Blake Shelton on people saying he’s a lazy deadbeat husband: ‘The truth is, I am’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in Oklahoma back in July. By all accounts, Gwen organized and planned everything and Blake was very happy to let her do her own thing. The wedding photos made everything look a lot nicer than I expected – Gwen’s Vera Wang dresses were pretty but not over-the-top. There was tons of food. Kids and dogs were included. Golf carts were utilized. Blake appeared on The Ellen Show this week and he’s still got that newlywed glow, honestly. I’m left with the impression that he’s happy as can be with Gwen, and he talked a lot about their wedding and how great it was:
On Gwen planning the wedding: “At one point, I was saying in an interview, ‘We’re letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.’ And then some writer wrote, ‘Well, oh, look, he’s already a lazy deadbeat husband.’ But the truth is: I am. What do I know about that stuff? Of course it was her and her vision. And all I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani, I mean, my God. The greatest gig I’ve ever had.”
Their wedding had less than 20 guests. “That’s exactly what it needed to be.”
He’s been buying her lots of Christmas gifts: He said he tells her not to get him anything, but there ends up being “a pile of crap this tall” of gifts. “Literally today I got on the phone with the internet company because they thought there was credit card fraud because I kept going back to this website buying her more stuff. I’m getting her a bunch of stuff. I don’t know that she’s going to like any of it but it’s going to look good in the wrapping paper, you know?”
Gwen’s wedding vows: “The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost. She didn’t make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them. She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must’ve been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn’t believe how hard it hit me. I felt like at this point, I’ve kind of gotten calloused. I guess I’m not because that absolutely slayed me. It’s hard to even remember what else she even said. I’ll never forget that feeling.”
The quote about Gwen’s vows is actually from a People interview he did about a month ago, I just hadn’t seen that quote before now, that’s why I included it. If you watch the video (below), you can see how happy Blake seems. He really adores Gwen and he seems so proud of her and being married to her.
He also jokes about not inviting his work-wife, Adam Levine, to his wedding because Adam told Ellen that he doesn’t support Gwen and Blake’s marriage, because Gwen is cool and Blake isn’t.
This kind of OTT wedding (especially for a 2nd) seems crass & trashy but to each their own.
How is it OTT? There were a small number of guests, and it was all at his ranch and just seems to have been a completely typical wedding/reception from what I can see?
They’re happy, let them enjoy it.
It may be over the the top to you, but since it was not your wedding, no biggie.
Is it over the top to you because she wore a (white) wedding dress or for some other reason? Should she have worn a morning suit in a pale pastel color?
OTT? There were 17 people at the wedding.
Eh – the OTT to me is the broadcasting, publicity, and attention. It may have been a small, intimate affair, but boy, do millions know about it now! Was that kind of attention really necessary?
I suppose one could say the same for any celebrity wedding. With pretty much just a spread in People, this one was relatively modest compared to Kim and Kanye or the Clooneys or Paris HIlton and whoever it is that she married.
You would have hated my second wedding! It was OTT and a blast.
I think life is short, and you should celebrate things that are meaningful to you in whatever way you choose. It’s their first wedding to each other and they wanted to celebrate that. They’re grown adults who paid for it themselves, so who am I to have a say?
Also, the fact that Gwen was so loyal to her first husband for so many years while he diminished her and devalued her makes me feel even more strongly that she “deserved” to celebrate this new marriage with as much fanfare as she wanted. Not that they need my signoff, or anyone else’s but each other’s, but that’s my $0.02.
That is a man in love.
yes. Very much in love. I am happy for them.
“All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani”
My heart melted a little on that one.
I melted my cold stone heart as well!! He seems genuinely like a very nice, considerate and loving husband.
Everyone deserves a partner that loves them completely, is considerate, compassionate and supportive.
They seem sweet and well -suited. That’s all I’ve got.
I really thought this was a PR relationship. Either I’m wrong, or these are Oscar-caliber actors.
Same. It never occurred to me that this was legit. It did inspire me to read more about Gwen, though, and once I did, the relationship made more sense. I’m not a fan of the red neck schtick, but I do like how he appears to treat her sons. Stepparenting is tough and he seems to be doing as good a job of it as anyone.
Same
So did I! It has all the hallmarks of a PR pairing and I kept waiting for the well-timed split. Well, I’m always glad to be proven too cynical. I know zero about Blake, but No Doubt was the soundtrack of my teens, so I’ll always wish Gwen the best.
I did a bit of a dive into Gwen over the summer and learned a lot about her I didn’t know and then the Blake thing totally made more sense. If I remember correctly she grew up pretty religious, conservative and close with her family. She didn’t really party hard or anything despite her punky image, and a lot of that image was made up to help her sell herself as ‘different’ and to stand out. She said what she always really wanted was a family and if she hadn’t made it big she would have been perfectly content settling down with a husband and kids and being a soccer Mom type. It seems like she finally got that with Blake and their new small town ranch life and she’s very happy with it.
They do seem so well suited, and I love the contrast with his ex-wife’s messy dumpster fire marriage. It’s gossip gold.
What do you think makes Miranda’s marriage a “dumpster fire”? And, especially, any more than her marriage with Blake. That one wasn’t a “dumpster fire”?
Miranda is a dumpster fire all by herself. Two words: tossed salad.
I’m not sure Blake is much better. Men just get more of a pass.
@equality: The little kid part of me that lived for Tragic Kingdom and dyed her hair pink just like Gwen’s during the Return of Saturn-era still feels very uncomfortable about this. Even now finding out that she’s likely pretty politically conservative I still can’t help but have a soft spot for her.
My uncle used to run bars and clubs and the like. His female best friend used to be in the same line of business and ran into Blake a few times during the period he was married to Miranda and she had firsthand experience of seeing him hit on random women before then being hit on herself.
Plus, didn’t he get together with Miranda while he was married to his first wife? It just seems like a pattern. Maybe he’s changed, but that’s pretty rare.
Omg Kingston is big and very hot! Teenage me would crush on him hard.
I think it’s sweet how he buys her mountains of gifts; most men I know dread it or are simply too practical to buy things they’re not sure their wives would like (especially since most of them know how picky their partners are). If my husband did that you can bet a lot of store credit will be in store or that it’ll be a mount of air filters, humidifiers, water purifiers or any other present that is “for me” but really for the house.
@Lyds
MerlinsDad tried to buy me stuff when we were first married, but bless him, our tastes ran totally different (still true to this very day 43 years later!) and so now he either asks or just hands me the money and stays out of it.
I thought I was going to hate everything he said but it came across as very sweet. He’s not my cup of tea but they seem to both be smitten.
That’s the way to do I’m not worthy of my wife but I’ll do my best to make her happy, Mr Pratt.
The context in which he said it is fine, but it can get exhausting to hear men brag about what little they do.
Agree. I don’t want to ever again be put on the oh you’re so good at all the stuff I don’t want to learn to do pedestal. But I do think Gwen was happy to plan her dream wedding without interference. It’s not like she couldn’t hire a ton of help to get it actually done.
I’m never going to get them as a couple, but I totally wish them well and hope it lasts!
He had me gushing. That’s hard to do.
He better sound happy, they JUST got married. The misery takes a while.
I give it 5 years. I can’t stand them or their smarmy patriarchal baloney. He will cheat, it’s what he does, and she will be a good girl (not to other women, only to men, because patriarchy) because it’s what she does.
Finally someone not worshipping at the altar of Gwen. She is not one for sisterhood.
Seconded, I’m not down with ANY Republicans.
“I’m getting her a bunch of stuff. I don’t know that she’s going to like any of it but it’s going to look good in the wrapping paper, you know?”
yuck. can you imagine being married to someone who doesn’t even know what you’d really like, that would be really meaningful, so they just throw obscene amounts of money away as their ‘gesture’ towards you?
edit: this was the birthday/christmas/whatever present tactic of my very absent father so it’s coming from a personal place. it doesn’t feel good at all.
Blake likes to joke about things.
I like her and he is growing on me.
No really a country fan or iIl assume his/their politics.
But they seem happy.
Hope it works out for them.