Duchess Kate’s Christmas Jazz Hands special films today, other royals will attend?

Later today, the Duchess of Cambridge will host her big Christmas Jazz Hands special. As in, they’re filming it today, and then it will air on Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm on ITV, not the BBC. All because Prince William is incandescent with rage at the BBC because they aired Amol Rajan’s The Princes and the Press. Now, the Keen Jazz Hands special will still be produced by BBC Studios, but it will only air on ITV. On Christmas Eve, which isn’t a night I associate with specialty, exclusive programming, but I do think it’s different in the UK. On Christmas Eve, if I’m watching anything, it’s probably It’s a Wonderful Life or Miracle of 34th Street or the Peanuts Christmas special. Anyway, the Evening Standard had a breakdown of what the Christmas special will be, and apparently other royals are going to attend?
Members of the royal family are to join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kate’s Christmas carol concert with performances by singers Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis.
Kate’s festive event is being broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm after a reported last-minute switch from the BBC following a row over the BBC Two documentary which examined William and the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the media.
The Together at Christmas concert, which reflects on the challenges of the pandemic, will also include readings by William, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, and presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper spent a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus.
The duchess will feature in the introduction to the special Christmas Eve programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, as will a performance by singer Tom Walker of his Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here.
As part of the concert, carols will be sung by the Abbey choir, alongside musical performances by Goulding and Lewis. There will also be a performance of To The Day, a composition created for the service by poet and writer Lemn Sissay.
Details of which members of the royal family are attending have not been released but Kensington Palace said “unsung heroes from across the length and breadth of the nation” would be recognised for “their tireless efforts and selfless acts of kindness despite incredibly difficult circumstances”. People who William and Kate met and spent time with during recent engagements have also been invited, as have armed forces personnel involved in Operation Pitting – the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Guests experiencing isolation, such as those with limited social connections, the recently bereaved or those without their own homes, will also be in the church.
So the audience will be made up of unsung heroes, military personnel, wig makers, people who have been largely in isolation for two years, people who have lost loved ones in the pandemic and unhoused people. The thing I’m catching on is how quickly this came together, considering the freakout two weeks ago about The Princes and the Press. It was then that we first heard about this Christmas special, which (at the time) still sounded very half-assed and like everything was still in its early planning stages. Two weeks ago, they hadn’t even gotten the deal with ITV. So who put this together in such a rush? We know it wasn’t Kate. She’s just going to waltz in at the very start of it (note: she will “feature in the introduction”) and then take credit for all of it. Shocked that her people didn’t find a way to link this to Early Years as well. Maybe they’ll hand out the five-question survey at the door? Or her intro will be about how children who don’t come from wealthy two-parent households won’t have a good Christmas.
Aaaaand still nobody cares.
Exactly because the way i forgot this was even happening lol
Every comment on this post is hilarious, but this tops ‘em all
That kid on the right in the first picture could not be any LESS bothered.
She will be delivering a teleprompt speech at the beginning and end, everything else will be prerecorded. I betcha a dollar.
It takes so much restraint for me to not comment on every single post about Kate with, “WHAT. ELSE.”
In the movie version of this timeline, someone would hack the broadcast transmission with footage of Harry and Meghan.
Nah… H&M will release their Xmas card with the kids, OR a pod cast with the kids giggling saying “Happy Xmas, and Happy New Year” like Archie did last year.
NO ONE will be talking about Keen’s Krappy Klown Kar event after that.
The other members of the Royal Family attending will be her children.
Yup. William will make an appearance only b/c it would look favorable for him to do so. Nobody else from that bunk-ass family is showing up.
Wonder if his part is pre-taped, so he doesn’t actually have to BE there.
That last sentence ‘those with limited social connections, recently bereaved, and those without their own homes will also be in the church’. Huh? As seat fillers? Did they empty a homeless shelter? I hope Kate does more for these people then grace them with her royal presence. At least a meal and a new coat.
Right? God, It’s just like Bill standing around gawking at Afghan refugees. Even on the rare occasions when these two can be bothered do something positive, they half-ass it, or it’s poorly thought out, or they lose interest before it can make an impact.
To me it reads they basically went to the streets and promised food for the homeless if they were to attend church whcih was what, you know, VICTORIAN ladies were infamous for!
@Moderatelywealthy – I just listened to a podcast about Skid Row and the church charities that were so prevalent (and at least one still exists) in the NYC Bowery, so it was the first thing I thought of, too!
There will be a new coat. A shiny expensive new coat with lots of buttons for her!
Wait!! So as soon as the recorded show is over, they’re just going to kick all of these homeless people back out into the cold again!?!
In the late 90s I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Cameroon. Lemn Sissay and his jazz band played at the only English speaking university in the country. I was visiting a friend and got to see them too. So wild to see his name this morning.
‘In a dramatic last minute twist, Storm Barra threatened to derail this very special Christmas carol(e) service but our daring Disney Princess of Buttons rushed to the rescue, standing outside Westminster waving her jazz hands at the big bad storm calming the it until it became just a gentle wind while all the unsung heroes continued carolling inside.’
And that is your Netflix ending peeps.
Also, Prince Ragealot won’t be there so. i suspect that she will either be accompanied by the Wessex’s or the children. This is a perfect event for her to drag George and Charlotte to to get some good PR out of it.
She could arrange it that the children have a “Holiday Special” performance ala Crosby and Osmond family Holiday Shows. They could be coached to say ‘amusing’ things and sing with Will and Kate. I can actually see that happening.
William isn’t going to be there??
Has it been confirmed if the royals are doing their usual pap walk on Christmas morning?
I was making that assumption as he almost never turns up to support her endeavours.
I think the xmas pap walk will happen thou am sure it will be scaled back -wonder if the boxing day shoot will happen now that Phil is not here to make sure it happens.
EDIT: My bad I didn’t properly read the article – he is going to be there.
The article says he’s doing a reading, so it sounds like he will be there. But I guess we’ll see if any of us actually watch the special, lol.
Sounds like a perfectly nice event. It just shows when they want to work (or rather have others do the work of realizing their ideas), they can. Too bad this energy only shows up in fits of pique.
I just saw the White House Christmas tree lighting concert on tv. Guess this is the equivalent for them. Honestly the biggest controversy about this is the spat with BBC, for moving it, when it wasn’t really confirmed they would broadcast it initially. This seems to be the type of thing the Cambridges prefer to do. Something pre-taped, very controlled, where they can dress up and be photographed to capture “special moments”. Then their deranged fans can say how royal they are and will be such great monarchs, and go on about how jealous the Sussexes must be. Would not be surprised if she wears a red gown.
she starts looking very Dynasty in those gold dress pics from Bond.
Diana could carry off that look with flying colors. Kate didn’t IMO.
So true. My first thought when I saw the dress was “hmm it’s pretty but it’s kind of wearing her as opposed to the other way around” Kate fans gush about anything though..she could wear a garbage bag and they would still call her “regal and a class act”
She looks sweaty.
I still can’t get over how everyone thought this look was so amazing and the best she’s ever looked. This dress does her no favors and what was the original intention behind the hair? This can’t have been on purpose.
She needed a “win” and the rota made sure she got good reviews.
Sweaty, frazzled as hell and like she’s about to bite someone in that header pic. LOL
She looks older than her years.
She’s going to “feature in the introduction” – that does make it sound like she’s not really “hosting” it, right? Like she’s going to be part of the introduction and then sit down for the rest of the concert? And William is doing a reading?
I would not be surprised if the Wessexes were there with their children, but overall I doubt any royal is going out of their way to attend. anne and charles at the very least have really full schedules and I don’t see Charles going out of his way to attend something like this to benefit the Cambridges.
The “people with limited social connections” part sounds like one of Camilla’s things so she may have been dragged in or Kate just stole her list and initiative.
Perhaps Lady Louise will show up in a glam get-up and steal the show from Duchess Buttons.
Did Louise get her HRH, nothing more was said after she turned 18.
Exactly. She’ll say a couple (heavily rehearsed, with multiple takes) platitudes about how “grateful” she and/or William are for the wonderful people who have done so much this year, and take her seat. If she’s featured multiple times or actually hosts this event, I will eat my hat.
Would be delish to have a picture of Lili appear that morning!!
Maybe a Christmas card release..🥰🤣
I would literally scream of laughter if that happens.
omg THIS!!!
The Bond Premiere gown was not a good look, it is a fashion disaster with that hair do did nothing for her. I guess she will recycle perhaps one of her earlier gowns again…
Cue something red or green with gold. We know Buttons likes to theme dress!
You win! Head to toe red,,even her purse and shoes! Buttony buttons up the front and buttons on the sleeves. Middletons mingling. And lots of curly lock extensions twirling.
I think all the Middletons will attend.
….as seat fillers!
It WILL be interesting to see if Pip and her family are there. She has been curiously detached from her family and their pics for quite a while now.
Bet she’s pissed at William for having an affair with Kate’s best friend. She seems the type that would give William a piece of her mind on her sister’s behalf.
Lol, I very much doubt Pippa would dare say a critical word to William.
@Pentellit – sort of like Solange did with the Jay Z elevator beat-down after he cheated on Beyonce. I can totally see Pipa giving him a good kick in the family jewels!
Maybe she’s gone Grey Rock on the lot of them.
You were right, the entire Middleton clan arrived, not sure if Pippa’s husband is there.
LMAO @ Jaded…I thought the same thing — but I don’t know if Pippa has enough personality to pull off a Solange!
You are correct. They all showed up. I mean we didn’t expect otherwise because they show up to everything they are allowed to attend.
But it’s weird, right? Why do they have to go to everything? I know its part of their “close knit family” image but I personally think its just reinforcing that the Cambridge marriage is so bad that William and Kate need a buffer constantly.
It is very odd for the entire Middleton clan to show up to events like this. The royal variety was especially unnecessary. But there is an article out referring to a secret third house so I’m sure it is all linked.
We know the Queen definitely won’t be there. We haven’t seen Betty in a few weeks and the palace has stopped trying to prove that she’s okay by showing her meeting with this or that dignitary. And I wonder about the Cambridge children showing up as well…. the program does not sound child-oriented.
I expect them to make an appearance at some point (maybe in the beginning?) and then be ushered out by the nannies. Or they’ll be in a pretaped portion?
Oh, I expect the children to be trotted out in their best Edwardian outfits. The media have all but sent ransom notes demanding cute photos in exchange for everybody pretending this will be a great event for Kate, she’s a wonderful host and this concert was definitely planned all along, certainly not cobbled together in a petty rage to try to get back at the BBC. Perish the thought. Keen knows what side her bread is buttered on, I’d be very surprised if the children aren’t there.
The big question mark for me is William – it’s a midweek event, surely he doesn’t have a lot else going on, and if he really wants to get back at the BBC, they should act like it’s a real event and not something thrown together with no notice.
“Family man” is kind of all TOBs got going, surely he’ll want to sit with his children for the cameras and gaze supportively at his wife getting her chance on the big stage?
He’s participating.
It does sound more put together than when it was first announced. Maybe it’ll be good? As far as Christmas specials go anyways. I just can’t personally get into the Christmas spirit when I think about Kate and William’s treatment of their family. The grinch is a far better person in the end and there is no redemption for them until they stop their jealous, petty, and evil ways towards Harry and Meghan. The end.
Yup.
This was slapped together. Trust if the Sussexes release a picture of Archie and Lilies in Santa suits it would shut this down.
Oh please let this happen. Even a rear view would shut this farce down. And break the Internet.
PLEASE!! A pic of Lilibet’s LITTLE TOE would totally crush this limp wiglet of a performance….
I don’t expect to see A&L but I am sure H&M will launch sth new related to Christmas and maybe helping those in need, super practical and thought through making Kate’s last minute idea embarrassing. Because we all know it will be mumbling “thank you, it is important” for 2 minutes and disappearing from the stage again.
Exactly. They’ll visit homeless shelters, women’s transition housing, food banks, handing out baskets of toys, boxes of clothes and lots of food. That’s what the Lamebritches should be doing, but no. A posh choir, a “thank you from the bottom of our hearts” (that is if they can find their hearts) and some carefully chosen down-on-their-lucks to fill seats.
So will all the attendees have to wear a mask throughout the entire event? And interesting that they have a poem written for the event. Sort of like a podcast I heard once.
The poem should go something like this…
“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the land
People are grateful for a helping hand.
So here are the royals, all shiny and bright
To bring you their presence, their glory, their might.
But they may not give food or money or jobs
Because they are nothing but rich, stupid nobs.”
Well said @ Jaded!!! Nothing like a bit of truth to show the true intent of Kween and her rage-a-thon husband!! I am certain that Ma Meddleton will be there, with poor husband in tow. You know she would never miss an opportunity to show the world how “royal” she is and her perfectly aristo adjacent her family is.
As for Pippa, I think she has washed her hands of her sister. She was able to snag the goodies that Kween desperately wanted, or what her mum wanted, and she is perfectly happy to stay within her bubble.
I think it’ll be a nice enough event but it won’t be because of Kate but rather than it’s a Christmas concert and those are lovely to most people.
As for royals, other than the kids, maybe the Wessexes as @Becks1 said above. Can’t see anyone else turning up.
Do people in England actually watch this royal shit? Like do y’all enjoy it?
I don’t. I don’t think I’ve ever watched anything royal related other than the weddings (but didn’t watch Eugenie’s). Don’t even think I’ve watched the Queen’s Christmas speech other than catching a few minutes here and there.
well it really depends on your point of view. My mother will watch it, because she thinks Kate is lovely (I don’t know either and despite my best efforts she still believes this) and she is a Royalist. I am very much not and will not watch. frankly they could get Tom Holland to strip and run down the aisle and I still wouldn’t watch. If the Queen were turning out I imagine more people would tune in but these two don’t generate much in the way of interest any more.
Nope – I expect it to bomb just like Ragealot’s Earthshot show did. It appeals to a certain demographic, however given that there will be MANY shows like this shown on TV etc.. it will bomb.
Might be amusing if it does better than Will’s broadcast.
“So the audience will be made up of unsung heroes, military personnel, wig makers, people who have been largely in isolation for two years, people who have lost loved ones in the pandemic and unhoused people.”
Yep, a whole bunch of vulnerable people. Who will then, in the middle of a pandemic, be tightly packed together in an indoor location with lots of folks forcibly exhaling in that same space.
But Princess Buttons needs to pad her numbers so it’s all good.
That’s what I’m worrying about too. People who have been isolating, presumably bc of the pandemic, for 18+ months, and people who have recently lost loved ones due to the pandemic seem like people who would *not* feel safe going to a concert with a bunch of other people. And all the other people at the concert that they’re going to be sitting with are at-higher-risk populations. The homeless? May not have had access to the vaccine and may have been exposed at a shelter. First responders and health care workers? May have been exposed recently at work. People who have recently lost a loved one to covid? Have definitely been exposed to covid by the person who died *of covid.* So all of these people who are very likely to have been exposed to covid and then the vulnerable people who have been strictly isolating themselves and staying home so they don’t catch covid. And all of this during winter, when viruses spread at greater rates because we’re all indoors, and while a new variant is spreading rapidly? And no masks, or at least no masks for the singing performers, the hostess and her family, presumably, because they need to look their best to win back some PR points. This seems like such a bad idea.
@AmyToo, you’re making too much sense. Perhaps, as argued on the infamous choo choo tour last year, allowing the huddled masses to gaze upon their betters and be “inspired” by them is more important than, I dunno, staying off a ventilator. Maybe William’s constant incandescence kills viruses?
Sure, you and I might not purposefully select the most vulnerable people to gather together in an enclosed space, unprotected by masks or barriers, and subject them to a sustained barrage of droplets, but you and I don’t have a complete disregard for human life and, more importantly, engagement numbers to pad out.
@ Amy Too, this entire production is nothing but a self vanity project that I see as nothing but the sole intent on Kween trying to pass herself, and The Bitter Brother, as a couple that actually have any interest of philanthropy in their hearts. This looks to be an absolute nightmare that will cause nothing but placing others in jeopardy solely for them to toot their own horns for having done nothing for those who have desperately needed these resources for the better part of TWO years!! All I see is an entire evening or placing those at the greatest risk solely to boost them up.
As an extremely important issue that has plagued millions of people, just in Britain alone, I could not imagine a more harmful production and tone deaf calamity. The utter insensitivity and lengths to which the Lambridges are placing people at greater harm is utterly disgusting.
I hope that this is the colossal f#ck up is exposed for what the SOLE purpose of what it is!! Nothing but the Lambrdges trying to sell the idea to anyone that they care about anyone or anything BUT themselves.
That’s why the BBC turned it down then. They always broadcast ‘Carols at Kings’ on Christmas Eve (which for those not familiar is THE big Christmas carol service from Kings College, Cambridge).
The BBC made the right choice.
So I’m kind of curious. Did Kate and Will initially go the bbc and ask to have their special replace the carols at kings? Bc them saying we’re not going to let you broadcast our Christmas special makes no sense then bc the bbc probably never would have replaced their original programming. I know this has been covered already but it’s still really weird.
It is weird, and I can’t remember exactly what the Abbey spokesperson said – either the BBC was never in the running to air this because of that conflict or the BBC said no because of the conflict, but it was clear from their comment that this was not a matter of “william yanking the production from the BBC.”
I kind of wonder if the Cambridges/Kensington Palace did try to get it on the BBC, BBC said no, we already have this tradition of this concert on christmas eve, and so KP had to shop it around a big and were a little embarrassed bc they wanted it on BBC and had to settle for ITV – so now we get “William refused to let BBC air it!!!!”
Hey, you know, if burning, incandescent jealousy gets Baldy and Beetle Brows off the throne to do something even half-assedly decent, it’s better than their usual nothing.
I’m in fits of laughter reading these comments and imagining Meghan and Harry scrolling through them and howling with laughter…this is possibly their daily crack
It would be only human to need a little snark relief once in while. We love you, M&H! 🤩
I mean, a prime time slot with recognizable performers, a charitable aim, and all the feels of Christmas should make this a success. It’s exactly what Kate needs after a lackluster and workshy year.
@Mariahlee, now that you mentioned it, we haven’t seen the Cambridge’s doing their usual end-of-year flurry of engagements to get their numbers up. I don’t think that the numbers were tabulated last year so they’re probably expecting the same this year and without that metric of performance they’ve given up all pretense of work.
Kate didn’t help with this at all, we know this because it’s a completed project. And I see that basically the people who have been doing the work all year while the keenbridges took the credit are in attendance along with some people william told he once slept rough with.
Do you all remember during the vax live concert, harry called meghan,my wife.
And then meghan gently laid her head on harry shoulder.
I hope willie and khate copy the gestures.
I really need a good laugh.
The mere thought of it is lol.
Haaaa. You know it’s coming. Screenshot your comment for tomorrow’s post.
I think this sounds like a perfectly nice and appropriate event for her to host. But something really strikes me between the W&K and H&M stories — it’s just so clear that H&M are GENUINELY interested in philanthropy and social change. They’ve educated themselves on it, they’re invested, and you get the sense that they would be volunteering their time to their causes regardless of their status. With Will & Kate, it seems like they struggle to come up with causes that really make a difference because they just don’t care, so they end up with a lot of superficial and “cute” projects.
the duchess is only going to appear in the introduction and is not hosting the entire show, per the article shown above. I do wonder though if the introduction was pre-taped so that Kate won’t have to speak in front of a live audience?
It does sound like a nice program. Because of Covid there will be no clapping. The audience will be instructed in Jazz Hands, led by the Duchess herself.
Let’s take a moment to appreciate the unsung heroes of this special – the editing team. May God have mercy on their souls.
A bit off-topic but whoever did her hair up that way for the gold dress and movie premiere aged her about 15 years. She looks like a woman in her mid-50s, really. It looked like a bird’s nest.
More like rats nest, to me at least. She looked absolutely dreadful!! What a waste of money!
Mike said the royals will be doing more things together, as they are all friends. Hmm, I guess the Sussexes never were part of their friendship club. So yes they might be there, as a show of solidarity.
For the record, I said on here a few months ago that they should all start showing up for each others’ stuff to act like normal humans, so I’m definitely taking full credit for them appearing at this and everything else in perpetuity.
People experiencing homelessness? A massive crisis in their lives and these royals have giant estates full of houses and land … why not do something Christlike at Christmas and announce you’re donating one of your many giant estates to provide shelter for the needy?
Well, well, well. Look who did not trot their beloved children out for the Xmas carol? Seems like a perfect way to spend time together as a family during the holidays – what singing and having a good time.
And boy did they bring out the heavy hitters! Bea, Edo, Eugenie and Zara.
LOL.
LOL – the Fail has photo’s and there’s a shot of the Keens looking ‘loved up’. Puke!!!
Plus, in an attempt to make up numbers, the Middleton clan was there mugging for the paps as always.
Plus it looks like Pips and Bea were wearing the same coat in different colours. LOL
Eugenie looked the best.
“Loved up”?? These folks are funny….LOL. I looked at the photos (curiosity got the better of me) and there is one where he seems to actually be looking at her for once while she hyena grins up in his face. That was about the extent of it. No handholding or awkward back rubbing this time. There were some pics of Bea/Edo and Zara/Ol’ Ugly Mug Mike holding hands though. No fake PDA for the Keens this time.
ETA: One of the captions pointed out William was wearing a red tie which matched Kate’s red dress so they finally realized that everyone notices how they never coordinate – LMAO
Will they be giving shout-outs to the homeless people in the audience then sending them back to the streets after it’s over?
People.com has the headline “Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Concert Lineup Revealed — and Prince William Made the Cut!”
Ummm…why would her husband “make the cut”? Out of anyone, wouldn’t it make the MOST sense for him to be there???? These people just keep telling on themselves.
Lol I saw that headline and thought it was weird and didn’t read the article. People.com often grasps at straws to make Kate and William interesting and the truth is the interest in them waned long ago. They had lots of good-will and interest after the wedding in their early years and especially after George was born, but they haven’t done anything that notable apart from have two more kids. Also the souring between William and Harry hasn’t helped much.
I know we’ll go into it tomorrow so I don’t want to share ALL my thoughts, haha, but I was looking at the Express and what stood out to me was that there was no mention of this being a KP or Kate thing. Just “the royals attend a Christmas concert to kick off the festivities” and even “the countess of wessex was joined by the duchess of cambridge” which is weird if it’s Kate’s event, right?
I can’t criticize this too much as it is a nice event and Lord knows we need some positivity in 2021. I don’t like Kate or William and think they’re useless but the event itself I can’t shade. Kate isn’t really doing anything apart from introducing the event and was most likely barely involved. If anything, the story about it being pulled from the BBC has overshadowed the actual event which is too bad.
Can somebody tell me what the flip Beatrice got on
What is going on with mixing all these colors together and you come out looking like who done it and why. I know its the season to wear red but she low-key is trying to do Meghan. Hence again touching her hair exactly the way Meghan does
How long did this event last? On the invite it said the Carol service was from 5-6? Was that for everything? And shouldn’t masks have been required when immuno-compromised children and adults were there? The middletons were right there in the 2nd row not wearing them.