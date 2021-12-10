Josh Duggar found guilty, could be sentenced to twenty years in prison

The headlines from Josh Duggar’s criminal trial were agonizing. I couldn’t stomach reading most of the coverage, but I know many in the Duggar family testified, and I know that the prosecution was allowed to enter evidence and testimony of Josh’s prior acts of molestation on his sisters and a neighbor’s child. In this trial, Josh was facing charges of receiving (downloading) and possessing child pornography. The jury came back pretty quickly: Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts.
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was immediately taken into custody Thursday after a federal jury convicted him of downloading and possessing child pornography.
The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks said sentencing will happen in about four months, Fayetteville TV station KNWA reported.
Duggar and his large Arkansas family starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.
Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. At the time, Duggar apologized publicly for unspecified behavior and resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group. Duggar later apologized for a pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife, calling himself “the biggest hypocrite ever.”
The judge in the child porn case ruled that jurors could hear testimony about how in 2003, Duggar admitted to molesting four girls. A family friend testified that Duggar told her about the abuse.
Federal authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned. Duggar’s attorney argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto Duggar’s computer. But the jury wasn’t swayed.
I feel such relief that Josh Duggar was convicted and that he’ll have to serve real time. I hoped that there would be a shot at fifty, sixty years in prison, especially considering that federal authorities didn’t charge him for many of the “hundreds” of child abuse photos they found on his computer. Is there a possibility of Duggar being charged with additional crimes at a later date, I wonder? While I thought the prosecution’s case was bulletproof, I also believed that conviction was far from a sure thing. He’s a white guy with a powerful and well-connected family, and his trial was in Arkansas. The fact that he was convicted should tell you a lot about how depraved he is: even his Arkansas peeps couldn’t let him get away with it.
Josh’s wife Anna had attended the trial and she was there for the guilty verdict. Onlookers describe her reaction as “stoic.” She just gave birth to their seventh child on November 16th. Jim Bob Duggar was in the courtroom too and he apparently “comforted” Anna.
Anna Duggar gave birth on October 23. Adding to the topic, the worst part of it all is the way Jim Bob acted when he was forced to testify as a witness. He didn’t think of his daughters and acted as he couldn’t recall any of the details. He decided that their forgiveness somehow erased those horrible events. Even the judge had to put him in his place.
Jim Bob Duggar is a piece of trash. I hope this family fades away from the media now. The constant people articles about their courtship, and countless children is ridiculous. They preach family values but when it comes to protecting their family its a different story. He doesn’t remember the details of his son confessing to sexually abusing his own young daughters. I think we can all agree that you would certainly remember the details. I’ve read about it and the details are hard to forget. These poor girls. True justice would be jim bob in jail and every other religious nut who let this happen.
There was a special report made by Megyn Kelly where they talked about it and countless articles, so to his dismay their recounts of what happened have been immortalized. He just tries to see what he can get away with every single time.
I’m sure Jim Bob thought his doughy son had a promising future in the Arkansas GOP. Josh was photographed with lots of politicians.
Was Anna one of his victims he later converted into his wife to keep her quiet, submissive, and validate his criminal perversions? I read that yesterday and don’t know if it’s true.
I dont think so. One of the family friends who testified that he confessed to them, their daughter was in a courtship with josh and they put an end to it i think. Im sure Anna is a victim of this really, indoctrinated from an early age. Hope someone can knock some sense into to get away from this and break the cycle.
Almost definitely not. There was a 5th unrelated victim but there is no suggestion it was Anna.
I was sick & furious when I saw that Jim Bob claimed he “couldn’t recall” what Josh told him he did to his sisters. Jim Bob also only admitted that Josh touched the breast area above the clothes of his sisters, when that is absolutely not the worst of it. I will not go into detail because I still feel terrible that the info got out in the way that it did because now everyone knows what happened to his sisters and they had no choice in everyone knowing. But I will say that the youngest was 5 and he was 15. That is not a curious boy whose hormones made him do it, like Jim Bob implied.
Wait, what? She just had another baby with him?
This story is awful, on so many levels.
The details in this case were sickening. Very happy with the verdict.
Truly beyond sickening. The DOJ’s Forensic Tech guy testified that one of the videos downloaded on Duggar’s computer was among the absolutely most offensive things he had seen in his career.
Duggar can rot in h*ll.
This man literally turns my stomach. He belongs in prison because he is a real danger to society.
Yesterday was a good day. r/DuggarSnark was on fire. This entire situation is heartbreaking. The Duggar parents let down every single child in their family. Josh-for ignoring his abusive behavior and refusing to get him help, The daughters for being victims but more than likely blamed. His wife, Anna has grown up in the cult, dirt poor, with terrible parents. Is it any wonder she is standing by her man? She doesn’t know any better.
DuggarSnark was the only way I could process what was happening. The humour, the compassion, the community really stepped up. I feel for those jurors who are going to have such awful images imprinted in their brains. I hope those who need it seek therapy.
Agreed. I grew up I guess you could say fundie-lite and I’m a lesbian so you can imagine what that was like. When I found DuggarSnark I feel like I found my people. From what I understand-in a federal case like this, anyone on the jury is offered therapy and paid for by the government. I sincerely hope they utilize that if they need it. Just the descriptions had me in tears.
Did the jury have to view what he had downloaded? That is frigging terrible. I dont know if I would ever sleep again. Just hearing the vague details about it is enough for nightmares. My heart goes out to anyone experiencing this type of horrible abuse.
@Bryn-I am not 100 percent sure but I believe they didn’t view actual videos but had to view still images of some of the videos and then some of the pictures he downloaded.
Fellow snarker here, that sub gave me life this last week, such an amazing community. FJD!
The jury only had to see small snippets of pictures or videos I believe, and the monitors were turned towards them so no one else in the courtroom could see.
thank God he’s going to jail and will be kept away from his kids, since their mother won’t protect them from him. especially since he has a history of molesting family members already.
Very glad he’ll be in jail till his kids are all safely in adulthood. I hope they get free of the toxic Duggar culture and don’t let him near his eventual grandchildren.
Karma is coming for him, and I am just fine with that. I hope this is the end of anything Duggar.
20 Years and Counting, coming soon to TLC!
Disgusting. He is someone who should be in prison for a long time.
I thought it was a maximum of 40 years, because there are two counts?
There are, you’re right!
Thank god. This will hopefully protect his children and all his future victims from him.
Whatever the sentence is, some states have additional laws, not sure Arkansas does, that after the criminal sentence is served, a sex offender can be civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person. Once that happens, there’s a review every few years to determine whether the person is still dangerous; he could end up in prison for pretty much the rest of his life.
It really struck me that the statement from his piece of s**t parents was…measured. No screaming about God and Justice and appeals. Even those idiots know the game is up. May they never know another day of peace; enablers of child sex abuse have a special place in hell.
The wife? I just don’t know. I’ve heard no evidence that she has any skills or…sense. Presumably she will now be reliant on this awful family and a single mother (she won’t divorce). Not much hope there, but better this than that monster having access to his or anyone else’s kids.
That’s another problem with these religious cults. Anna was raised in it as well, she didn’t have much of a chance. No proper education, raised to be a submissive housewife who pops out as many babies as possible. Its been nice to see some of them break away, Jill for instance. As much as I can’t stand her husband, they obviously have no time for josh/ the rest of the families bullshit. They’ve taken control of their lives and not having a hundred kids.
I hope this is the beginning of the end of the IBLP, disgusting cult that benefits men only, and like a lot of religions they hide behind Jesus and use it as an excuse to judge and Shame others, and to control women and use them for sex.
I feel so bad for the Duggar girls, their own father chose to lie under oath instead of protecting them, once again choosing his pedophile son over his innocent daughters.
Did you see Jill and Derick’s statement? It’s on their website. They said the trial felt like a funeral, that they went (although Jill couldn’t go until she knew she wasn’t testifying) to hear the truth because they’ve been fed lies. They don’t offer prayers to Josh but to Anne and their kids and the victims. Jill and Derick do not give a f*ck anymore. They also quoted some scripture talking about hypocrites. Jill is in actual therapy now and Derick seems to really love her and while I don’t really like them (their views are still problematic) any small step out of that family and cult is good by me.
Why would you say “I know many in the Duggar family testified” when they didn’t? Only Jim Bob gave any testimony in this case. No other family members testified.
God, Jim Bob Duggar is the worst! Perhaps he abused JD and that’s why his stood by his side, made a deal for secrecy. Awful awful story, poor kids.
None of the Duggars testified in the trial. Jim Bob testified in the preliminaries and was a disgrace, Constantly saying he didn’t remember (god, I felt so bad fo this daughters). One of the daughters and one of the sons were both o;the witness list, but neither was called In the end. Several members of the family did attend the trial.
I was so relieved over the verdict. My heart goes out to the Duggar girls who were once again reminded of how their parents failed them. The testimony from a former family friend was horrifying and sickening.
Case was solid against Josh Duggar. Child abuse, child pornography. No one & I mean, no one, not even juries in Arkansas, can stomach that.
I cheered when I saw the verdict. The lengths this criminal went to to continue his perversion and hide it was terrifying. The sad thing is, Anna only has seven kids and still probably wants more babies so having an imprisoned, convicted pedophile as a husband is ending that dream for her. Josh’s inability to give her more children will be the scriptural support she’ll use to dump him when she inevitably finds a new man that can give her more babies.