Carter Reum, Paris Hilton’s husband, has a 9-year-old daughter he’s met once

Paris Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum late last week in a three day wedding celebration that was captured for their reality show, Paris in Love. We didn’t hear much about the guy except for the fact that he didn’t want to be filmed at first, he comes from a wealthy family and that he was worth tens of millions. It turns out that he’s also a sort-of a deadbeat dad. Carter has a nine-year-old daughter whom he financially supports, but has no relationship with. In fact he’s only met her once. The Daily Mail reported this initially, and I might not believe them except for the fact that Carter issued a statement admitting as much. A source told Page Six Carter’s daughter saw the news about his wedding to Paris and wonders why he’s snubbed her all her life.
Carter Reum has a never-before-revealed love child, whom he has only seen once since she was born 9 years ago, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told us.
The girl’s mom is Laura Bellizzi, a reality star who appeared on the VH-1 show “Secrets of Aspen” and briefly dated actor Mel Gibson. A native of Chicago, as is Reum, she lives in California with the child.
“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” said a spokesperson for Reum….
“From the beginning of Paris and Carter’s relationship, he was upfront with her about the matter,” said the spokesperson. “They are looking forward to starting their own family together in the future.”
The millionaire venture capitalist signed a document acknowledging he was the father, despite never taking a paternity test, legal records filed last year and seen by The Post show.
The source said the little girl had been “triggered” by seeing coverage of Reum’s nuptials and felt “left out of her father’s life.”
“Also, she saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him,” said the source.
There’s more in the Page Six article about how his daughter feels and it’s sad! This poor girl. Paris is planning on having twins with this man who has a terrible track record with the one child he has. No one expects this marriage to last more than a couple of years, but it might. It takes some fortitude to marry Paris. This is also kind of what she deserves, let’s be honest. It might have been a fling or things might have ended badly between Carter and Laura, but people go through those things all the time and still manage to show up for their kids. The fact that he has zero relationship with his daughter and just sends a check every month speaks volumes. It sounds like he’s made no effort to get to know his daughter in nine years. No one is that busy, especially if they’re so rich they can travel freely. This was a choice he made, just like his choice to marry Paris.
That’s really sad. I can think of circumstances in which both parents have agreed it’s for the best if the father isn’t part of the child’s life while he financially supports the kid and the kid is fine with it (not always but it does happen), but her saying how upset it made her is just terrible.
Typically that’s in situations where the parties are married to other people or maybe the other parent has something really terrible going on like addiction or incarceration. No excuse though, a child is not an unwanted pet. Doesn’t seem to be the case here though. Seems more like he wanted to throw money at the problem and that’s it.
I’m disgusted with him thinking that throwing cash her way but refusing a relationship is fulfilling his responsibility as a parent.
I am disgusted with whoever is using this 9 year old to get back at sperm donor and exploiting her situation for …profit? headlines? more child support? I don’t know who stands to gain from this but if she found coverage of the wedding it’s because she had help.
But I don’t see how Paris, vapid as she is, somehow deserves any of this.
She married it so its her problem too. The article says everyone close to Carter knows about it, I assume that means Paris too?
I don’t get it. Paris seems desperate to have her big wedding production with whoever would go down the aisle. And that poor little girl feeling so rejected. It’s sad all around.
Also Paris doesn’t look like Paris in the wedding photos. She looks like Holly Madison but I can’t figure out why.
Yes she does look like Holly!
This marriage gives me HUGE Kim & Kris Humphries vibes.
Same here. Finally getting the fairytale over the top wedding..and ignoring the fact that she isn’t in love..and neither is he.
That’s terrible, it’s like how an illegitimate child in the Victorian era would be treated! Even if you only visit on holidays, or summer break, this child deserves to know him. The way that statement references her as ‘this child’ and ends saying Paris and Carter “are looking forward to starting their own family” is so hurtful. Poor kid.
Unrelated to the actual post but the photos of the wedding look suburban fancy. Not Beverly Hills born-rich fancy.
I was going to say the same thing! I never get that with all that money she has how on earth can she end up looking so tacky all the time!
I’m so glad I’m not the only one. I honestly don’t get marrying in a tent with that kind of money? If I was as loaded as the Hiltons, I’d want some historical property, something extremely unique, not a white tent with a balloon arch? None of this checks that box.
Covid concerns maybe?
Can I play devils advocate? And go ahead and tell me I’m wrong because I do see both sides of this.
A reality star who dated Mel Gibson makes me wonder what this lady is like… perhaps she and Carter had no real relationship to speak of besides physical, she got pregnant and wanted to keep the baby, so he supports financially.
We give a free pass to women who choose not to have a baby (as we should!). Maybe he made it clear he didn’t want to enter into parenthood with this woman and this is how things panned out when she decided to keep the baby.
All I will say is I’ve known several men who are good men, good fathers, and also have another child they support but don’t have a relationship with for many reasons. Often those reasons include issues with the mother, or having had no real relationship with the mother at all.
I just wrote something similar and completely agree with you.
I wanted to say this but couldn’t think of how to put it. Its good hes supporting the child financially. But you can’t really force someone to be a good parent. I have a crap father and would have been better off without knowing him honestly. This kid is better off without the father who clearly doesn’t want that relationship.
I agree. Women are entitled to choose whether they want to parent or not, as are men. It sounds like he has upheld his support obligations to this child for her whole life. And whoever went to the Daily Mail to talk about this little girl’s (supposed) reactions to his marriage does not have that child’s best interests at heart.
Mmmm…I mentioned the possibility that kind of scenario above. And those ones do exist. But this doesn’t sound like that. This sounds like the little girl has wanted contact for a while, and he’s actually met her – which doesn’t sound to me like it was supposed to be completely financial-based in terms of his responsibility. Also, Mel Gibson is abusive, so let’s not ascribe his bad qualities to his partners without tangible proof (if partner can even be used here instead of fling).
Piratewench – *Standing Ovation*. That’s exactly what happened. I was scrolling through the comments trying to build the nerve to say this, but you’ve done it so well. It doesn’t change the fact that’s it’s hurtful to a 9 year old girl, which is very sad, but that’s on the woman who chose to use pregnancy as an ATM. At least the child will grow up in financial comfort, which is more than many children have in the U.S. and will hopefully receive a quality education and have the chance to be a better human than her parents.
” that’s on the woman who chose to use pregnancy as an ATM.”
Major, major reach. We don’t know anything about this woman. We barely know anything about him. Nobody knows who the “source” is.
How did this just come out, after the wedding? Ridiculous, that poor little girl. There’s no amount of money that makes this excusable.
I thought he was SO HOT when I had only seen photos…then I watched the trailer for her show and heard him speak and was like ohhhhhh…instantly unattractive. The deadbeat dad thing makes him straight up ugly.
We need to leave some room for men whose partners become pregnant but who don’t want to be fathers to do the support financially, but not otherwise be a part of the child’s life. Honestly, I kind of judge the mother for not respecting his boundaries in the matter and letting the girl follow his life from afar. “Your father wasn’t ready to be a dad, but he wants us to be happy.” would be a much healthier way to deal with the situation.
Yeah, he sucks, but lots of people do.
Absolutely agree
Then he should have had vasectomy, not to mention he more then willing to have kids with Paris .
Uh. He was always free to use birth control.
men get a choice, just at a different time. you choose to have sex with someone there is always that possibility.
Part of me thinks this, but another part of me thinks it’s another way to shove the responsibility onto the woman and caters to social narratives that men just can’t help themselves. A man has more control in preventing pregnancy than the woman does (assuming we are talking about cis people here). If he’s not ready, he needs to be more proactive about it. (while pregnancies after using contraception do happen, that’s not quite the case for a lot of these situations with men wanting not to be involved).
I agree with @same. If she knows about it it’s because she had help. Someone is looking for their 15 minutes and exploiting that little girl to obtain it. I have a 9 year old that has zero idea about current event news whatsoever. Kids aren’t necessarily reading current events. So yo me it’s sad that her father doesn’t want a relationship with her but also that she has people around that want to use her to get more money or attention.
It’s possible that she was just curious about her father and looked him up. I know 9 year olds who know how to search on-line. If the mother were looking for the money, she has had at least the length of time he has been dating Paris and getting media attention to do something.
I predate the internet but knew my fathers name because it was on my birth certificate and used to look him up in phone books way before age 9
As hard as it is, it’s better for this child to have a father who has been absent from birth than a half ass, in and out, lackadaisical father.
But I would have no interest in a man who couldn’t show up in a meaningful way for his child. It would make be nervous for what kind of father he’d be to my child, how he would treat an unplanned pregnancy, and honestly his sense of compassion and general decency.
But why would a man sign articles of paternity without taking a DNA test? I find this very weird. Wouldn’t you want to be certain it was your daughter before you start financially supporting the child?
I would assume because he believes her. Why request proof if you’re confident?
I have a somewhat different reaction to this article. I have daughters, and I have always told them NOT to have kids if they do not want them. I know of people closer to my own age that did, and this does not always have a fairy tale ending. Unfortunately, as this poor kid is well aware of.
To me, it seems as though Carter did not want this kid. It’s good that he is financially supporting her. In essence, he is a sperm donor who in this case signs a paycheck. If he has no desire to get to know his daughter, no matter how harsh, it’s better for her in the long run to not know him. You cannot fake love, and that’s much worse for the kid!
It would be much better if the child’s mom made it clear that she IS loved, her father is “not her father,” and find ways to help her deal with her reality as it is.
People sometimes change, but Paris should pay close attention to this. It is a red flag.
The way this is written is incredibly insensitive and cruel towards that little girl. My heart breaks for her. My dad always put his new wives ahead of me and basically forgot about me each time he remarried so this really hits a nerve. I hope his daughter has a lot of emotional support from other family…this is one of those things that can wound you for life.
100% on brand for Paris and people she respects and associates with.
I am the kid of a similar situation and I cant even tell you how much I am still affected by it 50 years later. It is so painful for me, maybe not for others in similar situations. also, I was always angry that my mother never stuck up for me and at least once made it known how I was feeling. maybe this is a cash grab for whoever leaked it but maybe they are just doing what I wanted my mother to do, make some public statement that this is not ok or a victimless situation.
I cant imagine having a baby with someone that is already a terrible parent and has shown that they will not love this or any future child unconditionally
Why is this in the news? A 10 year old girl is involved. It should all be kept private.
I’m sorry to say this. But she chose to have his child. He is financially responsible while he may not have wanted to have a child at all.
Maybe he resent her mother, and doesn’t want anything to do with her.
Yes it’s sad, yes the child is innocent but maybe he didn’t want to be a father.
I would hate to become a mother against my will so I kind of get it.
Parenthood has to be a choice for men and women.
Well he chose to have sex with her without birth control. See how that works?
Parenthood is COMPLETELY different for women because they have to be pregnant and labor and are expected by society to be primary caregivers.
I feel for the little girl is who is seeing her father all over the place having just married and talking about having kids, on the other side is a man who clearly didn’t want a child a decade ago but is still doing the responsible thing. He probably told the child’s mother he didn’t want a child but would offer monetary support and that was it. If he was clear about this with the girl’s mother, then this is on her and up to her to explain to her hurt daughter the situation. This has nothing to do with Paris.
Yikes but pretty sure Paris knows about it. I wouldn’t marry someone like him bc if he might act the same in future. Never say never 🤐
Those who use children for any reason are despicable. “Deadbeat dads” are those who do not support their children in any way, whether emotionally or financially. That’s not the case here. This fellow is and has been financially supporting the child. None of us know the reason why.
The question is, “Who benefits from these stories?” It certainly is the child. It isn’t Paris. It isn’t Carter. Who is left?
I feel for that poor girl but also echo sentiments that it’s better she not be around who’s biologically her father but completely disinterested, but I do think it will take a long time for that to make sense to her.
Can we just say how odd it is that this man has so much money but reality stars are his “type” apparently? Money can’t buy class, I know, but he probably has options (semi-secret child notwithstanding.)