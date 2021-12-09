VF: The prosecution’s case against Ghislaine Maxwell is weak, she might go free

I’ve been following Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial somewhat over the past two weeks. Considering all of the energy put into reviewing and reporting on the Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell saga in recent years, I wasn’t surprised that the trial didn’t seem to be breaking new ground. We all know that Epstein was a serial rapist and sexual predator. We all know that Ghislaine groomed girls and women for Epstein, and that she was a huge part of the human trafficking organization. The trial was simply supposed to prove all of that explicitly, given the mountain of evidence the federal authorities have gathered on Maxwell over the years. Except that people who have actually been paying close attention to the trial are somewhat taken aback by how poorly the prosecution’s case has been going. From Gabriel Sherman at Vanity Fair:

Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial, but the case has always been about more than her. In seeking to put the disgraced British heiress behind bars for a possible 80 years, prosecutors are aiming to redress serial failures by the justice system to punish the crimes of her partner: the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Which is why it’s shocking—and tragic—that the prosecution’s case against Maxwell appears far weaker than many people expected. The list of prosecutorial missteps is long. Victims have appeared unprepared for cross-examination. High-profile coconspirators have not yet been called to testify about Maxwell’s alleged role in Epstein’s child sex trafficking operation. On Tuesday, prosecutors stunned reporters in the courthouse viewing room by announcing the government intends to rest its case before Friday—weeks earlier than anticipated. It all raises the painful question: Will Maxwell go free? Before the trial opened, I counted myself among the pessimists who expected the case wouldn’t provide a full accounting of Epstein’s alleged crimes or expose the powerful men that allegedly participated in his depraved lifestyle. My view has held throughout the trial. I was dismayed, for instance, that prosecutor Lara Pomerantz’s opening statement ran a short 35 minutes (roughly 10 minutes less than the government’s opening argument in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial, for comparison). I was also underwhelmed that prosecutors didn’t first call an alleged victim as their first witness and instead lead off with Epstein’s pilot Larry Visoski. The perception in the viewing room was that Visoski testified more like a defense witness, claiming he never saw sex acts with underage girls or sexual activity on Epstein’s planes. Testimony from Maxwell’s alleged victims has been harrowing. On Tuesday, the third accuser testified that Epstein sexually abused her more than a hundred times starting when she was a 14-year-old. The woman, identified by her first name Carolyn, recounted that Maxwell often scheduled her massages with Epstein and once groped her while she was naked and said she had “a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends.” (Carolyn said Maxwell knew she was under the age of consent.) In one heartbreaking moment, Carolyn broke down and said, “my soul is broken” because of Maxwell’s alleged abuse. Unfortunately, prosecutors didn’t follow up and ask Carolyn to name Epstein’s friends. Carolyn’s gut-wrenching testimony was also undermined by a seeming lack of preparation by the prosecution. Under cross-examination, one of Maxwell’s lawyers, Jeffrey Pagliuca, exposed inconsistencies in Carolyn’s prior comments on the case.

[From Vanity Fair]

Sherman also notes what he sees as the “weakest plank in the prosecution’s case,” which is the “lack of testimony from Epstein’s innermost circle.” There were other people involved in – or with knowledge of – the human trafficking ring, people who have a standing “nonprosecution agreement.” None of them have been called.

Now, is this prosecutorial incompetence or something else? It could be that the case against Ghislaine Maxwell is so big, so long-running, so involved, that the prosecution is just trying to simplify the case to the point where they can just put Maxwell in prison forever. The other option is… the government isn’t actually trying to win this case. People within DOJ and the FBI are actively tanking the case against Maxwell.

The prosecution also dumped a lot of old photos of Maxwell and Epstein together, including a photo taken at the Queen’s favorite log cabin at Balmoral.

A photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein lounging in the Queen's Balmoral log cabin has been shown at her trial in NYC today, Dec 8. The image (circa 1999, when Prince Andrew hosted Epstein there) was presented alongside others to illustrate the pair's close relationship. pic.twitter.com/Nb7sOELBuP — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 8, 2021