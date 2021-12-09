“Adele is the first artist to sell one million albums in 2021″ links
  • December 09, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Adele is the first artist to sell a million albums in 2021. [Dlisted]
Iman shows off her Catskills home to Vogue. [OMG Blog]
Meryl Streep is on-trend with a bathrobe-chic look. [GFY]
The Smithsonian’s Tropical Research Institute has a #MeToo problem. [Buzzfeed]
Brad Pitt & Lewis Hamilton might be working together? [LaineyGossip]
Georgia Republicans “purge” Black Democrats from county election boards. This is so disgusting, sue all of these people. [Towleroad]
Scarlett Johansson wore Gabriela Hearst at the PCAs. [Tom & Lorenzo]
We’re still talking about that Jeremy Strong profile! [Pajiba]
Another 90 Day Fiance couple has split. [Starcasm]
This poor woman, I hate these douchebag Republicans. [Jezebel]
This is how AJLT wrote off Samantha Jones. [JustJared]

An Audience With Adele, 21 November 2021

18 Responses to ““Adele is the first artist to sell one million albums in 2021″ links”

  1. Silent Star says:
    December 9, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    My heart breaks over Saule Omarova’s treatment. Blatant in your face systemic xenophobia. I can’t believe how brazen they are getting to discriminate against people based on their heritage!

  2. JEM says:
    December 9, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Not to thread-jack, but Josh Duggar was convicted!!!

  3. Magick Wanda says:
    December 9, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Perhaps it’s because I’m an old but I don’t think bathrobes are chic. I think they can be comfy and fun and I think the one Meryl is wearing is nice but chic? hahahahahaha. Nope.

  4. ME says:
    December 9, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    That picture of Adele looks more like a painting. Photoshop and picture filters are really getting out of control. Everyone is a cartoon version of themselves on-line and it’s not good. Our perception of beauty is really getting blurred.

  5. Melissa says:
    December 9, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    I love all of Adele’s albums except for this one. Good lord what a snore!

    • Veronika says:
      December 9, 2021 at 3:12 pm

      No kidding! 😴

    • Isabella says:
      December 9, 2021 at 5:38 pm

      Thank God, I thought that I was the only one who didn’t like the new album. I’ve listened to 2 songs and can’t remember a single note or even a lyric. I can’t even remember the titles.

      What a contrast to Hello and Rolling in the Deep. When We Were Young.

  6. bettyrose says:
    December 9, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    I don’t want to support that SJP ego trip by even clicking it on my HBO Max app, but also I kinda wanna ogle the car wreck.

    • bettyrose says:
      December 9, 2021 at 3:39 pm

      OH deargawd. Less than 20 minutes in, they’ve insulted Kim Cattrall, made fun of pronouns, had the most Karen-esque incident of Miranda trying to prove she’s not a racist . . . and yet I’m still hate-watching it. I think they’re partly making fun of themselves, knowing it’s a show that didn’t age well at all, but do we really need a reboot so they can laugh at themselves for not being “woke.” Like, it’s insufferable that these are 50 something women in Manhattan who’ve made no effort to grow as humans since the 90s.

  7. Pocket Litter says:
    December 9, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    FO, SJP. Dead to me.

  8. BeanieBean says:
    December 9, 2021 at 3:48 pm

    Read that article about the women scientists working in Panama for the Smithsonian Institute. Horrible what they’ve put up with all these years & are still dealing with.

  9. Eleonora says:
    December 9, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    I was like “only 1 million?”, as the number 1 (BTS) last year did way more than that in its first month.
    But this is US only and that was global :)

  10. Isabella says:
    December 9, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    And BTS put out a better album!

