explode. I wish someone would stick pin in this incandescent ballon already so we no longer have to hear about him
Was wondering similarly— when does constant rage turn into wrath?
he “almost” saw, it could “almost” be seen from his bedroom window, etc – but he didn’t, it couldnt, so what’s the big deal?
also, note how Diana’s dress was breaking royal protocol, not Charles’ interview admitting to adultery. That’s just the family tradition.
Imagine if the royal family starts pressuring local governments or whatever to refuse filming permits for anything that isn’t flattering to the Firm.
Lol, that’s exactly what I thought, Becks. What’s next for William’s rage? “William is furious that he can ALMOST see the homeless living on the steps of KP! How will he exit and enter?!” “William is furious that Kate ALMOST gained a pound last week!” “William is furious that he ALMOST had to work yesterday!”
It’s so weird, isn’t it? According to the press, it seems William’s chief occupation and pastime is being furious. He doesn’t read books, no yummy dinners, no favorite TV shows, relaxing hobbies – he just opens his eyes in the morning and “Bam!” Instant Rage.
They knew who and what the permits were for, and wasn’t he on holiday with the kids about the time of the filming? This is a distraction story and ridiculous. They could easily have denied issuing permits.
Agreed.
The actress they chose is a dead ringer in these photos. Wow!!
Someone above said he’s filled with rage because he’s trapped (as Harry has already stated) in a life he didn’t and doesn’t want. I tend to agree with that.
I think he is mostly angry at the idea of a cheated on woman standing up for herself, wouldn’t want anyone to be getting any ideas on that front, eh William?
But the question remains, could Kate see it from her separate bedroom window?
Who are these “Industry insiders”? I bet it’s Becky English and Richard Eden of the Daily Mail.
looks to me like the brittish media are trying to manipulate William, or someone in his family…if Luis Miguel, la serie, has a disclaimer at the end of each episode that it is a fictional account of his life, then I’m sure The Çrown has it too…all these headlines of lawsuits mean nothing, it’s just the media manipulating the RF
Where is the outrage that the company was allowed to film on crown property? Does the RF make money off that? They should give the money back. Isn’t that the story for anything even peripherally Di-related that Harry makes money from?
I don’t think Kensington Gardens is own by Kensington Palace.
I think it’s still part of the hereditary land of the Crown, but it’s a public park and is managed by a separate foundation that deals with rentals and licensing.
Cain love the perks of the job but not the pseudo work that comes with it.
He is an unhappy person, you would think he would be strutting all over the palaces smiling because he got his wish of pushing Harry and Meghan out.
Damn the pesky Sussexes, popping up in NYC and getting international headlines.
William doesn’t own KP so it’s not really up to him. And as long as the show or any show gets the appropriate filling permits, they can film wherever allowed, it’s not based on personal feelings. And it doesn’t say he saw, just that he /could/ have. Not the same thing.
Big f$&king deal. Nobody cares. Those British tabloids make a sport of stirring of drama and rage over absolute nonsense.
Dropping this here because Prince Incandescent seems to be suffering some serious effects from his jaw clenching of the past few years:
https://twitter.com/isaguor/status/1459929798084603904
This is from the other day. It’s Getty Images, so I assume it’s not photoshopped. Don’t know what is going on here with him.
I don’t understand the point of this story. Trying to make this “the RF will sue Netflix” thing stick? Manufacturing sympathy for William? As others have pointed out, it’s a bizarre “he WOULD have been outraged… if he’d been there to see it.” The only conclusion I can come to is that someone is trying to make their click quota. Why not combine some new royal recipe of Netflix + The Crown + Diana + Charles and stick William into the thick of it too? I thought the majority of panic about The Crown was from Charles. Or is it just to divert attention from Knauf’s major f-ck up?
It… says a lot that I can no longer take stories from the BM at face value anymore. I’ve turned into that conspiracy theorist who sees coded messages in the newspaper. Only this time there IS a conspiracy, and it’s been there since the inception of this British Media/Royal Family ecology of briefing.
Angela Levin-Troll is out here trying to convince us that the “royal family would never berate Harry, they are not that type of family!” Yet here we are with William yet again “incandescent with rage!” over something. Sure Angie Troll, what were you saying again?
Lol, that crazy old bat doesn’t know to come out of the rain, let alone when to employ an umbrella. I wouldn’t cross the street to spit on her if she were on fire.
he raged his own hair out of his head so look where that got him
From the Daily Mail, “Industry insiders have claimed William will be ‘enraged’ by the decision.”
Will he?
As part of the royal rota surely the Daily Mail is capable of getting in touch with William’s people or “someone close to him” for some clarity on this issue? I mean, this newspaper is the go-to choice for Charles to promote his environmental agenda, and this newspaper has a disturbingly close relationship to Jason Knauff of “team Cambridge.” Surely they could get a more direct quote here!
In the meantime, the Daily Mail has done an excellent job of inferring William is not doing at all well emotionally. This, considering William and his family’s continuingly close relationship to the original news sources (including the Daily Mail, of course) that ran Diana’s pictures in the 1990s, is really quite bizarre.
The very idea of William, the first one at his KP office bright and early in the morning when this must have been filmed, humming to himself, just starting the coffee perking for everyone for their first staff meeting of the day, then peering out the window and – it’s so staggeringly unbelievable, I can’t even finish the thought. He was probably on vacation!
It does seem clear that the media are going to use the Crown storylines as an excuse to rehash every damning detail about Charles, though, eh?