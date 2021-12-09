The Middletons were front & center for Kate’s ‘Together at Christmas’ concert

Here are more photos of the arrivals and departures from Keen Christmas Jazz Hands: The Concert. Incidentally, we should probably talk about the fact that the real name for Kate’s big Christmas special was Together at Christmas. Together! The Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook, which was pulled together by Meghan, was called Together: Our Community Cookbook. Copykeening all day long, obsessively. Perhaps Kate should use Charles’s credit card and buy herself a new personality as opposed to yet another button-slathered pussybowed coatdress.
As I said in the previous post, the Middletons were there and accounted for, not in the front row but in the second row, just behind Queen Keen. Pippa’s husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, did not attend. James Middleton and his wife Alizee did attend and she wore a funky pantsuit. Carole and Pippa both looked like the cat that got the cream. There definitely seems to be a shift in how the Middletons are presenting themselves these days. They also attended the Royal Variety show last month and were placed very close to William and Kate. Part of me wonders if the Middletons think that Kate is going to become the Princess of Wales any day now. Of course the bigger prize is Queen Consort, but PoW is such a powerful title. It’s always bugged me that Kate’s embiggening brand is “future Queen” and not “future Princess of Wales.”
I’m also including photos of Eugenie, Beatrice and Edo, and the Countess of Wessex. I definitely feel like Kate is going to copykeen Eugenie soon – look at that ensemble! A cape AND buttons? Sophie looks like she wandered into the Abbey wearing a chenille robe.
Bea and Eug look fantastic but I really love the suit on James Middleton’s wife. Can’t imagine she ever would, but I wish Keen Buttons would copy that look.
Yes both Beatrice and Eug look great. I love the suit on Jame’s wife as well!
It’s a night time, dressy event; while I like the suit, those scuffy boots ruin it. Dressier shoes would’ve elevated the casualness of it.
Sophie in a mismatching corduroy coat???? Why not a cream coat? She also looks like she left her bra at home. None of the RF women have good foundation garments lol
I have nothing nice to say about Zara and Mike; I always just want to smack the smug off of their faces.
Eugenie for the win. Bea a close 2nd.
Yeah, the boots did nothing for me with the suit. I also wish she had gone with a burgundy turtleneck instead of that white top.
But Sophie is definitely worst-dressed. Just awful.
Sophie usually looks more pulled together so I’m curious. Was it a last minute invite (even more so than everyone else) or bad attitude about being made to attend to make K look good?
Beatrice and Pippa appear to be wearing the same coat in different colors. Eugenie looks like an extra in The Nutcracker.
I think her pantsuit is hideous. As in truly ugly and I am surprised at the amount of people that loved it on the Kate post and here. I honestly don’t understand what makes it so appealing to so many of you. I also find it really casual for a Christmas concert. What am I missing?
I love Alize’s outfit! Such a huge improvement over what K, C and P are wearing. I hope that A keeps her unique sense of style and isn’t pressured into dressing like a Stepford wife.
Agreed- love that suit. Can’t help but notice James buttons
Perhaps he’s been inspired by his sister.
“Incidentally, we should probably talk about the fact that the real name for Kate’s big Christmas special was Together at Christmas. Together! The Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook, which was pulled together by Meghan, was called Together: Our Community Cookbook.”
LOL, I didn’t catch this until now. Kate not only has a Meghan lookbook, she had a Meghan playbook as well.
Kind of a lackluster name for a Christmas special. . .
I would have vetoed that idea, myself. 🤷♀️
I love Alizee and Eugenie’s looks! I also love that Alizee didn’t wear heels.
Honestly they all look nice, both sartorially and in looks. Pippa’s coat is a nice colour of green IMO and same with Carole (in terms of coat and colour). Alize’s style is not my own personal taste but she does look good.
And as for them being here, I’ll just copy my comment from the last post: I guess they’re just going to show up every time Kate does something “big” lol. I wonder if they’re there because they want to show people that they exist and they’re here to stay. I get wanting moral support but Kate’s hosting a charity concert. She’s not going into war or giving a speech at the UN about domestic violence. Plus she’s been at this for 10.5 years now so it’s not like she’s a newly married Duchess and this is her first major event. Maybe they all just wanted a nice night out away from home/the kids.
I LOVE Alizee’s suit! She’s the one with fun and interesting style in that whole bunch.
I have to admit, Carole looks good. Beatrice is so happy she lights up her photos (and her coat and shoe combo is gorgeous). But WTF Sophie? Like that seems like a “F, fine, I guess I’ll go” outfit.
Not sure why all the disapproval of Kate keeping her family close. If she kept her distance, people would say she was trying to hide her middle class roots. It’s the one thing I LIKE about her.
She (along with the family) do try and hide their middle class roots. They’ve spent years trying to be part of the aristocracy and be accepted as “one of them”.
And keeping your family close is not a “middle class” thing. There are aristo and “regular” rich families who are close with each other.
@Sofia: So true.
@Nikki: I see nothing wrong with keeping her family close, but when Meghan was doing the same with her mother, she was attacked for it. The Royalists and Royal rota wanted Doria out of the picture. Furthermore, it’s obvious that her family participated in the smear campaign against Meghan. They started theirs even earlier than the Windsors when they planted stories in the press about Meghan being banned from Pippa’s wedding and her uncle can’t shut up about Meghan and Harry. The Middletons are not innocent bystanders.
@AMY BEE
You nailed it, plus I believe they are sending a message of their closeness to the throne. They might be making their move to soon.
For me, it’s because she uses her family (mother) as weapons against Meghan. Nice to be close – lets not drive someone else to suicide to make us look better.
They are the Woodvilles of the 21st century.
Just remember what happened to the Woodvilles…
Absolutely love Eug’s look, and Bea’s aren’t far behind. Bea’s coat relly highlights her beautiful hourglass figure. Looking at their faces, they both seem to be in a good place.
Beatrice and Eugenie both look possibly the best I have ever seen them. Bea is glowing (that could be the camera flash too lol) and that coat fits her beautifully, her hair looks great, I even love the headband. And Eugenie looks fun and festive in the cape-coat and boots.
Alizee also looks great, love the pantsuit, she’s definitely going to up the style factor at these events, lol.
I wonder who was invited first – the Middletons or the royals. I speculated in the other post that my guess is the Middletons, and then someone said to Kate “yeah you have to invite Windsors if you want to invite Middletons.”
If they are circling bc they think Kate is close to being Duchess of Cornwall* and they’re waiting for that, that’s just gross, but I guess that’s how its done in royal families.
*I think its funny bc IMO the title “duchess of cornwall” is so connected to Camilla now that I’m sure Kate doesn’t want it, lol, but I have a feeling Charles is going to hold off on the Prince of Wales title for William for a bit.
The Prince of Wales is probably the only thing Charles has to hold over William – I think he’ll wait too.
@Becks1, When Charles makes William Prince of Wales, he will create the first Princess of Wales since Diana. I’m sure that Kate has no issue with that, but Charles might?
*corrected mistake
No – camilla is the princess of wales. I do think that might be part of it though – if Charles is salty that Camilla has to go by Duchess of Cornwall, he might hold off on the PoW title if he doesn’t think Kate should get something that Camilla wasn’t able to use even though it was hers.
Considering the controversy when PC became Prince of Wales, the polite thing toward the Welsh might be to not use the title again and retire it. If he does confer it to PW, I hope there are protests again.
Agreed. Bea looks radiant & Edo looks impeccable, as always. Really nice photo of the two of them. Eugenie looks great, too. I think the York girls like to play with fashion in a way that I admire but they don’t always land on things that will photograph well even if those things might look lovely in person.
Copykate will only start copying James wife if she feels the headlines start to give her to much coverage over her. She dresses matronly and is it just me seeing all the Middleton ladies. They’re so plainlooking and just nothing nothing. Is that why she’s trying so hard for Megan. Even the headlines of Meghan in the red dress even though she’s still losing weight from Lili was sexy, beautiful, glamorous. Here Kate’s are dazzled, radiant but an overall blah. Kates family is all she has now. You’ll have kiss up Sophie and tindalls. Beatrice will be there to get more screentime. I think only Eugenie will be on the fence
Okay, I tried to look up why Princess of Wales I’ve Duchess of Cornwall, etc are so important, but I can only find historical items that hardly seem relevant in the current political set up, and statements about rankings being important because they just are. There are some super smart Royal-stuff people here, and if any of you can even steer me towards WHERE to look this up, I’d appreciate it. My curiosity is overruling my “don’t give a sh*t” stance. Lol!
Hmm, I’m not sure what you’re asking?
The Duke of Cornwall is the heir apparent to the throne, its automatic. When Charles was born he was not the duke of cornwall (nor was his mother the duchess of cornwall since she was always the heir presumptive), but as soon as Elizabeth became Queen (and charles became heir apparent) he became Duke of Cornwall. The Duchy of Cornwall has money and an income attached to it.
Prince of Wales is a title, I don’t “think” there is any money attached to it – Charles was named PoW in 58 and then officially invested as PoW in…..1968, maybe? When he was 20? somewhere around there. Typically the title is granted to the heir to the throne, but does not have to be (i.e. William does not need to be Prince of Wales in order to be king, it affects nothing.)
Princess of Wales is considered more prestigious I guess, because it is a princess title and not a duchess, and of course now the title of Princess of Wales is so associated with Diana that you have all *that” baggage, good and bad, with it.
ETA and to clarify, Camilla IS the princess of wales, she just goes by Duchess of Cornwall bc of Diana.
The red was expected and highly predicted.. the York Sisters look great, I love the short cape coat. As for photos of the Middletons they do seem to be gloating and salivating over some inside joke.. with this family who knows what they are scheming.
E and B look great! Is Edo dressing his wife? Her style has improved since they married.
Alizee looks great. I really like that suit.
She has a style that really just works.
It looks to me, like all of the Middletons love buttons save Michael Middleton
Carole is wearing Kate’s earrings …
“button-slathered pussybowed coatdress” 😂😂😂
It will be interesting to see how long Charles makes William wait for investiture. The fact of the matter is both Wales titles are so closely identified with Charles and Diana that I don’t think it will actually benefit William and Kate. The fact is William can’t compete with the actual work that Charles has put in and Kate can’t compete with Diana’s work or her natural charm.
Princess Eugenie looked fabulous. I love the color and cut of her cape and her entire ensemble. I actually like Pippa’s collarless coat too. Still do not like Keen’s coat at all.
I just don’t understand how you can have so much given to you and do so little with it. Why can’t she come up with idea’s of her own? Why is she so lazy and selfish? It really is so disgusting.
The Middletons, esp Carol(e) and Pippa looked smug AF at the concert – those 2 do love to preen for the paps at every opportunity. I wonder if they will, as usual, mug en masse for the boxing day RF pap stroll or if they will be allowed up to the big house this year?!?!
I’m no fan of CarolE or Pippa but the comments on them looking smug…this is how they always look in photos, it’s just been awhile since we have seen them.
CarolE’s coat looks too long imho (…i recognize the irony in this comment…i live in a US city that’s far from glamorous (not close to New York, our London ish city) and writing this from home (w/ a sick child) in sweats. )
LOL I still have my robe on but I feel like I’m winning at life bc I have brushed my teeth so far this AM, so let me criticize these designer coats some more 🤣🤣
Supposedly, B&E get paid by the Queen, at least wardrobe-wise, for attending events. I wonder if they were bribed or asked by QE to attend this. Or is it attempts to deflect from Andrew stories?
This family event is a joke. It’s being pushed by the media, hoping to get eyeballs on this program. It’s sad because the Sussex’s do not have to be thirsty to get press.
wtf is Sophie wearing?
Eugenie looks absolutely fantastic.
Interesting that there were no kids at this thing. I guess the tone was a bit more staid and solemn than family friendly.