Corona opens a private island in the Caribbean, but it’s for nature lovers not partiers

Corona Beer is getting into the island game. While quick space trips have become the new sports car for rich folk, Corona is going old school and bought themselves a private island in the Caribbean Sea. I know this sounds like the next Gone Wild reality show waiting to happen but it’s actually the exact opposite. Instead of boozy co-eds, Corona’s intent is to respect the company’s commitment to the environment through responsible tourism. Their hope is that people will come to Corona Island and fall in love with nature again. It’s intriguing… and ambitious.

There is a new island experience for Corona lovers set to open in the Caribbean Sea! Plans for Corona Island were first announced by the popular beer brand in November and it is slated to open to visitors in the spring of 2022. The forthcoming hotspot is located off the coast of Colombia and is being described by Corona as a natural island destination, rather than a party hotspot. “Corona Island is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. As a brand that’s so deeply connected with nature, we wanted to pay respect to and celebrate the natural environment that supplies our 100% natural ingredients,” said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona in a news release. “Now more than ever, people have a need to safely reconnect with the outdoors. We’re inviting people from around the world to come together and combine education with responsible tourism. Our hope is that when guests return home, they’ll have fallen in love with nature again, and will be re-energized to be better global citizens in their communities. When people are in love with someone or something, they always do their best to protect it – that’s our objective with Corona Island.”

[From People]

This is just the People blurb on the announcement. You can read the full news release here that describes the scope of this project. When Corona says they want people to fall in love with nature, they mean it. In addition to a beautiful environment to relax and rake in nature’s beauty, they will also provide optional workshops on plastic-free living and “immersive educational touchpoints that focus on conscious consumption and sustainable living.” So they aren’t just treating people to another way of living, they will show them changes they can make in their own lives. They will also limit the number of visitors per stay and the whole island will run as sustainably as possible. Corona is partnering with Oceanic Global on this and they’re giving away a few maiden stays in drawings to lucky people from a handful of eligible countries. Unfortunately, the US is not an eligible country.

To give Corona credit for their environmental efforts, they’ve been committed to them for a while. And in a pretty big way. Four years ago, they launched a major campaign with Parley TV about removing plastics from the oceans. That was a multi-national campaign with celebrities like Diego Luna and Chris Hemsworth. It would be nice if those same celebs were connected to Corona Island as well. I applaud Corona and Oceanic Global for this and cannot wait to see its success rate. But I won’t lie, this weekend I might be thinking a little more about Diego Luna and Chris Hemsworth on an unpopulated island with, say, a wayward gossip blogger looking to learn about plastic free living.