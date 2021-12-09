Duchess Kate wore a red Catherine Walker coat to the Christmas carol event

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend Together At Christmas Community Carol Service

Here we go, here are the photos from yesterday afternoon’s Keen Christmas Jazz Hands special, aka Royal Carols: Together At Christmas. Did y’all know that certain carols are royal? It’s true, a wiglet told me. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey together and they even looked at each other a few times, which I’m sure will be dutifully noted in a dozen articles declaring William’s “look of love” towards his keen wife. After going through the photos, what annoyed me the most is that their “reds” don’t match. The red of her dress doesn’t match the red of her shoes and neither red matches William’s tie. Kate has that problem consistently – when she tries to match a color, it’s always a little bit “off.”

As for Kate’s ensemble, the £3,000 Catherine Walker coat is classic Keen. Bright red, massive shoulder pads, big buttons and a giant-ass bow. I saw it immediately, what she was going for: she’s cosplaying a Christmas present. My guess before the event was that she would cosplay a Christmas tree but nope, she went for a Christmas present. She also wore sapphire-and-diamond fringe earrings, which are part of the Royal Collection. They belonged to the Queen Mum. Angela Kelly has her favorites.

There was speculation that Kate and William would bring the kids, but I didn’t see any photos of them and they weren’t there for the big keen arrival. But there were other royals there, and the Middletons were there, and Carole would definitely insist that she’s practically royal. Perhaps she would even say she’s better than royal. Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa and James Middleton were all there. James had his wife Alizee there but I didn’t see Pippa’s husband. Is there trouble in Terribly Moderately Wealthy-ville? In addition to the Middletons, Zara and Mike Tindall were there, because several years ago they decided to go full-on pro-Cambridge and anti-Sussex. Princess Beatrice was there with Edo, and the Countess of Wessex was there sans Edward. People Mag says Eugenie was there too.

The Queen donated some Christmas trees to decorate the Abbey, and wreaths were donated by the Royal Horticultural Society. After the filming, the wreaths will be donated to local schools. William gave a reading from Luke 2:1-7 (about the birth of Jesus). I don’t know if Kate actually stood there and delivered remarks, but she “wrote” something for the program about the pain and suffering during the pandemic- you can read it here.

Photos courtesy of Instar.

153 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a red Catherine Walker coat to the Christmas carol event”

  1. Laalaa says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:30 am

    I love the outfit and I believe the non-matching reds are deliberate, so it looks just enough not matchy-matchy.
    I am ready to be hunted down for my positive comment.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:36 am

      I don’t care whether the reds match or not. She looks okay. What bugs me is that Meghan would have been slammed for the not matching. If the UK RF ever wants more respect back they need to realize the great gulf between royal coverage of people and actually address the issue.

      Reply
      • Mac says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:23 am

        She wore the same dress in black to Prince Philip’s funeral.

      • Gabby says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:53 am

        Meghan would have been raked over the coals for wearing a $3000 coat to an event at which people experiencing homelessness and other everyday workers were attending.

    • Becks1 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:45 am

      Not hunting you down lol, but the non-matching reds are not deliberate. She has done this too many ties for it to be deliberate- an almost match, but not quite. A plaid clutch in red and black would have looked much better than one that almost matches but not quite.

      Reply
      • manda says:
        December 9, 2021 at 7:57 am

        oooh, or shoes in that plaid! That would have been so nice!

        I said this further below, but I’ll say it again, it’s pretty much impossible to perfectly match colors when the materials aren’t the same. Even the same color dye will look different on different material. I feel like fashion people would know what to put with that dress to make it look stylish, and I’m not sure why she refuses to talk to them

      • LadyMTL says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:26 am

        I don’t think it’s deliberate either, and tbh I probably wouldn’t have noticed if it hadn’t been pointed out. As manda wrote it’s very hard to perfectly match colors…I’m not sure why anyone would want to bother, lol. Plaid accessories would have been awesome, or heck even something metallic.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:43 am

        @LadyMTL yeah I only notice anymore because its all the time, lol. Kate can’t get accessories right most of the time which is weird to me. Like I don’t think black shoes would have worked here, but a pretty plaid would have, or a fun festive clutch. heck I would have loved to have seen her in some really great tacky christmas earrings, lol.

      • Pinkosaurus says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:59 am

        Agree, although I really wish she had gone with plaid shoes. I don’t mind that her choices are a little old and fusty but I wish they were a bit more creative.

    • Surly Gale says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:59 am

      None of us that I saw, including me, complained that Megs burgundy shoes didn’t match her red dress. I thought it, but didn’t say it anywhere. If I don’t see it here, I don’t go hunting for it, so maybe but I don’t remember.
      It does seem unfair (tho’ well deserved, of course) to drag her when we gave M a pass w/o comment.
      @Becks1…I LOVE your idea of a plaid clutch. You’re right, it would have made everything pop

      Reply
      • Commonwealthy sounded witty at first says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:00 am

        Thought the same about M’s shoes and gown. It wasn’t the end of the world then, shouldn’t be now.

      • Merricat says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:04 am

        Maybe because dressing herself is the ONLY job Kate is focused on, so when she doesn’t get it right (which, granted, is often), we point it out.

    • Chergui says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:04 am

      Red is a great colour on Kate but I really don’t like this coat dress. It drowns her, the bow looks silly and then length is horrible.

      As for the reds not matching, I do wonder how hard they actually even try or care. They could and probably do pay people to take care of their wardrobe. They’ve known this event was coming for some time now. If they really wanted to, I’m sure they could have done better.

      Generally what people wear shouldn’t really matter but when you think about royals, they make their image everything. It makes me wonder why they don’t care.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:06 am

        Kate cares about how she looks. It’s the only thing she cares about in terms of “public duty” since she thinks dressing nicely is her only duty (which some may agree with.)

      • Eating Popcorn says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:31 am

        I agree with you Chergui, the line of the coat is very unflattering for her. I also noticed she is touching her hair more as if she has adopted the Duchess of Sussex’s mannerisms.

      • Nic919 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:45 am

        @becks I agree 100%. The only thing kate has ever cared about is dressing nicely. So none of this is slap dash. At least not the outfits. The actual event takes up way less of her time.

        I wish she would stop adding shoulder pads to her outfits. She has never needed them and now it only serves to emphasize just how thin she currently is.

      • swirlmamad says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:53 am

        It just hangs on her….as per usual, she ruins whatever she has on.

      • Marivic says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:42 am

        She looks like someone in the 1950s in that dress.

      • superashes4 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:51 am

        I agree. I like the concept, I just think this outfit is totally unbalanced. The bright red is a statement color, and when you add the statement color with a statement color dress underneath, statement bow on top, and statement color shoe of a different texture, she just sort of gets lost in the clothes. This would have been better without a red dress or with a shoe and bag that complemented the red.
        She also should have put her hair up.

    • Jan90067 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:06 am

      This coat is the EXACT COAT she wore in black to PP’s funeral. We know she loves to spend the big bucks and get the same outfit in several colors. What I don’t get is why wear a dress under these coat/coat dresses, when she never takes the damned thing off!? The hem of the dress underneath was shown to not be done properly or pressed well. There is always *something* off with FFKween’s Klothes.

      As far as Bitter Brother’s tie, being a paler shade of red, perhaps Kweenie wanted to make sure that she was the one with the focus, the “brighter star” of the evening…all eyes on her when they were near each other. We know how competitive she is.

      One last observation: I read that masks indoors was “requested”, yet only Mike Midd wore one. All the rest did not. Guess they wanted to make sure their faces were camera ready at all times.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:19 am

        What’s the point of going if you can’t show your face?!?!?!

      • Eurydice says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:27 am

        Maybe the “coat over dress” is a RF thing? The Queen wears coats over dresses and doesn’t take off the coat.

      • equality says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:41 am

        The Abbey’s website says masks are required. I find it curious so few were worn.

      • Demi says:
        December 9, 2021 at 10:12 am

        I found it interesting how the DM kept on pointing the price of her coat dress literally everywhere it’s shown and they mentioned how it’s the same one she wore to Prince Philip’s funeral.

    • CindyP says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:49 am

      I have never once deliberately worn an outfit & accessories with colors that didn’t match. All that red is just too much. A plaid clutch & patterned heels with some red would have pulled it all together

      Reply
    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:54 am

      @Laalaa
      Save me a seat will you?
      I really like the red. She looks good in this color and I am also not a fan of matchy matchy.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:55 am

      She has a dozen red coatdresses or dress/coat combos. Not only is this expensive and unflattering, it is another waste of minimum 10,000 in taxpayer funds.

      And once again wearing her late MIL’s signature designer. Who is dead. The company doesn’t have a new designer, they simply reuse the old patterns they made (for Diana) to make outfits now. Kate has many, many issues.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 9, 2021 at 10:38 am

      I like your positive attitude, I just don’t agree with you. I think that coat is hideous (and is a duplicate of her Philip funeral coat) & the various reds don’t match. Plus I’ve just never been fond of matchy-matchy outfits; I would have preferred a different shoe and/or handbag, something with texture or different color or embellishments (I do like a strappy shoe). A broach wouldn’t go amiss, either. And at a distance, those earrings look like wind catchers, like something you could buy at a craft fair in the summer.
      And somebody yesterday called it: all red outfit, including handbag & shoes. Congrats!

      Reply
  2. Aurora says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:30 am

    Is there a single pic of the choir? Keen photo-ops seem to forget the actual main characters to focus attention on the Keen sideshow.

    Reply
    • Belli says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:33 am

      Why would you take photos of the people actually doing the work and holding the service when Kate was there wearing a dress?!

      Reply
      • Merricat says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:03 am

        Because Kate’s appearance is all she has going for her? Like a piece of fruit that’s rotted on the inside, she is. Kate thinks wearing clothes counts as work because she literally has nothing to show for her life but a wardrobe.

      • Mac says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:28 am

        Yes, you can see photos of her with the choir on Twitter.

    • Vauvert says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:46 am

      But did we actually see the dress at all? Or are we talking about the coat? I mean coats have to be more structured, so I get the shoulder pads, and you have to close them somehow, so I get the buttons? I hate loosely belted coats where your arms are warm but nothing else (yes, ofc she is coming in a car so that doesn’t apply, but I’m talking coats in general).

      Baldemort looked more alive than he has been in ages, and smiley. He can’t look charming because he isn’t, but based on the photos I’d say they put on a good performance and both looked happier than they have in a long time. Maybe it’s fake, but they looked fine. I’m not comparing them to anyone.

      Can we see fashion pics of everyone else?

      Reply
      • equality says:
        December 9, 2021 at 7:56 am

        That is the dress apparently. It was described as a dress on Yahoo.

      • Surly Gale says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:02 am

        I have a red cashmere Eileen Fisher ‘swing’ coat that doesn’t close that I love…though only for special occasions and church. It’s not practical though, because it doesn’t close and sometimes that does bug me.
        “more alive that he has been” for some reason that cracked me up!

      • Harper says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:13 am

        In re: to Baldimort being more alive, could it be that the end is near and there is palpable relief? We got massive foreshadowing in the late summer about house hunting and school shopping in Bucklebury or Windsor. The upheaval in the Keens living arrangements might be going on behind the scenes and that also might be why the Middletons have been out in force, sort of a last hurrah?

      • Nic919 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:48 am

        Is it a coincidence that there was a recent tabloid story about the Cambridges having a secret third house and William acting less anti social ?

      • Becks1 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:52 am

        @Nic whaaaaaaat?!?! More than we have been hearing about “house hunting in Windsor?”

  3. LW says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:31 am

    Gosh these two are duller than ditch water.

    Nothing to hold your attention, just dull, dull, dull.

    There are three guarantees in life; taxes, death and Kkkate in a Koatdress.

    Reply
    • manda says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:40 am

      Yes, she could be so stylish but she dresses like a kindergarten teacher at school (no offense
      to stylish kindy teachers!)

      off topic, but learned something new just now! I always thought it was dish water!

      Reply
      • LW says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:05 am

        Well according to Google:

        ‘The original simile, dull as ditchwater, dating from the 1700s, alluded to the muddy water in roadside ditches. In the first half of the 1900s, perhaps through mispronunciation, it became dishwater, that is, the dingy, grayish water in which dirty dishes had soaked.’

        Either way, it doesn’t bode well for her hahaha.

  4. Jane says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:32 am

    Eugenie was there, and looked great in a green cape and black boots, but she was on her own because Jack’s father recently died from Covid.

    Reply
  5. Lester Bangs says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:33 am

    I like this look! I think the shoes and dress not matching are more a lighting issue because sometimes they do match? This is a nice Christmas look.

    Reply
    • josephine says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:06 am

      I don’t get the need to make her look so matronly all the time. The style is dated and too fussy and old for someone her age. And the fit and the length of the coat makes her look like she’s all torso. My issue is that the look as a whole is just not flattering. She’s young and thin and could do so, so much better. When it comes to her, I think people declare it a win when it’s not actively offensive, but it’s never actively good, either. She has no style at all so she always comes off as so flat.

      Reply
      • Lester Bangs says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:10 am

        Ok. I like it. *shrugs*

      • Gruey says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:41 am

        @josephine I agree and I think one or two of these matron looks erases the public memory of the supposed “glamour” she’s been wearing lately and brings her public image right back to square one.

        Maybe her stylists don’t get that if you want people to think you’ve evolved into an actual style icon, you must actually evolve? You can’t just wear one or two pairs of questionable pants and then revert to buttony form. Good

      • Nic919 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:51 am

        If she wasn’t super thin she wouldn’t be getting praised for most of her outfits. She is rarely fashion forward and usually dresses matronly. Alizee was probably the best dressed of the whole group.

      • Jan90067 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:11 am

        When she first got married, she dressed SO twee, with Peter Pan collars, and thigh high skirts that blew up in the wind. Now, she wears high necked, sister-wife clothing down to her ankles (thinking it’s more “sophisticated”??? Nope!).

        There is no middle ground with this woman. You either get the little girl or the old woman.

  6. Commonwealthy sounded witty at first says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:33 am

    Not matching reds is pretty mild! That means this went well for her. Good. Shrug.
    Keen to see this new, definitely annual, tradition take off.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      December 9, 2021 at 10:42 am

      @Nic, imo “Alizee was the best dressed of the group” will probably be a comment that will apply every time we see this family in public for the rest of our lives. Kaiser should just automatically tack it onto every post about them.

      Reply
  7. mich says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:33 am

    Boring as usual. A big bow on Xmas gift. Her sister in law looked interesting in her suit. Sophie was a mess. THE Keens looked in love and affectionate..
    Ugh the basic-ness of it all.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:38 am

      I found that curious about Sophie. She looked like she just last minute threw something together. A statement of not caring or last-minute invited? And why no Edward? He wasn’t shown on RF SM doing something else.

      Reply
      • BayTampaBay says:
        December 9, 2021 at 7:41 am

        I do not think Jack Brooksbank was there either. Eugenie seems to attended the event without her husband.

      • equality says:
        December 9, 2021 at 7:43 am

        As somebody said above, Jack may still be in mourning for his Dad. I wondered if he didn’t care for being trotted out like a show pony for the RF.

      • Sunday says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:02 am

        Perhaps after losing his father to Covid so recently, Jack realized that attending a tightly packed indoor concert where none of these a*holes would be wearing a mask and vaccination for some/most of them is dubious at best (I’m looking at you, Tindalls) would be an idiotic idea.

      • equality says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:09 am

        @Sunday Good point. I’m curious if Peter was invited also since they seem to want the cousins to appear tight.

    • Harper says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:17 am

      Alizee bringing her french it girl style to the Middleton dull zone with her red checked suit and brown boots. Watch for the men in grey to reach out to Alizee and ask her to fifty percent less next time she appears with Kate.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      December 9, 2021 at 10:46 am

      @Mich what was going on with Sophie’s pants?? I didn’t see many photos at all, only a handful, but did a double-take at those (white?) pants. They were hideous. I’m surprised that even Louise wasn’t like, “Mom, no, you’re not leaving the house like that, let’s get you fixed up.” (A conversation I had with my mother countless times and still do!)

      Reply
  8. Commonwealthy sounded witty at first says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:36 am

    Also want to ask, Kaiser, will we get coverage of William’s walking (?) podcast? Been waiting for you to help us make sense of it all. Apparently Taylor Swift was mentioned in an inaccurate, flattering to Will way? I can never tell when William news is current or not, cos it always seems so lackluster, and any non-CB coverage is so fawning I can never know what actually happened.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:47 am

      there was a story about it on Monday, but in the midst of the technical glitches it got taken down and I don’t think ever went back up.

      Reply
      • Commonwealthy sounded witty at first says:
        December 9, 2021 at 7:50 am

        Oh thx! Will look again, but if it’s not there maybe mods could alert Kaiser to put it back up?
        The podcast is already out of the news cycle, but clearly keeping up with the KP train smash is a compulsion 😄😄

    • windyriver says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:59 am

      Peter Hunt had a great tweet, similar to BuzzFeed’s earlier Meghan vs Kate comparison, contrasting the DM/Sarah Vine (ugh) comments on William’s recent presentation with Harry’s doc with Oprah earlier this year. The media bias couldn’t be any clearer (nor could the Cambridge copying of whatever the Sussexes do, except where spending money to help others is involved).

      Reply
      • Commonwealthy sounded witty at first says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:10 am

        Yes saw that. Def need more of those side-by-sides.

      • Nic919 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:53 am

        I still find it so interesting how Peter Hunt got a lot more critical of the hypocrisy about the royal coverage once he stopped acting as BBC royal correspondent. I’m not going to say he’s a member of the Sussex squad, but his coverage has been far more balanced.

    • swirlmamad says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:26 am

      Yes, I’ve been looking for that post too! So many things to discuss that came out of his interview…

      Reply
    • Sofia says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:30 am

      I didn’t listen to the whole thing but the “noteworthy” things that came out of it were the Taylor Swift stuff, the lack of mention to Kate and the mention of Jecca through her dad (credited by William as the one helping with his mental health).

      Reply
  9. manda says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:37 am

    It’s practically impossible to perfectly match colors when the materials taking the dye are different. They probably are the same but the shoes and coat are made from different stuff. Still, I think she could have found a better shoe.

    Regarding wearing red as opposed to green, someone I read (perhaps TLO) mentioned that she saves green for Ireland, which leaves red for Christmas. I thought that was hilarious!

    Reply
  10. mariahlee says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:38 am

    Yes, the dress coat is aggressively Kate. But I can respect that she’s owing her style. I prefer the brand new bright red coat she debuted for the Hold Still pap walk though They look the happiest I’ve ever seen them tbh. And I love that the cousins all lined up to kiss the ring of the future distributors of royal funds lol. See what you’re missing, H&M?

    Reply
  11. BayTampaBay says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:39 am

    Is not not this red coatdress an EXACT copy of the black coatdress Kate wore to Philip’s funeral?

    Reply
    • liz says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:46 am

      Yes. It is. Same exact dress, two different colors.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:08 am

      Yes. Once again Kate does that bizarre wasteful thing of getting multiples of an outfit in different colours. If she didn’t already have a ton of other red coatdresses she could wear instead this wouldn’t be so bad, but she could have worn a repeat and chose not to.

      Reply
    • Acal says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:14 am

      I think that’s incredibly tacky to do that. Wear the exact same outfit you wore to a funeral. “Protocol” and all that BS. And it’s lazy fashion

      Reply
      • JT says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:35 am

        Well Kate got so much praise for her funeral look, is it really a surprise that she would by the same coat dress, Everyone was saying how elegant she looked, even here, so y’all were just asking for part deux.

  12. equality says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:41 am

    Whomever actually wrote that statement in the bulletin needs to brush up on grammar. This was in the center used as a complete sentence: “The importance of simply being together.”

    Reply
    • Couch potato says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:55 am

      What? Is that an attempt of a copying telly advertising again? Like the commercal they dropped around the 10th anniversary? Showing a happy family with a voice-over going “the importance of simply being together” with a zoom in on the brand.

      Reply
  13. Songhye says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:42 am

    I love the colour and hate the bow. Her face is melting and her one side of her face looks weird. It’s like going somewhere I dont know how Kate manage to have double chin being this thin. No wonder kate want meghan gone because from yesterday she only looks and rest including middleton looks terrible.

    The service looks boring and I wonder why Charles and camilla not invite to this. I think Charles is pissed off about these leaks.

    Finally carrie symonds got her revenge because during g7 kate did something( I dont remeber )which being carrie being upset and bitching in no.10. Yesterday bojo was in front page in dailymail and today everyone is talking about Carrie’s baby girl born today.

    Now everyone in uk is talking abt this and wondering how children boris has and completely overshadowed this phony christmas.

    Reply
  14. Nimp says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:42 am

    Isn’t this just a red version of the coatdress she wore to Phillip’s funeral?

    Reply
  15. L84Tea says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:42 am

    I spotted a picture of Zara and Mike on Instagram yesterday as they were arriving and I laughed. Zara was wearing a heavy coat, but peeking out from underneath it was black cigarette/tuxedo style capris and those black Aquazzura heels that Meghan is known for wearing. It took me by surprise, but it looked so obvious. It seems Kate is not the only one who learned some fashion tips from Meghan.

    Reply
  16. Kviby says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:45 am

    I don’t like red especially so much red but she pulls it off because it’s Xmas and she’s tall and very thin and has a lot of nice hair. I do find it’s a bit boring but very appropriate and of course she looks pretty. I loved the more subdued colours and styles on Alizée Pippa and Beatrice. Bea looked fantastic with the contrasting blue shoes . Bea and Pippa had the same coat and I’m now going to keep my eyes open for a long coat with no collar, love that style

    Reply
  17. Layla says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:46 am

    I see the jaffar shoulder pads are back

    Reply
  18. Kit says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:46 am

    Is the coat a copy of the black coat she wore to Prince Philips funeral,.the one with a big bow , if so WTF !!!!! Looked at a clip of de service, all very stage managed to make William.look like he has de support of all de family , big hugs all round, camera in tow, even Kate was told to get over there and bear too , l know who knew lol !!!!!!!!
    Isn’t there something about Zara and Mike that make them v unlikeable , maybe it’s just Mike ?.
    Poor poor Kate how many times did she look at William , l think he looked at her on de way in to comment on de reindeer or choir , but that was it, why does she humiliate herself over and over again, gosh she has lost a lot of weight again, l don’t think Will even acknowledged de Middleton’s, who can blame him.!!!

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      December 9, 2021 at 7:58 am

      @Kit: Yes, it is a red version of the black dress she wore to Philip’s funeral. Some royalists believe she was paying tribute to her departed grandfather in law by wearing the red version. Yeah…whatever.

      Reply
    • Sure says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:20 am

      @Kit I laughed at the hug fest because it reminded me of that viral video on twitter from Escaping the Palace in which W basically suggests K act more like M. The real life soap opera following the advice of the made for TV soap opera is just gold.

      Reply
    • Demi says:
      December 9, 2021 at 10:34 am

      The royals always do this! following a scandal the fake show of unity. I’m certain the Lamebridges invited their cousins for this reason faux united front after W had been exposed for briefing on BBC.

      Reply
  19. Lady Digby says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:49 am

    After Mike’s nasty remarks about biffing Harry I expected their attendance. Both he and Zara exploit RF connection without condemnation for all its worth. They recognise that W & KK are future monarchs so are cosying up to keep well in. I wonder if the York sisters will be made to chose sides eventually? W and K look like they have renegotiated their relationship whilst they continue plotting and planning. Harry and Meghan are genuinely in love but other 2 just settled for each other. Kate’s posing in red says I am the superstar in this family and vogue until the chickens come home to roost!

    Reply
  20. Slippers4life says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:50 am

    See if she was a nice person I would think her cosplaying was awesome. I’d describe her style as royal camp. But, alas, she’s mean so it just annoys me.

    Reply
  21. Blujfly says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:51 am

    I can’t believe how proud they look to be showing up to this nothing burger while grafting onto The Church they don’t attend.

    Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:53 am

    I agree, Kate looked like a Christmas present. Not great. I was surprised that the children weren’t brought out for this event and I suspect the cousins were ordered to be there. Eugenie and William are not close. I saw a video of them with Eugenie’s back to the camera and I initially thought she was a guest not a family member. Judi James should have done a piece about the body language between those two.

    Reply
  23. ABritGuest says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:53 am

    I think think this is type of event last years covid tour should have been so they could have waited instead of breaking rules etc. But kudos to Kate & whoever put this together- think this is type of thing Kate should be doing more of. Nice that she invited Mila (?) a girl that’s been ill with cancer I think

    I liked Pippa and Beatrice’s coats.

    Reply
  24. Miranda says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:53 am

    I love the coat, but I’m not crazy about the outfit as a whole. I’ve always hated that so many royal ladies tend to wear single color outfits, because most of them have an exceedingly bland personal style as it is, and wearing a solid block of color only exaggerates the blandness. If you’re going to dress like that, you need more than a big bow to make it interesting.

    Reply
  25. Becks1 says:
    December 9, 2021 at 7:55 am

    christmas is the one time of the year when I’m not going to slam her for her theme dressing (as I buy more and more christmas sweaters because WHY NOT), but still, how many of us called that she would be in red, lol.

    She looks fine. I wonder if this is the start of a broader trend with the Middletons attending as many events as they possibly can. It really starts to give off the vibe that she can’t do events alone. This one isn’t as obvious bc the other royals are there – and I think that’s why they were invited/told to come, there was some pushback after the Middletons were at the royal variety so for this one it was, if your family goes to another royal outing, other royals have to be there as well.

    I did find it interesting that this was the same dress as Phillip’s funeral. So either she bought two at the same time, which seems off to me because then it makes it seem like she was shopping for the funeral and thought hey why not get a backup for another event in bright red just in case!?!?!? OR she thought she looked really good at the funeral so ordered the dress in another color which also feels off because….then she was looking at the funeral pics to see how she looked.

    Anyway like I said yesterday – I only saw coverage in the Express really quickly during the day, and they did NOT mention that this was “Kate’s event.” there were lines like “The countess of wessex was joined by the duchess of cambridge” or “royals attend festive caroling at the Abbey” but no indication that Kate was hosting.

    Reply
    • JT says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:13 am

      Was there coverage about this event anywhere else? I was expecting this to be blasted everywhere but I didn’t seen anything unless I missed it.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:39 am

      Kate has been buying multiples of the same outfit in different colours from day one and it is really a wasteful habit of hers that she has yet to be called on. But it’s likely part of the shopping therapy she is allowed to do.

      The Middletons have certainly made themselves more visible lately at public events and while this one was less obvious because the Windsor cousins also showed up, there certainly does need to be some kind of buffer for Kate. It remains obvious that William and Kate are basically separated and when you see Mike and Zara interact, or Beatrice and Edo interact, it becomes more obvious. And the old married couple excuse doesn’t work when Mike and Zara are also married a while as well. (With a cheating scandal that Zara has seemed to have forgiven).

      The mention of getting a place near Windsor castle has suddenly gotten quiet and so it’s likely a purchase has been made.

      While the kids didn’t show up to the event, I suspect there will be a video clip of them for the tv special.

      Reply
      • Harper says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:07 am

        Burger King is still proving to his preferred sidepiece that he’s all in by refusing to make affectionate moves or eye contact with Fries in public.

  26. Pat Gaddess says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:01 am

    When Doria showed up for the launch of the Hubb cookbook the world came unglued Every member of the RR screamed how inappropriate it was I guess the whole Middleton family is appropriate They show up in the front row for every event

    Reply
  27. Jay says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:10 am

    I like the red ensemble, the cut of the coat is not to my taste, but she obviously loves this shape. She’s back to the fussy sausage curls, though, and she can never seem to keep from twirling them.

    It does look like she’s more of an “attendee” than a host of this event. Wouldn’t she need to take off the coat as host? I’d find it odd ( not to mention excruciatingly hot) to be on stage wearing my coat from outside, no matter how fancy.

    Reply
  28. Cathy says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Jazz Hands does Christmas, some thoughts…

    Looks like there was a three line whip* – all the “younger” Royals must attend?

    And muted colours please, the star of the show is the only one to stand out, and no little one… it’s not the baby Jesus today

    I see sausage curls are back #poorwiglets

    Can someone please fix the lights in Kate’s walk in? Sorta close colour matching doesn’t work. Kate does the same thing in greens, and burgundy too. If she had a decent stylist, or dresser, they would test the outfits under different lights and photograph the complete outfits under different lights to see if the colours match or not. It’s also a good way to test if an outfit would be see through. A dresser would also lay out a petticoat for Kate to wear, I see her dress is sticking to her pantihose in one photo.

    *three line whip. A term from the British parliament, when every vote is needed to get a bill through a three line whip is issued, meaning you HAVE to turn up.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      December 9, 2021 at 10:25 am

      I don’t understand how that “you must attend” thing can be held over the York sisters. They don’t receive any monarchy money do they? And they are both married to independently wealthy men. What ramifications would happen if B and E just said no? Who is compelling them to attend, the queen?

      Reply
  29. Cessily says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:14 am

    Perfect thumbnail photo.. 👏🏼🤣

    Reply
  30. Deneph says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:15 am

    I hope the event wasn’t too long, that seating looks uncomfortable.

    Reply
  31. Nic919 says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:16 am

    The event was ok but they didn’t need to trot out reindeer to stand outside at the entrance of the abbey. Video shows one of the reindeer acting agitated because of the photographers and crowd. It was highly irresponsible to do that and so unnecessary. Whoever thought up that part certainly doesn’t about animal welfare. Really there should be some condemnation of noted environmentalists William and kate for doing that to an animal just for show, but as with everything else there will be little pushback.

    Reply
    • Sunday says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:58 am

      Thank you! Reds matching or no aren’t the big issue here, it’s the cavalier and inhumane treatment of reindeer as props that we should be talking about! Apparently this isn’t the first time the cambridges have used reindeers this way, and they learned nothing from the complaints the first go-round because here we are. The absolute nerve of Will to complain about the African population encroaching on the wilderness and then a week later turn around and traumatize two reindeer for a photo-op. So gross. Nothing says Christmas like animal abuse!

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:23 am

      There were reindeer there?? How weird. If they wanted to be that….on theme, I guess….why not take the kids (in matching christmas sweaters because tis the season and I love christmas sweaters, COME AT ME CBERS!) to a reindeer sanctuary or farm or something and have taped footage of them interacting with the reindeer and use that in the special?

      Side note- I feel like I’ve been saying things are “weird” every day now, in at least one comment, and I’m sorry but I can’t help it because it really does seem like things are getting weirder and weirder, lol.

      Reply
    • Nick G says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:33 am

      I did notice that there was talk on Twitter last night of animal activists speaking out against it.

      Reply
  32. TeamAwesome says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:19 am

    Can we talk about PA Middleton being the only one with a mask???

    Loved Eugenie’s outfit the most!

    Reply
    • equality says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:29 am

      I noticed that too. I thought there was at least a mask recommendation for indoors in the UK. With new variants and questions still open about vaccine efficacy, it would have seen wiser. There doesn’t even appear to be distancing with the seating. Kate was wearing a mask when she was talking to the guests.

      Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      December 9, 2021 at 10:47 am

      I don’t know why but to me he seems to be the only one in that family who may at least somewhat realize how ridiculous this entire circus is. He’s totally Mr. Bennett to CarolE’s Mrs. Bennett. I know he’s still guilty by association though…he’s still condoning his wife and daughter’s garbage behavior even if he’s not actively part of the show.

      Reply
  33. Gigi says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:19 am

    Is it that the venue is large enough that it’s safe to be gathered in a crowd while dozens of unmasked people are singing? Maybe it’s the vaccines as well? But it’s hard to forget about that indoor choir practice at the start of the pandemic that was such a super-spreader event that a lot of people died. Not even snarking here (Kate looks pretty) but this whole enterprise seems unwise.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:31 am

      It’s doubtful they all have the booster and with omicron cases skyrocketing in the Uk at the moment, they really should have all been masked while in the Abbey. Oddly there are photos of William and kate speaking to the performers while masked. So why the masks are off when sitting in a crowd I don’t understand.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      December 9, 2021 at 8:33 am

      This is from the Abbey’s website: – People who are not a part of the same group will be seated a metre apart, and there will be provision for anyone who wishes to be seated at a greater distance.
      - The wearing of face coverings during services is mandatory. Curious that they aren’t enforcing their own rules.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        December 9, 2021 at 8:58 am

        It will be *interesting* if COVID cases are tracked back to Kate’s last minute PR exercise. AND if royal aides demanded that mask and distancing rules be loosened for Kate’s event.

      • jodie says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:10 am

        It wouldn’t have been last minute – these things take longer than that to organise. But well done!!

      • Becks1 says:
        December 9, 2021 at 9:25 am

        @Jodie – it’s pretty last minute. As of…what, two weeks ago? ITV said they had just learned of it and were still negotiating the contract (after KP tried to act like William was having it “yanked” from BBC.) this concert itself may have already been planned, and likely was (or was part of a planned dress rehearsal for another performance or something) but KP latching onto it like this was definitely pretty last minute as these things go.

  34. Bella says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:24 am

    *PROTOCOL ALERT*

    Someone isn’t wearing the protocol required panting hose. For shame! Alert the media. How dare she?!?

    Reply
  35. Sofia says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:31 am

    This is a colour that always looks good on Kate so no complaints from me. Eugenie also looked very good but that may be because I’m a sucker for cape dresses. It seemed Pippa and Beatrice wore the same coat in two different colours lol.

    Surprised the kids didn’t show up. I didn’t guess the York girls showing up but I probably forgot their existed for a moment (story of their life I guess lol). But being party guests is what B&E do best so I shouldn’t be surprised.

    I’ll talk about the Midds in another comment.

    Reply
  36. Tate says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Someone told Bill to look at his wife and smile.

    Reply
    • Over it says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:07 am

      I can’t see the pics of hi, looking at her but to be fair I only look at what Kaiser posted. Also I noticed he isn’t looking at the Middletons at all

      Reply
  37. Nancy says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:40 am

    I know that the UK government is in the midst of a scanda and that has dominated the public discourse but is it me or is the keening not hitting like it use to. I might be wrong but this kind of event is geared for the “taking back the spotlight” narrative they like so much and it just doesn’t seem as if all their recent “events” are landing like they use to.

    Reply
    • mariahlee says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:25 am

      I’ve been thinking the same re: the keening not hitting like it used to. And their social media engagement corresponds with that idea. I think they’ve peaked — at least until the queen dies.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 10:22 am

      I think the issue is that they are boring. I mean, most of the royals are boring, including the Queen. Every event Charles or camilla does doesn’t make the front pages of the papers, maybe a cute picture if there are kids or animals involved. I never see Anne at any of her 500 events/year on the front page or getting the kind of coverage the Keens get.

      And on the one hand that makes sense, W is the FFK and he is younger so of course he and his allegedly glamorous wife are going to get more coverage than Anne or Camilla or Sophie.

      but….they’re boring. Kate’s clothes are boring, the events are boring (I mean pictures of a choir concert are pretty boring overall, when people know the actual concert will be aired in two weeks), etc. So they’re still getting the coverage but they’re boring so despite the coverage they’re not generating the interest or interactions that they used to. I mean for 10 million followers on IG they’re lucky if they get more than 5k likes on a picture. So I do think the press is either going to start scaling back on their coverage (the Rota will still cover their events, but maybe Kate going to a school doesn’t make the front page anymore bc no one cares) or the press is going to AMP up their coverage and take the embiggening up a notch.

      Reply
  38. Harla says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:41 am

    It appears that sustainable fashion and rewears were only for the KeenShot prize as this is yet another new coat/dress in the exact same style as one she already owns. If Kate is going to copy anyone else’s style, I wish that she and Pippa would copy Alize’s style as it’s fantastic!!

    Reply
  39. Athena says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:43 am

    Her family members are smirking at the outfit. I like the color of Carole’s coat.

    Reply
  40. Sofia says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:45 am

    Re: Midds

    I guess they’re just going to show up every time Kate does something “big” lol. I wonder if they’re there because they want to show people that they exist and they’re here to stay. I get wanting morale support but Kate’s hosting a charity concert. She’s not going into war or giving a speech at the UN about domestic violence. Plus she’s been at this for 10.5 years now so it’s not like she’s a newly married Duchess and this is her first major event. Maybe they all just wanted a nice night out away from home/the kids.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:28 am

      Yeah, I get the idea of her family providing moral support. but this would make more sense if this had been at the beginning of her marriage. Kate hosting a charity concert that’s not being broadcast live (i.e. so it can be edited and i’m sure KP has final approval of the finished product) and doesn’t have a huge in-person audience or anything seems like something that, after 10.5 years, she should be able to handle pretty easily. So it either seems like the Middletons are just trying to insert themselves into the royal sphere as much as possible (which is very probable) or there is some reason why Kate needs her family there at these events when her husband is also there.

      Reply
      • JT says:
        December 9, 2021 at 10:05 am

        But it kind of is her first major event if you think about. When has Kate done anything on this scale, as slapdash as this was, before? 10.5 years in and she’s finally “hosting” something of note. I don’t think there has been many opportunities for the Midds to come and support on a Kate project like this. Being keen about early years is certainly not something than you can bring the whole family to and that was a “decade in the making.”

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        December 9, 2021 at 10:38 am

        The clan turned up at the Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall a few weeks ago – they have previous for turning up at Kate’s events, preening for the paps while they are at it. Her family are desperate to be seen as part of the Cambridge court and wider RF. No other married ins family get soo much face time like this – this is just a forewarning to what will happen when Kate gets to the throne, they will move into BP with Carol(e) and Pip’s as her Ladies in Waiting. The closer Kate gets to the throne the more visible that family will become, regardless of what Prince Ragealot says.

  41. What says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Since when did Kate stop wearing pantyhose.

    Reply
  42. Over it says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:49 am

    I don’t like these people at all. Also maybe pippa terribly moderately husband didn’t come because of all of them he is the only one with an actual job who is keeping the Middleton wheels from going flat.lol.

    Reply
  43. MsIam says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:03 am

    Another day, another awful grandma Kate-dress.

    Reply
  44. girl_ninja says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:06 am

    I like the idea of the coat but I think it falls flat. I just like it and don’t think that she or him have an ounce of charisma.

    Reply
  45. Lizzie says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:10 am

    Pro’s, I love red and the color is flattering on Keen.
    Con’s, Too much red. Dress, coat and shoes all matching is too matchy-matchy for my taste.
    So all the other women invited by the Keenbridges were ordered NOT to wear red because I cannot imagine a Christmas event where no one else wears even an accent of red.

    Reply
  46. MadamNoir24 says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:15 am

    Isn’t this red coat the same black coat she wore to Phillip’s funeral? Just wondering because it looks the same and she likes to buy the same coats in different colors.

    Reply
  47. Seaflower says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:15 am

    I saw someone on Twitter say to expect a story about K bursting into tears because Daddy wasn’t looking at her during her grand entrance.

    Reply
  48. Candy says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:20 am

    Her hair is…too much

    Reply
  49. Amy Too says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:24 am

    Someone isn’t a great writer and doesn’t understand the rules about fragment sentences. This is from Kate’s written blurb in the program:

    “Alongside this, we have seen how communities have come together to support those most in need. And through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”

    Use a comma, use an em dash, use a semicolon. Use something other than periods that appear to be randomly placed in the middle of sentences. It’s like this was written out in the way that one would deliver it as a speech, with a bunch of periods in there to indicate stops/pauses/breaths.

    Reply
    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      December 9, 2021 at 10:16 am

      It really does read like a speech. And for all of the talk about Kate “hosting” & this being her event since it was announced, it now appears that she didn’t host or even speak. I really wonder whether they planned for her to deliver those remarks, but she backed out for some reason at the last minute, so they printed them in the program instead.

      Reply
  50. Likeyoucare says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:34 am

    Read note
    1. Wear big bow like meghan’s red dress

    2. Flip hair slowly and make sure favourite photographer able to take it, (must copy meghan flipping her hair in latest interview)
    Damn it, i dont think he did. Need to flip it again.

    3. Piss piss.. willie look at me look at me. I want at least one picture for the DM.

    Reply
  51. Keen Kate says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:37 am

    The colour is great, the entire design sucks – especially the masculine shoulders and giant bow.

    The wiglet is too girly and fussy for the occasion; I don’t like her fiddling with it.

    She dressed as Christmas.

    James is giving her a funny look. Alizee isn’t looking at her and maybe smirking at how uncool and old fashioned Kate looks.

    They really dragged out a ton of royals and the Ms for this… and it is still boring.

    I hope the concert doesn’t suck (for the nice and worthy invitees).

    Reply
    • Lory says:
      December 9, 2021 at 9:45 am

      Perfect comment! Dressed as Christmas! I don’t mind red for the holidays. I get it. But she always dresses so FESTIVE. Have a bit of imagination. I feel like she made her sister wear green so they could be festive together.

      Reply
  52. aquarius64 says:
    December 9, 2021 at 9:51 am

    Flaunting the Abbey requirement to wear masks. And this is COVID choo choo 2.0. Waiting for the Sussexes’ Xmas news.

    Reply
  53. TIFFANY says:
    December 9, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Edited this as there was another story and don’t want to threadjack.

    Reply
  54. Lexistential says:
    December 9, 2021 at 10:07 am

    “How nice. You look like a blood clot.” -Bette Midler*

    *Trots off to re-watch “Big Business”

    Reply
  55. WithTheAmerican says:
    December 9, 2021 at 10:16 am

    Why why why must she keep wearing bows and buttons and long yet fussy lines when they are meant for someone of Diana’s figure, not for a long lean torso like Kate’s?

    Kate being so skinny makes me wildly uncomfortable and I don’t want to snark on it, so I’m just focusing on why she can’t dress for her figure. Why is she pretending she has the very different figure of young mother Diana?

    Fashion is made for women like Kate with no body fat. She has loads of options. But she goes for modest school girl.

    I do love this red on her, it suits her better than any other color and I give thanks that she’s not in green again. Hate the hair and still don’t understand why anyone thinks this hair is modern or an improvement. Sausage rolls are not in? This isn’t Meghan’s hair style? This is prom 1995.

    Reply
  56. Lizzie says:
    December 9, 2021 at 10:19 am

    The bow make the coat looks very Kate Spade.

    Reply
  57. ShazBot says:
    December 9, 2021 at 10:23 am

    Sucks for them given all the wanted was PR. The government is in scandal and also the PMs wife just had a baby, and then when it airs on Christmas Eve…that is generally a quiet PR time because everyone is busy with their own stuff. Once again though, it seems it’s all about them and not the people they are trying to bring attention to.

    That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  58. BeanieBean says:
    December 9, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Random thought: those chairs look uncomfortable. I’m not sure I could last an hour in those. I hope there were periods of standing throughout the service.

    Reply

