“Adele is the first artist to sell one million albums in 2021″ links

My heart breaks over Saule Omarova’s treatment. Blatant in your face systemic xenophobia. I can’t believe how brazen they are getting to discriminate against people based on their heritage!
All kinds of f*ckery this week. I think I’ll go back to bed.
Not to thread-jack, but Josh Duggar was convicted!!!
came here to do the same thing.
HOORAY for that jury. Hope he rots in prison. disgusting creature.
Perhaps it’s because I’m an old but I don’t think bathrobes are chic. I think they can be comfy and fun and I think the one Meryl is wearing is nice but chic? hahahahahaha. Nope.
Agreed! And that one, good heavens, I wouldn’t leave the house in it.
That picture of Adele looks more like a painting. Photoshop and picture filters are really getting out of control. Everyone is a cartoon version of themselves on-line and it’s not good. Our perception of beauty is really getting blurred.
I love all of Adele’s albums except for this one. Good lord what a snore!
No kidding! 😴
Thank God, I thought that I was the only one who didn’t like the new album. I’ve listened to 2 songs and can’t remember a single note or even a lyric. I can’t even remember the titles.
What a contrast to Hello and Rolling in the Deep. When We Were Young.
I don’t want to support that SJP ego trip by even clicking it on my HBO Max app, but also I kinda wanna ogle the car wreck.
OH deargawd. Less than 20 minutes in, they’ve insulted Kim Cattrall, made fun of pronouns, had the most Karen-esque incident of Miranda trying to prove she’s not a racist . . . and yet I’m still hate-watching it. I think they’re partly making fun of themselves, knowing it’s a show that didn’t age well at all, but do we really need a reboot so they can laugh at themselves for not being “woke.” Like, it’s insufferable that these are 50 something women in Manhattan who’ve made no effort to grow as humans since the 90s.
Okay, last comment. Seriously, you go from nearly being the governor of New York to this?
FO, SJP. Dead to me.
Read that article about the women scientists working in Panama for the Smithsonian Institute. Horrible what they’ve put up with all these years & are still dealing with.
I was like “only 1 million?”, as the number 1 (BTS) last year did way more than that in its first month.
But this is US only and that was global
And BTS puts out better songs!
And BTS put out a better album!