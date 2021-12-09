Khloe Kardashian on the Tristan drama: ‘I’m barely in my own body right now’

Here are some photos of Khloe Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards. She wore a silver minidress and she also posed for photos at her set-up at home, where Photoshop wizards work round-the-clock to lengthen her legs and do that to her face. Khloe went to the PCAs with Kim and Kris and they all picked up a People’s Choice Award. Reportedly, Khloe was in a bad mood all night. Sources told Us Weekly that Khloe “wasn’t smiling a lot” appeared “really distracted.” She was “constantly on her phone” and she “didn’t look too happy” when she showed Kim something on her phone. Kim was apparently able to “calm Khloe down.”

Obviously, all of this is about Tristan Thompson. The PCAs were Khloe’s first public appearance since she found out that Tristan cheated on her in February and March of this year with Maralee Nichols. Khloe was probably Keeping Up With the Side Chicks and obsessively monitoring Instagram and TikTok for new updates. Which is probably why Khloe was on camera, looking distracted when Halle Berry picked up her PCA. Someone on Twitter said some sh-t about how Khloe had an “I don’t care sorta look” when Halle was on stage. Khloe ended up responding:

That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2021

“I’m barely in my own body right now…” Sigh. Do I want to rip into her? Kind of, but I won’t. Khloe is bound and determined to make Tristan’s third child all about her, that’s all I’ll say.

PS… this is on IG and TikTok, but the streets are saying that this tea is from a fake Instagram account made in Maralee’s name. Someone is trying to make “Kylie and Drake” into a thing (to be fair, I do think Drake has banged at least two Kardashian-Jenners) and something about Doja Cat? Lord knows, this was probably what Khloe saw at the PCAs.