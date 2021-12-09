VF: The prosecution’s case against Ghislaine Maxwell is weak, she might go free

I’ve been following Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial somewhat over the past two weeks. Considering all of the energy put into reviewing and reporting on the Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell saga in recent years, I wasn’t surprised that the trial didn’t seem to be breaking new ground. We all know that Epstein was a serial rapist and sexual predator. We all know that Ghislaine groomed girls and women for Epstein, and that she was a huge part of the human trafficking organization. The trial was simply supposed to prove all of that explicitly, given the mountain of evidence the federal authorities have gathered on Maxwell over the years. Except that people who have actually been paying close attention to the trial are somewhat taken aback by how poorly the prosecution’s case has been going. From Gabriel Sherman at Vanity Fair:
Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial, but the case has always been about more than her. In seeking to put the disgraced British heiress behind bars for a possible 80 years, prosecutors are aiming to redress serial failures by the justice system to punish the crimes of her partner: the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Which is why it’s shocking—and tragic—that the prosecution’s case against Maxwell appears far weaker than many people expected. The list of prosecutorial missteps is long. Victims have appeared unprepared for cross-examination. High-profile coconspirators have not yet been called to testify about Maxwell’s alleged role in Epstein’s child sex trafficking operation. On Tuesday, prosecutors stunned reporters in the courthouse viewing room by announcing the government intends to rest its case before Friday—weeks earlier than anticipated. It all raises the painful question: Will Maxwell go free?
Before the trial opened, I counted myself among the pessimists who expected the case wouldn’t provide a full accounting of Epstein’s alleged crimes or expose the powerful men that allegedly participated in his depraved lifestyle. My view has held throughout the trial. I was dismayed, for instance, that prosecutor Lara Pomerantz’s opening statement ran a short 35 minutes (roughly 10 minutes less than the government’s opening argument in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial, for comparison). I was also underwhelmed that prosecutors didn’t first call an alleged victim as their first witness and instead lead off with Epstein’s pilot Larry Visoski. The perception in the viewing room was that Visoski testified more like a defense witness, claiming he never saw sex acts with underage girls or sexual activity on Epstein’s planes.
Testimony from Maxwell’s alleged victims has been harrowing. On Tuesday, the third accuser testified that Epstein sexually abused her more than a hundred times starting when she was a 14-year-old. The woman, identified by her first name Carolyn, recounted that Maxwell often scheduled her massages with Epstein and once groped her while she was naked and said she had “a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends.” (Carolyn said Maxwell knew she was under the age of consent.) In one heartbreaking moment, Carolyn broke down and said, “my soul is broken” because of Maxwell’s alleged abuse.
Unfortunately, prosecutors didn’t follow up and ask Carolyn to name Epstein’s friends. Carolyn’s gut-wrenching testimony was also undermined by a seeming lack of preparation by the prosecution. Under cross-examination, one of Maxwell’s lawyers, Jeffrey Pagliuca, exposed inconsistencies in Carolyn’s prior comments on the case.
Sherman also notes what he sees as the “weakest plank in the prosecution’s case,” which is the “lack of testimony from Epstein’s innermost circle.” There were other people involved in – or with knowledge of – the human trafficking ring, people who have a standing “nonprosecution agreement.” None of them have been called.
Now, is this prosecutorial incompetence or something else? It could be that the case against Ghislaine Maxwell is so big, so long-running, so involved, that the prosecution is just trying to simplify the case to the point where they can just put Maxwell in prison forever. The other option is… the government isn’t actually trying to win this case. People within DOJ and the FBI are actively tanking the case against Maxwell.
The prosecution also dumped a lot of old photos of Maxwell and Epstein together, including a photo taken at the Queen’s favorite log cabin at Balmoral.
A photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein lounging in the Queen's Balmoral log cabin has been shown at her trial in NYC today, Dec 8. The image (circa 1999, when Prince Andrew hosted Epstein there) was presented alongside others to illustrate the pair's close relationship.
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 8, 2021
Please, PLEASE say it ain’t so. This woman is a lying, evil monster.
I bet she’ll walk. That’s American “justice” for the wealthy and connected.
one has to wonder if there’s a reason the prosecution is putting up such a weak case and if they’re screwing the pooch intentionally
Hit the nail on the head.
That’s it.
Too many powerful men *white men* would be exposed as abusers, so they are using their power to hide their abuses.
That the prosecution was not prepared for this just proves the point.
Damn
I am losing heart. I am losing faith. We are all losing democracy and “justice is blind” has never proven to be more wrong than this case.
That was my first thought aswell.
I think this could be the case. There are too many powerful people with reputations at stake. I’d suspect payoffs to the prosecution and maybe even the jury, a lesser sentence for Maxwell (a not guilty could create a backlash that might turn attention back to the powerful people). Maxwell will likely be “sanctioned.” Look for a “personal offing,” an “accident” of some kind. Her father was thrown off a yacht, right? Epstein was likely murdered, and I think Maxwell’s time is up. No one wants her to get a book deal, or go on talk shows. I think she knows she’s on borrowed time, and prison is actually keeping her alive. No one cares about the girls who were exploited and abused. We’ll forget about them again, and the entire sordid situation will be swpt under the rug. I imagine that this type of brazen abuse is going to go further underground, offshore. Powerful men seem to share the despicable need to lord their power over the powerless in the most egregious ways possible. How does one know one is powerful unless you actively proving it on the backs of the most vulnerable people? It’s toxic masculinity at its most poisonous. Absolute power is evil.
They have actual eye-witnesses, how can their case be weak?
I’m not a tinfoil hattist or conspiracy theorist sort, but this woman is so well connected to such high profile people that I wonder if the prosecution has been warned off.
If this evil woman gets to walk free, the whole of the law system is irretrievably broken.
I’m not sure this is incompetence. If the victims are unprepared on cross examination, yes. If there simply are some inconsistencies between statements they’ve made over many years, then that’s something that will come out on cross and can be dealt with by the prosecution in various ways.
It seems like the VF article mostly objects to the trial not being an expose of the entire ring, and I don’t think that’s a fair expectation of the prosecution of one person. It seems likely Epstein’s friends haven’t been called to the stand because they won’t cooperate and wouldn’t be helpful witnesses, and that the prosecutor didn’t ask the victim for more names because those people aren’t actually on trial.
If so I truly will believe all the conspiracies regarding “the powers that be” controlling and protecting their own.
all the easier to “Epstein” her on the outside
Exactly my thought. They can’t get to her in prison, so to assure she keeps her mouth shut, they will get to her when she is out. Thus the fix to get her off.
Gov. working to tank it wouldn’t surprise me. I’m sure there are some VERY powerful, monied, political fingers plucking on the strings behind the scenes. Kind of like how Epstein got a veritable slap on the wrist when he was “arrested” initially in FL and got to spend the week at his “office” for his ONE YEAR sentence.
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/2019/08/10/epstein-had-sweetheart-deal-on-house-arrest/4475850007/
Another distraction story.. it is way to soon to predict anything with this trial. Shame on them.
Omg, I’d been following the stories in the media and had the impression that Ghislaine is an absolute monster. It never dawned on me that she wouldn’t be presented as being monstrous enough to be convicted of her crimes. I seriously hope that the VF article is mistaken.
She needs to rot in prison for life
It’s sad but not unexpected, unfortunately.
It’s also cruel to put victims through the ordeal of testifying and being cross examined at a trial without preparing them properly. If they, with great courage, have faced one of their (“alleged”) abusers and then they have to see that abuser go free… it’s almost worse than not having a trial, I don’t know. This whole business is heartbreaking.
I know we are focusing on Maxwell and Prince Andrew, but what about all those apparently key people with non prosecution agreements? Who authorized those agreements and are they accountable to the public, to the electorate?