Queen Elizabeth will ‘have words’ with William about his use of helicopters

Duke of Cambridge new job

Last week, there was a strange story about how Queen Elizabeth was very worried about Prince William’s use of private helicopters, like the private helicopter she gave him as a bribe to do more work. William and Kate have a dedicated private helicopter which they use constantly, sometimes to go to work events but mostly to gallivant around the country for non-work-related activities. William and Kate are far from the only royals to act this way – Prince Charles travels almost exclusively by private jet and helicopter, and the Queen frequently travels by helicopter too. But there’s more history and backstory with the Queen’s alleged “concerns” about royals using helicopters apparently. From Eden Confidential:

When it was disclosed last week that the Queen was having ‘sleepless nights’ over Prince William flying his wife and their children around in a helicopter, there was bemusement as to why she had become so worried. Now, however, a source close to the monarch has revealed the secret reason for her fear: she’s still haunted by a helicopter accident that killed the Captain of the Queen’s Flight and three others.

‘It put her off completely,’ the source tells me. ‘That’s why she’s so worried about William and his family.’

The source says the Queen, who is at Windsor Castle, will be ‘having words’ with the Duke of Cambridge when he returns from Norfolk, where he’s spending Christmas with Catherine and their three children.

It was in December 1967 that the Captain of the Queen’s Flight, Air Commodore John Blount, was killed when he was flying in a Westland Whirlwind that crashed near Newbury, Berkshire. Three other members of the Flight were killed. An inquest blamed metal fatigue in the gearbox. No royal was on board but Prince Philip had recently been flying the same aircraft. The Queen was so upset that she refused to contemplate rotary air travel altogether.

As a result, she did not set foot in a helicopter until, finally, she had no choice. During her 1977 Silver Jubilee, as my colleague Robert Hardman revealed in his book Our Queen, she was determined to visit all parts of her kingdom. Her ministers told her that if she wanted to visit Northern Ireland, the only safe way was in a chopper. She obliged, but with a heavy heart. And to this day, she dislikes them, especially in winter, and will not board one after dark.

[From The Daily Mail]

The last time the Queen left Windsor, she traveled to Norfolk… by helicopter. That was in November. In October, she was hospitalized before she could travel – by helicopter – to Northern Ireland. While she might have had qualms about helicopters at some point in her life, she’s clearly gotten over it. I actually think all of this talk about the Queen’s concerns about William specifically might be something else. I wonder what preceded it? I feel like there was probably a close call with William recently, don’t you? Something was covered up. Maybe a technical malfunction in the air, or maybe William thought he could pilot the chopper and… he f–ked up, something like that. I wonder.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) looks on as Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) asks a question about forensics work as they visit the Energetics Analysis Centre as they visit the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park near Salisbury, southern England, on October 15, 2020. - The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and meet staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre.

The Queen And Prince William attend the ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh

27 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth will ‘have words’ with William about his use of helicopters”

  1. Nina says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:37 am

    Yesterday’s thread on Twitter revealed that William was using helicopter often during lockdowns to go and visit his mistresses. I find that completely believable and I think that’s definitely something the Queen would flag with him.

    This article is actually full of code words how Queen is worried about many of Williams affairs, he’s probably less discreet about it than his grandpa

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      December 30, 2021 at 7:40 am

      Yesterday’s #PrinceWilliamAffair Twitter thread was glorious, just glorious. I hope this is the beginning of a tidal wave of reporting on his shenanigans

      Reply
    • Seaflower says:
      December 30, 2021 at 7:44 am

      There was a comment from one of the Norfolk “dogging” locals about how he was down there three times a week.

      Reply
      • Jan says:
        December 30, 2021 at 7:56 am

        Someone explained dogging is like wildcatting, another said it is having sex in an open field with others watching.
        Norfolk Toffs are something else.

    • manda says:
      December 30, 2021 at 7:54 am

      I was looking for some juicy tidbits like that and just kept seeing the same stuff over and over. I was all about looking at twitter all day! I’m still new to twitter and I kept, like, resetting the feed. It was frustrating! I’ll have to do some more hunting today

      Reply
    • Chic says:
      December 30, 2021 at 8:01 am

      It was the cost$$ of the rides that were incredible when the sovereign grant expenditures were revealed earlier this year. Unfortunately, the only thing folks paid attention to some funding to HM around the time of Sussexit because the budget calendars are different in UK. The rides occurred during lockdown when Kweens were zooming

      Reply
  2. Anna says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:38 am

    I would rather belive it was Charles job to have a word with William. TQ is probably not in a good health

    Reply
  3. Alexandria says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:39 am

    A bit late Queenie he’s 40 soon. It’s called monarchy, you can’t change who was firstborn unless you abolish the whole damn thing.

    Reply
  4. Dee (2) says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:40 am

    Close call, or they need to explain all the trips he has made in the past year when their engagement numbers are so low. It’s all smoke and mirrors there. Whatever we think is the reason, its probably something much worse, or likelier a much more stupid reason. They always manage to make a bad situation worse with their reactions.

    Reply
  5. C-Shell says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:40 am

    But, but … however will he get back and forth to Norfolk three times a week?!

    Sorry, I’ve been spending too much time on #PrinceWilliamAffair #PrinceWilliam. The revelations have been appalling.

    Reply
  6. JT says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:40 am

    For starters, the queen will do absolutely nothing in regards to his helicopter usage, just like she does nothing with his laziness. On Twitter yesterday most of the helicopter talk had to do with the fact that he’s using the choppers to visit his booty calls and that was the problem. I tend to believe her “concern”, if she actually cares, has more to do with why he’s using them and not over safety issues. They all use helicopters like we use cars, why would she be up in arms now?

    Reply
  7. Lili says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:41 am

    Wait, She gifted Him a Helicopter as an incentive to be more productive and has now developed irrational fears for his safety based on a crash that happened over 50years ago? Make it make sense. i thought there was a hidden message about him using the copter to meet his mistress. but if this is the way they want to handle it I dont fancy their chances of success

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:43 am

    I think it’s the press using the Queen as a means to yank William’s chain. The deal he struck with the press means they can’t outwardly criticise him for anything, including his too frequent helicopter flights, so they’re using the Queen’s “fears” for his safety as a way to talk about the issue. Without that deal the press would have been outraged about the increase in the number of helicopter rides during a time when people were required to stay at home but they kept quiet.

    Reply
  9. blackfemmebot says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:44 am

    With the amount of covering up and just general shadiness surrounding William I honestly would not be surprised to find out if the man just fully killed somebody else with his stupidity and recklessness. I can’t think of any reason (even the affair) why everyone is going to such great lengths to shield this grown man from accountability, consequences and the need to learn self restraint

    Reply
  10. Jan says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:45 am

    Why would a 95 year old be worried, when she uses a helicopter and her son uses one like catching a bus or train.
    Did Cain use it often to visit his rose bush in Norfolk.

    Reply
  11. Over it says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:45 am

    Or she thinks if she can keep him grounded, then she puts a stop to his cheating. Lolol. Good luck with that one petty.

    Reply
  12. Louise177 says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:46 am

    This story makes zero sense. The whole family uses helicopters regularly. Why would a decades old crash be a problem now?

    Reply
  13. Over it says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:51 am

    And why is she so worried about Willy being in one and not the next in line? I call bs.

    Reply
  14. Aurora says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:55 am

    This is code for: William you’re being sloppy. Your numerous non-work related helicopter flights are suspicious. Please be more discreet about seeing your lovers.

    Reply
  15. Mslove says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:58 am

    I guess we’ll never really know what this family does, it seems they are well protected by the media. I still don’t understand the need to protect William & his secrets, Charles was rumored to have a love child too. It’s not the 1950’s anymore, I don’t think people would be that shocked by his mistress having his children.

    Reply
  16. Lili says:
    December 30, 2021 at 7:58 am

    I am begining to believe this eden Character is a little unhinged, or he has heard of chatter about a plot to harm William. and on the one hand All i see him doing is giving hints to would be nut jobs of ways and means of Harming the FFK. As Tech moves we hope we build in safety measures to help prevent things like Metal fatigue or safety checks are run on a regular bases.

    Reply
  17. lanne says:
    December 30, 2021 at 8:02 am

    So much for the environment, huh? All those helicopter trips during the pandemic, with no work to show for it. The press has to make their coins somehow, so they are jerking Willies chain hard. No Sussexes for sustenance, and a coddled, racist prince who has a Mariah Carey closet sized skeleton storage space. Twitter yesterday was hopefully more holes in the dam. What the hell are the ratchets protecting Cain and Unable for anyway? No one really gives a rats ass about them—they don’t have the public engagement of the Sussexes. They have racist deranger Sussex haters as supporters, not Cambridge lovers. I expect more stories like this.

    Reply

