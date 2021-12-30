Duchess Kate only did 115 events in 2021, but William had 227 events for the year

‘Tis the season for end-of-year event numbers for the royal family. Most of the time, royal event numbers are calculated using the official event calendar, the Court Circular, which can be (and often is) fudged after the fact. The royals will “add” events to the Court Circular after they’ve happened, and in the case of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their event-numbers are fluffed up by “private meetings” and double-counting. Still, the numbers show that Prince William actually is doing more “work,” even if it doesn’t feel that way most of the time. William had 227 events this year, while Kate only had 115 (which is what happens when someone “takes off” for more than two months for the summer, plus other month-long holidays). Some analysis of the numbers:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have steadied the ship in a rocky year for a monarchy running out of working royals, a study shows. A combination of Covid, an increasingly elderly generation of royals and the loss of senior members of the Firm has meant the Windsors have undertaken less than 60% of the engagements they were honouring two years ago. In total, the Royal Family fulfilled 2,065 duties in 2021, a 35% rise on 2020 but just 59.5% of the 2019 tally.
Prince William is the only royal to have completed more duties (227) this year than in 2019, analysis by Canadian researcher Patricia Treble shows. And while the Duchess of Cambridge might have attended one fewer event than last year (115), hers was the smallest duty drop from 2019. She has been widely praised for stepping up to the plate with some high-profile projects and campaigns that required detailed planning over the past 12 months.
Ms Treble said of William and Kate: “Sure, their overall level of engagements hasn’t changed that much but that’s actually news, as the other senior royals have experienced large drops in their tallies during the pandemic.”
The Queen, who lost her husband Prince Philip and has been plagued by ill health and worries over Covid, undertook 182 engagements in 2021. This was compared to 127 in 2020 and 291 the year before.
In the past few years, Prince Charles has tended to do the largest number of engagements but Princess Anne has worked the most number of days. This year Anne took the top spot for both, doing 10 more engagements at 381 But even she was down 22% on her pre-pandemic total of 486, with Charles’ tally of duties falling by nearly a third to 371.
I mean… it’s sad that even with A) the pandemic and B) losing her husband of 73 years, the Queen still outworked Kate significantly. William has actually done more of the “boring” bread-and-butter royal events, making appearances here and there around the UK, beefing up his numbers by making trips to football clubs and “doing events” like “watching the Euro final.” Kate continues to just be the laziest f–king person. As for Anne and Charles… their numbers were actually affected by the pandemic and the slowing down of the calendar in general. They’re trying to make it sound like Charles and Anne are slowing down, but really, their travel was restricted for much of the year, and even then, Anne more than tripled Kate’s event numbers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
That lazy social climber didn’t even have a baby this year.
Good gravy.
Yes. DF is lauding her for spend huger education in her clothing budget!
That’s a tad unfair. Don’t you know that Duchess Middy Pianilli is the top CEO who asked 5 questions, capitalised on a poor girl’s murder, tried to bask in a tennis champion’s reflected glory and pre recorded her piano playing? How very dare you suggest Mutton McMumbles doesn’t pull her not so significant weight.
@Elizabeth Regina, lmao.
Kate also came in first this year in the categories of: humiliating herself with the FLOTUS, getting caught rolling her eyes on camera (“WHAT ELSE”), and successfully turning the funeral of the Queen’s 99-year-old husband into her own personal photo shoot/catwalk. She’s also #1 for mentions of being the “savior of the monarchy” in the press for 2021, with William at a distant second.
This is fun, I could do this all day!
I’ll echo the queens original question:”what exactly does she do?”
10 years later and we are asking the same question.
That comment came out when they were dating and not engaged and then kate got the part time job at jigsaw for a few months, having to be on call for William throughout. So it is closer to 13 or 14 years later with that comment.
Come on guys. Sitting on your butt watching tennis matches is absolutely exhausting work. Especially when you were exposed to covid and shouldn’t be out anyways, but ya know it was for the good of the people she exposed at those tennis matches.
I ask that of the whole family
I just don’t get why they don’t do more. Is opening a new hospital wing or toasting a pub’s 100th anniversary or attending a charity meeting really that bad? It seems like so little for so much gain. I’d do all that in a heartbeat in exchange for that wealth.
Yes but what if you could have the wealth and behave like you were too snotty to work for it? Wouldn’t you be even more special then because I think that’s the way Will and Kate’s minds work.
@Lauren: According to the Royal rota, these are the type of events William and Kate are supposed to do but they’re not doing them and the press is not attacking them for not doing them.
Kathmandont the Catchaman’s work ethic extends to gleefully toasting Jason Knauf and posing in front of meaningless pie charts while her charities close down. She has no discernible skills required for a modern monarchy and being lazy to boot doesn;t help. I pretty sure the BM will continue to embiggen her with puff pieces though.
So roughly 2 events per week for her? How is this considered working? I know people say that a majority don’t really pay attention to the royals, but come on! If I hear that someone did 115 engagements in a year, even if I considered one engagement a full day of work ( which it isn’t), that’s still significantly less than any other person works. How do you not feel hosed?
How do the other members of the Firm not come down hard on her? I like how they say that Kate’s events “required significant planning” like that’s why she only did 115 because they were so complex and much of her time was spent planning them. Please…
To be fair it does take a lot of work to find the right buttons for a coat dress and the right wiglets to match her hair. She also has to practice that rictus grin to make sure it’s picture perfect.
The part about her events involving more planning made me laugh bc Kate makes sure she gets credit for the planning. Meghan was the one who didn’t take credit for those kinds of behind the scenes planning meetings etc. Kate meets with Jason Knauf or talks to him on the phone and it goes on the court circular. So that’s 115 events WITH that kind of thing being counted. I’m sure if someone picked out the public events it would be even lower.
The part about her events involving more planning made me laugh bc Kate makes sure she gets credit for the planning. Meghan was the one who didn’t take credit for those kinds of behind the scenes planning meetings etc. Kate meets with Jason Knauf or talks to him on the phone and it goes on the court circular. So that’s 115 events WITH that kind of thing being counted. I’m sure if someone picked out the public events it would be even lower.
Many of these events were short zoom sessions, sometimes 2 or 3 in one day. Many were joint events, usually with William. She probably averaged no more than one working day per week.
Phone calls count as work too, which is how I am betting William got the numbers he had. They’re trying to spin it as the Cambridge’s overall percentage dropped less than all the other royals, therefore they were the hardest working of the bunch. But they fail to highlight that despite percentage drop, Ann, Charles, and even the queen to a degree, still ran circles around them in numbers, i.e. the number of times they got off their royal behinds and actually did an engagement.
William is really having to thread the needle here…for now, his numbers have to be somewhat decent in comparison to his father’s and grandmother’s— but at the same time, he’s diligently making sure that gradually, expectations for him and Kate are being lowered over time. By the time he’s on the throne, they’ll be praising Kate for merely existing, and brushing her teeth each day will count as engagements.
Well they probably need to look at the number of Jobs they take on, with an increasiling aging work force the number are going to drop even more next year. and someone needs to have a word with kate, for every glammed up job she does she needs to do 6 unglam jobs LOL
I still have a hard time believing Kate had over 100 engagements this year because we have barely seen her. She must have had a bunch of private meetings.
Same, I don’t believe this for a second. Someone needs to do an actual impartial analysis and see what that 115 is made up of, because I think actual appearance wise she was only seen maybe 25-30 times?
I wonder if she counted every single practice session on the piano as work?
You must be right. She probably counted every piano lesson, that day where she had a walk in her courtyard to leave her books in the park (to nobody), the night she went out “incognito” WITHOUT her mask to attend a vigil, all the fittings for her engagements, all the meeting she had with CarolE talking about her plans must have counted in there too.
I agree. I knew she would include every rehearsal and practice in her numbers. If she could have included every note and syllable she would have.
It would be fun to see the true breakdown; she counts lots of “meetings” with Jason in her numbers, and I’m convinced that at least half of those consist of texts. It’s hilarious to see them grasping at straws so desperately, trying to make it sound as if her projects are so intense and complicated that she’s working her finger to the bone behind the scenes.
How do these people not realize that lauding her for having the “smallest duty drop” (that’s a fun new phrase 😂) from 2019 is not a compliment, and that all it does is remind everyone that her numbers were ALWAYS this low, even pre-pandemic?
Meghan is gone, and that competition was her only motivation to be seen more, so she’s just back to the status quo.
LOL @ ShazBot. Each piano practice session was an event along with everytime she had to look down at her notes when publicly speaking was counted too.
Now hear this out..KP has an office for the Keens right? No i dont expect that Kate clocks in Monday to Friday 9- 5 ,but what if she prefers doing some research and clerical work that is not counted? Maybe she spends office hours too,we have seen how awkward and cringe it is for her to do public events. I know if my office was connected to my house i would be spending time there easily.
You’re joking right? KP staff said the Keens only showed up once a month, that’s why they hated Meghan, how dare she ask for weekly meetings! Kate’s spending her time at fittings for those horrible custom coat dresses she loves, that’s my guess.
@Noki, The reason I find this difficult to believe is that there is no evidence of it. Not everyone thrives in the spotlight, and I would include Kate in this. However, most conscientious behind-the-scenes, busy-bee workers usually show their work. Kate does not.
For example: She worked for YEARS on early childhood development and came up with a 5-question survey (!!!). Whenever she’s placed in a position to show what she’s learned, how what she’s learned is important, what information has changed and why over the past decade… she just doesn’t do it. She’s still murmuring about how the first 5 years are important, but she ignores focussing on children who might have birth defects, a different background, differences between rural and urban lifestyles, etc, which gives the impression that if you don’t have a certain background, you’re doomed as a child.
Most of coverage is not work-oriented at all. I mean, her buttons and wiglets are mocked here, but there’s a huge amount of coverage on what she wears instead of what she does.
She is the laziest person on earth. Even influencers put in more work. Shameful.
Kate has never been up to the job. She spends all of her time and energy trying to dress for it, but that’s as far as she can go.
@Merricat, and she even fails at dressing appropriately or well for it. She does excel in spending money, however.
When 5 minute calls, meetings, sport gigs, premieres and private party are counted as work,there’s no reason why their numbers should be this bad.
Please please tell me why, what is it with the buttons, I need to know, I always click on her story just to check if she is wearing buttons and YEP she always is what is the reason or theory, my mind is going round and round, cause who would go out of their way to make sure the outfits had giant buttons, sometimes a couple and then sometimes wtf
Does anyone know why why
@Porsha, we don’t know 😭
(at least I sure don’t)
Is there a breakdown of how many meetings with Jason? Because there is no way she did over 100 actual engagements.
Even the stuff she did do were mostly jokes like movie premieres and tennis matches and visiting art galleries.
Palmer and Treble tried but these numbers are not great for William and Kate. A deeper dive into William’s number will show that it’s been inflated by the large number of private meetings he had. Both have not stepped up and can do better but the invisible contract says that the press can’t criticise William and Kate for this. Apparently 5 minute phone calls are considered work.
I want to know how many meetings with Jason to plot against his own sister in law were included in this count.
Exactly all that plotting, planning and smearing doesn’t get done by itself!
It’s kind of funny that the defense is, well Kate has never really worked a lot, so it’s actually impressive that her numbers didn’t drop all that much!
It makes sense that Anne’s numbers dropped, since I imagine she was doing a lot less of her normal bread and butter events, esp in the beginning of the year before everyone was vaccinated etc. plus, she is 71. Maybe she wants to slow down anyway. And she still outworked Kate significantly.
@Becks, it seems like we’re both making the same exact points in different replies at the same time, lmao
Mostly fun events, you call that work, and private meetings. When will they visit commonwealth countries?. I for one don’t want them to visit the usa. For what real purpose, but to attempt to outdo the Sussexes.
I for one don’t want them here in Canada, a Commonwealth country. We cannot afford to host them AND send money back to the rest of ‘em.
But mostly, I just don’t want ‘em. I have no respect for them. I do not admire them. As my 80+ y.o. British mum says: She’s a pretty girl….
I have no need or desire for a 40 y.o. “pretty girl” ~
I don’t need them to return to Canada but it is interesting to note that they had the time to visit Jordan for a family vacation but they did not do a small tour for “ work reasons”. It actually looks quite bad that they could not find time in their busy dogging and buttoning schedule to visit a commonwealth country but they could go on a trip and pose for professional family photos.
Maybe they are both too dumb to do “soft diplomacy”, and this is a known fact? Not known to us – we can only guesstimate it, but in the political circles?
It really says something when a 95-year-old woman who was recently widowed has dine more events than the 39-year-old keen in waiting.
Recently widowed AND has been sick.
“Sure, their overall level of engagements hasn’t changed that much but that’s actually news, as the other senior royals have experienced large drops in their tallies during the pandemic.”
Translation: These two always have pandemic- level work engagements, the numbers were so low they had nowhere to drop!
You would think with being the modernizing future of the monarchy, using such advanced technology as “a computer with internet” and not one but two home offices, they could at least have gotten to 250.
Love her or hate her, one must tip one’s hat to Princess Anne for the amount of work she puts out.
I LOVE her.
So do I !!!!!!!!
And her hot husband too!!
115 sounds fake but okay.
The “hers was the smallest duty drop” is doing A LOT of work here.
lol, +1
This lazy get really thought by becoming a princess that she could cruise by on her “looks” and get away with being a do nothing. My goodness she must have been seething with jealousy at the way Meghan jumped right into work BEFORE she and Harry even got married! And she’s still clearly miserable with a unhappy marriage and no friends.
Who knows what kind of agreement there is between William and Kate and the rest of the family. Is not having to do much work a reward for putting up with William’s infidelities anger and arrogance? The rest of the family seems to avoid him so maybe they don’t care how much she does as long as she sticks around and puts up the facade?
Agree @girl_ninja, Meghan entering the picture meant she had to really do work bc it would highlight that she hadn’t been. It seems like it was her ego and competition with Meghan that got her doing more stuff and not necessarily anything else.
What a waste of money and resources these people are… throw them out and use that money to fund social programs and Healthcare.
I thought Kate was upset that she had to pick up the slack after the Sussexes left? I guess she was too busy complaining about it to actually do the work lol I’m embarrassed for her. She averaged less than 3 engagements per week, which is bad when you consider that even making a 2 minute phone call counts as an engagement.
The hilarious part about the top ceo comment was that kate never boosted her numbers after Meghan left.
Yet the I newspaper yesterday in their round up of the year awarded them a gold star for “reportably doubling their workload”! I was waiting for this annual engagement summary to email the newspaper with to ask them to justify this claim.
She did her job. She had the heir and the spare and (barely) sells the happy family image. The engagements …. that is ALL Burger King. She is royal by marriage only…. He should be doing more. How many events did FFK George do?? That would be more interesting since future king tampon wants a slimmed down monarchy. Get ready Charlotte for “Anne work” and the third one…..you were born to be thrown under busses for your dad and brother.
Let’s be real here. Burger King sets the tone. If the kids don’t pull in Anne numbers, the public can’t do anything until and unless the government and press criticizes them. It’s not like you can vote them out. These 3 institutions control the narrative and it would take a hell of a lot for British taxpayers to get over their apathy.
Is that Daily Mirror article meant to be sarcastic or are they for real? How come a 39 year old woman has done far less events than a 95 year old who lost her husband and had health struggles? I don’t understand why the papers aren’t shouting it from every rooftop how lazy the FF King and Queen are. William still had less engagements than his father and his aunt but somehow managed to “work” more in 2021 than he did pre-Covid and no-one wants to question that?
A real disgrace. the trend for us working plebs has often been working MORE during the pandemic as with many working from home, commuting time has been cut.
How many of Kate & Will’s numbers include meeting with own staff or those 5 minute thank you NHS calls? What happened to working like a top CEO & having to pick up slack from royals who stepped back from royal duties? I can see why the firm desperately needs the tabloids & invisible contract to push idea that they work hard & the U.K. needs them.
The Queen lost her husband of over 70 years, was at high risk of death with Covid before the vaccines came out and had several health scares and still she did more than Kate. It is quite pathetic really. And whether or not kate has her own health issues, there is no way they are the same as what the queen is dealing with at age 95, so it is time for buttons McGee to start acting like an adult and showing up to the patronages that aren’t as fun, like hospices and other non entertainment type events. Did she even go to any hospital this year? There are a ton of sick people with Covid and girl got vaccinated so there is no excuse here.
And this is one of the reasons why KP staff had such issues with Meghan, who showed up to the office daily expecting to work on causes and with charities when they were used to bosses showing up once a month if that. KP staff became unhinged at the thought of a royal who actually worked and expected them to do the same.
Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex as opposed to Kate, does not have to do any royal duties and she is left to care for her two kids and that beautiful mansion they live in Sunny California and of course, she has to tend to her handsome husband prince. If I were Meghan I would not trade places with Kate. I even dare say Meghan is prettier and better liked than Kate but I confess I am biased.
This is an interesting way to measure work, and kind of shameless, really. Going to the movies, to a museum exhibit, to a football match, looking at airplanes, attending a family funeral, counting up photo ops and phone calls. No mention of effectiveness – did any of this “work” achieve anything? Such a ridiculous fiction.
I had more Zoom meetings and events than those two freeloaders combined – and I’m not even counting my online Pilates classes.