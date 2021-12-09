Jennifer Aniston: The industry ‘is not that glamorous anymore,’ it’s about TikTokers

Jennifer Aniston covers the latest issue of the Hollywood Reporter, because she was named the recipient of THR’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, for her career and her philanthropic work. The interview is pretty intensive, especially considering Aniston hasn’t been doing these longer interviews in recent years. She talks about The Morning Show, the sequel to Murder Mystery (with Adam Sandler) and the Friends reunion. There are casual mentions of Justin Theroux and the thing which disrupted her life almost seventeen years exactly: her divorce from Brad Pitt. His name isn’t mentioned, but it’s definitely odd how Pitt and their divorce hangs over the interview like a specter. Truly, it will be 17 years in January since they announced their divorce. You can read the full THR piece here. Some highlights:
Filming the ‘Friends’ reunion brought up weird & sad memories: “You get there and it’s like, “Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.” And it just took me by surprise because it was like, “Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?”
What she thought her life would be post-Friends: “It was more personal stuff that I had expectations about that sort of shape-shifted, so to speak. That was what was jarring, that we all had an idea of what the future was going to be and we were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it. But again, everything’s a blessing if you’re able to look at life’s ups and downs in that way. And if it all hadn’t happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am.
Whether we should reassess Aniston’s tabloid years: “I don’t know, because I think people are still doing it today. What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives back then, regular people are doing now. Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52? (Laughs.) Now you’ve got social media. It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections. So it’s just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don’t know why there’s such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on.
How Hollywood saw her: “I was the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the brokenhearted — your traditional rom-com themes. And at a certain point, it was like, “Can’t we do something else? Am I just on this part of the cereal aisle? Like, will I ever get to be a bountiful Kashi or some sort of oatmeal, or am I going to be Fruit Loops forever?” And then you start to doubt yourself. “Maybe I can’t? Maybe there’s a reason that no one [is giving me these opportunities]?” Now, so much is self-generated, which is great since I wasn’t going to get the jobs I’m really interested in because the industry isn’t secure enough to say, “Yeah, let’s try it.” They go for the actors they know can play the fancy dramatic roles. But there are still certain directors I’d love to work with, ones who have their pick of who they like, and sometimes I want to go, “I’d love to be part of that club.”
What the industry is like now: “I don’t know because I don’t know what the industry is anymore. It’s not the same industry that it used to be. It’s not that glamorous anymore. It’s slowly becoming about TikTok and Instagram followers. It’s like, we’re hiring now based on followers, not talent? Oh, dear. And I’m losing touch. I’m not great at going, “I’m going to stay relevant and join TikTok.”
Liberal vax-hole: “That’s the other thing about the pandemic: I’m prone to agoraphobia, and so I used to be like, “Let’s go to dinner,” and now I’m like, “No, let’s not. Come over, come over, come over.” I think I’ve been to five restaurants [since the pandemic began], and the same ones because they required vaccinations. You know, someone literally called me a “liberal Vax-hole” the other day. I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about.
Whether the attention on her personal life affected her professional life: “I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole “Oh, she chose career over kids” assumption. It’s like, “You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?” They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty….It’s the same with Dolly Parton; Dolly Parton never had kids. But are people giving her sh-t for it? No, no one’s tried to put her in a white picket fence.
The double-standard: “Which is such a double standard: Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry [younger] women in their 20s or 30s. Women aren’t allowed to do that. Men in their 30s, by the way, are way different from men in their 40s and 50s. And late 20s even — it’s a whole new world that I’m finding is alive and kicking and they’re not … what was my point?
There’s nothing wrong with what she says and I largely agree with it, but I’ll say this, as someone who has covered Aniston for years: she really coasts on people not remembering (or not wanting to remember) her own words and actions. She acts like all of this – the “girl next door” stereotyping, the interest in her love life, her status as the Wronged Woman, even the questions about motherhood – was all just dropped in her lap out of nowhere, like she didn’t actively participate in it and cultivate it for years and years. Was she treated badly, was she stereotyped and limited by her tabloid persona? Yes. She was. Did she also actively build that tabloid persona into her celebrity/actress brand? Yes. Absolutely.
Cover & IG courtesy of THR.
Doesn’t every celebrity build a brand, though? The successful ones at any rate. You have an image and you cultivate it and people either love it or don’t. I don’t see her saying that she didn’t build her image, I see her saying that after a certain point she wanted to break free of that image, which makes sense because the roles you want and are happy with at 25/30 aren’t going to be the roles you want at 50 (I’m assuming at any rate, I am not an actress, lol.) So i’m not going to hate on her for that.
When I first saw the headline about Hollywood not being “glamorous” anymore I wasn’t sure how to take it, because I always feel like it was more glamorous in theory than in actuality, right? It was always kind of nitty gritty and ugly behind the scenes. But if she’s talking specifically about Tiktok and influencers and all that and how social media has changed the industry, it makes more sense I guess.
So much this. Look at Angie, she went from blood sucking brother kissing to goddess mother of the century. They all do it.
I also think Aniston got pigeonholed into nice girl loser rom coms because the industry is (used to be?) so snobby about comedy.
I hate that everything is about Instagram and TikTok now. Followers are the new “she can’t pack a theatre” lies. Followers don’t equal viewers.
Previously, the media was invested in preserving the artificial glamour. Now people look at the industry more realistically. You would think that in a time when many women opt for career first and not motherhood, that wouldn’t be such a big deal though.
I think the sad thing about Jennifer Aniston is that she can’t ever focus on what she’s happy with–it’s like she got super-famous as a young person and has spent the rest of her life bitter about not having range, not having roles, etc. If she’s being honored for her philanthropy, why isn’t she talking about what she’s done for various causes that she believes in? Why isn’t she discussing things she has produced that star other people? And why oh why is she comparing herself to Dolly Parton? Because none of us mortals ever look good in comparison to Dolly Parton.
All I’m saying is, you’re talking to a reporter, try not complaining about your uber-privileged life. Save that for your best friends and try to be grateful for what you have.
Maybe she did talk about her philanthropy but it was cut out. Maybe Celebitchy only highlighted her personal life quotes.
If you read the article, she doesn’t come across as bitter at all.
I’m prob projecting but I read it more as a reflection w the benefit of hindsight, a lot of us women around her age have been taking stock of our lives and careers in recent years, esp post metoo and through the pandemic, just sort of assessing the way things turned out, the expectations we had, the promises the culture seemed to have made but then with such high barriers, so much higher than for men, so we tried harder, plus the pressures to conform to ever more unrealistic standards. And the cognitive dissonance — I mean she bagged the so-called dream guy of the times, lucky her we all thought, and look now at who he really was… I can imagine walking into my old office from the 90s and feeling similarly… It’s a relief in some ways to see it all more clearly but v sad in other ways… sigh…
I don’t know… I read the full article yesterday and didn’t really pick up what you are saying.
If anything I came away thinking she seemed pretty comfortable to speak candidly and that she’s really happy with her career and life. She still seems to have acting goals, but it didn’t seem like she was bitter.
Anyway, all the interviewee questions were focused on her acting/entertainment career. There really wasn’t a focus on philanthropy or even her non-acting businesses.
Ah yes, the old “shut up and be grateful”, based on cherry-picked quotes posted in a gossip column that depends on your clicks and comments for their revenue.
She sounds content to me.
She simply sounds like an older person who tells you how she viewed the ups and downs of life that came her way (no one’s life is completely up all the way). Since someone is asking, she’s sharing.
I think there’s some wisdom to take away from older actresses who tell you how they dealt with something. Or at least I’m more more likely to take their perspective on life more seriously than someone who writes a memoir at 21.
Not sure if it’s the pandemic that’s affected everyone’s perspective, but it sounds like she’s reached that point older people get to when they’re like “yeah, this is my reality. Deal with it. I’ve earned my place — I don’t really need to explain stuff anymore” (almost every woman seems to mention that questions circulate around their relationship status and ability to mother so on this issue I would think most women can relate to Aniston). Once someone hits that point in their life, my general assumption is that they’re happy enough within the reality of their own situations.
I gotta agree with all the other posters. you should really read the whole article.
she doesn’t sound bitter at ALL…quite the contrary. and the only comparison she makes to Dolly is the “no kids” aspect, that’s it.
I came away from that interview thinking “I WANT TO BE HER FRIEND!”
Whilst I 100% agree with her on the baby question, I feel like she’s skipping over the fact that she (and her team) sustained that as a focus for 15 years and still is. PR teams are there to guide the content of interviews. She really hasn’t done anything to push forward the narrative and evolve her public image beyond 2005.
Regardless, two women have ended up being targeted by the media over a man who can’t even be alone with his own children. He’s the real villain and it’s high time he was held accountable for fuelling misogynistic narratives.
Exactly this.
I actually think her image is changing a bit, but the baby thing was something she actively participated in.
I disagree that her team pushed it for 15 years, but I do think that they did push it for a while that she was going to have kids and wanted kids etc – but I also get it. Remember how she was destroyed and vilified in the aftermath of her separation/divorce from Pitt? The narrative was that he had no choice but to leave her for Jolie because Pitt wanted kids and Angelina already had them and then she got pregnant with Shiloh etc and Angelina was the earth mother than Pitt needed as his wife and all Aniston cared about was her career. That narrative became so prevalent that we still see strands of it on posts today about Jen or Angelina – that Jen is selfish and manipulative and only thinks about herself and that’s why she never had kids.
of course there was a pushback on that; I always thought that the answer should have been that it was none of anyone’s business, but her team went with the whole “yes Jen wants kids” which may have been true at the time, who knows.
Based on her comments in this interview though, I do wonder if she did really want kids and tried to have them and couldn’t and so that’s why post divorce she said things like “yes I do want kids” and now just glosses over that.
Sounds more like Pitts’ PR to justify himself.
I have thought about this before,that who actually knows if these women who are constantly on womb watch can actually have kids. Imagine how heartbreaking it is being talked about if they cant.
Aniston has spoken about her mother before in a less than flattering light. Lord knows her mother was awful to her. Generally speaking many people choose to be child free because they didn’t have great childhoods/relationship with a parent. She’s also in a vain industry where keeping your body young and fit is everything for actresses without range.
I believe Aniston is child free.
But we are both assuming. End of the day Aniston never had kids and she is enjoying a life of wealth and privilege with her dogs. Living the dream.
In this interview, it seemed like she came close to mentioning there could have been a medical reason for not having kids, but I’m not sure if I’m reading too much into it or imagining it.
Is it bad that this interview and her over-it-don’t-give-a-cr@p vibe totally resonate? Speak your mind, Jen! I’m so old and tired.
I’m in my late 20s — part of the “social media age” demographic — and don’t really consider TikTokers part of the film or TV industry, so I can’t say I agree with her. There’s still glamour in Hollywood — plenty of actors keep to themselves and don’t share everything on social media, you only see them at premieres and award shows, etc. No, it’s not the same as it was at the peak of Old Hollywood, but that has been the case for 40+ years.
Strange cover…it looks like she’s toothless.
I get her comments about TikTok “actors” and her annoyance with “influencer culture”. I don’t like it much either and do think there’s too many influences getting into movies/shows without any real talent.
But I don’t agree with her basically saying Hollywood was full of talented people before that. Nepotism existed before TikTok and still does. There are non-talented actors and actresses working (including some of her peers) who are only in the industry because of money or connections.
Those random Tiktokers at least have a shot at fame w/o leg up from industry relatives. People who are nepotism hire should not be allowed to comment on what is glamorous or not.
Did she also actively build that tabloid persona into her celebrity/actress brand?
She did, as did actors before her and OF her generation. I won’t hold it against her or other actors like Angelina Jolie, Sienna Miller, Nicole Kidman and the like.
She’s right about the lack of glamour too.
I remember the late 90s and early 2000s. We had pointless celebrities then too, and I don’t think things then were much more glamorous. I suspect things are less glamorous for Aniston, but that’s because she’s older and working less and not the focus of attention anymore.
It seems like Aniston has decided not to do the aging gracefully thing, which is kind of a shame. I can certainly understand why she’d avoid the internet if it’s not already a big part of her life, but part of passing on things that are important to younger people is to be careful about judging things you don’t know much about.
As for people getting cast based on followers, that seems ludicrous, but then I think about reasons people have gotten roles in the past.
She might get better roles if she were a good actor.
Thank you..