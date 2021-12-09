Here are more photos of the arrivals and departures from Keen Christmas Jazz Hands: The Concert. Incidentally, we should probably talk about the fact that the real name for Kate’s big Christmas special was Together at Christmas. Together! The Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook, which was pulled together by Meghan, was called Together: Our Community Cookbook. Copykeening all day long, obsessively. Perhaps Kate should use Charles’s credit card and buy herself a new personality as opposed to yet another button-slathered pussybowed coatdress.

As I said in the previous post, the Middletons were there and accounted for, not in the front row but in the second row, just behind Queen Keen. Pippa’s husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, did not attend. James Middleton and his wife Alizee did attend and she wore a funky pantsuit. Carole and Pippa both looked like the cat that got the cream. There definitely seems to be a shift in how the Middletons are presenting themselves these days. They also attended the Royal Variety show last month and were placed very close to William and Kate. Part of me wonders if the Middletons think that Kate is going to become the Princess of Wales any day now. Of course the bigger prize is Queen Consort, but PoW is such a powerful title. It’s always bugged me that Kate’s embiggening brand is “future Queen” and not “future Princess of Wales.”

I’m also including photos of Eugenie, Beatrice and Edo, and the Countess of Wessex. I definitely feel like Kate is going to copykeen Eugenie soon – look at that ensemble! A cape AND buttons? Sophie looks like she wandered into the Abbey wearing a chenille robe.