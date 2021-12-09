Duchess Kate wore a red Catherine Walker coat to the Christmas carol event

Here we go, here are the photos from yesterday afternoon’s Keen Christmas Jazz Hands special, aka Royal Carols: Together At Christmas. Did y’all know that certain carols are royal? It’s true, a wiglet told me. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey together and they even looked at each other a few times, which I’m sure will be dutifully noted in a dozen articles declaring William’s “look of love” towards his keen wife. After going through the photos, what annoyed me the most is that their “reds” don’t match. The red of her dress doesn’t match the red of her shoes and neither red matches William’s tie. Kate has that problem consistently – when she tries to match a color, it’s always a little bit “off.”

As for Kate’s ensemble, the £3,000 Catherine Walker coat is classic Keen. Bright red, massive shoulder pads, big buttons and a giant-ass bow. I saw it immediately, what she was going for: she’s cosplaying a Christmas present. My guess before the event was that she would cosplay a Christmas tree but nope, she went for a Christmas present. She also wore sapphire-and-diamond fringe earrings, which are part of the Royal Collection. They belonged to the Queen Mum. Angela Kelly has her favorites.

There was speculation that Kate and William would bring the kids, but I didn’t see any photos of them and they weren’t there for the big keen arrival. But there were other royals there, and the Middletons were there, and Carole would definitely insist that she’s practically royal. Perhaps she would even say she’s better than royal. Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa and James Middleton were all there. James had his wife Alizee there but I didn’t see Pippa’s husband. Is there trouble in Terribly Moderately Wealthy-ville? In addition to the Middletons, Zara and Mike Tindall were there, because several years ago they decided to go full-on pro-Cambridge and anti-Sussex. Princess Beatrice was there with Edo, and the Countess of Wessex was there sans Edward. People Mag says Eugenie was there too.

The Queen donated some Christmas trees to decorate the Abbey, and wreaths were donated by the Royal Horticultural Society. After the filming, the wreaths will be donated to local schools. William gave a reading from Luke 2:1-7 (about the birth of Jesus). I don’t know if Kate actually stood there and delivered remarks, but she “wrote” something for the program about the pain and suffering during the pandemic- you can read it here.