NYT: The ‘majority’ of British people are ‘fed up’ with Duchess Meghan

Over the weekend, the New York Times published a story about the Duchess of Sussex and the Mail on Sunday’s appeal hearing. The original headline was “Meghan’s Image, Battered in Britain’s Tabloids, Thrives in US.” They changed it to: “For Meghan, an Image Rendered in a U.K.-U.S. Split Screen.” I wonder why! Could it be that even the NYT pulls their punches about just who “hates” Meghan and batters her? They also pulled their punches with the sub-head: “She has re-emerged in America as a formidable A-list celebrity and social activist. In Britain, however, Meghan remains a polarizing figure.” Ah, yes. A polarizing figure. A quaint term for “the victim of one of the most vile character assassinations of the past twenty years.” Some highlights from this NYT story:
Polarizing: In Britain, however, Meghan remains a polarizing figure. She is admired by some, particularly the young, for having brought a breath of fresh air into the musty House of Windsor, but reviled by many others, not least the tabloids, which cite her misstatement as evidence of a broader pattern of duplicity and manipulative behavior.
Penny Junor speaks: “The majority of people are fed up, to the back of the teeth, with them,” said Penny Junor, a royal historian. “They said they wanted privacy, but then they never stopped looking for attention. And now, all these months later, we’ve had this discovery that she’s been lying to the court, or failing to remember.” None of this particularly matters in the United States, Ms. Junor was quick to acknowledge. If anything, the split-screen images of the past week have vindicated the couple’s decision to leave the realm behind.
Injecting herself into politics! Harry and Meghan have been able to control their image much more effectively in the United States than in the tabloid-dominated British media. She has injected herself into the American political debate in a way that would have been inconceivable in Britain, where members of the royal family scrupulously avoid politics.
On successful women: “We tolerate success in this country, but we don’t celebrate it,” Ms. Junor said. “In America, they glorify success.”
Imagine “tolerating” successful people. Imagine your national characteristic being described as “tolerant of success.” Anyway, in case anyone needed reminding, what happened in the UK last week was absolutely bonkers. The Mail on Sunday couldn’t just take the L and walk away, and neither could Prince William, Duchess Kate or Jason Knauf. The future-future king authorized one of his closest aides to turn over curated “evidence” to help a right-wing British tabloid smear and attack his sister-in-law. It was especially crazy to see all of those dusty, angry, success-tolerating people obsess over a woman who left that country in March 2020.
Absolutely disgusting. Also, does she think that quote about tolerating success not celebrating it makes her or “them” (as in her vision of Brits) look good?
Why is this hag going on about “we’re so sick of them!!”? They’re GONE. Move ON. They sure do spend lots of time talking about people they supposedly don’t care about (obviously they do, though, and the success of the Sussexes sickens the saltines).
Haha I just said something similar about the “we don’t celebrate success” part.
But that’s the other thing that I bring up when I engage in the comments (which I need to stop doing) – what has Meghan done that is putting herself in the spotlight? she made two appearances last week in NYC, before that we hadn’t seen her in over a month, and then it was just a few days in NYC again, and then we hadn’t seen her since her birthday on August 4 if I’m remembering correctly, in the video with Melissa McCarthy. So how on earth is she always out there, always asking for publicity, etc. It’s not her fault the british press can’t keep her name out of their mouths.
Yes, comment twins, LOL.
It’s the same when people say “she can’t stop talking about the Royals!!” when Meghan has literally said nothing since the interview except in her legal case releases.
I’m a Brit and I’m not sick of Meghan. What I am sick of are the embittered, Brexit championing, sewage in water tolerating nut jobs who scream the loudest. The press & RF tried and failed to destroy her so they are using their various mouth pieces and attack dogs again. Brand Uk is forever tarnished. To make matters worse the cash for access royals left behind are simply useless and not up to the job. Britannia will not be ruling any more waves anytime in the nearest future.
How do the Brits tolerate this kind of incompetence and lack of services by their leaders. Just the idea of sewage in the water should have them hopping mad and out in the streets demanding their government fix things
Penny Juror is a bad joke, railing against success and writing her millionth item on how sick Brits are of reading about the Sussexes. Lol. She’s a hairball that the queen coughed up.
I legit laughed hard at that not celebrating success comment. We are taking about a nation that still prattles on about a football match where they won against Germany in 1966. These people oy.
NYT has turned into such trash. No doubt They’ve hired someone to go to rural diners and explain why they hate Meghan because of their economic anxiety.
Ha! I see what you did there.
The NYT has been very problematic for a long time and seems to bend over backwards to present things in a way to curry favor with the rightwing crowd.
This. That’s why I cancelled my subscription. No sense in paying someone to enrage you.
I know Sussex Squad are telling Squaddies not to click on these articles that are written by these bitter brits. Shameful that the NYT is acting like that other NY rag regarding Meghan. Did Murdoch buy them too?
It’s even bylined by the London bureau chief of the NYTimes. Disgusting.
I gave up on the NYT during the Trump era and I have never looked back. Every now and then I see people complain about the NYT and I feel like I made a healthy choice. As bad as it is though, it’s still nowhere near as bad as the UK media.
Let me guess, they wrote this whole article and never referred to the word “racism” once let alone misogynoir. Maybe they said “racialized”? Ugh.
The NYT is a terrible joke these days.
The NYT should be ashamed of itself for relying on someone like Penny Junor and letting her make broad generalizations without pushing back on them.
I mean…tolerant of success, but don’t celebrate it? Does she think that makes the UK look good? What country does not celebrate success? Does she mean the rich white aristocrats don’t celebrate success, because they don’t understand it, because they were born on third base?
Right? They just had to go to one of Meghan’s self-defined haters and report her poison-tipped words.
What people like Junor, Levin et al don’t seem to realise is that in casting Meghan as one of the most notorious women out there, they’ve immortalised her. She’ll figure heavily in history, sociology, politics, anthropology and a plethora of other disciplines, while the ‘English Rose’ will be vaguely remembered for her wardrobe choices.
Exactly. I’ve been saying for ages that they’ve inadvertently become Meghan’s marketing and PR. The over smearing is their undoing. What they mean for evil keeps turning around for her good.
I think maybe some of them do realize it and that’s their intent because without access to the Sussexes, all they can do for income is bait people with hateful headlines about them to get clicks.
They’re horrible people and this will backfire on them eventually.
If Britain is so sick of Harry and Meghan, stop talking about them. Is she a simpleton?
They make their name and career off of people they claim to hate and despise. Every single article is a British journalist or columnist (professional shitstirrer) complaining about something or someone.
They “tolerate success” and glorify those who were shot out of the correct birth canal. How progressive and intelligent. And what a slap in the face to successful people in the UK who weren’t born in the aristocracy.
I’m just shocked they didn’t write a story headlined: “Duchess Meghan hated in Britain, loved in the US. Here’s why that’s bad news for Joe Biden.”
Tolerate success? How pitiful in this day and age especially for women. Why don’t they celebrate it and encourage and applaud it?
The small minded, petty hateful people of the British press are just too exhausting. How embarrassing to come across as, we don’t support success.
Imagine thinking that earning your money through hard work is bad? But being an inbred ignoramus with a trust fund is the perfect example. How dare a black person be… rich without being our entertainment and demanding respect!! Delusional morons.
Yes, Penny Junior is right about this. Being successful just gets you jealousy “who does she think she is, flaunting her success…”, but heroic failures are the stuff of legends (think Charge of the Light Brigade). There are books and studies written about this.
A friend of mine from Newcastle, who grew up in a family of three generations on the dole, left to get a job in London. He didn’t become wildly successful, but enough to get a house and live comfortably. When he went back to visit his mother everyone treated him like he was a traitor to his class, like he’d become a robber baron or something.
If it was true that the UK was fed up with Meghan, she wouldn’t be talked about everyday and her name wouldn’t be inserted into articles that have nothing to do with her. With the UK, the opposite is always true when it comes to Meghan and Harry. Penny Junor should have been disqualified to comment on Harry and Meghan in the US when she called black people “coloured” on national TV.
Penny is a mouthpiece who infamously said Diana was lying about Camilla shagging Charles a day before their wedding because it was a blow job at best. The woman and her ilk are deluded. They’ve failed to realise that the RF they worship is in tatters and the glitter has fallen off the turd.
Like any addiction is remains unacknowledged otherwise they would have to face the truth and they can’t handle the truth.
Most Americans don’t care because they see it for the smearing BS it is. They know some Brits look down on Americans in general. We are opting to stick up for one of our own.
Tired of H&M? I have an easy solution Penny – stop writing and talking about them! And tell the other rats as well.
They’re “fed up” with her. Well then they should stop clicking on websites about them and stop buying British trash tabloids that are writing about her. Meghan doesn’t even live in their country anymore, so if they’re still being constantly exposed to her then it’s because they’re choosing to seek out articles about her.
Guess what Salty White Folks Island, Meghan gets to breathe and exist and thrive in the world, so get over yourselves.
How can they be “fed up” with someone who doesn’t live in their country and never speaks about them? They sound like abusers “fed up” that their victims are ignoring them.
The UK media are a bunch of bunny boilers–I won’t be IGNORED, Dan–Alex from “Fatal Attraction”. I hope all the rabbits in the UK are under protection. The UK media would boil the lot of them to get Meghan’s attention, and then blame her for their deaths (look what you made me do)
‘In my world we tolerate success and venerate nepotism. Just ask me, Penny Junor, daughter of a knighted newspaper editor. Everyone in Britain thinks like me, and that’s why the NYT asked me about this. There is no way there are other ideas about Markle floating around GB, no way I, a very wealthy, older white woman, am not representative of anything other than a tragically outdated and selfish worldview rooted in colonialism, and no way this isn’t also Meghan Markle’s fault.’
And I, PJ, want what she’s got.
100
“Tolerating success” is another way the British classist society keeps the “lower-class” down. You inherit your status or you are gauche. Why bother aiming to be successful, you are likely to be intolerable….cue snobby a British snicker towards anyone actually trying at anything.
Capitalism has its faults but this way is truly oppressive and disgusting.
Penny Junor is such a lying @sshole. Tell me again why he’s called “Sir” Richard Branson if you don’t celebrate success but only tolerate it? You mean you don’t tolerate (or celebrate) the success of black American women who dare to marry into your precious alt-white royal family.
such rubbish, you’d think people were burning effigies in the street of Meghan, this woman is a complete fool.
I really don’t think turning this into a USA vs Britain contest is going to end well for Britain.
To be fair, lately, the UK has shown itself incapable of acting in its own best interests.
“Harry and Meghan have been able to control their image much more effectively in the United States than in the tabloid-dominated British media.”
The phrasing of this is unpleasant. Suggesting that if Harry and Meghan weren’t somehow reining in the US media (as if they could), their coverage would be exactly the same as the smear-riddled UK.
I chose to see it differently. To me, they were able to control the lies against them much more effectively in American than in the UK with its corrupt invisible contract ridden BM.
I think they can “control” their image more because the US isn’t obsessed with them. Royalty doesn’t mean anything in the US; it’s not our culture, but just another kind of celebrity – and H&M haven’t done anything here that would interest the tabloids. A quiet life and only saying what they want to say.
I think most Americans don’t give that much thought to the BRF or H&M. I see all of them as a form of entertainment. They’re all basically celebrities – no more, no less.
LOL.
The BM could not get Meghan to bend to their wishes, so of course they’re fed up of her, because she outsmarted them at every term, continue to write your hatchet pieces.
Young people are not as gullible to believe all the BS the tabloids write.
When are the BM going to realize there is no more British Empire anymore, what not write about the raw sewage getting dump in lakes/rivers.
These people! She’s not visiting your universities, she’s not talking to your politicians, she’s not in your country anymore. You told her she was a failing in every way so she bowed out, resigned and left. WTH I’m just gobsmacked that they won’t leave her alone.
That Penny Junor quote about Brits “tolerating success” and not celebrating it really sums it up. God forbid you earn things through hard work and merit. Ew! That’s for commoners. No, the only thing worth celebrating is pedigree and other accidents of life that one has no personal control over. Explains why they put up with that pack of con artists living in their palaces for hundred of years – and pay them to do it!
I realize we have our own major problems here in the U.S. but damn, do these useless stiffs make me proud to be American.
This. Nailed it.
I really do wonder what’s going on in the UK…
I am a huge fan of cricket and having been following the claims of racism made by an Asian player, that he experienced at a county cricket club.
The similarities with Meghan’s UK experience is something…
Outright racial slurs, demeaning nicknames and dismissiveness of mental health issues.
And when he complained, he was smeared as a trouble maker and difficult. The club staff even wrote a letter about how difficult he was and how much he demanded of staff and they didn’t feel he deserved an apology. Sounds familiar??!!!
There really seems to be a playbook on hand on how to discredit victims of racism.
Yeah, I don’t think you have to wonder, it’s flat out obvious. The same US style Trumpism/racism is a world wide export now. Although I’m not saying this was invented by Agent Orange but he helped water the seeds.
And the cost of this petty little “win” will be Knauf having to turn over all his emails mentioning Meghan, uncensored. This will surely go well for him.
This also seems like an attempt to get the American media to treat H&M as “controversial” figures, just like the British press does. There is a reason the hashtag FTFNYT exists – F The Fing New York Times.
The daily fail even has an article comparing Adele to Meghan that’s how obsessed they are. Cause they’re not getting anything from the Cambridges. They even had an article seemingly complaining about the slimmer monarchy during the royal Hall performance. Yes even they see that will and Kate are boring and won’t give the rota the clicks and advertising they need. They know that they haven’t had this much interest or headlines since Diana. So sadly Meghan will be on the chopping block until they move to the offspring
Basically the British journalist at the NYT was called on to spread the British press take on the courtcase etc to the US.
Penny says brits are fed to with Harry & Meghan- why is she talking about them then? Why did she suggest to the same newspaper a few months ago that they would get better press if they come back to Britain & take pictures with the kids?
A US royal commentator posted research that Meghan was the most googled royal in Britain with 1 million searches & the daily shows ignore genuine royal stories like Andrew getting a loan paid off by a Tory donor to obsess about fake news about Meghan so somebody is interested. Just yesterday Lorraine was saying they should visit the queen at Christmas claiming the family hasn’t seen Archie for years & Elizabeth needs to meet her namesake.
It’s true about Brit media at least resenting success which is why so many British actors & musicians stay in the US once they’ve made it. The media are even turning on Adele which I never thought I’d see. Although guess her having a black boyfriend & being interviewed by Oprah could be the real reason for that
Mark Landler (writer of the story), is the London bureau chief for the NYT. He must have some kind of relationship with Junor because he’s quoted her in most of his articles about the Sussexes over the last (almost) two years.
Thank you so much for the context. I’m so interested in process. I wonder if US NYT editors realize they are importing right wing / nepotism rhetoric to their pages. Penny Junor should not show up in any publication that aims for anything approaching balance. I’ve been reading brokenbottleboy since someone mentioned it here and the whole system in Britain is … something.
I personally cannot believe how much my respect has diminished for the royal family (and their sycophants). This is who they are. This is what they are. Yes, it is as moronic and grotesque as the Trumps. Abolish the monarchy.
It turns out that QE II’s forebears were right about the need to maintain the mystery. The more we learn about the BRF and the UK class system, the grosser it gets.
This is another shining example of why the New York Times is overrated and I cancelled my sub.
I also think Britain may be the only country that doesn’t celebrate success. So why cheer at those football matches? What’s the point? Weird flex.
The British royals don’t dabble in politics my ass.
I wonder if the tabloids will even report on the ruling when the MOS loses its appeal? It won’t fit in with its evil Meghan narrative.
They will report on it. They’ll just pretend to be shocked by the ruling just like the last time.
Well, we are fed up with the Royals. Can’t wait till Will and Kate are booed when they come to NYC. Can’t wait for shouts of Meghan!!! Harry!!!
The NYT article was about taking the shine off HM 2nd great NYC visit. The papers plastered stories about each event and M’s court apology failed to smear her as hoped for. Enter bitter Karen for clean up. The playbook needs new moves. How many bitter witches are on rotation for HM next successful outing? It’s about content and character not batsh*t opinions to prop up what’s dead ( royals)!
I thought the article did a good job of illuminating how the British disdain for her is based on snobbery and ridiculousness. To acknowledge that “the majority” hate her, despite her being popular with the youth also reveals how out of touch Junor is.
Overall, I think coverage like this is fine. It’s unfortunate they rely so heavily on these deeply biased sources, but hopefully anyone not a royalist will peep Junior’s skewed perspective.
The desperation of the British media is so cringey. Meghan doesn’t need them, but they need her. They hate that, so they’re just going to keep bullying this poor woman until she breaks (she won’t).
Lots of loaded language and misogynist dog whistles in that story. So many ways to approach the tabloid battle story and the NYT takes the low road. Lazy and disappointing.
Maybe if the ffk and ffq did some actual work, then these obsessive, racist, abusive assholes could focus on the work they were doing instead of constantly attacking and berating a woman who said bye Felicia to them almost two years ago.
You know: I’m starting to get fed up of Meghan, too. These people (all dem) need to be dragged through their filth and she’s still protecting their reputation and saying nonsense like “Senior Royal A”, all the while everyone and her daddy can call her out her name. She needs to stop going high. Go low, Meghan. GO LOW. I’m tired. I’m fed of the Pennys and the Jasons and the Piers and Williams. Give it right back. No more high road, moral ground crap. Let everyone know who said what, who is sleeping with who, who did that!
And you really think she can win by doing that? Harry is likely the one with that kind of evidence anyway.
As a couple of other commenters have noted, the NY Times has really gone to hell, which is especially obvious with its “both sides” coverage of neonazis in the last few years.
To answer everyone’s questions about what the hell is happening in the UK – I think the UK is going exactly the same way as the US tragically. The vast majority of the country is pretending the pandemic is over. No masks, anywhere. No one caring about the people in society that still have to isolate and displaying a frankly eugenicist (and so essentially fascist) mindset. Apparently 1 in 5 of the over 60s in the UK are millionaires. That age group are the ones who overwhelmingly voted in a fascist, authoritarian government, who are literally using the Hitler playbook to destroy our democracy. Its terrifying to watch. They are also destroying and privatising our NHS, have killed over 140,000 people from Covid, and normalised further deaths. No one cares if people die any more. Our press supports all of it and there is no one in the main stream media holding them to account.
Of course the UK has always been vastly racist, imperialist and colonialist and it now feels like we’re reverting to the overt racism of the 1970s. It’s felt that way since half the country voted for Brexit, and all the racists felt emboldened to crawl out of the woodwork. Our government, and our PM are wildly racist. Boris Johnson is essentially a 2 pence Trump.
Here where I live in London, people love Meghan, and plenty think the royal family are at best redundant, and increasingly people realise they’re a scourge on society, but most people here also voted left wing. The rest of England is disturbing to put it mildly, becoming Increasingly nationalistic. And yes, there has always been some English bs attitude, driven by the press about looking down on Americans – and the rest of the world for that matter – its pure English exceptionalism. And yes, there has long been an attitude of knocking people down for being successful in England – our press have loved to do it for as long as I can remember.
I’m horrified to now find myself trapped in this hellhole – or ‘plague island’ as some of us call it now. Its sort of like ‘Midnight Mass’ but on a larger scale. I’m genuinely scared to be here and wish I could get the hell out.
That whole artcle is plain bullshit. If Baldy and Keeny Kate think this is how they’ll gain popularity in the US, well, they’re more stupid than I thought.
Also, speaking/actually doing something for civil rights etc is = looking for attention. LMAO PLEASE SHUT UP.