“John Mayer messaged one of the many Swift fans sending him death threats” links
  • November 16, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

John Mayer challenged one of the many Taylor Swift fans who have been sending him death threats and nasty messages. [JustJared]
Chrissy Teigen & her rich friends cosplayed poor people for an “elaborate” Squid Game-themed party. Super-relatable. [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart wore a lacy little black dress this weekend. [GFY]
Steve Bannon: indicted for contempt of Congress. [Buzzfeed]
Elle Fanning wore Versace & a severe hairstyle. [RCFA]
Hawkeye has a branding problem & a likeability problem. [LaineyGossip]
Is marijuana about to be decriminalized at a federal level? [Towleroad]
Mahershala Ali is such a sharp-dressed man. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Recap of this week’s Succession (spoilers). [Pajiba]
John Goodman gave an update on Katey Sagal. [Seriously OMG]
The United Nations chimes in on America’s terrible abortion laws. [Jezebel]

Embed from Getty Images

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““John Mayer messaged one of the many Swift fans sending him death threats” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    November 16, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    John had to find a way into Taylor’s Red weekend. He’s probably jealous that folks are dumping on Jake and not him. Fool.

    Reply
  2. Va Va Kaboom says:
    November 16, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    NGL, I wait with baited breath for whichever of Taylor Swift’s exes finally sits down in an interview/Twitter spat and says “let me tell you about your girl….” She’s been damn lucky so far, but it won’t last.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      November 16, 2021 at 12:53 pm

      🙄 If there was something to say, they have already said it.

      Reply
    • ME says:
      November 16, 2021 at 12:55 pm

      Don’t get me wrong, I think Taylor is super talented. I just want to know, has Taylor ever done the dumping instead of always being dumped? Was she wronged by every damn guy she dated? Was she the innocent, perfect angel in every relationship? I want her to release a song where she blames herself for one bad relationship (maybe she already has I don’t know?). She’s just like a KarJenner, never the bad guy.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment