Why did Taylor Swift cast anti-vaxxer Miles Teller as her d-bag ex? Oh, okay.

Taylor Swift’s promotional blitz for Red (Taylor’s Version) continues. Last Friday, she dropped the short film, which she wrote and directed, for “All Too Well.” The video is just a straight narrative of her all too brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, the man who stole her scarf and broke her heart. But that’s not all! She’s just released a music video for a song “from the vault,” as in a song which was not on the original Red album. The song is “I Bet You Think About Me,” and the video was directed by Blake Lively, in what is Blake’s directorial debut. Here we go.
It actually took me a second to understand what was happening – I thought the Taylor character was stalking her ex’s wedding and I was like “well that’s on brand.” But no, the story is that her ex can’t stop thinking about her, even on his wedding day. The Taylor character is a ghost of her ex’s memory. That too is on-brand, and I kind of understand why this one was kept in the vault. She’s expounding on the idea that her ex will always regret leaving her, always regret not marrying her and this is Taylor imagining that her ex is still obsessed with her… even though he was clearly the one to end things? LOL.
What’s weird about this is that her “ex” in the music video is played by Miles Teller, who has been in the news this year because of a lot of reporting around the idea/reality that he’s an anti-vaxxer whose unvaccinated ass spread Covid to cast and crew on a project over the summer. Maybe that was the purpose of hiring Miles Teller: clearly, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were not looking to make “the ex character” sympathetic. We’re supposed to come out of the video thinking “that guy is a douchebag.” It helps that they cast someone everyone already knows is a douchebag.
Update: Miles heard everyone questioning why Taylor hired him and he would like everyone to know that he’s vaccinated. The Snake Fam isn’t buying it!
Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.
— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 16, 2021
The other day I said I’m too old to be this excited about the 10 minute version of All Too Well. It turns out I’m just too old for all of this. It’s exhausting. Just give her the f***cking scarf back already.
Colin Jost said that on Weekend Update immediately after Taylor sang the 10 minute version of the song on SNL.
We don’t get SNL in Italy so I don’t know who he is, but this song makes me cringe.
Not a huge fan of either woman but casting this dips__t as a dips__t is something to respect!
I wonder if he gets it?
Seems like a mean thing to do someone you’re working with. Like haha I only cast you, because I actually think you’re a d***? I don’t think its that deep. He’s a good actor, she wanted someone that could portray what the song calls for, a deep regret for ever leaving her and how his life will always be missing that “something”. The other stuff she probably didn’t care about, or thought it wasn’t a deal breaker.
He does dbag like nobody’s business. It’s perfect casting
But hiring a douche bag still got him a paycheck. No TS. Especially in the scene where youare breathing his air.
That may be an interesting idea, but apparently Taylor is good friends with Miles and his wife, Kaleigh Sperry, who is also in the video playing his wife. Kaleigh is the one Taylor gives the scarf too.
This just means Taylor is like the rest of us; knows people close to her with different views. Now maybe she shouldn’t have hired him, or maybe she didn’t know his stand and what happened, but I get the difficulty with it. Unfortunately, he’s a good actor. I know on here to some it’s easy to decide to cut people out, but I get it might not be to all, and we do know that things in the media can be blown up. Not saying in this case it is, just that it can be. I feel like I’m being such an apologist for Miles, and oddly I’ve always disliked this guy even before this Covid debacle. He literally seems like he has such a big head. lol
I wish we’d stop excusing sh*tty people by saying they just have different opinions or views.
This is not about hiring a friend with a different views on ice cream flavours. This is about hiring someone who has different ethics and morals, that make him think it’s okay to harm people and get them sick with a potentially life threatening illness. This guy has already spread COVID on a previous set, and all because he refuses to take the medical steps necessary to protect others. Now he claims he’s vaccinated, but he still needs to be held accountable for the anti-vaxxer sh*t he spread throughout the pandemic. TS is enabling this by hiring this a-hole.
The fact that he’s an anti-vaxxer and she still chose to work with him is an interesting decision. I feel like she’s made some choices over the pandemic to be very careful about covid; so this seems weird. But maybe she and everyone else on set were vaccinated?
I loved this music video. She always has the most interesting and creative music videos. Love to see them. And this song (especially the end) gets stuck in my head!
I wish I could edit my response now that I see he’s been vaccinated!
I see it as a non-story then. I personally think he plays a d-bag in movies very well so I think he was well-cast.
Blake did a great job directing! I guess you pick up that skill from sitting around set because it seems like many actors can learn to do it well. Also Taylor was on Seth Myers show a few days and the interview was sooooo good. He puts every other host to shame these days, in my opinion. Also, she is a better guest than most in that she answers questions perfectly. Not to much not too little not too fake not too boring. Off topic but the more I watch Seth the less interested I am to click on Fallon or kimmel. They’re doing what’s always been done while Seth is being creative and honest
I’d be very curious to see who the cinematographer is. An experienced and patient cinematographer can help a newbie director execute their vision and avoid missteps. Presumably Tay did her friend a solid in that regard.
Don’t know much about producing videos like this one but there were many moments where I was noticing the pretty closeups so that was a big part of the impressiveness that I attributed to the director.
So this is cringey. Haha. I love Tay but he’s not still obsessed, girl.
I listened to this entire album after yesterday’s post and it’s good. As someone who loved Folklore but only a smattering of her previous stuff, I was impressed – and singing live on SNL the entire 10 minute version was fire.
This video is a tad cringy — having said that — there was this one guy, over a decade ago that broke me with “I’m just not that into you” and for that, this song makes perfect sense.
and I think she and MT are friends or at least friendly adjacent due to the BL and RR connection, I don’t think she knows we all think he’s a DB.
I mean, call me petty but I kind of hope the guy who broke my heart when I was young thinks I’m the one that got away.
Miles’ wife is also a hardcore taylor fan
I am not much of a fan of Taylor and always thought her confessional music was super one-sided but I admit she is both a brilliant songwriter and she does not punch down. Every guy she has written about has the ability to defend himself if he chooses, so in that context, it seems quite fair.
I rather liked it. She pokes some fun at herself too which so many dont do. Teaching the kids table to flip him off, awesome.
I’m just wondering what’s wrong with people. If a man writes a song about a relationship that went wrong, no one says “oh he’s burning for that & should get over it”. Taylor wrote these songs when she was 22 BUT she didn’t own them so now she is re-recording everything and in doing so, now owns the rights to her own creations. Hence: “Taylor’s version”. Why is this hard to understand? Also no one had a relationship end and you KNOW that person still thinks about you (because they stalk your SM or maintain mutual friendships)? Ok. Just me then.
Finally Taylor was 22 when she wrote Red. Go listen to Evermore, her latest new album that she wrote at 29 something and you can hear how sophisticated she has become as a writer. Evermore is absolutely brilliant and I’m going to call it: Taylor is one of the best lyricist of her generation and could be one of a handful of all times and I say that as someone who is much older than Taylor Swift.
My 20 year old self needed this video back then. Even my much older self appreciates it. Nobody dissed Axl Rose for that wrecked wedding in November Rain.
Maybe this is only for her hardcore fans? Like it was “cute”, “understandable” ten years ago. But now it’s just cringe. But clearly she is talking to her fans.