Queen Elizabeth will ‘have words’ with William about his use of helicopters

Last week, there was a strange story about how Queen Elizabeth was very worried about Prince William’s use of private helicopters, like the private helicopter she gave him as a bribe to do more work. William and Kate have a dedicated private helicopter which they use constantly, sometimes to go to work events but mostly to gallivant around the country for non-work-related activities. William and Kate are far from the only royals to act this way – Prince Charles travels almost exclusively by private jet and helicopter, and the Queen frequently travels by helicopter too. But there’s more history and backstory with the Queen’s alleged “concerns” about royals using helicopters apparently. From Eden Confidential:
When it was disclosed last week that the Queen was having ‘sleepless nights’ over Prince William flying his wife and their children around in a helicopter, there was bemusement as to why she had become so worried. Now, however, a source close to the monarch has revealed the secret reason for her fear: she’s still haunted by a helicopter accident that killed the Captain of the Queen’s Flight and three others.
‘It put her off completely,’ the source tells me. ‘That’s why she’s so worried about William and his family.’
The source says the Queen, who is at Windsor Castle, will be ‘having words’ with the Duke of Cambridge when he returns from Norfolk, where he’s spending Christmas with Catherine and their three children.
It was in December 1967 that the Captain of the Queen’s Flight, Air Commodore John Blount, was killed when he was flying in a Westland Whirlwind that crashed near Newbury, Berkshire. Three other members of the Flight were killed. An inquest blamed metal fatigue in the gearbox. No royal was on board but Prince Philip had recently been flying the same aircraft. The Queen was so upset that she refused to contemplate rotary air travel altogether.
As a result, she did not set foot in a helicopter until, finally, she had no choice. During her 1977 Silver Jubilee, as my colleague Robert Hardman revealed in his book Our Queen, she was determined to visit all parts of her kingdom. Her ministers told her that if she wanted to visit Northern Ireland, the only safe way was in a chopper. She obliged, but with a heavy heart. And to this day, she dislikes them, especially in winter, and will not board one after dark.
The last time the Queen left Windsor, she traveled to Norfolk… by helicopter. That was in November. In October, she was hospitalized before she could travel – by helicopter – to Northern Ireland. While she might have had qualms about helicopters at some point in her life, she’s clearly gotten over it. I actually think all of this talk about the Queen’s concerns about William specifically might be something else. I wonder what preceded it? I feel like there was probably a close call with William recently, don’t you? Something was covered up. Maybe a technical malfunction in the air, or maybe William thought he could pilot the chopper and… he f–ked up, something like that. I wonder.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Yesterday’s thread on Twitter revealed that William was using helicopter often during lockdowns to go and visit his mistresses. I find that completely believable and I think that’s definitely something the Queen would flag with him.
This article is actually full of code words how Queen is worried about many of Williams affairs, he’s probably less discreet about it than his grandpa
Yesterday’s #PrinceWilliamAffair Twitter thread was glorious, just glorious. I hope this is the beginning of a tidal wave of reporting on his shenanigans
Damn not on twitter! Is there somewhere to go read the threads ?
Can you believe over 50K in Australia had it trending.
KP had Twitter trying to kill it, but it was popping in other countries.
KP bought Bots to try trending WilliamsIsKing, alas it failed.
As @Noki said, yes, please, where can I read this?! Link?
@noki and @lauren go for a wander through here https://twitter.com/search?q=%23princewilliamaffair&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
One of my faves is “Every time #PrinceWilliam has an affair, a hair follicle loses its wings.”
There was a comment from one of the Norfolk “dogging” locals about how he was down there three times a week.
Someone explained dogging is like wildcatting, another said it is having sex in an open field with others watching.
Norfolk Toffs are something else.
I was looking for some juicy tidbits like that and just kept seeing the same stuff over and over. I was all about looking at twitter all day! I’m still new to twitter and I kept, like, resetting the feed. It was frustrating! I’ll have to do some more hunting today
It was the cost$$ of the rides that were incredible when the sovereign grant expenditures were revealed earlier this year. Unfortunately, the only thing folks paid attention to some funding to HM around the time of Sussexit because the budget calendars are different in UK. The rides occurred during lockdown when Kweens were zooming
I would rather belive it was Charles job to have a word with William. TQ is probably not in a good health
A bit late Queenie he’s 40 soon. It’s called monarchy, you can’t change who was firstborn unless you abolish the whole damn thing.
Close call, or they need to explain all the trips he has made in the past year when their engagement numbers are so low. It’s all smoke and mirrors there. Whatever we think is the reason, its probably something much worse, or likelier a much more stupid reason. They always manage to make a bad situation worse with their reactions.
But, but … however will he get back and forth to Norfolk three times a week?!
Sorry, I’ve been spending too much time on #PrinceWilliamAffair #PrinceWilliam. The revelations have been appalling.
For starters, the queen will do absolutely nothing in regards to his helicopter usage, just like she does nothing with his laziness. On Twitter yesterday most of the helicopter talk had to do with the fact that he’s using the choppers to visit his booty calls and that was the problem. I tend to believe her “concern”, if she actually cares, has more to do with why he’s using them and not over safety issues. They all use helicopters like we use cars, why would she be up in arms now?
Wait, She gifted Him a Helicopter as an incentive to be more productive and has now developed irrational fears for his safety based on a crash that happened over 50years ago? Make it make sense. i thought there was a hidden message about him using the copter to meet his mistress. but if this is the way they want to handle it I dont fancy their chances of success
I think it’s the press using the Queen as a means to yank William’s chain. The deal he struck with the press means they can’t outwardly criticise him for anything, including his too frequent helicopter flights, so they’re using the Queen’s “fears” for his safety as a way to talk about the issue. Without that deal the press would have been outraged about the increase in the number of helicopter rides during a time when people were required to stay at home but they kept quiet.
With the amount of covering up and just general shadiness surrounding William I honestly would not be surprised to find out if the man just fully killed somebody else with his stupidity and recklessness. I can’t think of any reason (even the affair) why everyone is going to such great lengths to shield this grown man from accountability, consequences and the need to learn self restraint
Why would a 95 year old be worried, when she uses a helicopter and her son uses one like catching a bus or train.
Did Cain use it often to visit his rose bush in Norfolk.
Or she thinks if she can keep him grounded, then she puts a stop to his cheating. Lolol. Good luck with that one petty.
This story makes zero sense. The whole family uses helicopters regularly. Why would a decades old crash be a problem now?
48 rides during lockdown
And why is she so worried about Willy being in one and not the next in line? I call bs.
This is code for: William you’re being sloppy. Your numerous non-work related helicopter flights are suspicious. Please be more discreet about seeing your lovers.
I guess we’ll never really know what this family does, it seems they are well protected by the media. I still don’t understand the need to protect William & his secrets, Charles was rumored to have a love child too. It’s not the 1950’s anymore, I don’t think people would be that shocked by his mistress having his children.
I am begining to believe this eden Character is a little unhinged, or he has heard of chatter about a plot to harm William. and on the one hand All i see him doing is giving hints to would be nut jobs of ways and means of Harming the FFK. As Tech moves we hope we build in safety measures to help prevent things like Metal fatigue or safety checks are run on a regular bases.
So much for the environment, huh? All those helicopter trips during the pandemic, with no work to show for it. The press has to make their coins somehow, so they are jerking Willies chain hard. No Sussexes for sustenance, and a coddled, racist prince who has a Mariah Carey closet sized skeleton storage space. Twitter yesterday was hopefully more holes in the dam. What the hell are the ratchets protecting Cain and Unable for anyway? No one really gives a rats ass about them—they don’t have the public engagement of the Sussexes. They have racist deranger Sussex haters as supporters, not Cambridge lovers. I expect more stories like this.