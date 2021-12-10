Duchess Kate didn’t actually make a speech at ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, the event which was nominally “created” by Kate. In the wake of Prince William’s sh-t fit about The Princes and the Press, we were told that Kate had an idea for a Christmas carol special and the Cambridges were so mad at the BBC, they were taking their special away from the BBC and giving it to ITV. The special had not been announced – or planned – before that moment two-and-a-half weeks ago. ITV quickly agreed to air Kate’s special, and BBC Studios was always on board to produce it (the entire time).
It was pulled together very quickly, which surprised me considering Kate coasted on her “garden” project for a full year, and her five-question survey was disastrous, half-assed busywork. Competent professionals organized Together at Christmas, which is how you know Kate and her Kensington Palace team probably weren’t part of it. She was just looking for “something” to make her look Meghan-esque, so this was organized around her. All she had to do was show up in a Christmas dress, toss her sausage curls, loudly guffaw for no reason and give a little speech. I mean, it’s HER thing, right? That was the whole reason for all of this, to give Kate a thing and to give her credit for something, right? Well, despite all of the advanced promotion, Kate did NOT speak. She didn’t even do a pretaped message or anything like that. There was a message “from Kate” printed in the program, but she couldn’t be bothered to actually get up there and say the words, despite the press being briefed that she would be part of the introduction.
What happened? Was she too lazy to make a speech? Did she refuse to go up the podium? Or was it something else? A Daily Mail correspondent theorized on Mail Confidential that Kate didn’t make a speech because she didn’t want to pull attention from anyone else, UNLIKE MEGHAN. The bar is already set so low for Kate, I thought she would be able to do that one thing: make a little speech on the televised Christmas carol special she “organized.” But no. She couldn’t be bothered.
Lol…this mediocre woman….
Really, it’s no wonder the tabloids and royal experts have to make up fantasies – how is it possible for a human being to be so completely uninteresting?
If she really didn’t want to pull attention away from anyone there would have been pictures of the choir(s) and the guests (i heard she invited the homeless? Did she even interact with them?)
She didn’t do a speech because she’s an awful public speaker and would probably crumble.
Agree Chloe. She definitely made this concert all about herself. We didn’t see much of the choir or the other people invited ( besides the Middletons)
That’s unfair to mediocre women. Some speak to inspire others. Others mumble their way into obscurity.
As predicted, Kate was the host but someone else did the introductions of the guests. I suspect she will do a pretaped version of her message that was printed on the programme and it will be inserted into the televised event. She couldn’t even muster up a “Thank you for coming, Merry Christmas” to the live audience. That’s just basic good manners and common courtesy. It would not have pulled attention away from the guests.
Agreed. She is so basic. I know that word fell out of fashion a few years ago, but leave it to KHate to resurrect fashion long since dead and buried.
Most of the country and quite frankly her fans don’t care for her anyway. She came, she wore and she grinned. That’s what she does best.
So how exactly was she host then since she did not do one of the most basic duties of a host. I hope she at least arrived early so that she could greet everyone at the door.
“There was a message “from Kate” printed in the program, but she couldn’t be bothered to actually get up there and say the words,”
Paraphrasing Owen Wilson: wow!
I am starting tot hink her team leep hyping most of her apperances to the press as a way to shame her to actually do something more than just show up…like, ” hey, we already wrote her speech, how about we just tell them she is speaking? Then she might speak, right?”
Lol!
“A Daily Mail correspondent theorized on Mail Confidential that Kate didn’t make a speech because she didn’t want to pull attention from anyone else, UNLIKE MEGHAN. ”
So,basically Kate did not want to pull attention from…her mother? Are you telling me CAROLE forced herchild not to speak so that all eyes could be on her?
This argument literally makes no sense though. People expect high profile people to speak at events like this. It’s why former politicians, writers, musicians, etc. get paid very well to do keynote speeches. It’s the entire point of “soft diplomacy” as they call it for royals. Use someone with a large profile to get eyeballs on an event to raise awareness. I’m sure there were plenty of competent speakers there who could expound upon what frontline workers experienced this past 18 months, but it’s literally what they are there for. To bring attention that wouldn’t be given to others to worthy causes., so that they receive support. What exactly is her point then if she can’t even give a speech?
I think she herselfs sees her main job a providing William with children, soothing William,as providing her family with a connection to William…
anything else is secondary and , as a result, she does not place any importance to it other than the bare minimum.
Even Kate’s big moments need Meghan put downs to give her some gravitas. Can she just do something newsworthy that doesn’t involve an outfit?
She didn’t make a speech because when William stomped his feet and said, “The mean BBC is not getting Kate’s concert,” the BBC pushed back and said, “We already have a carol concert and don’t have room in our schedule for Kate’s concert.” Some of the reporting was that the BBC would not make room for the FFQ’s concert, isn’t that funny? .
So I think at that point, KP decided to turn it into a Royal Family event for optics and de-emphasize it as Kate’s event. Because at one point it WAS all about Kate hosting, and then it wasn’t. The narrative definitely changed and I think they decided to emphasize “family” instead, hence the March of the Middletons and the Lesser Royals. Really, Kate did not want her event demoted to ITV.
It’s that not the whole point of the royal family bring attention to their charitable cause ? Do they think when Harry and Meghan did their vaxlive speeches it did not bring renowed attention to the topic of waiving patent for the vaccine ? These royal reporters were so eager to drag Meghan they end up insulting Kate. And W&K don’t even have that much influence if they have to bring up the whole family to bring attention to the event.
I hadn’t even thought of the issue of patent-waiving for the vaccine until H&M started talking about it. Now I’m much more aware of it. Royals should bring attention to issues/causes.
Yeah, that was a dumb take. If anything, Kate making a speech probably would’ve brought more attention to the concert because she would have given them more than just some pictures. They could’ve even teased the concert with footage of Kate making a nice speech for some promotion. I know this special is being aired later on, but this outing did not get much coverage despite all of those royals in attendance. The bar is in hell for Kate, so now they’re trying to argue that royals shouldn’t give speeches because that would be attention seeking, “like Meghan.” Unbelievable.
Indeed. If they’re not supposed to draw attention, why do they make speeches or attend events at all? Or why does she need to have new clothes for almost every event she attends if she doesn’t want to be noticed?
Exactly. What was the point of Kate being there and bringing her family along with some of the royals if not to bring attention? If she doesn’t want to bring attention to it, why did she do this? Why did they announce she would do this? What was the purpose other than to make her look good and give her some numbers before the end of the year?
Someone pointed out yesterday that the way the remarks were printed in the program were similar to how you might write a speech for someone to read – with the punctuation being the pauses, etc. So I wonder if the speech was meant for her, and then she said “no” so they added it to the program instead but no one bothered to proof it one final time. maybe she will read it in a pretaped segment for the final broadcast?
So how was she “hosting”? She just greeted the choir and some of the guests? She didn’t say anything, she couldn’t even do a reading like William, just….nothing?
JFC. She is so lazy and incompetent.
No hosting duties = no host. I think her part in this was thrown together as the least that she can do–again. Probably William’s idea, to shoe-horn her into an already-planned concert and try to make it seem like she has ideas and feelings about others. Lol.
Agree. At this stage they are throwing whatever they can on the wall and seeing if it sticks. Their biggest project terra cacas flopped spectacularly, so they couldn’t get lots of headlines from that. Their next project, getting Meghan to lose also failed. We also had the Apple podcast thing that no one bothered listening to. Now they need to fill out the rest of the year with some activities and this seemed an easy one to shoe horn her into.
Do you think she knows? I really would love to know if she realizes at the end of the day how useless and lazy and ineffective she is. Or does she honestly lay down on her pillow at night giving herself mental high fives, thinking to herself ‘You are killing it, Duch!’ ?
I really wonder this also, L84TEA
I think she goes to bed trying to come up with new ways to avoid working, especially now that baby-making is pretty much done.
Nope, narcissistic people think they’re the best. They don’t have imposter syndrome.
No, I really don’t think she even considers the question. She doesn’t strike me as someone capable of self-reflection or introspection and I doubt she ever considers that she should be doing more than she does. If she wanted to do more, she would. I think she gets annoyed when she is pushed to work more or to do more visible projects. She wants to shop and exercise and do whatever the hell else it is that rich British women do in the countryside lol.
Thing is, most women in the UK who live in the countryside have a house and possibly even estate to manage. And not all of them have the money Kate does so they do a lot of the work themselves. Those ancestral homes aren’t cheap to run hence why they open them up to the public. And if they’re doing that then they’re involved in the logistics of the day.
So most are probably doing more work in a day then Kate does. Along with the shopping, working out, socialising etc etc.
@Sofia oh I’m sure. I was just trying to picture Kate’s day at Anmer and I was like….walking in the countryside? Shooting parties? basically every stereotype from Gosford Park or Midsomer Murders (when there was a rich manor house involved in the episode) lololol because we know she is not working.
What a waste of space this mumbling woman is.
“A Daily Mail correspondent theorized on Mail Confidential that Kate didn’t make a speech because she didn’t want to pull attention from anyone else, UNLIKE MEGHAN. ” The excuses they make for this woman for Chrissakes – it was her freaking event so she was expected to be highlighted and have attention on her…isn’t that what she wanted? Jeez.
Yeah, well, she can’t pull in money and attention for her patronages either – UNLIKE MEGHAN. Is every single thing that happens in the RF from now until the end of the monarchy (so, like 2030) going to be compared to things Meghan would or wouldn’t do? These people are so lost.
This is so embarrassing. And the fact that the rota make excuses for this near 40 year old women is disgusting. And they always have to bring Meghan into it. They desperately want Kate to be more like Meghan, that’s why they were hyping that she would be part of the introduction. They know she never will be so they slam Meghan. Making an introduction isn’t making the concert “all about yourself” William gave a reading, did the rota say he made it about himself?
The fact that the Rats have include a woman who is 5000 miles away to embiggen this milquetoast woman speaks volumes about Kate’s lack of everything.
At the end, it doesn’t embiggen her – it just makes her “Not Meghan.”
She didn’t do the speech because she can’t speak.
Anyway, the York sisters stole the show for me. Absolutely loved eugenie’s coat with the cape and i loved the shoes Bea wore. Kate’s dress is okay, preferred the black version to be honest
Well, that’s an “explanation” that Waity can use for her whole life–”Sorry I did nothing with my time and privilege, but I didn’t want to pull attention away from anyone.” Lol.
I’m telling you guys, pretty soon they’re just going to wheel in a set of hangers or a mannequin to display what her Keenness WOULD have worn, if she’d bothered to attend.
This is how they are going to portray Kate from now on, no doubt. We won’t get articles on how this is her year and she will work more. It’s going to be about how she doesn’t want to take attention away from anyone UNLIKE MEGHAN.
I think they try go with that angle, until Meghan does something (anything, big or small) and blankets the news, then they decide Kate is *also* influential and compelling. They cobble something together (usually a copy-keen or someone else’s idea), Kate can’t pull it off, then it’s once again “she doesn’t want attention.” And repeat.
This useless woman.
Maybe she will do a televised speech for the TV broadcast that can be edited in? Then at least if she’s stuffs it up (which she will) they can re-shoot it.
That first pic of her with William, where she’s throwing her head back howling with laughter, is so funny. William’s face! He literally looks like he caught a bad smell.
Another photo op for Keen. Jazz hands and gape jaw, nothing more. Was she enough of a diva to ban the other woman from wearing red? Lol, she looks just the same as she looks at every photo op.
Not my style but that red is fantastic on her. I think it was James Whittaker that said Kate finds the camera better than even Diana 😄. She’s really doing the most in some of her pictures
I read she only spent 15 minutes in total with the guests. Still hopefully people invited enjoyed it & the special will highlight the orgs. I think the mary berry program they did last year was good for that.
Was ‘t the mary berry program in 2019? I don’t remember reading anything about it last year. Just their awful scotland pandemic express.
Idk,she does the same poses at every photo op. Nothing new here. Agree red is a good color but red coat, dress, shoes and handbag is too matchy matchy.
So basically there was no point for Kate to be there. So I can chuck my argument of the Midds being there for “moral support” out the window. Although I really didn’t buy into that myself. They all went there because they either wanted a nice night out and decided to tag along to Kate’s event or KP have decided to get the public used to the Midds being a part of the royal family by having them out and about (so most people here are wrong and there’s no separation) or things are so bad between W&K, Kate needs her family around
Is there a point of her being anywhere? This was an opportunity for photos of the family hugs and kisses from the cousins to show Harry what he is “missing out on” because he married that woman (you know, the talented beautiful one who could have made a speech).
There were videos out showing her hugging all the cousins. I’m sure that was the reason behind it- to show H&M how close the rest are.
Is there a point for Keen being anywhere?
They used the word host generously. She was just a guest. The Mids and royals were guests. She was not presenting anything nor ushering other people. She was not part of the organizing committee. And if this is a last minute insertion (since we’ve not heard anything before the BBC doc appeared), I pity the organisers having to add this last minute prep to accommodate her, the Mids and the other royals. And if they did accommodate them last minute, then I hope she made an impact to whatever cause this is for. And I’m not even sure what this Christmas special is for so …yeah what did she do again besides attending?
Every European royal woman is capable of going up to a podium to give a speech or say a few words, including the very accomplished teenagers in Spain. Is the daily fail lady implying that they are attention grabbing?
Kate really is the lowest common denominator.
It’s funny. They think they are slamming Meghan but they are really slamming every other royal, including William, who did stand up and read in this production. If she adds in her speech for the televised version how will they explain that she is suddenly not worried about taking the attention with the more public version of the concert? This was just for the small invited audience so how would she have been taking attention if she spoke?
This was touted as a way for Katie Keen to host her own event, so I agree it seems like those remarks were meant to be spoken, but she pulled out. If she was so afraid of “overshadowing” the event, she wouldn’t have pulled out the Queen’s sapphire earrings from storage and spent ten minutes braying maniacally at reporters upon arrival.
There were other royals on board with this concert that probably would have had no problem doing a quick intro if Kate was, say, unable or unwilling to perform (like a sore throat, although I haven’t heard any excuse). They could easily have asked Will, Zara, Beatrice…but then it wouldn’t be “Kate’s” event. I can’t see her allowing anybody else to step in, even though she’s unable to do it.
What’s funny is that the bar is so low for Kate, all she would need to do is mumble out “Happy holidays” and she’d get adoring applause and writeups. Nobody is asking her to compete with a professional performer like Meghan, or even expecting her to be competent at what is, really, her chosen career.
Maybe she realized it’s hard to seem like a queen when everyone sees you acting like a court jester.
Kaiser I prefer your jazz hand Christmas special title.lol.
Is there really any point to having this woman be supported by the public if she doesn’t want to even do the basic? Seriously. They could get people to do her job at a fraction of the cost to the British people.
I mentioned this yesterday, but the introduction printed in the program was so poorly written. Why does she begin so many sentences with and!?! If this is all she had to do, there is no excuse for it being so bad. I find it insulting that she thinks her role is to just get dressed up and be praised for it. This is sending the wrong message to young women. No everyone doesn’t have to be a great speaker, but at least try. As host she should have at least welcomed everyone, thanked them for all their hard work and wished them a joyous holiday season.
And her cheerleader becky English claimed only pple who loves attention make a speech at a program they host , and even had a dig at Meghan whiles praising the mediocre Kate. Being bad at public speaking has now been turned to ” she doesn’t want attention ” , when she and her bosses have said talking non stop about how amazing late is for putting this together
That’s such a bad take because all the other married-in royals give speeches at events. Camilla does so regularly, Sophie does it regularly, Diana did it. Once again, Kate is the outlier but the press is twisting her laziness and incompetence into a positive because there is nothing else to say about her.
Every time one of these other royals makes a speech, somebody should comment on their SM about taking all the attention unlike Kate.
@Osty: But who was demanding that she make a speech? All she had to do was say Welcome to the concert and Merry Christmas.
Guys, Baldimort is growing hair on the top. Someone been using fertilizer.lol.
I read that Wills read scripture, yet Catherine hosted from her seat?
So basically after weeks of hearing about Kate’s big event all she does is show up , like she does to any other event?
Wtf does host to the event even mean? Just having her name on the program?
At least itll get on those end of the year numbers.
I really do wonder how well this tv special will do in terms of numbers.
Listen y’all, Late did enough for this concert. She woke up, and put on a pretty frock and some jewels. You peasants should grateful and thanking her on bended knee for her gracing you with her presence, now you expect her to give a speech too???? Don’t yall know she is too busy being a hands on yummy mummy instilling middle class values in her 3 children??? 🙃
I find it interesting that Pippa hasn’t had any work done to her face since her mom and sister are really into it, not even a nose job. Charlotte’s going to have a hard time growing up knowing her mom rejected all aspects of her natural face, she looks nothing like her daughter anymore.
For a minute I thought this was a show about Kate’s mom. Royal Carole. Lolz.
What was so funny? She always seem to find things hilarious
Btw I dont believe for a second she wrote that message.