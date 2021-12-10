Jussie Smollett found guilty on five out of six charges for 2019 hate crime hoax

In January 2019, Jussie Smollett called 911 and said that he had been attacked in the early hours of the morning. This was in Chicago, and Smollett claimed two white men, men wearing ski masks, jumped him on the street, put a noose around his neck and told him “This is MAGA country.” The story grew more vivid and horrifying with each retelling, but Chicago police were always suspicious of Smollett’s tale. Within days, the Chicago PD was investigating Smollett for filing a false police report and wasting their time. Soon, police spoke to Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo, who said that Smollett hired them to stage the assault. What followed was a full year of legal insanity. First, Smollett was charged with 16 felonies, then just as suddenly, the charges went away. Then a new prosecution team took over the case and charged Smollett with six counts of filing a false report and felony disorderly conduct. The trial seemed insane, with Smollett testifying on his own behalf and likely perjuring himself in a dozen ways. Predictably, the Chicago jury found him guilty on five out of the six counts on the indictment:
A jury in Chicago found the actor Jussie Smollett guilty on Thursday of falsely reporting to the police that he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in 2019, an attack that investigators concluded was a hoax directed by the actor himself. With its finding, after more than nine hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury indicated it had chosen to believe the accounts of two brothers who testified that Mr. Smollett had asked them to mildly injure him as part of a publicity stunt. Mr. Smollett, wearing a dark gray suit and a blue shirt, sat upright in his chair, hands clasped, staring directly at the jury just after the verdict was read.
Daniel K. Webb, the special prosecutor who handled the case, said afterward that Mr. Smollett only made matters worse by continuing to stand by his account at trial.
“This jury worked so hard,” Mr. Webb said, “and for Mr. Smollett to come up before them and lie for hours and hours and hours — that really compounded his misconduct.”
The case was revived by Mr. Webb, who reviewed that decision and ultimately announced that a grand jury had charged Mr. Smollett with six counts of felony disorderly conduct. Mr. Smollett was convicted on five counts on Thursday, relating to conversations he had with the police just after the attack. He was acquitted on the sixth count, which related to a follow-up conversation with an investigator two weeks later.
The actor faces up to three years in prison. The judge did not set a sentencing date and released him on bond. His defense team said Mr. Smollett would appeal.
Will he see a day in prison? I don’t know. Probably, but I doubt it will be three years. If the prosecution’s case was correct, then Smollett has huge issues. I say that as someone who made excuses for him in the beginning. The gleeful way people went after him – when there’s clearly some significant mental health issues at play – left me cold. It’s just a sad story and it’s sad it had to come to this.
It is sad, for sure, but he has to face penalties. Part of my job is to research hate crimes, which ones are taken seriously by police/ prosecutors, and which aren’t. There are so many real victims who never receive any meaningful justice, and then there’s this asshat taking up resources and shredding the credibility of real victims. He can’t just take an oopsie on this.
Agreed. When the news first broke I think everyone was shocked and heartbroken. Then as more shit came out all I remember is how pissed I felt. Jussie needs help because what he did isn’t normal behavior.
Right-wing Twitter is having a field day with this and using it to distract from other court actions that happened yesterday (Trump lost his “executive privilege” appeal; NY subpoened Trump; MI school shooting victim families sued the school; Josh Duggar convicted.) and to pretend that racism is just fiction.
He wanted to be Donald Glover, alas. More like Donald Trump.
Nah, he wanted to be gay Tupac. In his own words. *facepalm*
What exactly were the 5 accounts he was found guilty of? And why would he want to stage an attack on himself? What was the thought process behind this? And what was he trying to accomplish here?
Speculation is he wanted attention. Like he hoped this would give him a lot of attention meaning more jobs for him, that sort of thing. I didn’t follow the trial much but he should not have went on the stand himself and honestly, if they offered him a plea, he should have taken it. The whole trial was a mess just from the articles I read about it. A ‘dry run’ attack, Jussie and one of the ‘attackers’ masturbating together and doing cocaine together. This was just….a LOT.
Its pretty much never a good idea to testify in your own defense. Jussie did himself no favors and came across as pretty unlikable from what I’ve read.
He was taken apart on cross examination. It wasn’t pretty.
@Bryn, it was sooo bad. My wife was reading some of the articles to me while I made dinner and he should have sat in his chair and said nothing. His testimony is probably what did him in, honestly.
This prosecution is a ridiculous. It was a stupid stunt. Write him a ticket and move on.
Chicago police and prosecutors most likely MAGA. They finally found a case that proves black people exaggerate racism and are the real racists. I read up on what happened in the case and, quite frankly, don’t know whom to believe. It was bonkers. But beyond that, felony disorderly conduct is an insane charge to levy against him, since it should require someone getting badly hurt or expensive property getting damaged. None of that happened here. Will/should probably be overturned on appeal. But with Trump having installed all the judges Mitch McConnell refused to allow Obama to hire, our judicial branch will be right winged at the lower levels for the next 50 years and injustices will abound. And we’re all gonna suffer for it. Nonwhites, that is.
honestly, given the damage this caused in terms of making people doubt hate crimes and racial issues, I’m not sad at all they’re prosecuting him. false claims make it that much harder for real victims to be taken seriously.
This stunt cost the city millions of dollars. They were never going to be easy on this.
Is there any chance he is telling the truth?
“This is MAGA country” was never a believable claim about downtown Chicago, FFS.
and the audacity of the defense lawyer claiming that was never said. When he literally said it during the Robin Roberts interview really bothered me. Clearly Jussie needs help and not the first time he lied to LE. I don’t think he should spend time in prison but get the mental health help he needs and finanial reimbursment to Chicago for all the money spent investigating and taking time and resources away from actual cases.
When will I see a prosecuted Karen who calls the cops for things like bird watching or being in a fancy building?
Whilst I get what you’re saying, this is quite different. He didn’t just call the police on something not warranting a call. He designed and then implemented a whole hate crime scenario to get himself attention. He deserves some punishment for wasting resources, though 3 years seems really excessive, but the real shame here is that he has undermined the credibility and experiences of real victims.
Him staging a hate crime pisses me off so much. But I don’t think he needs prison, I think he needs therapy. To do what he did-he clearly needs help and prison won’t be what helps him.
Never. Amy Cooper has doubled down on her self righteousness, sued her former employer for firing her, and will probably sue the city. Claims she’s afraid to walk her dog because someone might see her and follow her to her house. Everything is all about her. Bish, no one lookin’ for you! You’re NOBODY! But leave it to her to make her racist white woman tears about she herself being persecuted.
Dude admitted he threatened her before he started filming.
Remember the Central Park “Karen”? When it came down to charging her, the guy admitted he threatened her before he started filming. Didn’t get much media attention. 🤔
Several “Karens” have been prosecuted. Try Google.
Im glad it’s illegal to make a false report to the police but the punishment for that non violent crime should not be prison. (Prison should be saved for people who put society at danger.)
Agreed. Jail time is a bit unnecessary in this case I think. A hefty fine would be nice, mandatory counseling maybe. Obviously this guy has problems.
The articles I’ve read say he’ll most likely get probation and community service.
I feel so bad for him. His career was over before it really began and he might end up serving up to three years in prison. If he wanted a publicity stunt to become famous he should have bought an AR-15 rifle, go to a riot somewhere in the country, shoot three or four rioters dead (to defend himself of course) and that way he would have become a national hero. Oh wait he’s black never mind, the police would have shot him dead right then and there.
Like they shot the SUV that ran over a parade in Waukesha? Lol. You are ridiculous.
If he was offered a plea and didn’t take it lawyers did a bad job. If he wasn’t offered a plea then the prosecution was racially motivated and used him to show blacks lie about hate crimes.
A lawyer can only take a plea with client consent.
No one has a constitutional right to a plea deal. He wasted an enormous amount of police resources while they investigated the crime. The prosecution was motivated by justice, not racism.