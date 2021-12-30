Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on five out of six charges, including trafficking

I’ll admit it, I was worried about Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, especially after I read some of Vanity Fair’s coverage of the federal case against Maxwell. As it turns out, the feds understood the assignment – the trial was not about the larger scope of crimes Maxwell committed with Jeffrey Epstein. The prosecution kept a limited scope for crimes they could prove in court, and that strategy was the right one. After five days of deliberations, the jury convicted Ghislaine Maxwell on five out of six charges brought against her.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former companion to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted on Wednesday of conspiring with him for at least a decade to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls.
A federal jury in Manhattan found Ms. Maxwell, 60, the daughter of a British media mogul, guilty of sex trafficking and four of the five other charges against her. She was acquitted of one count of enticing a minor to travel across state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act.
Ms. Maxwell’s trial was widely seen as the courtroom reckoning that Mr. Epstein never had. Mr. Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019 at the age of 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell the following month, the medical examiner ruled, while awaiting his own trial on sex trafficking charges. Ms. Maxwell was arrested a year later.
Judge Nathan did not set a date for Ms. Maxwell to be sentenced. On the most serious of the counts for which she was convicted — sex trafficking of minors — she could face up to 40 years in prison. Another count carries a potential 10-year sentence, and the three others, all conspiracy counts, carry sentences of up to five years each.
Ms. Maxwell also faces a separate trial, in the same court, on two counts of perjury, stemming from 2016 depositions she gave in a lawsuit related to Mr. Epstein.
According to the Times, Maxwell barely reacted to the verdict, all she did was sit still as the verdict was read, then she touched her face and drank some water, then briefly spoke to one of her lawyers. As for sentencing… my guess is that the judge didn’t immediately set a sentencing date because federal prosecutors know that there are still deals to be made potentially. There are still so many questions about Maxwell’s activities and finances, as well as Jeffrey Epstein’s activities and finances. Not to mention all of the other powerful men who were “given” trafficked girls and women by Epstein and Maxwell. Ghislaine still has cards to play if she does want to make a deal on sentencing. Speaking of, I can only imagine Prince Andrew’s sweat glands were working overtime yesterday.
Good riddance and she better take down all those men with her.
It’s a good day for justice and for ending a monarchy
Hope Andy is no longer getting any sleep.
I suspect his sweating problem is cured.
BBC News sucks, they had Alan Dershowitz on talking about a case, and not one mentioned, that he was using teenager girls that Jeffery made available for dirty old men like him.
Online they have a story of all her family/childhood trauma. It eventually has a small aside about ‘obviously this doesn’t excuse what she did’ but it’s some way in.
@Jan: The BBC put out a statement today acknowledging that they should not have put Dershowitz on their broadcast. I don’t understand how they couldn’t have known that he was part of the Esptein/Maxwell circle and that he has been accused of having sex with trafficked girls.
Good.
And now I don’t want to hear any more “feminist backlash” that she shouldn’t have to pay for Epstein’s crimes. She’s guilty. And her victims even said she was a worse predator than Epstein. Still hoping she will spill the beans on others who were involved.
I hope this evil woman spills every little secret about every one of those vile men. Times up! Let them all pay for the pain and hurt they’ve caused.
There’s a funny meme going round today. It has a picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and reads “true love is when you finish each other sentences”, Lol.
Seriously, though, I hope she doesn’t appear dead after accidently stabbing herself to death whilst shaving.
The men involved in the sex trafficking must face justice she can’t be the only one paying for it
The women they victimized have waited a long time for some accountability. Nothing will ever make up for what happened to them and what was taken, but it’s something.
I think the most damning were the testimonies of the two former employees and all those photos. They really told a different story than the one the defense was trying to sell.
{Pictures Prince Andrew, squirming in one grand house and the breakfast table conversation between the FK and FQC in another…}
Although I am happy she will pay for her actions, I am angry it is always the women who face time. Why are the men off the hook? They knew they were having sex with minors. They knew there was no consent yet they did it anyway.
Ghislaine, do yourself a favour and burn it all to the ground. Take them with you, you’ll be in jail for the rest of your life anyway.
I can’t with the number of people online that are trying to make her exempt from responsibility for this.
She groomed CHILDREN and handed them over to wealthy predators and then tried to make people believe that the victims wanted it. She thought she was protected by the same wealth and privilege she’d grown up with and for a long time she was. That none of the men who decided to partake of her services will ever see the inside of a courtroom is an outrage, but it doesn’t absolve her of being guilty of being a willing accomplice.
I hope she spends whatever sentence she gets feeling frightened and vulnerable and always looking over her shoulder and it still won’t be a tenth of the trauma she inflicted on these women.
What a relief! I was afraid she was going to get off scot-free.