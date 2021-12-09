Sarah Jessica Parker brought her 19-year-old son James to the ‘AJLT’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of And Just Like That. The episodes begin streaming today, and I’m sure some people have already watched some of it? All of the cast members were there, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth, Kristin Davis and even David Eigenberg and Niall Cunningham (who plays Miranda’s son Brady).
One of the big headlines from the premiere is that SJP was joined by her husband Matthew Broderick and their oldest child, their son James Wilkie Broderick. James is 19 years old now! I haven’t seen photos of him in years and I forgot that he’s a real grown-up boy now. He’s a nice-looking kid, and an interesting blend of both parents. His coloring is more Broderick but his angular face is more Parker.
SJP’s dress is Oscar de la Renta. She’s a huge fan of tulle and ballerina-esque looks, so this is on-brand for her. Kristin’s dress is boring and Cynthia’s creamsicle look is on-trend but not great. Sigh… I’m not looking forward to any of this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Oh I’m going to hate watch the show based of the trailer. Carrie is the woooooorrrrrsssssssttttt but I have some nostalgia for how much I liked the show back then.
LMAO there is an actual blog called Carrie is the worst dedicates to exposing just how Carrie is actually a terrible person.
Is that actor the same Brady from the show? I remember thinking that little boy was one of the best casting I have ever seen.
I agree – he was the best. His name is Joseph Pupo so they cast a different actor. I wonder why.
I’m guessing it’s because he might be a little too old now. They said Brady is 17 on the show.
I love SJP’s dress. Oscar de la Renta is my favorite.
I like the dress too, but gosh that harsh up-do and thick @$$ eyeliner….why???
James is adorable!
Yes, that eyeliner and yanked-back updo are so unflattering on her. It’s difficult to understand why she continues that look. Does she have no advisors/stylists/friends that could gently tell her?
I love it too. I think it is a reference to the ballerina/ tulle ensemble that was the hallmark of the series from the beginning–the endlessly played image of her in that outfit on the side of a bus, not her personal preference per se.
He looks so much like her!
He’s adorable. And looks so proud of his mom, and happy to be there!! Matthew, too. Very sweet to see, even if Carrie is the Worst LOL
I love SJP’s dress and would so wear it if 1-I had the money and 2-anywhere to wear such a frock.
James Wilkie goes to the Ivy in my state. Friends have seen the family when they’ve been in town to visit and said they are super low key, easy to miss but friendly if approached and SJP is tiny IRL.
He looks exactly like the perfect combination of Patty Greene and Ferris Bueller..
I love the dress and shoes. “She looks good. Well, she DOES!” (to quote Devil Wears Prada).
MB looks adorable as ever, but appears to have gone blonde in front and grey in back–hee hee just like my Covid home-dyed hair!
I’m up at the crack of dawn, so I already watched the first two episodes they released. It was better than I thought. It’s still a little off, cringey, but not as cringey as the movies. Kristen Davis really did a number on her face–it’s reeeally distracting watching her. I won’t give any spoilers away, but….we were right about a lot of things here.
@L84Tea Yeah I too already watched it. I don’t know…why did they do this?? Money is the answer obviously. Kristin Davis is really distracting – you are right!! Ugh, she is so beautiful, why the F do women do this crap?
I def could have done without this, but you are right, better than the movies, ESP that second one. I still wish they left this series alone when it ended in 2004.
I just watched the first 2 episodes and found the second surprisingly emotional, interested to see where they go with the rest of it. Some pretty cringe moments in the first episode and the convo Carrie and Miranda had about Samantha not talking to them was… Interesting.
I felt like they were speaking directly to Kim Catrall in that scene!
Emily Nussbaum said she liked it and that it’s not really like SATC. I generally trust her judgment so now I’m curious…
That creamsicle dress is giving me a Quaker vibe, it just needs a white collar. Maybe it would better in the spring? And I would like SJP’s dress better if the tulle was the same color or maybe a color that wasn’t so jarring? I don’t know, i guess I’m just too boring to get it.
I watched the first two episodes and didn’t enjoy them. It’s honestly a snooze fest and they tried very hard to hit all the diversity marks but it’s not seamless, it feels forced.
I love how Cynthia Nixon’s hair for the show was sooo so so bad… and she immediately cuts it after into something much more elegant. Like why??
The only reason I plan to watch this is because Samantha Irby is one of the writers and I will read anything she writes. If you’re not familiar with her work, I cannot recommend it enough. She has several books (we are never meeting in real life is my personal favorite) and also wrote for the show Shrill on hulu.
I’m literally watching ep 1 now and it’s cringey. Kristen’s face is a mess, the acting is baaaad, the fashion is good but it’s not nostalgic for me, they are flogging a dead cash cow.
Edit – it’s improving
SJP and Broderick’s son looks a lot like Mathew Broderick’s father. He played the father o Family and has big time Irish roots.
I can definitely see some Irish in his face.
I will always have a crush on Matthew Broderick. I like SJP’s dress band probably would only change out the shoes. Wish Cynthia’s hair color in the show was the same as here. Didn’t enjoy the gray as much from the trailers I’ve seen.
Wow, I remember when she was pregnant with him and now here he is all grown up. Time certainly waits for no one.
I’ve never seen a photo of him, and now he’s a young adult! Just goes to show you that celebs can keep their private life private, even in NYC.