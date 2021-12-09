A magnetic telescoping flashlight, a jade roller set and a satin pillowcase



From Celebitchy: Amazon Prime shipping is now taking about a week so if you’re like me and still have last minute shopping to do, take care of it asap. Also shop local! Our local businesses need support and they have great stuff in store that you might not think of on your own. Here are some gift ideas from Hecate and me.

A luxurious and affordable satin pillowcase



From CB: These zip up satin pillowcases come in so many colors and in standard, queen or king size, all under $10. You can even get a set of two under $10. They have over 36,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Women say their hair gets less tangles overnight and that these pillowcases are cool and comfortable to sleep on. “As a member of the Natural Hair Community, a satin pillowcase is a MUST and this pillowcase really gets the job done! It really helps to retain the moisture in Black Hair & keeps my kinky curly hair from being all over the place when I wake up.” “they’re much, much cooler than any cotton I’ve ever had, and I’ve already noticed a great improvement in tangling. I never realized how bad cotton is for hair! These satin cases have kept my morning brush time to a minimum and cut down drastically on frizzing.”

Adorable Christmas earrings for you and your bestie



From CB: These Christmas earrings are so cute and you get so many pairs you can wear up until New Year’s. There are sets of different varieties including balls, bells, trees and snowmen. They have 511 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re very cute and that they make great gifts too. You can even break up the pairs to give to different friends, and no one will know how inexpensive they were. “LOVED these little gems over Christmas!! The red bows were my absolute FAVORITE… They’re metallic, and a good weight. This is my favorite earring set I’ve purchased on Amazon.” “I got these earrings to use as stocking stuffers for my nieces. They were perfect! They are just as beautiful in person as they are pictured. Each pair is individually wrapped in a mini plastic bag.”

A dash cam for peace of mind



From CB: I’m struggling to find gifts to give my 17-year-old son, but here’s one that benefits me too – a dash cam. I looked through several models before deciding on this one by Rove RK. It’s recommended by truckers and has 4.5 stars, over 16,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. You will want to get an SD card with it too. Reviewers say it works well and is easy to install although it might not have 4k quality at this price of $120. They also say the customer service is quite good. “This is a great camera for your car. Small and easy to install and video quality is fantastic. The Car DV player is good but picture quality is better when played with the VLC player.” “I bought this camera to use on our 3500 mile New England trip and wasn’t disappointed. I used this to capture the drive as well as most of the places we stopped at. The app allows you to watch the video and view a moving marker on the route using Google Maps, which was a very cool feature. Highly recommended.”

A magnetic telescoping tool that’s also a flashlight



From CB: My son works with small electronic parts and often loses them. This magnetic extendable telescoping light can help see into small areas and has a magnet to help pick up items. This has 4.5 stars, 6,900 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s very useful while doing jobs and chores. “This little light has been absolutely invaluable to my fiancé when installing things in our home. The fact that it telescopes and bends has made plumbing, electrical, and just update jobs far easier!” “The light is bright, it telescopes nice and long, the bendy neck is awesome, and the magnet is strong. There’s nothing to not like about these!”

A jade roller set for your skincare obsessed friend



From CB: This jade roller set would be a great gift. It comes with a jade roller, a gua sha tool, a silicone face mask applicator and a little storage bag. (Please note that if you are on a budget you may be able to get a jade roller at your local Dollar Tree.) This has 7,700 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women say that these tools really work to reduce puffiness and that using the roller has become a nice part of their skincare routine. “I have been using it for about 3+ months and everytime I use it on my face and neck I see a huge difference with the softness of my skin and my face structure. My favorite part is that most puffiness is gone after a good use.” “I’m just over a month into using my jade roller consistently, I can literally SEE a difference. I use it every morning and night to apply some of my fave oils/creams because I feel like it does a better job at applying than my hands. My face feels softer and smoother, my pores are much smaller than they were a month ago, and it’s so relaxing to do.”

A durable LCD doodle tablet for kids



From Hecate: I was on an endless quest for reasonably priced WOW gifts when my kids were younger. But I also needed them to be practical. Electronics were always a win for us. This doodle pad would have killed it with my children. Both parents and kids, really, because we had a bunch of drawing and word games we used to play and I went through notebooks of paper. And apparently you can lock the work you want and erase it when you’re done. So this multi-color, erasable little LCD number would have been a huge hit. There’s a 10 inch ($19) or 12 inch ($23) version, available in four colors. It’s got almost 2,000 reviews with 4.4 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers say it’s very popular with the five and under set, “She literally has not put it down since I gave it to her, she just carries it around the living room.” And it holds up against the force of a child as well, which is big, as you know, “It’s been through a lot because 4 yr old can be well baby hurricanes & is holding up just like the day we got it for him.” One warning, it seems like the stylus does not come with the cord shown. So either buy it extra or make your own, if that’s important (which it usually is with a toddler.)

A stylish men’s flannel shirt would make a great gift



From Hecate: Everyone could use a good flannel, right? I rarely find any that don’t look boxy so I was impressed with these because they look slightly more tailored than your usual flannel. Plus I like the plaid patterns, and I am not a plaid person. I love the brown one. The shirts come in 10 different colors, sized mens XS to XXL, for $26 each. Amazon says they will arrive by Christmas. Over 8,000 customers gave these 4.6 stars and they have an A Fakespot rating. Customers said they were impressed with the shirts’ quality, “I’m actually really surprised by the quality of these shirts. I mostly own flannels from LL Bean or Lands End, and have a few Vermont Flannel shirts as well” One said they look better than the photos on Amazon, “The studio lighting used to get the picture doesn’t do the style justice. It doesn’t look as radiantly blaring and blinding in the typical lighting situations one would actually find oneself in.”

A waterproof bluetooth speaker designed for the shower



From Hecate: This is impressive enough to be a gift or small enough to be a stocking stuffer, depending on how generous you’re feeling this year. This little shower speaker is waterproof, bluetooth and rechargeable. It says you can play it for up to 30 minutes fully submerged – that’s nuts. I love having music in my bath but I’m always too much of a klutz to bring my phone in and I won’t let anything with a plug near my tub/shower (paranoia). This would be fun AND peace of mind, The speaker comes in six colors with a cord and suction cup to attach to the shower. Each one is $26 and has 4.6 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed from over 18,000 reviews. Apparently you can play all kinds of music on it too, “I also like that you can plug a SD card into it and listen to MP3′s that you have on your smartphone or got off your computer.” A few said this was a lot more speaker than they were expecting, “Of all the Bluetooth speakers I’ve tried in the past, this one has probably surprised me the most. It’s not very large (perhaps only slightly larger than the palm of your hand), yet can get quite loud without compromising the sound quality.” Given those comments, the price seems good.

