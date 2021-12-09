Finland’s 36-yr-old prime minister went clubbing until 4 am & didn’t see a Covid update

Scandinavian countries have the reputation as havens for people who work to live, not live to work. Those countries usually score highest on every poll of “happiest nations” and “people with true work/life balances.” This apparently even extends to their public servants. Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin is only 36 years old, and when she’s off the clock, she’s really off the damn clock. She’s exactly the kind of Finnish 30-something who clocks out of work and leaves her work phone at home while she goes out clubbing until 4 am. This alone is notable, but the story got even more interesting when you throw a Covid close-contact notification into the mix:
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised for going clubbing after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 case. Sanna Marin went on a night out in Helsinki on Saturday, hours after her foreign minister had tested positive.
She was initially told she did not need to isolate because she had been fully vaccinated, but later missed a text that advised her to do so. Critics questioned her judgement for not isolating until testing negative.
The Social Democratic prime minister, 36, said the text message that advised her to avoid social contact was sent to her work phone, which she had left at home. When she saw the text on Sunday, she urgently sought a Covid test and the result came back negative.
At first Ms Marin defended her actions, arguing that she had followed the advice of her secretary of state, who informed her about the Covid exposure. But in a Facebook post on Monday, Ms Marin said she should have double-checked the guidance and used better judgement.
“I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that,” she wrote. Under Finland’s Covid guidelines, anyone who is double-jabbed does not need to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. But the guidelines do advise people to voluntarily avoid social contact if they are waiting for access to a Covid test. Separate guidelines for government ministers and employees also recommend limiting social contact immediately after exposure, according to Finland’s Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.
Speaking to reporters in parliament on Wednesday, Ms Marin said she had not been provided with this guidance. She said she took personal responsibility for the lack of information and again apologised for her actions. Ms Marin has faced criticism since a gossip magazine published photos of the prime minister attending a Helsinki nightclub with friends on Saturday.
The Seiska magazine said it spoke to witnesses who saw her dancing at the Butchers club, where she stayed until 04:00.
Imagine being the prime minister of a whole-ass country and leaving your work phone at home as you party with friends in a nightclub until 4 am. That’s what I can’t get past! I mean, I sort of admire it. The prime minister is like “hey, my job isn’t my life, I’m going out to have fun, don’t call me because I won’t answer.” No one would have blinked an eye in Finland if not for the Covid stuff. Anyway, I do think that a prime minister should be more aware of the close-contact quarantine rules of her own country, but I do understand why she thought she would be fine too. She was double-vaxxed and it was a Saturday!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Gotta respect anyone 35 and older who can stay out clubbing until 4am. If that were me, I’d be on life support.
Lol, same
That was my first thought, too, lol!
I went to play boardgames at a friend’s new bf last weekend. It started late and the game finished at 3am. On my walk home, all I could think was: “who are these 40yo able to stay up until 4?!?”. Starting at 11:30, I was thinking of ways I could have excused myself and peace out to bed!
that was my first reaction too, lol.
Add me to that list lol. My back hurts just thinking about still being up after midnight.
YES, hahaha, my first thought too!! I’m 35 and can’t imagine going out clubbing, you’d have to bribe me with obscene amounts of money
A.freaking.Men.
the “good old days” are now just “the old days”
I’m 34 and you couldn’t have paid me to go clubbing when I was 21!
Oh thank god someone said it! I’m in that age range and now if I have something as simple as a flight getting in past midnight, it’s two extra cups of coffee minimum! Clubbing til 4? I’d die. 😂
On one hand good for her living life. On the other? I feel like when you take on that level of responsibility there is an understandable expectation you will be reachable. She’s not a CEO or Director, she’s the prime minister of a whole freaking country. It’s…not a great look.
@Jenns
If it’s past 6 pm it ain’t happening
On the scale of current scandals in the world, even the western world, this ranks pretty low. I think we could all learn something from the Nordic countries.
I spend a lot of time in Scandinavian countries. Clubbing till 4am is not reserved d for the young nor is it as wild as it seems. When it’s bright all day long time has less meaning. Bars don’t close down. And clubs aren’t strobe lights and fog machines, they’re way more bars and dancing which everyone does there. I agree she should have had her phone but I doubt this is what many Americans are imagining when we think of clubs. I’ve “clubbed” with Icelandic senators wearing a hoodie and comfy shoes.
good point, I remember when I studied in Spain and one of my professors regularly came home at 5 am on the weekends. WE were hitting the nightclubs (as we think of them in the US) but she wasn’t, she was going to more of the bars-and-dancing venues like you’re describing (and she wasn’t the only 50 year old doing that lol.)
Even then, when I was 20, I stayed out until 4 am very rarely, I just couldn’t handle that, lol.
Agreed and also, I’m not going to go after anyone in Finland chasing some serotonin in December. It’s DARK.
In Portugal bars where you sit down, have a couple of drinks with friends and listen to a live concert or just music being played on the stereo are open until two a.m. That’s something I like doing with my friends. Go home at one or 2 in the morning. Clubs and discos only open at midnight to prep for the night and people start showing up after 2 a.m.
I’m her age and I haven’t been clubbing in nearly a decade!
I have friends who moved to a Scandinavian country from Canada 2 years ago and they have experienced some really insane xenophobia and anti-foreigner behavior, it’s been an eye opener for sure to peel back some of the layers of living in a Scandinavian country as a non-native.
From what I’ve read, Scandinavian countries have insanely strict immigration laws so the xenophobia doesn’t surprise me all that much. Compared to the US, their populations are not very diverse. Sweden is 94% white for instance.
I’m black and was mostly ignored during my vacations in Sweden and Iceland but have an insane story of being treated like shit in a cafe in Odense, Denmark by an old lady who wanted my seat. Bad enough to make other Danes stare.
All that supposed happiness was nowhere to be found, in my experience.
I’m friends with a Latino couple who traveled through Scandinavia and have a few bad stories to tell. I can’t ever look at those countries as utopian anymore. Plus, Sweden was a Covid nightmare for the elderly.
But, party on PM.
I find this so interesting and have so many questions, but primarily I’d like to know if the Finnish people are specifically upset because (a) their Prime Minister left her work phone at home (and does this habitually?); (b) why wouldn’t she have a contact tracing app only on both phones?; (c) she could have possibly been spreading COVID in a crowded club; or (d) that she was partying until 4a? Is it just one of those things, or all of them? Or is it really NONE of them, and this is just a tempest in a teapot?
Side question: does she have a security detail, and couldn’t they be responsible maybe for holding her work phone for her?
I have a really hard time with the idea of not being available for a work call, so I’m thinking these are some cool people for being able to draw that line between work and real life.
My big question here is does she not have a personal cell phone? There has to be a way for the government to get in touch with her in the event of an emergency. Why didn’t they contact her on that?
It sounds like they just sent a text to her work phone and that was it, so it doesn’t sound like it was deemed a very urgent matter by whoever contacted her, you know?
This is madness. The PM of a country tossing their communication device and only seeing it the next morning? Does she not atleast have aides who must stay on top of urgent updates and information?
Or have a bodyguard that can take calls?
I agree. Finland borders Russia, which is currently threatening to invade another neighboring country (Ukraine).
It’s irresponsible for the PM to leave their work phone (which is presumably more secure than her other phone) at home.
I’m Finnish. She did have a work phone with her, she has two and left the minister phone home as it’s security issue. That phone is only used for international goverment business. She was also able to be reached through her security detail.
She followed the guidance she received earlier in the evening which was in line with official guidance.Two vaccines and live your life as you wish.
She is a very popular left-wing politician who has done well and right-wing media is trying their best to oust her and make up scandals every damn week….
I would admire her “no work after clocking out” attitude if she had a different job, but this is pretty irresponsible. What if there was a terrorist attack or a national emergency or an act of war?? Does she just ignore her country because it’s past working hours?? That seems crazy.
“Hold the attack boys, their leader is in the club” …
Also, does she not have security with her 24/7? Is she allowed to just go to clubs alone at night? What if someone attacked her?
Can you imagine the stress of this position? I’d be out to major tuneout sessions on the regular.
Then you shouldn’t be a Prime Minister (and maybe she shouldn’t, either).
Way to put people on a pedestal and forget that no matter the responsibility given to someone, they too are humans and are not perfect. They need their escapes, too.
OK, not a smart move, but I still wish my ancestors had stayed in Finland instead of coming to the US, dammit.
Same! My great grandparents on my dad’s side came to the US from Finland. I’d love to go visit one day…and maybe stay lol.
Same!!! DNA says I’m 74% Finn and 24% Swede and I would love to visit (and stay at this rate). My daughter loved Helsinki.
I’m put off by not having her phone. Although you never hear about Finland having a major issue, I would think the head of any country would be available 24/7. I don’t mean doing work but being reachable.
Years ago, we moved to a different Scandinavian country for a year, because my husband got a job at a large international company.
The people at the _very_ highest positions in my husband’s company were available 24-7. Almost everyone else just worked their hours and that was it: it drove my husband flipping crazy. Also, when people went on vacation, they were literally gone for 4 weeks during the summer with no contact and often no back-up! That said, I’m side-eyeing the prime minister for being totally out of contact while clubbing. That does not ring entirely plausible for someone in her position, Finland or anywhere else in “the North.”
F**king Legend. But girl keep your mobile on you.
Hi, I’m from Finland and have to say that for most people this is just a tempest in a teapot. To answer your questions, our government has no bodyguards. They lead very private lives in general. The prime Minister was called by an aide who gave her the information and guidance that she had no need to self-isolate. She had a work phone with her, but that was the one she has as an MP. The other phone, the one she uses as a Prime Minister, was left home, and a text with rules contradictory to those given by the aide were later sent to that phone. She’s since taken two COVID tests, which were negative, and apologized for not having familiarized herself with self-isolation rules given to the government, which are different from those we normal people have to follow.
That is really interesting, thanks Grace!
Thanks for the background!
@Grace, Thanks for setting the record straight. This is a tempest in a teapot.
She seems cool and I love that she’s not working 24/7 despite having such an important job. BUT she should be reachable no matter what. Even when I’m taking PTO I still check my texts and emails periodically in case of a work emergency, and I don’t have a crucial government job!
I was still clubbing well into my 30s (pre pandemic was still doing the odd night in my 40s) but I’d be mortified if my work ever found out. Findland sounds great.
MissMarirose, if you gonna talk politics and geography of Europe, at least know the subject. Ukraine is quite far from Finland and has got nothing to do with it. Putin has been a threat to our north and east countries for a very long time now. What he is doing now, is nothing new. Also, he would attack Baltic state countries after Ukraine, not Finland.
I just love the fact that they have a 36 year old female PM that’s all.