“Adele is the first artist to sell one million albums in 2021″ links

Adele is the first artist to sell a million albums in 2021. [Dlisted]

Iman shows off her Catskills home to Vogue. [OMG Blog]

Meryl Streep is on-trend with a bathrobe-chic look. [GFY]

The Smithsonian’s Tropical Research Institute has a #MeToo problem. [Buzzfeed]

Brad Pitt & Lewis Hamilton might be working together? [LaineyGossip]

Georgia Republicans “purge” Black Democrats from county election boards. This is so disgusting, sue all of these people. [Towleroad]

Scarlett Johansson wore Gabriela Hearst at the PCAs. [Tom & Lorenzo]

We’re still talking about that Jeremy Strong profile! [Pajiba]

Another 90 Day Fiance couple has split. [Starcasm]

This poor woman, I hate these douchebag Republicans. [Jezebel]

This is how AJLT wrote off Samantha Jones. [JustJared]