Carter Reum, Paris Hilton’s husband, has a 9-year-old daughter he’s met once



Paris Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum late last week in a three day wedding celebration that was captured for their reality show, Paris in Love. We didn’t hear much about the guy except for the fact that he didn’t want to be filmed at first, he comes from a wealthy family and that he was worth tens of millions. It turns out that he’s also a sort-of a deadbeat dad. Carter has a nine-year-old daughter whom he financially supports, but has no relationship with. In fact he’s only met her once. The Daily Mail reported this initially, and I might not believe them except for the fact that Carter issued a statement admitting as much. A source told Page Six Carter’s daughter saw the news about his wedding to Paris and wonders why he’s snubbed her all her life.

Carter Reum has a never-before-revealed love child, whom he has only seen once since she was born 9 years ago, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told us. The girl’s mom is Laura Bellizzi, a reality star who appeared on the VH-1 show “Secrets of Aspen” and briefly dated actor Mel Gibson. A native of Chicago, as is Reum, she lives in California with the child. “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” said a spokesperson for Reum…. “From the beginning of Paris and Carter’s relationship, he was upfront with her about the matter,” said the spokesperson. “They are looking forward to starting their own family together in the future.” The millionaire venture capitalist signed a document acknowledging he was the father, despite never taking a paternity test, legal records filed last year and seen by The Post show. The source said the little girl had been “triggered” by seeing coverage of Reum’s nuptials and felt “left out of her father’s life.” “Also, she saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him,” said the source.

[From Page Six]

There’s more in the Page Six article about how his daughter feels and it’s sad! This poor girl. Paris is planning on having twins with this man who has a terrible track record with the one child he has. No one expects this marriage to last more than a couple of years, but it might. It takes some fortitude to marry Paris. This is also kind of what she deserves, let’s be honest. It might have been a fling or things might have ended badly between Carter and Laura, but people go through those things all the time and still manage to show up for their kids. The fact that he has zero relationship with his daughter and just sends a check every month speaks volumes. It sounds like he’s made no effort to get to know his daughter in nine years. No one is that busy, especially if they’re so rich they can travel freely. This was a choice he made, just like his choice to marry Paris.