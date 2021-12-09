Prince Charles worries that Harry is ‘chipping away at his authority’ like Diana did

Prince Charles has been getting well-deserved bad press for months now because of a series of exposés, mostly in the Times of London, about all of Charles’s shady fundraising for his foundation and various charitable endeavors. Some of the “cash-for-access” stuff is just (IMO) a misreading of what most fundraising is actually like. But Charles definitely crossed over into truly scandalous cash-for-access, cash-for-honours and cash-for-citizenship terrority. Which is why, I believe, Charles decided to throw Prince Harry under the bus too, to take some of the heat off. The Times ran a story over the weekend about Harry meeting with one of Charles’s cash-for-access donors. I won’t recap the whole story, suffice to say that Harry issued a pretty thorough denial and clarification, one which made Charles look like an a–hole.
Charles hasn’t been able to shut up about Harry’s statement since – what was a story about Charles’s corruption has become a story about how Charles is in so much pain over wayward, terrible Harry, and how they barely speak but Charles would never say a word against him, even though Clarence House is clearly waging a campaign against Harry. A fun bonus is that now hardly anyone is talking about Charles’s corruption. Funny how that happened! Charles’s people clearly went to Richard Kay at the Daily Mail as well, and Kay has a long-winded story about Poor Chuck, who fears Harry is the new Diana.
Charles & Harry used to get along: These were the days when Charles was generous in his terms of endearment, often referring publicly to his son as ‘dear boy’ and ‘darling boy’. How tragic, then, that just three and a half years later, father and son are said to be barely on speaking terms, with relations between them at an all-time low.
Harry’s clarifying statement: Harry’s extraordinary weekend outburst in which he claimed he had raised concerns about a billionaire donor in the ‘cash for access’ controversy has soured things even more. To those close to Charles, it was seen as every bit as mischievous an intervention as Harry’s criticism of his father as a parent. Criticising his father — and by implication the Queen — for the way he was raised is one thing. But the broadside he launched questioning the ‘motives’ of Dr Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz and highlighting his own ‘concerns’ about the Saudi businessman, is an implicit challenge to Charles’s judgment.
Harry is the new Diana: Such a rebuke — especially if it continues — could have an impact on the Prince as monarch as we edge closer to his reign. And it is why this week those close to Charles are viewing the unravelling of the relationship between father and son as potentially as damaging as that between the Prince and Princess Diana. ‘There is a feeling among some of his long-term friends that Harry’s outbursts, whether deliberate or unintentional, are chipping away at the Prince’s authority,’ says one close figure. ‘This matters, as the day he becomes King is now no longer somewhere over the horizon.’
Baffled Chuck: Charles himself is desperate not to exacerbate matters and, as always in matters concerning his children, is determined to avoid any confrontation. ‘He has been hurt by some of the things that have occurred, but it’s also fair to say he has also been baffled too.’
Charles never spoke ill of Meghan, huh: The publication in 2020 of the biography Finding Freedom led to further friction. According to insiders, Charles wanted to know if Harry had contributed to the book. It provoked the Duke to question if his father had in turn assisted author Robert Jobson, whose book, Charles At 70, first revealed Harry’s explosive ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets’, demand.
Charles is still mad about Harry’s “my dad cut me off” comment: ‘He was aggrieved by the idea that he was some kind of tight-wad,’ says a friend. ‘Not only had he paid a huge amount for the cost of the wedding, he also had provided the couple with a substantial sum of money to help them become financially independent.’
Barely speaking: Father and son last spoke face-to-face at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April. They did not meet in July when Harry was in London for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace, and Charles — along with the rest of the Royal Family — has still not met his six-month-old granddaughter Lilibet. According to insiders, contact between father and son has been ‘spasmodic’ with only a handful of phone conversations in the past eight months.
The point of the story is that Harry is the new Diana, at least for Charles. Charles is constantly wary of Harry’s “broadsides” and criticism, whether explicit or implicit. And it’s true that I came out of the Oprah interview feeling like Harry was very angry at his father and very disappointed that Charles didn’t help him when he needed him most. I’ve long believed that Charles was fine with throwing Harry and Meghan under the bus whenever it was convenient for him, but it wasn’t until H&M announced their Sussexit that Charles really understood what he was about to lose. I also believe that William and Harry both framed the decision as “him or me.” Charles and the Queen both made their choice to throw their support behind William and here we are. Charles f–ked around and found out.
This guy really is an absolute wart. I’m not surprised Charles’ own father disliked him. Philip really wasn’t a good person, but he did have a core, not a moral core, but a core nonetheless. Charles has every bad quality of the Windsors, à la Uncle David, with none of the charm.
Charles doesn’t have one damn backbone in his body. I am amazed he is able to stand at all. One thing certain about Charles is that you can’t rely on him for anything.
Charles is a weasel. Even Andrew has been a much much better father to his girls than Charles has ever been to his sons. The only person he’s ever really gone to bar for is Camilla.
@Elizabeth Regina — this is so true. When you can say that ANDREW is a better father than you are….there’s no hope for Chuck at this point. This is the way he’s been his whole life…there’s no way he’s going to suddenly become better in his 70s. Lost cause.
What I really don’t get in this story is that Harry warned him. Harry warned everybody, when he said the he would not let himself to be bullied into silence ever again. And they are still poking the bear!
I think Kaiser’s remark, that “it wasn’t until H&M announced their Sussexit that Charles really understood what he was about to lose” is true this time, too. Charles only understands that something is not going to be his way only when it is happening. Diana warned him, he didn’t listen. Harry tried to reach out to him in Autumn 2019, he would not listen. Harry warned this time, he did not listen, either. What a stubborn, self-centered, slimy jerk he is!
We know where William gets those qualities from.
Can I just add an an absolute whinny bitchy tampon.
This poor me shtick is getting very old very fast. Just suck it up C. H has every right to defend himself and set the record straight.
Charles seriously miscalculated how Harry would respond to this attempt to smear him. Pretending his feelings are hurt isn’t going to get the response he wants from Harry.
Poor Charles, lol. He’s lost the support of Harry and he constantly has William and the Middletons whispering how he should “step aside for the good of the country”. Revenge of Diana indeed!
Serves him right. It’s what he deserves.
Harry as the spare was always their main scapegoat. Now that he’s out and thriving they can’t change course. And they can’t act better or worthy of their roles and platforms.
They’re barely treading water at this point.
Lol, agreed. And if anything is chipping away against Charles’ authority, it’s his shady deals and his shadier heir.
I’m the oldest of 8. And I was the scapegoat until I became the escaped goat. They don’t have access to my social media or know where I live. It’s awesome. I’m no contact with most of them.
I do hear that they still talk trash about me constantly – it’s been years wtf – but freedom is so good and any pain from that is fleeting. I know they turned on another sibling but she bailed too. I wonder who is up next to be tortured
It’s wild to watch things that unfolded in my family unfold in the world media. I love H and M
good for you for getting out Moxy. And I love “the scapegoat became the escaped goat.”
Wow. I’m so sorry you had to go tjrough that. You sound like you have built a way better life for yourself. The best revenge.
Thank you both. It was not easy. But it is worth it in every way.
Normally I don’t even think much of it. The H and M articles always make me go – omg. That’s familiar but a million times worse for them due to the whole world being in on it!
The peace that comes from having your own world and life apart from all that toxicity is so deep. But even knowing all I know about them, it can still hurt. A lot of times it’s the stuff you least expect. Like hearing your mom said she can’t wait to be a grandma when you have two of the sweetest little kiddos who are very much her grandchildren.
So there are times I wince hard for Harry and Meghan. Especially since in the early years of separation the boundaries are so constantly tested, and the hurt is very very real. And you gaslight yourself. Maybe maybe maybe…. It’s hard. They are in the thick of it. But they are doing so well. And all of us escaped goats are so proud of them for setting such an example on how to set boundaries with toxic family. Not to mention all the dozens of other things to be proud of them for.
When your family turns out to be your enemies – and you are usually one of the last to truly know it – it’s hard. But they have so many great people around them. New family.
Wow Moxy thank you for sharing that. And for reminding us that “family” is a verb.
I wish that H would respond to this article and point out that Charles was the one who criticized the Queen and Philip’s parenting. I guess, H was a “dear boy” when he allowed himself to be attacked in the press without comment.
I think that might be the point of the book, to get the truth out there for people to read without the royally twisted take on events.
“ These were the days when Charles was generous in his terms of endearment, often referring publicly to his son as ‘dear boy’ and ‘darling boy’.”
I can’t believe that being nice to your own child is considered generosity. This is ridiculous! A child shouldn’t have to be thankful for their parent’s “generosity” of being kind to them, treating them like a family member, or deigning to say nice things about them in public rather than awful things. “Dear boy,” should be normal. It should be the bare minimum of parenting. And yet they’re considering that some kind of generosity that Harry was undeserving of.
Calling your child a term of endearment is pretty basic. They don’t “earn it” with good behavior. Heck, there have been times where my son has behaved poorly and I’m actually upset with him, and yet I’m still saying something like “I’m very unhappy about this, Snuggle Bunny,” just because referring to my son by a sweet nickname is the norm for me.
That’s funny about being angry and still using his Snuggle Bunny name. As I was reading your comment I was thinking about how my dad still calls me ‘Honey Bunny’ – and I’m in my late 50s!
It’s heartbreaking when you realize that, yes, they believe being nice to their children is being generous. So, so sad.
Yeah, i’m mid 50s & my mother still calls me Pumpkin. I still love it, too.
Of course terms of endearment should last a lifetime but Harry is a man now and acting like one – and that independence is driving Charles nuts. Parents should have healthy control over their children until a certain age but if all you ever see your child as is a child, then maybe you never grew up yourself. *ahem Charles*
Regarding Charles’ “can’t believe I haven’t met Lili”, first of all there’s been a pandemic and UK travellers were banned until last month so it’s not like H&M have had many opportunities to come over. Second of all, the reason she was born in America in the first place because of the smear campaign you and your first born contributed to so you’re the one to blame for the distant relationship, Charles.
He should be worried, because Harry *is* doing just that. Not only by statements and Oprah interviews, but because he and Meghan are doing actual work – making the RF look useless in comparison.
By just existing in their truth they are damaging the Monarchy, and that, to me, shows how truly pitiful that institution is.
There’s also the fact that he is doing charity work without being on the public dole so that makes the others look bad.
I really, truly get the sense that the British monarchy is going to end in my lifetime. They seem like they’re in free fall right now, and it’s only get to worse after the most respected and beloved royal dies. Nobody is going to hold their tongue on reporting scandalous truths out of respect for King Charles or Queen Camilla. The commonwealth countries will continue to leave or kick out the monarch as their head of state. Scotland and Ireland might leave. The monarch’s sphere of influence (and thus the amount of people who respect them) is going to get smaller and smaller, and this will eventually lead to English reporters exposing more of the BRF’s scandals, until the monarchy becomes such a toxic embarrassment under King William that they have to end it all.
@ Amy Too – Just FYI, Ireland hasn’t been part of the Commonwealth since it became a Republic in 1949.
Northern Ireland, well … that’s a different matter entirely. While it’s likely that the passing of QEII will diminish the popularity of the monarchy even among the Unionist/Loyalist community, there are a number of complex dynamics at play surrounding the possibility of reunification (the fallout from Brexit not least among them).
I had a toxic father but at least he left me alone as an adult.. this just gives me the chills especially with how Princess Diana’s bright star ended because of his bitter jealousy.
Yes, Charles. Diana and then Harry are to blame for undermining your authority. It couldn’t possibly be the fact that you treated Diana like shit, nor that you played favorites with your sons and were, at the very least, complicit in bullying the pregnant mother of your grandchildren to the brink of suicide.
The irony is, he could probably earn himself a decent amount of respect now if he would just take responsibility for those mistakes (even insincerely!).
True! He could have earned so much respect if he’d treated his first wife with an ounce of respect. He could have earned so much respect if he’d spoken up publicly for his “dear boy’s” wife when she was pregnant, if he’d spoken up about calling his grandchild a monkey, if he’d stopped Willnot’s smear campain of H&M, if he’d not done shady deals with rich foreners. I could go on for days. This woe is me is typical narc behaviour when they’re confronted with their shitty acts against others.
And Diana ended up dead and Harry fled, cut off from security… I’m not into conspiracies but it’s safe to say that those who cross Charles don’t fare well anywhere near his reach.
Right?? His hands aren’t clean here.
Also, love how this article refers to Harry’s statement as an “outburst”. no. correcting a lie through your spokesperson is not an “outburst.”
They’re doing exactely the same as they did to Diana. Trying to paint Harry as mentally unstable to undermine what he’s saying. They don’t even seem to realise the emotional “outbursts” we’ve seen the last few years have all come from Wllnot and Chuck, while the Sussexes’ comments have been very on the point.
Prince Charles and Brad Pitt should get together for a sobfest.
“He was aggrieved by the idea that he was some kind of tight-wad,’”
I don’t think the point of Harry being upset about being cut off was about Chuck being a tight-wad – it was about leaving them twisting in the wind with little warning that they were going to loose their (super necessary) security and not having liquid assets to pay for it themselves right away, and then letting TOB tell the press where H&M were!
They continue to disgust me. This is Diana’s revenge. Chuck is stuck with the lunatic prince in a dwindling kingdom, and Harry is with his family happy under their tree every day – and no longer letting himself be tossed under the bus on the regular. Fine revenge indeed.
Yeah, what is this substantial sum he’s supposed to have helped them with? Wasn’t that corrected? Was it him telling his minions to let Harry have access to his inheritance?
And the wedding…wasn’t that forced on H&M? They did not want something so large and public IIRC. It’s not being ‘generous’ when you force someone to take something of monetary value that they don’t want and then hold it over their heads, it’s toxic.
But here’s the thing, Charles. If you’re going to make literal HRH Princes, and then explicitly not allow them to work or make any money of their own, and yet still expect them to live like Princes with huge showy weddings just so you can make yourself look good by walking your daughter in law down the aisle and hiring a black choir and asking a black Bishop to officiate, then you can’t be mad about the fact that your kid is costing you money. He’s a Prince who isn’t allowed to leave the royal family, therefore he must live like a royal which is expensive, and he’s not allowed to do anything that would result in him becoming financially independent. You knew this when you, an HRH Prince and heir to the throne, decided to have HRH Prince children. I find this whole fussing about how much money he’s spent on Harry to be so crazy-making. A Prince from the BRF, whose one and only allowed option in life is to be a Prince, is expensive to raise, secure, and maintain? Who could have guessed! These were not surprise expenses.
So true! Harry’s repetedly said he’d prefered to live a more private life. In the pre-Meghan era he wanted to stay in the army, but the RF wanted him front and center to give them good publicity.
Couldnt happen to a more deserving bloke. I just hope the Sussexes keep their children from that pit of vipers called the RF.
I havent read any articles, where the monicetio Sheriff had to stop by Harry’s place to say his father had stopped by on his way back from Barbados, and is staying in hotal x and would he like to stop by for some tea and a visit.
so he is making no effort to reunite with his kid and to see his grandkids, travel works both ways , there isnt anything stopping you from making a visit. Oh but there is you keep throwing your kid under the bus to cover for your F’ups .
Can’t anyone on the Prince’s staff see how bad these reports make Charles look? All this article has done has reminded me that Charles completely threw the queen and Phillip under the bus for their poor parenting and once again brings up his cash-for-access scandal, which I’m sure he would like people to forget. There are times when it seems to me that the courtiers really don’t like their principles and do things like this that really undermine them and put them in a bad light.
They probably can, but because they’re all raging sycophants and don’t dare contradict him (and want to keep their jobs), they don’t tell him otherwise.
Do we know this is coming from Clarence house, or is it Willnot trying to cause a bigger rift between Harry and Chuck? If this is Chuck’s camp they really are idiots, but no news there. If anything is going to bring down the monarchy, it’s the next two monarchs media war. It’s a taxpayed soap opera.
@Couch potato: No, this is all coming from Charles and CH. Charles has been using Harry as a scapegoat since he was a teenager. In this same piece Richard Kay speaks about the whole Harry’s taking drugs story which Charles used to portray himself as a good father. That was 10 months after Diana died.
I don’t think William would be very happy about Harry being referred to as the new Diana. William gets pissed off anytime anyone even mentions that Harry is also a son of Diana, that Meghan is also a daughter in law of Diana, that Archie and Lili are grandchildren of Diana just like his kids are. An article that’s basically like “Look at all the ways Harry is just like Diana,” is not going to be coming from William.
I usually agree with you, but i smell william, attempting to hit two birds with one stone. Done underestimate how low he will go.
I thought this story was William at first, because it makes sense that he would want something out there that tarnishes both Harry and Charles, but now with C’s reaction I am starting to think it may have been C all along and he just miscalculated Harry’s reaction.
Or, another theory, it was W who first leaked the story about Harry’s meetings with this donor, Harry clapped back, and Charles’s team is mad bc they think Harry threw him under the bus in his statement so now this current pushback is from Clarence House.
That theory makes sense to me because it’s so messy and these Windsors do like to have their wars in the press.
If Charles had provided the money for Harry to be financially independent, why did Tyler Perry have to step in, when Charles cut security after saying they would have it for a year.
Not that Harry and Meghan didn’t have money before the Netflix and Spotify deals, but security is their biggest expense.
This is like Charles claiming he help finance their house, when he didn’t even know they bought a house, the days of the BRF lies being left uncheck are over.
Maybe he’s counting paying for the security while they stayed in Canada as his substantial amouth.
@Couch Potato: Is there confirmation that Charles paid for any portion of their security in Canada? CBC reported yesterday that the RCMP (and therefore Canadian taxpayers) footed the bill up until the end of February 2020, after the official “stepping back” announcement.
Those excerpts of Richard Kay’s “article” are packed with so much spin they made me dizzy. It’s frustrating for *me* to watch the same tired lies and twisted narratives get trotted out article after article to continue to vilify the Sussexes, I can only imagine how infuriating it is for Harry. I hope every single time his awful family disparages him, Harry makes another edit to his manuscript that edges ever closer to scorched earth. Tell the truth and shame the devil, Harry!
More dignified silence from Charles.
Charles uses the press like his very own social media platform, meaning we are subjugated to his petty thoughts and grievances to make us feel sorry for him that he has such an ungrateful son.
All of those things apply to silly willy too. Think about it, the sad sack who doesn’t want to wait his turn for the throne.. with Middlebots helping in the push,, and showing up as the new powers behind his throne. They are showing up to stake their possible positions, and stake their positions of power. That is my take. Charles may be asked to step aside. However if he doesn’t, woe to the ffk, and ffq consort.
It’s pretty pathetic when you, as a future king, are just Cartman going around saying, “Respect My Authoritah!”
I love this comment!
It’s his karma. I imagine he was relieved to have Diana gone, especially when he decided Camilla would be his queen. Harry’s behavior, which he’s carried out partially on behalf of Diana, is Charles’ continued reckoning. Stop being so damn evil, Chuck!
If he was relieved, he was wrong again. Her death made her greater than the icon she already was. If she’d lived on, things could have turn out differently. She was for instance dating Dodi at the time of her death. We’ve seen first hand with Meghan how racist parts of the british establishment and reader of the tabloid rags are. Had she lived, Chuck’s smear campaign might have worked. She might have gradually ended up living a more private life, without being the legend she is now. Her death was the worse thing that could have happend to him and the RF. It turned a lot of people against them, and especially Chuck. His name is forever tainted by his treatement of Diana.
So the next two monarchs to follow Queen Liz of the Perpetually Poor Judgement will be
King Chuck of Perpetual Victimhood and King Bill of Perpetual incandescent Rage, Wandering Scepter and Golden Moose Knuckle.
QC Cam of Royal Tampon and FFQC Wiglets of the Perpetual Tears.
I give you the future of the Brit Royals
SO many lies by omission and BS spin in this piece. Is anyone on salty isle buying it anymore?
It’s always striking when you see that particular group photo how the eye goes right to H&M. They glow. And it’s always notable that Camilla didn’t have either the warmth or good sense to put an arm around or behind Charlotte to make her party of the whole group. She’s isolated on that bench. But bless her heart she seems not to care. Lol
Keep Harry , Meg and family out of your mouth and everything is fine. He’s letting you live your life, let them live theirs.
Oh do grow the F up Chucky and while you are at it shut the f up. I know toddlers more mature than this whinny winging spoiled man-baby.
You had a good loving son in Harry and you f it up because you choose Baldimort. You made your bed of lies and deceptions and smears, so go lie in it. Harry is done , he told you people already he won’t be f with anymore by any of you.
The fact that these den of vipers still haven’t seen lili is because Harry knows that they will run to the tabloids with a picture of her. He doesn’t trust any of them and with damm good reason. None of them stood up for his pregnant wife or his children, so what do they expect? Harry might e a good man but he isn’t a saint. If they want forgiveness and understanding, they should look to god for it, Harry isn’t the one.