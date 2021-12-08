“Rachel Zegler wore Elie Saab to the ‘West Side Story’ premiere” links

Rachel Zegler wore Elie Saab to the LA premiere of West Side Story. [Just Jared]
Drake “withdrew” his two Grammy nominations, because the Grammys are still the worst (and honestly, who cares). [LaineyGossip]
Kamala Harris’s wired headphones are Youth Culture. [Gawker]
FKA Twigs’ creamsicle look made me want to get a creamsicle. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sylvester Stallone denies being a QAnoner. [Dlisted]
The Shrink Next Door: kind of bad? [Pajiba]
Melania Trump was part of coverup for her husband’s Covid last year. [Towleroad]
Photos from the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. [Buzzfeed]
Elsa Hosk got a Christmas tree. [Egotastic]
Halle Berry & others at the People’s Choice Awards. [RCFA]
Days of Our Lives is doing specialty Christmas programming? [Seriously OMG]
oh she looks gorgeous. I am loving the red carpet looks lately. Maybe it just took stars a while to get into the groove post shutdowns etc.
And look at Rita Moreno!! I’m more excited than ever to see this movie after reading that they gave Somewhere to her to sing and so its more about the immigrant community looking for a “place for us” than just Tony and Maria.
Rita, Rita, Rita. Your dress is spectacular. That wig is atrocious. You are a national treasure! You can do better!
Rita looks good and that gown is so elegant. As for her hair, well sometimes things happen, I don’t know.
I think Rita looks good
Sylvester Stallone’s face work is so horrible it looks painful, and he is 1000% a q-anoner. I don’t know why he thinks he was being so sly.
I hope I don’t get in trouble for hijacking a thread but did anyone else see the news that a performance artist in Russia is refilming 90 episodes of the soap Santa Barbara? Apparently Russians LOVE Santa Barbara because it was one of the first western shows aired after the fall of communism? I vaguely remember watching it in the 80’s as a young teen (Eden and Cruz!) but this really hits my funny bone. It’s just so random!
I would race home to watch Santa Barbara every day. Loved Eden and Cruz, and the baby-napping drama. I was so disappointed when it ended. Glad Russia is bringing it back.
When we travel in Europe and tell people that we live in Santa Barbara EVERYONE seems to know the town and they mention the soap opera. So funny.
Rachel is breathtaking in that gown – absolutely lovely!
Rachel is perfection in that dress and the way she is styled.
So pretty! I have always liked Elie Saab ever since he did Halle Berry’s dress the year she won the Oscar. He seems to have such a sense of fantasy and elegance with the dresses he designs.
Wow Rachel looks beautiful! As does Rita
I was sue Trump was positive during that debate and he and his family did everything to make Biden and team catch it too. Just disgusting.