Prince Charles is ‘distraught’ that Harry threw him under the cash-for-access bus

There were a few big royal stories breaking over the weekend, and I feel like the Prince Harry-met-with-a-shady-donor story fell through the cracks a little bit. It was a perfect storm of the British media wanting the story to be scandalous for one particular reason, then finding out it was scandalous for a different reason and then trying to ignore that part. To recap, the Times reported that in 2013-14, Prince Harry had at least a handful of meetings and interactions with a wealthy Saudi named Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. The meetings were so that Mahfouz would donate to Sentebale, which he did. Mahfouz kept wanting more access to Harry and Harry ended up ending the relationship between donor and fundraiser. Coincidentally, Mahfouz ended up being a major donor to Prince Charles’s foundation for years after Harry shut down the relationship. Mahfouz is one of several shady foreign nationals within Charles’s larger cash-for-access and cash-for-honours drama.
The initial story in the Times was meant to point out that Harry had some of these shady connections too, like Charles. It was clearly Charles throwing his younger son under the bus, because Charles is still dealing with the larger fallout from his years of cash-for-access scandal. Charles probably didn’t expect Harry to issue a statement through his spokesperson, pointing out that Harry grew wary of Mahfouz and “severed ties” with him and warned other people to be wary, all while Charles continued to court Mahfouz as a donor for years afterwards AND gave Mahfouz a CBE honour. Basically, Charles tried to shove Harry under the bus and it boomeranged back on Charles and made him look like he doesn’t have the good sense God gave a goose. Now, unsurprisingly, we’re hearing a lot about how Charles is very upset with Harry!
Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles have barely spoken in eight months and Charles will be “devastated” at the prospect of being “further ostracized” from his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, reports claimed Tuesday.
Harry hit back at the Sunday Times’ claims, saying he had “severed” ties with Mahfouz after becoming suspicious of his “motives.” He said he had nothing to do with what his statement notably called “the CBE scandal.” The gratuitous attack on Charles implicit in Harry’s choice of words is said to have left Charles “distraught,” and royal sources told the Daily Telegraph that Harry’s claim that he had “expressed his concerns about the donor” had not reached Charles: “No one can remember that here,” one said.
The Sun meanwhile reported that Charles and Harry have “barely spoken” since Prince Philip’s funeral with the exception of the occasional “fraught” phone call and that their relations are “at an all-time low,” with Charles “deeply shocked and hurt” by the attacks on him by Harry.
A friend of Charles told the Sun: “Charles is deeply shocked and disappointed by Harry’s latest statement, which effectively threw his father under the bus. There are fears that this episode with Mahfouz could even be a chapter in Harry’s autobiography. This attack was more damaging than the swipe at Charles’ parenting skills because this was a challenge to the way he conducts his business which is far more damaging to the future king. There is no way for Charles to fight back and defend himself publicly so he keeps a dignified silence. These constant barbs about his father from America could be very damaging to his reign. Attempts have been made to clear the air but they have barely spoken since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.”
The friend added: “Charles very much loves his son and he will not be having a pop at Harry in return. It’s that simple. He is not going to join in because loving his son is the thing that matters the most.”
The Telegraph added a quote from a source saying: “The prince absolutely adores Harry. He will feel absolutely devastated by this; distraught. He’ll be beside himself if this means he also becomes more ostracized from his grandchildren. It’s such a sad state of affairs.”
Charles’s friend went to the Sun and said THIS with a straight face: “There is no way for Charles to fight back and defend himself publicly so he keeps a dignified silence…” Charles tipped off the Sunday Times about Harry accepting donations from this Saudi, then Charles throws a self-pitying tantrum when Harry corrects the record. Clarence House clearly authorized pieces in the Daily Mail, the Sun and the Telegraph talking about how Harry and Charles’s relationship is strained because of this. And the mention of Harry’s memoir, OMG. Now anytime a Windsor wants a little pity, all they have to do is mutter, “oh dear, I fear this too will be in Harry’s memoir.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Harry made it clear last March that they shouldn’t try to fck around and find out, but they did and they did. Pobrecito.
This. If they kept Harry’s name out of their collective mouths, there wouldn’t be a problem. BP, KP, and CH need to STFU because Harry isn’t playing anymore. This was a complete self-own by Charles.
I wonder how Harry feels about the treatment Charles gave to Diana. Charles is a man, obviously by looking at his face is a heavy drinker. He treated Diana horribly, and was unfaithful for most of their marriage. I just don’t like him or his cold mother very much. I can never forget his dishonor of Diana.
And so predictably he’s being used as another Squirrel to maintain the autonomy and power of the Crown. Honestly, this family are like mafiosi: ‘of course I stole money, but I’m your FATHER and deserve your utmost loyalty. No matter what I have done to you in the past.’
Yup
What harry is actually saying is “don’t fck with me”. I think PC just squealed like a scared pig and is in the process of running away. 😂
And I remain astonished that even after all this time, the message hasn’t sunk in. “Don’t fck with me.” “Okay … I’m just going to fck with you anyways.” “Ooops. Found out, dint’cha?”
It must be really hard to have to accept that the only parent you have left is a sniveling, utterly self-serving, money-grubbing, weakling. Ole Charlie is pathetic, but not because of anything Harry had to say. What a zero!
Chuck threw Harry under the bus first.
Yes, well, can we just ignore that bit. Thanx
“…the good sense God gave a goose.” I am WHEEZING! 😄
Yes… even a goose can recognize that if you try and attack another goose, it WILL bite back eventually. Harry was “tossed under water” and “swam away” enough times. NOW he’s fighting back.
And as for that unmitigated crap, that “poor Charles hasn’t seen Harry in MONTHS” pooooor poppet!!! Well, if he hadn’t’ve turned tail and RAN AWAY after PP’s funeral, but stayed and TALKED to his son, he might’ve seen/spent a bit of time before Harry flew out.
“Charles hasn’t seen Harry in months” ah yes the same Charles who refused Harry’s phonecalls and severed his personal security? right?
But that’s what’s funny, bc even if he had seen Harry after the funeral or even if he was available when Harry was in London in July – that was still months ago. Harry hasn’t been back to the UK since so of course Charles hasn’t seen him in months. We all know Charles isn’t making the effort to go to California to see him.
Me too, the ‘good sense God gave a goose’ made me choke on my tea laughing! 😂
It’s absolutely true that if Charles wanted to repair his relationship with Harry, there are steps he could immediately take tomorrow. They would be back in touch in no time, with eventual grandchild visits perhaps if he proves a change in behavior.
As someone with estranged family members, I know that a sincere apology, and an agreement to listen and respect boundaries, backed up by consistency, is all it would take. Like, “I’ll stop briefing the media against you”, “I will respect your decision to start a new life in California”, “I will stop saying negative and/or racist things against your wife” ….
It sounds almost unforgivable put that way, that Charles did these things, but almost every child wants to connect with their parent and try to reconcile. Harry would probably be willing to change some of what he does if Charles asked, as long as Charles did the same.
Meghan tried with Thomas, to set boundaries, but he wouldn’t change. So, Charles clearly isn’t willing to actually put in the work to reconcile. It’s on him.
I didn’t read the original article but playing devils advocate here – did Charles throw Harry under a bus or could it have been the DM writing articles in the hope that some of the dirt on Charles would stick to Harry?
This is the first time H has directly contradicted his father so I can imagine C is distraught because his easy, reliable scapegoat is no longer available. The boomerang must have hurt when it connected.
Imagine being distraught because someone won’t let you lie on them anymore with impunity.
Perfectly said.
+1
Exactly, Chuck should dial up Thomas Markle if he wants some sympathy.
@Jodes: It’s not the first time. When news about Harry and Meghan buying a house came out, Charles tried to imply that he helped them buy it. Harry made it known to the press that wasn’t true.
Amy, H has set his boundaries and no-one shall pass. They keep refusing to learn their lesson so he will keep teaching until the lesson is learnt. The lessons will become more forceful as time goes on until they leave him and his family out of their mess.
There is a two part documentary on Youtube called Reinventing the Royals. That you all should watch. It’s on the Reel Truth History channel. It does much to point out what’s happened within this family at Harry’s expense since he lost his mother.
This is so irritating to read about how he’s “distraught” because Harry won’t continue being a scapegoat. His love for his son is most important??? MY ASS. Charles wanted that sweet wedding PR and he took it and hightailed it out of there without a backwards glance.
At the end of the day, this entire family did *nothing* to support Meghan OR HARRY when the going got really bad. We know they were the ones making it worse but even if we didn’t know that, they did NOTHING to support them at all, and that is what I keep coming back to. They can say whatever they want but the evidence is there. Zero public support from a single member of the family. Ever.
Yeah, that “loving father” schtick is super old and literally reads like a joke because DUDE LIES. He thinks he’s so slick but he’s done absolutely nothing to show that he even cares about his son, let alone loves him (or his grandchildren).
Oh, don’t forget, it’s CHARLES’ version of “Whatever love is”. He wouldn’t recognize love if it bit him in his saggy arse!
They still don’t get the Prince Harry is not playing their games anymore, and he shouldn’t. His reputation in the private sector is to important to the success and safety of his family. Charles and William have a government funded income along with protection from prosecution no matter what the allegations and personal security no matter what there actions are. I highly doubt they will abolish the monarchy in my lifetime. (Even if I would love to see it).
This man is no different from sperm donor Thomas Markle; he just has more money!!! Why doesn’t he try to protect his children ? Isn’t that the first instinct of the majority of sane parents ?
Its always been my take that the royals are the Markles with more cash. Its why their interests so easily align.
Yup. There is a reason I call them the ratchet royal family. I don’t know if Margaret Thatcher every really made that comment about them basically being classless boors as portrayed in The Crown, but that line absolutely nailed it.
@Sid – this. Following a thousand arcane rules – how to curstey, where to stand, who should sit, doesn’t confer “class.” It just means they’ve learned a lesson, like performing seals.
So CH are maintaining a “dignified silence” while continuing to brief papers? And Charles “cannot respond” while, again, *continuing to brief papers*?
Its like Through The Looking Glass. Reality left the building a long time ago.
Sofia do you remember that was the word meghan used to qualify her mother Doria. ‘Meghan said during the oprah interview that unlike her father , her mother Doria have maintained a” dignified silence “.these people copy everything from meghan, how on earth did they survive before meghan’s marriage to Harry 🤣🤣
They didn’t have any comparison before M. She shot a rocket up them and showed them how it should be done. Now they aren’t even a pale imitation in their copycatting.
That family has thrown Harry under the bus so many times by now he probably has a mechanic’s degree.
Ha 😂
Memo from Prince Harry: Keep my name out of your mouths or you will hear from me and possibly my attorneys!
They still just can’t wrap their head around Harry openly pushing back against their narratives. He’s not sending a “source,” he’s issuing statements through his spokesperson, and they don’t know what to do with that.
My two cents: not attacking Harry’s family or charities would be a good start. Harry has told you in a dozen different ways that he’s not your scapegoat anymore, so stop using him like one.
Old habits die hard. The question is how many hits will the monarchy have to take before they learn or crush themselves under the weight of their own stupidity?
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. The RF are living examples of this every single day.
Becks1, that would be such the logical thing to do. Stop attacking him and his family. He has shown that he’s not playing and is writing a freaking memoir! But it seems they just can’t help themselves, like they only know a few plays and just keep replaying them hoping for a different outcome.
They probably keep telling themselves “stay the course” thinking it will all work out in the long rum. That’s how the Queen got through everything. She stuck her head in the sand while letting her courtiers do the dirty work.
But it’s not going to work this time. Let’s be real, it never really worked, just buried stuff temporarily but it always rears it’s ugly head again. Look at Diana. 15 years trying to clean up Charles and Camilla’s image and it’s all gone to shit again. Because history keeps repeating itself until lessons are learned.
Charles could just move on to his heir and start leaking the details of his foundation’s finances. William is still trying to play this PR/tabloid game, so why don’t they just play it together and leave Harry and Meghan out of it? There’s so much material already there between those two.
This is the first time one of their own in this generation has pushed back publicly, and the family & firm can’t deal with it. That family has no concept of common sense because everything is viewed from their flawed perception of life due to birthright and privilege. Harry is no longer hindered by their manipulation and I love that he’s free to protect his own family, happiness, and peace of mind from their actions. I hope he continues to peel back the layers and exposes it all, so by the time Charlotte and Louis are adults they can free themselves from the burden as well. Harry walking away disrupts the course of royal life for the heir and the spare, and the worst-case scenario is Charlotte and Louis doing the same. That’s why the firm is losing its everlasting minds. Harry keeps proving a better way.
It’s really crazy how this all happened. The Times writes a shady article about Harry when really it’s Charles who is the shadiest here. Then, Harry responds through his lawyers, no shady leaks to the papers but with his whole chest, and now the whole narrative is that he threw his dad under the bus…by defending himself. These people. Omfg. The papers are winning here bc they got Harry to respond and have more stories to write. Charles thought he was gonna win but as usual underestimated his son who he had confused with a lap dog. It’s bad*ss Harry clapped back but it’s still maddening to watch the spin. And dear god, Charles is cold. What a terrible father. How freaking sad.
It ia a pity that Charlea is too cowardly to hit back at the person who originally threw him under the bus by revealing all these shenanigans in the first place.
It was obviously orchestrated seeing that it was a weekly thing.
No doubt Charles or someone close to him was involved in this Harry story. In the article there were actual quotes of what Harry said to Mahfouz when he was visiting Charles.
Also dignified silence is when you and your close friends stay silent.
These were the people who were upset that Meghan’s friends went to People magazine.
Were they always this messy and I just wasn’t paying attention.
Hmmm…all the swipes at Meghan over the last 3 years means that people have a lot of comparing they can do…what they said Meghan shouldn’t do vs what they are now doing all the time.
Never complain never explain.
What Kind of DAD is this guy, first off you didnt come to your son’s aid when he was experiencing troubles at home, then you stripped him of security and let the wolves know where he was. now he has landed in a safe place you want to pull that rug from under his feet. For someone who is about to be King he is not showing any leadership skills and compassion, its a good thing that his power is limited else brits would be in serious trouble.
You know, if I have an enemy, one way to try and sap their strength is to have them fight with someone else. Convenient for William that now Charles has to do battle with Harry, isn’t it? But really interesting that Charles doesn’t seem at all upset about people pushing William to take his place. William knows Charles is unpopular and in a weak position to respond to him.
@Msiam, this was my gut reaction as well, especially because William has been upset about the Amol Rajan BBC series recently. I could see if Charles did this all by himself, but it wouldn’t surprise me if William had some role in the Times’ reporting. TOB gains the most.
Yes and this all came out the same time that William had 2 front page papers praising him for “opening up”
100% believe this is William and his goons. I’m just waiting for when his “friends and goons” at some point turn on him because he’s not willing to pay up.
He’s in debt to a lot of shady people and there will come a time where they will ask for something that even he can’t give and they will spill his secrets in return. I wouldn’t be surprised if these people covered their asses too so he can’t run away from them.
That would be smart, possibly too smart for William though.
Exactly! He “adores” Harry — because when you adore someone you take away their funding and their family support and their security (when they have death threats!) and kick them out into the cold and spread nasty rumors in the national media about them.
The overwhelming fakery of it all. “The prince adores Harry.” They couldn’t simply say “he regrets the division,” no, it had to be the ultimate most, saintly adoration. So so fake.
This is so weak. “We just don’t remember that here.” Ok, even if you don’t remember the warning, you didn’t notice that your son stopped taking money from a wealthy donor and investigate for yourself? This just makes Charles look so dumb.
But of course when Meghan didn’t remember about briefing good old Jason at his request for the Finding Freedom authors, that caused screams of outrage and accusations of lying.
“recollections may vary”
I suppose if it’s asking too much to put your own toothpaste on the brush, it really is asking too much to do the research on your own donors.
Oh no, will it be in Harry’s book? Harry has got that family squirming. How much do you want to bet that Prince Incandescent is ordering up his own book deal as we speak?
Just like he begged the Apple+ podcast for a guest spot.
@ Harper, ah, yes! The Bitter Brother spending the better part of the
last decade, begging and pleading with those within tv networks far and wide to air his empty “projects”, but now has those within the literary circles begging for HIM to write his memoir? Ah yes, I can see it now! The Bitter Brother calling everyone that happens to have his direct number silently switching their phones to mute and hoping that he loses their number OR forgets their names!!! I can see his fists tightening at the very thought of NOT having those begging for his memoir, titled as “The FFK and His Injustices”, a look into how The Bitter Brother has been truly mistreated and misrepresented his entire life!! Should be about 2-3 pages long, unless he includes his ongoing rage and temper tantrum years!!!
Shame to charles, Harry have been under attack along with his wife and children without any help from him. The only diference between him and Thomas markel is….*one is rich the other is poor*.
And at least Thomas Markle is man enough to show his face and be trash in public. Charles and his speaking “sources” and courtiers is straight up cowardly behavior. If you’re going to accuse Harry of being a corrupt operator like you, then man up, show yourself, and say it with your whole chest.
Um, the challenge to Charles’ business conduct already happened well before this, no need to wait for the memoir – but maybe that’s another thing Charles doesn’t remember.
“These constant barbs about his father from America could be very damaging to his reign.” Then stop trying to toss your younger son under the bus Chuck – and by “constant” I assume they mean once…
Did they not hear Madam Duchess when she said to Oprah that they shouldn’t believe the Sussexes would sit in silence when they are being attacked by the BRF and their media henchmen? (Clearly paraphrasing).
Are they really this stupid?
No, being a crook and selling privileges could be very damaging to his reign.
“Distraught”. Once again, let’s remember 79 million people around the world watched as his daughter in law told us she wanted to kill herself at 6 months pregnant. This entire family is so tone deaf
Anytime I see these spins from Tom Sykes or fail, sun, etc etc I remember over 80 million people watched this interview. Since then people have moved on.
Most of these lies from the palace outside of the UK stays on tabloid pages which a majority of people don’t read. I only started reading them the last year before Harry and Meghan left cause of all the ridiculous stories they were printing about her and I wanted to figure out what the heck was going on.
The level of reach just isn’t there as the Oprah interview so they are effectively yelling to the same people over and over.
Add to that the crown/Diana’s story and the royal family have an uphill battle to climb and I’m glad for them 😂😬
Meanwhile Harry and Meghan have stories written about their meaningful projects and initiatives in the US most read newspapers almost monthly. So most people are seeing their work and not the gossip unless you go looking for it.
My new favorite quote “don’t try to destroy someone’s character with a lie, when yours can be destroyed with the truth”.
Brilliant @ Harla, and so fitting in this entire scenario with his relationship with Harry, in addition to Meghan and their beautiful family!
@Harla l am going to steal that quote because as @BothSidesNow said it’s brilliant! Bravo
A week after denying that the 3 Royal Households briefed against Harry and Meghan, Charles dignified silence entails briefing the Telegraph, Sun and DM. I saw a royal commentator moaning that Harry should have coordinated his statement with CH. First of all the Palace doesn’t speak for Harry anymore and if he had left it to CH to deal with he would have been engulfed in this scandal. The real reason why Charles is distraught is that Harry stopped CH from throwing him under the bus as usual.
I still can’t decide whether it was BP, CH or KP which leaked H’s meetings with Mahfouz. BP courtiers seem to hate H & M for their rebelliousness. CH might have thought that they could downplay C’s malfeasance by dragging popular H into the story. And of course KP is consumed by jealousy so would relish the chance to tarnish H’s reputation. It’s really difficult to pick the guilty viper from this heaving nest.
Agreed
Ok first, I call shenanigans at the line “Charles very much loves his son.” We’ve been seeing for two years how little Charles lives his son. How can anyone say that with a straight face?
Second, they “don’t recall” Harry warning about the donor because they STILL underestimate him! It’s completely believable to me that Harry would warn his father’s people and the same people would forget it five seconds later because it’s just Harry, he has no idea what he’s talking about, he’s just a dumb party prince. Especially in 2014-2015, before Meghan.
Is Campax still wearing Saudi jewels?
Yes, she is.
Yeah, I don’t see how this relationship could ever be repaired. I’m not talking with my mom atm, but I know at the end of the day she loves me and would do anything in her power to protect me from forces trying to destroy me. Harry, like Meghan, can’t say the same about his dad. It’s almost as if Charles and Tom sr hate their children.
O ffs Chaz, build a bridge and get over it. You can no longer trot Harry out as a scapegoat for the BRF’s crap.
Harry is living his best life being a free man in sunny California, minding his own business, riding his bike, playing with his kids, helping Archie get eggs from his Chik Inn. You stay salty on Salty Isle.
thank you for such a lovely image, i can just imagine Archie tugging his his dad’s shirt pointing to the door saying eggs, whith his basket in hand, thats me done for the day, with that pic in mind
Do you really believe Charles is distraught? I don’t! This is another PR move to gain Charles some sympathy and throw Harry under the bus AGAIN. Poor Charles, Harry is so mean to him. Poor Charles, he can’t see Archie and Lili. Give me a break. He is trying his best to get back at Harry for disclosing to the public how despicable of a father he truly is.
Yep! Bingo.
Part of me thinks they knew harry would push back and was even hoping for it so it’d dominate headlines. Other part of me thinks they’re just stupid and don’t understand that Harry is no longer their scapegoat.
I had a conversation with family member lately, where she complained that she’s alone and nobody cares about her and said “why, I haven’t done anything wrong to anybody”. I had to reply “You haven’t done anything good either”. Context: she saw one family member destroying the family, bullying one person after another and did nothing, while she could limit the damage. Quite similar, awful behavior. And yet convinced that she’s the wronged party.
This is so textbook narcissist parent it’s triggering me! But it’s also weirdly fascinating to see it play out on such a big stage. My parents have a small pool to poison — Charles has the world media. I’m glad I don’t have to issue public statements calling out my parents and can just get along with my life. (Though I’ll admit it hurts to think relatives and family friends think badly of me because of things my parents have said.) I appreciate Harry’s fortitude and grace in dealing with this publicly.
I hate how the bring up the grandkids. 1- it’s a god damn pandemic 2- you could go visit them 3- you can’t be bothered to have a decent relationship with either of their parents. Why the hell should your toxic ass have access to their children 4- be real. You don’t give a f about those kids
Charles doesn’t care about the grandchildren. As someone mentioned on twitter, if he’s barely or hasn’t spoken to Harry in 8 months, it means he didn’t call Harry and Meghan when Lili was born.
The chief of staff Charles hired at BP is the one who would have authorized the communications person to run to the BBC with that Lilibet name story. So Charles is for sh!t as a grandfather, he never spoke up to stop that. Why should he expect any gravitas from Harry about this? He’s a snake.
But it was okay to cut off their security and stop taking Harry’s calls, right? And please, Charles doesn’t give a damn about his grandchildren. How stupid do they think the public is? The jokes are writing themselves … again.
Did the Queen ever throw any of her 4 kids under the bus? I know the 4 of them may have done that to each other and their spouses, how about her?
This is a very good question! It is often said that Pedrew is her favorite, which implies that there’s a pecking order for her affections.
Yes, and we mustn’t forget how poorly Chaz was treated by his parents! You would think that once you are in your ‘70’s you would grow up and STFU about it! But no, Chaz has this enormous chip on his shoulder! To quote Princess Anne, “ get over it”!
Yes. She let Philip treat Charles like ish and she dislikes Charles. Andrew wasn’t under the bus, but Fergie stays there mostly her own doing. Petty is mean spirited and passed that on to her kids.
I doubt very much there’s going to be chapter in Harry’s book about whose money he didn’t take for his charities. There’s probably a number of people he walked away from because he and his team are ethical.
I’m still trying to figure out where in his response he attacked Charles. There is a CBE scandal, that’s stating a fact, it’s being investigated. Charles claimed no knowledge so why is Charles now owning this? Now he really does look guilty.
Right?, it was really funny that they were mad that Harry stated the words CBE scandal. Ummm that’s what everyone is calling it?
Never ceases to amaze me that these folk don’t get it that Harry ain’t gonna play anymore
Must be nice to have Clarence House *sources* to hide behind when you lob your spears at your own son, Charles. You’re a pathetic, bitter old chicken and you should be proud of your second son, the first one is as feckless as you.
Between Charlie, and silly willy, there is no difference, maybe willy being more lethal.
Because Harry issued an official statement, they can’t misinterpret it. He never mentioned how Charles conducts business, that’s their take away from it. Not sure where this is leading in terms of legal actions, but maybe they should not try to make this a press scandal since what they’re putting in print could have legal ramifications.Notice they didn’t deny what Harry said either. Interesting how they don’t remember Harry saying anything to them but no one is calling them liars or Pinocchio. Anyway, this whole thing is deflection and part of this is an institutional issue. The royals want big donors, and those people want access and favors. They’re just embarrassed it’s coming out.
This is so weird. Harry had literally nothing to do with this scandal. His statement called out the Times for false reporting, he never once mentioned his father, and he put the onus on Mahfouz for having suspicious motives. And now he has somehow thrown Charles under the bus? Charles IS the bus. He did this. It is his scandal and his alone.
I’m getting so tired of powerful, extremely entitled people continuously trying to frame themselves as a victim. This man is literally the ( de facto) head of state, they’re probably already minting coins with his face, and is fully protected, immune and exempt from many laws. He yanked his son’s security and leaked his location, but he’s the victim here?! Maybe a victim of his own stupidity and hubris.
I’m not defending Charles here (or Andrew’s “cash for access” either) — but IF the cash goes to a charity (and not the royal personally), is that any different from putting in appearances for charities at fundraisers? The royals don’t know squat about the charities they patronize, so their only value is that people will pay money to see them/be adjacent to them. To ask a real question (not the stir up trouble), at what point does that become wrong? And again, that is assuming the money really does go to charity.
I think this is where this story gets a little tricky and goes from “eh isn’t that how its done” to “that’s sketchy” pretty fast. I think for Charles, part of the issue was that he was clearly selling access and CBEs or things like that (or sorry, Michael Fawcett was doing that.) so I think the Times was saying this donor was part of that? That he was donating a lot of money and as a result he was getting access to Charles for things beyond just fundraising?
Like George and Amal Clooney donated a lot of money to the Prince’s Trust and as a result there’s an endowment or something named for her and they got invited to a few events at the palace etc. I think that’s fine and how its played, but I think what charles has been doing is kind of one step (at least) beyond that.
Thanks for the reply!
Mrs.Krabapple, I think when the money comes with strings, “I’ll donate X amount of money for a CBE or citizenship.” That’s where it becomes the scandal IMO.
Also, does anyone else think that Harry gave Chuck an out and he either didn’t recognize it or chose not to take it? Wouldn’t it have been easy for the friend to state that Michael Fawcet (or however you spell his name) never passed along to Chuck any warnings from Harry? Wouldn’t that have put paid to the whole thing? Is Chuck this clueless or is he fulfilling his bargain with the press and giving them more headlines? I think it’s deliberate–they are determined to undermine Harry. Well, good luck with that, because Harry isn’t going to sit by and watch helplessly as he had to do in the past. Reap what you sow, Chuck.
Nothing wrong when what those donors get is time with you and pictures like what Harry did. With Charles his private secretary went on to recommend the donnors for citizenship and honors and those were granted.
Thank you for the replies (especially to clarify the citizenship/honors as the quid pro quo).
“Charles hasn’t seen Harry in months”
Didn’t Chaz leave London directly after Philips funeral and again left town when Harry came back for Diana’s statue unveiling? He has no ground to stand on so he leaves town rather than a confrontation.
My husband nailed it when he said the British royal family is always stupid. I asked him if he thought it was genetic. He didn’t know, but just re-affirmed that they are always stupid. Charles is a prime example of this, and I’d add “vicious” as well. A pack of jackals in a goldfish bowl. Stupid jackals.
Gosh, these royals are so melodramatic. Everyone seems to be distraught, incandescent, aghast and shocked about every little thing. Shouldn’t Chuck and Bill know by now that Harry opted out of his designated since birth, role of being their very convenient scapegoat?
I can’t top what everyone else has said. Very clear look at the shenanigans of Charles and the Firm. Again, I can’t believe how stupid they and their advisors are. It is mind boggling. Machiavellian, it is not. Stupid baby maneuvers. I like the picture of Prince Harry looking at Charles. It illustrated to me how clear-eyed Harry is about his father and all his associations with the RF and the Firm. I love that Harry is taking care of himself. He doesn’t go out of his way to harm them, but if they seek to harm either he or his wife and children, he sends the message that I’ve had enough, back off or you will have a fight on your hands. Or as Izzy said so eloquently, fuck off, you idiots. (I added the last part)
What a man Harry turned out to be. Clear eyed, evolved, passionate and protective of the family and issues he so clearly values. I am very impressed by him, and it makes me so happy when he sends out such a strong parry to the thrusts of the RF. Really, really, happy.
“Charles will not be having a pop at Harry in return”, lol. Translation: Charles wants this story to die and stay dead. Even though he wants to jab Harry it won’t be at his own expense. That’s why I wonder if it was Charles that put this story out there to damage Harry when clearly he wants this matter to go away. Baldemort on the other hand, would like to take both of them down.
“… it boomeranged back on Charles and made him look like he doesn’t have the good sense God gave a goose.”
Well, he doesn’t.