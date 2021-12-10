The Cambridges released their 2021 Christmas card, which was taken in Jordan

Surprise! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their Christmas card. The photo was taken on a family trip to Jordan “earlier this year,” according to Kensington Palace. When were they in Jordan? Perhaps they made the trip during their mysterious summer “away” from public events, when Kate managed to not do a damn thing for two months and four days. Or maybe the Jordan vacation was the trip they took in October, when they were mysteriously pap’d at Heathrow. Curious.
Anyway, the Christmas card or holiday card isn’t very Christmas-y. It’s… well, I’m not going to bother trying to describe it. I like that Charlotte and Louis are wearing blues and the kids don’t look hyper-coordinated. Louis is absolutely ALL Middleton, he’s practically got Kate’s whole face. Charlotte looks a lot like her dad in this photo, which is weird because I’ve always thought she took after Carole and Queen Elizabeth. George is cute too. Does he have a Harry-esque gap in his front teeth?
Kate and William touching each other legs… it’s just funny, my goodness. “Look at us, we’re cautiously showing AFFECTION!” I could have gone an entire lifetime without seeing William’s pale-ass legs. And Kate’s wearing a new dress!
Is this better or worse than last year’s WOOD card? And did they have to reveal the card this week because the press was mad that the kids didn’t come to the Christmas carol special?
Card courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Literally everyone predicted the Cambridges would do this as soon as the pic of Epstein and Maxwell at the queen’s cabin was everywhere.
I think it has more to do with the government being in hot water with their Xmas party scandal. Like kaiser said: the pic isn’t christmassy at all. Seems like it was a last minute thing.
Yep.. Today Dominic Cummings said pictures of the Christmas parties will get out.
Wow. They’re not all wearing blue. Love how Willy and Kaity are wearing the same color as the oldest and the spares are wearing their own color. Sure there isn’t at all a message with that.
This is exactly what I noticed! The “important royals” are wearing olive and the spares are different.
YES! That was my thought as well! Subtle as a heart attack.
Yep. That was my thought also. The pose also makes Louis look like an afterthought. Why couldn’t the children all have been together?
And take a look at who is being visibly touched, embraced. It’s obvious that Kate is got her hand on George, but although William is touching Charlotte his posture and the photograph don’t make it easy to see.
Also, is that an animal pelt rug, and are they all seated on camel saddles? What an incredibly odd choice for members of the British royal family, who live in England, for their Christmas cards. Were they trying to invoke Lawrence of Arabia vibes? The 3 wise men traveling on camels to visit the Christ child? Was it just an excuse to share Williams’s bare calves with the world? (Please spare us)
1-2-3 everyone touch someone else! Of ffs kids, cooperate please.
Except Louis.
Bwah hah hah!
That was the first thing I noticed! In the WOOD photo, Will’s arms and hands are hidden. He may have his hands on Keen’s and George’s backs, but if so, we can’t see them. But in this most recent photo, his left hand is on Keen’s knee, and her hand is on his knee. It’s as if they were screaming, “Look! Look! We do so love each other! We’re just like that couple in SoCal who shall remain nameless! No — BETTER THAN!!!”
” And did they have to reveal the card this week because the press was mad that the kids didn’t come to the Christmas carol special?”
Bingo! It seems very early for the release of their Christmas card and I’m sure the royalists are swooning over William and Kate touching each other’s legs after years of being outraged about Meghan and and Harry doing it. Apparently, the trip was during the last half term, the one where they purposely got photographed outside the VIP Lounge at the airport.
Well at least we know William did actually go on that trip, lol.
Haha. True. But then if it was a trip to Jordan King Hussein would have spared no expense for them and he won’t pass that up.
good point Nic. I bet it was a completely free vacation for them and you know they are not going to pass that up.
I don’t know, it’s two weeks before Christmas. Like, when do you think they were supposed to release it? And none of their cards are ever Christmas-y. I don’t see the big deal on this.
wood pic is better, more seasonal and relaxed
Yes. Everyone looks happier in the wood one, it looks less forced. This one is very “Look at us, Still Colonizin’ 2021! Go British Empire!!!!”
Not a cute look for the British royal family to be posing on camel saddles in Jordan. It might work for other white families on vacation to use this as their Xmas card photo, but the BRF has a looooong history of colonization and racism, and they just chased out the only black members of the family and continue to smear them horrifically in the press, and actually work against them in court cases.
@amy too lol!!!
The wood picture is far less forced, especially from Kate and William. Kate looks ridiculous here, like she’s trying to sell something. Oh wait she is…
What is that metal object William is sitting on?
Just thinking about how cute those kids are (especially Charlotte and Louis) and how the press is going to hound them once they are teenagers.
I wish William had worn a darker color shorts
Is that Petra? I was there in college. It’s absolutely magical. Though I wouldn’t think to associate this ancient wonder from the BCE with XMas. 🤷🏻♀️
I’ve always thought Char was William’s double, except for *one* pic when she was about a year old (that was pure Carole). Let’s hope she didn’t also get his personality and “smarts”. Louis looks *exactly* like Mike Mid, down to the brows. Pure Middleton. George… George is looking less like Mike and more like Louis Anderson. Where was he when Kate conceived George??? 🤔
All of them are dressed for summer, except Cocker Spaniel Kate, with her fall, olive green lonnnnnnng dress.
And the leg touching fools no one. Read the memo.
That’s her colonizer olive green for when she’s in scary places that need the civilizing force of the BRF to come in and save them.
All she needs is a pith helmet to complete the colonizer cosplay.
Brings to mind another long olive green dress worn by a certain other Duchess when she visited a mosque on the South African tour, right down to the shirtwaist style. Honestly…🙄…the Cs are visiting, possibly in the summer, and I can still remember the walloping Meghan took at Louis’ christening in July, when she wore a beautiful olive green ensemble, and everyone else was in pastels. We can surmise she wasn’t notified of the color theme, and the press was merciless. But yet, here Kate is, wearing an identical color, at roughly the same time of year, and it’s fine. The double standards were in full play early on, and now Keen can copy Meghan to her heart’s content, and no one says a thing.
Yep when I saw this I immediately thought of the olive green shirt dress Meghan wore.
Khate never wore olive until Meghan wore that gorgeous sheath with the boatneck to the christening.
Kate stocked up on olive green this season as soon as Meghan’s Time magazine cover shoot came out. That was mid-Sept and if this was the Heathrow papped trip then that was at the end of October. We should have predicted this.
@harper: it was definitely when they were papped at Heathrow. It was taken when the kids were on half term right? That was from 25oct. to 29 oct. they were papped at the airport on 23 october.
Nobody, and I mean nobody looks like this hanging in the dessert. Fresh blowout and sausage curls and a dress to trip over the rocks. Like where exactly was she going? A pair of cool cargo pants on her or jumpsuits on both her and Charlotte. Charlotte one could have been shorts and Kate’s long. It would have made so much more sense and not like they went to sears for the annual Christmas card. And have these two forgotten that travel abroad during a pandemic when you are in the position they are in is a really bad look. So many brits haven’t been able to travel up then again this is mr and mrs Covid choo choo train so never mind me and my grumbling
The touching is so weird, lol. What would have been less weird if is W&K were sitting closer together and he had his arm around her or something. Why are they all spaced so far apart? It’s poorly staged, I wonder who took it.
Kids are cute!
That’s all I got
How exactly did they get to Jordon? A friends private jet perhaps as we haven’t heard of them making this trip on a commercial jet
Yeah, so much for as the “FFKQC of the UK, they will no longer take international vacations” because they’re regal PR. During their nearly three month summer, the rota swore up and down that W&K were staycationing on Scilly or some other UK destination, only for it to come out that they made all the way to Jordan and then some.
While the rest of the world was in pandemic lockdown I guess they had time for an international vacation. So far for their “stay vactions” or whatever they called them.
I suspect the King of Jordan sent them a private jet because he’s looking to build up his allies in the west. I also think this trip happened when they posed for pap pictures at Heathrow because they don’t think the peasants are aware of the VIP entrance that would have kept them hidden away entirely if they wanted to be hidden.
@nic919. You got the nail. Jordan does need to strengthen allies and what better way than a freebie trip for the Do Nothings. Didn’t Kate live in Jordan as a kid for a while?
Jetting off to Jordan during a global pandemic when they were supposed to stay in the UK.
My first thought when I saw this pic was “so they did leave the UK this year and they have the balls to release this picture and announce it to the world after insisting they weren’t going to vacation outside of the UK for a while….”
Is… is William sitting on a bomb?
That or a golden egg. I was trying to figure out what they were all sitting on.
One can only hope.
It looks like a golden egg.
It matches the fur(?) rug?
My first thought; is he sitting on a golden ball? Is he trying to send a message? Is he thinking he has golden balls or something?
I asked the same question above.
The knee touching looks incredibly awkward especially William.
It kind of stands out to me that William, Kate, and George are all coordinated, while Charlotte and Louis are not part of their color scheme. A subtle nod to the kid that “counts”? Why wouldn’t they coordinate all their outfits?
It’s very sad. There is no reason why they couldn’t coordinate all of the children and it would have actually made a better photo as well. Those bright blues against the soft greens is kind of jarring in my opinion. And didn’t they just put out some fluff that they are going to treat all of their kids as equals? So much for that. Once again George is the one being singled out as the most special, on equal footing with the future king and queen and here are the spares in blue. They learn nothing.
That stood out to me too. The kids all look cute, but George and the parents are obviously coordinated and the other two are coordinated with each other but not the others. There is a way to set up clothing for family pics where not everyone is completely coordinated (like George and his parents are) but its not chaotic either. Either they were trying to not look like they were totally coordinating (and failed) or – they had a separate photo shoot with George and his parents and wanted them to match more than they wanted the whole family to match.
Not sure why but I’m getting “all they need are AK-47s” vibes.
George in camo and his parents in green. I do like the shades just reminds me of recent pics of a few whackjob USA govt peeps posing with their families and guns.
So much this ^^^. Lol
Haha. The camo really threw me too, I consider wearing camo to be a really blue collar/lower class thing to do, to see it on George on a Christmas card of all places really was strange.
The ONE time theme dressing is appropriate and called for… The ONE TIME.
/Smdh
I was just about to say the same thing. THIS is when you theme dress. Maybe I’m old school, but Christmas cards should be Christmasey. This just looks like a random vacation pic.
Cause it is a random vacation pic.
The thinking behind this escapes me. As you point out this is the ONE time for theme dressing.
Wow. Wear the same shade of olive green as Meg and style your hair the same way, Kate. And wear a delicate gold necklace representing your children.
Just because you’re surrounded by giant rock formations doesn’t mean you can make us believe you’re living your best life in California.
Last year’s was better. Kate looks a little silly posing with her mouth open like that when the kids are barely smiling, but her look is cute. Will looks happy too. And the hand placement looks *totally* natural.
I miss when I didn’t despise them and could enjoy their family pics without snark lol
She always has her mouth open in that exact same pose. It irritates the life out of me.
Same here.
I’m kind of surprised she chose this one. Her open mouth pose looks stupider than usual. It usually looks stupid when she’s photographed like that on engagements but at least we could assume that she was maybe joking/laughing *with* someone. This is just her holding it for the camera in a posed portrait. We know that she’s not chatting with anyone, we know she’s not looking at something funny, we know she’s just staring at a camera. It looks more fake than usual, too, like she’s toned it down to 50% hyena grin. I also don’t get why she chose this picture when her posture is so bad. She’s hunched over so far that she’s created a large shadow under her bust.
Cute picture of the kids,
So did they go to Jordan ahead of Charles trip there, before his visit? Or join him on the same trip, but secretly? Wasn’t that when QEII was ill?
I can’t make sense of the timeline, but it wouldn’t completely shock me if the Dolittles tagged along to Jordan and either treated it as a straight up vacation, or embargoed any events for use at a later date.
I find it hilarious that both of these Christmas cards look like those fake backgrounds from Sears studio portraits back in the day.
Omg you are right they do look like those seasonal/location screens they use in those studios 🤣 right down to the cute props for the kiddies to sit on😆
Exactly. They say it’s Jordan, but it could be anywhere
Why is she squatting/kneeling? The adults just look so awkward together, they remind me of flat soda on a hot day..
It really is not a very Christmas oriented photo at all.. have they ever done one with lights or a tree to celebrate the season? Just curious.. this just looks very “summertime”
Guess it is a good thing the kids are cute, and the kids do look happy and healthy.
I think she’s sitting on a stool but you can’t see it due to the long voluminous dress. Whatever William is sitting on (the shiny metallic looking stool) is probably what she’s sitting on.
Can people in UK take vacation outside of the country in early 2021?
William had his vaccine in May 2021.
Can anyone answer this?
people have been able to travel since last summer, albeit with different testing and/or quarantine requirements on return depending where they’re travelling and their vax status.
even so, the FFK holidaying in Jordan is a terrible look given a) there’s a global pandemic still raging, b) a lot of Brits still haven’t travelled abroad since the pandemic started and c) FFK did a whole song and dance about ‘holidaying in Britain’ last year. glad that lasted /s
Let’s just watch interest in this boring pic compared to when Harry and Meghan release their Christmas card.
Midwest trump couples. Seriously nothing about these people looks anywhere near royal. All look average and again spares are left alone. The average couple does average things. Nothing looks retable especially since many brits didn’t get to go for a vacation with ever-changing rules.
But why is he allowed to show his knees and she’s stuck in a long-sleeved, floor-length gown in what must be quite oppressive heat? And Charlotte’s dress is pretty and at least it has short sleeves, but why doesn’t she get to wear shorts like her brothers? Poor Charlotte is not getting any good role modeling with these folks. And I can now fully believe that Miss Kate had a temper tantrum about the flower girls not wearing tights at the Sussex wedding.
The kids are so darn cute. Charlotte’s hair is so beautiful. The kids look great in blue. I miss Louis looking like a baby though. Goerge is still a cutie. I don’t know who he looks like more.
It’s a nice photo and I give credit to the photographer. Kids look great. Ok thanks.
So during a year when almost no one could travel abroad because of COVID and/or economic distress they not only went on a trip but used it for their Christmas card?! If the Sussexes did this they’d be despised.
Exactly this. W&K should be condemned for this not praised.
It’s super tone deaf to set the photo in another country when most of the population has stayed home either due to travel restrictions or just not being able to afford travel with the new measures in place. Place that photo in their back yard and it comes off way better.
And it was a holiday not part of a royal tour so they couldn’t be bothered to do any work abroad but they could go on vacation abroad.
Kate is incapable of looking natural while consciously posing for anything, my god.
Kids looks cute and normal. If Louis’s luck holds out, no one would ever guess in a million years he has a shred of Windsor in him.
Kate’s let her hair/extensions grow much longer in the newer pic. Hmmm, any other duchess let her hair grow really long this year?
Louis looks exactly like her father.
That dress is not a desert vacation dress.
If anything shows out of touch couple not having experienced the pandemic in the way the rest of the world has it’s the Cambridges taking their family holiday photo in Jordan. Maybe if they had gone on an actual tour there then it would not be as ostentatious but this is another reminder that this family has massive privilege and special breaks and they will do whatever they want whenever they want.
Kate looks utterly ridiculous and awkward here as well and it’s also obvious that she and William aren’t connecting here as a couple. She’s like a carnival barker with that fake veneer smile.
George and Louis seem to be the only ones actually smiling with their eyes here. Charlotte already looks kind of annoyed with all the pretence.
Posing at home in the UK would have been a far smarter thing to do. But no one ever said the Cambridges had any clue about the smart thing to do. And while Charles has used photos for his holiday card from abroad, he’s always used photos from when he was on a royal tour and not just a regular holiday.
I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and think that they chose this photo because everyone looked the best in it, despite Kate’s open mouth smile, which is awkward. It’s so hard to get kids to all look good in the same photo. And the kids look so cute. I do think they highlighted Charlotte’s hair, though.
This is a family that is photographed so often that they have their own in house photographers. It’s not like the only photos they could choose from were the one that grandma took of them all last Easter but oops someone closed their eyes, and this one that they asked someone to take of them posing on camel saddles while on their summer vacation. Their entire existence is constantly photographed. They had a minute long professional commercial video of the family made with multiple scene/set changes for their wedding anniversary. They could have taken random screen shots from that one video and ended up with more professional quality family photos that most people get over a 5 year period. They’re not like us, they could have had 200 professional family portraits taken this year alone if they wanted to.
So I really don’t know why they chose to highlight the fact that they took an international, non-working holiday vacation in the middle of the pandemic, likely on a private jet bc no one spotted them on a commercial flight this year, with at least one kid that is too young to be vaccinated. Just all of that makes it really tone deaf, but then you add in the fact that they’re the British royal family, of the former British Empire that they’re still so insistent exists through the commonwealth, dressed in military olive with their heir in camouflage, posing with a collection of vaguely “middle eastern tribal inspired” props? And then it becomes not just tone deaf but also icky and inappropriate in a colonizing way. I don’t think we can excuse all of that, especially for a family that so tightly controls their image and is all about royal symbolism, by saying “well maybe this was just one of the only pictures they had this year where the whole family was smiling and looking at the camera.”
Didn’t Sophie say on sheikhgate tape that the government uses the royal family as distraction? This early card released to the rota (I reckon there will be another one released closer to Christmas Day) smacks of deals with tabloid/distraction. William’s ex aide Simon case is also caught up with partygate so wouldn’t be surprised if this card is an attempt by number 10 to get that scandal off the front pages. Maybe William was at a party too
@ABritGuest: I think you’re on to something. Charles and Camilla has also released their Christmas card today. I think Downing Street called in a favour from the Royal Family to distract the country from the Christmas parties scandal. I don’t think it will work though.
Yesterday Boris Johnson welcomed a baby as a distraction. Today, it’s the Royal Xmas cards as a distraction. At this rate, the Queen will have to do her part and be admitted to the hospital over the weekend to keep up the farce.
The only thing missing is nr 10 expecting the queen to be admitted to give birth, and present the new love child at the steps of the Lindo Wing.
I did not need to see a Prince William crotch shot today. On a Christmas card no less!
Elegant Bill should know better than to put his crotch and butt cheeks-outline front and center of this pose.
All I see are balls and teeth.
I know, my first thought was, “Behold! The Royal Package!”
Surprised at Jordan. It’s not a holiday destination I associate with the Cambridges.
The gap below William’s legs/waist is the first thing my eyes are drawn to when I see it and not in a good way. It just makes Charlotte seem disconnected from the rest of the family. I would have placed her there tbh. Also they seem really distanced from the camera. I’m NOT a professional cameraman so these are just things that I, as a viewer, I’m noticing. So if it turns out these are stylistic photo elements that I’m not educated enough on to appreciate I apologise lol.
As for good things, I like that they’re not all colour coordinated. Too much olive would have blended them in the background. And the kids are cute as always.
Charlotte’s highlights are growing out. Bill is posed the exact same way, including the angle of his face (almost could be photoshopped from last years, if not for the awkward sitting pose. The kids are and always have been, all Middleton.
Kate looks like she’s going to a different party. As always…
Cute picture. I really like her dress, though probably not for strolling around sight seeing.
I always use a random candid from sometime during the year for my holiday cards — I’m not at all down for the whole fussy get together, match clothes, go do a “photo shoot” thing, even when my kids were little. I take pictures all year and hope for one lucky shot where we don’t all look like a mug shot lineup.
This has been their color scheme for their cards for three years now? Not the clothes, but the background – brownish and outdoorsy etc. Last year was the woodpile, was the year before the year when they were posed in the tree? So I guess the background at least fits with that.
But holy cow, what bad optics to release a vacation picture from Jordan during a pandemic year when they insisted they weren’t going to vacation outside the UK anymore. Like….its such stunningly bad optics I have to wonder if someone is trying to sabotage them from the inside.
@Becks Their fans have short memory span. Nobody remembers their “promise” to stay in Britain. As we know ROTA won’t remind this to public. So, they can do as they wish without the fear of being criticized.
Kids are cute, especially Charlotte. She growed a lot. But this is not Christmas Card. Nothing festive in it.
True, and even if their fans did remember, no one in the press dares to criticize them anyway, so I guess they really can just do whatever the eff they want and no one will say boo to them.
Lovely family photo!
I would have preferred if they had all sat on the damm rug on the floor and wore clothes people actually would wear in the dessert. Like this is way too try hard.
Charles and Camilla take an official trip to Jordan. William and Kate take a private family trip to Jordan. IMO. This was coordinated as some sort of favor to King Abdullah and the country of Jordan. It made no sense that the first official tour since the pandemic was to Non Commonwealth countries. There is some sort of BTS deal making going on between the UK and Jordanian governments and the BRF is being used for propaganda. And I agree that the pictures canes out early to distract from the Christmas party scandal and the announcement of new COVID restrictions. But quite frankly the picture release doesn’t have the same impact because the kids have been so overexposed. Also. It will allow them to start writing stories about whether or not the Sussexes will release a pictures. Which is what the really want. Lastly I agree with everyone else the hands on knees/thigh pose by the Cambridge’s is just ewww awkward. Also the spacing between all of them is awkward. Louis seated by himself lower on the ground with no one touching him is particularly awful imaging.
It’s a nice picture of all of them, but the Jordanian “theme” is really really awkward given the history of British Colonization. I bet William really wanted to pose on a camel dressed like Lawrence of Arabia.