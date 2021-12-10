Stylist: Red is Duchess Kate’s new power color, ‘red is a hard color to pull off’

Soon after the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William, it became obvious that she was trying to have a “signature color,” and that color was blue. Blue for Diana’s sapphire ring, which is Kate’s ever-present engagement ring. Blue for… I don’t know, but she definitely tried to make “Kate’s signature blue” into a thing. In addition to Diana’s ring, Kate also wears other sapphire pieces from the Royal Collection or from Diana’s personal collection. Kate easily has 700 blue dresses and probably 500 blue coats or coatdresses. But sure, let’s hear about Kate making red her power color. Don’t get me wrong, I like her in red! Red looks good on her. But it’s far from her signature color.
The Duchess of Cambridge has adopted a ‘powerful’ red as her ‘go-to statement colour’ for big public events, a stylist has revealed. Kate Middleton, 39, stepped out in a £30,000 Catherine Walker coat in a vibrant scarlet colour as she hosted a Christmas carol service in London this week. The royal has also worn the statement colour for other significant events over the past year, including the launch of her Hold Still photography book, a milestone Covid-19 solo project, and an Action for Addiction event where she delivered the keynote address.
A stylist has revealed how the choice might be an indication of the mother-of-three’s growing confidence, with Rochelle White telling FEMAIL: ‘I feel that Kate has chosen red because it can come across as highly charged as well as warm. It draws the attention and catches the eye more than most colors. As red is a hard colour to pull off, Kate does it well. Red is a powerful colour and the association with it can have a strong pull and can make a statement. As Kate is seen as a fashion figure to many, when she wears this colour, I think it shows her personality and adventurous side which is very relatable.’
Is red “adventurous” when she’s wearing red Victorian-style long coats? Or did she just wear red this week because she was cosplaying a Christmas present?? I don’t get this either: “As red is a hard colour to pull off, Kate does it well.” Most people can find a shade of red which suits them. I prefer wearing dark blue-reds or burgundy-reds, but I once had an orange-red sweater and whenever I wore it, I got compliments. I’m just saying, most people can find a red shade which works on them and complements their coloring. Red is one of the easiest colors to pull off, unlike yellow or lime green. Anyway, just more of the same. Kate is perfect because she…wore a red coat.
I hate doing this every time one or the other is involved, but Kate sure did seem to take a liking to red after her sister-in-law’s last appearance…but also, like you said, red for Christmas isn’t really groundbreaking.
Girl! I was over here screaming at my phone. Kopy Kate did not make red her “signature” color until Meghan killed it in that red dress.
Yeah, it’s not hard to figure out. I look good in blue-based reds and I long ago learned what that looks like vs other reds. Once that’s settled, the ‘hard part’ is over lol.
Red.. See Leticia of Spain, she been and continues to rock red effortlessly every time.
Doesn’t anyone have the balls to tell this woman to stop buying clothes you do not need. People are noticing the excess and not in a good way.
Are you sure they’re noticing…there are no protests in the streets against these leeches. They will continue their ways.
Including the typo in the article where they quoted the cost of the red coat at £30,000 rather than £3,000….
She looks good in red. Hat’s off to anyone who can pull-off solid red head to toe. I’d look like Mrs. Claus.
30,000??? I thought it was 3,000!!! That has to be a typo
It’s definitely a typo. (I actually clicked through to the DM article & they say 30,000 at the top but 3,000 later on.) I don’t think it was an accident, though. They mention the prices of several of her other clothes & accessories. I think they’re back to drawing attention to her spending now that Meghan’s slipped their snare.
I agree. No way that coat was ever $40,000. $4,000 I could easily believe (particularly since she has two – one red and one black).
£30,000 Catherine Walker coat that looks like a Dynasty ripoff? Are you serious? What a damn embarrassment that all this woman does is get propped up by her clothes and her hair-dos.
Ok now that I think about I absolutely don’t believe this is the real price. Maybe someone is fucking with her by reminding her they could start their magic-tabloid-wardrobe-math any time they wanted?
I love red, and the shades of red that I love (bright fire engine/Christmas red) are super popular this season. But I don’t think wearing red is that hard or groundbreaking?!? It is pretty common in the winter lol. She does look nice in red and other deeply saturated colors. But that is all there is…nothing about the importance of the work she did while wearing those colors. For instance, she could have funded a food bank for a month with $30,000 instead of spending it on one coat
And yet Kate is the only woman photographed wearing the color of the holiday? Hmmm.
So a 40 something woman gets praised for wearing red, the bar is set low with this one.
Red is now her signature colour because Meghan looks amazing in red? LOL.
Yep, exactly. Meghan got too much attention while wearing red, and so it goes. And of course there’s nothing else about her to report on, so …
Most times she’s worn red was because it was Christmas. This DM piece is bonkers.
“Her growing confidence” …she is 40. The infantilizing is nuts
@ isabel, the only thing that is growing on this woman is the number of trips she is making to the plastic surgeon and the amount of crap she is injecting into her face.
Yes, that pic of her in the red pullover and skirt – yikes. There’s no retouching and it definitely looks to me as though her face is sagging from having filler in it that’s now been absorbed. It’s just weird looking – especially the strange creases underneath her cheeks.
The growing confidence stories should have stopped after a couple years of marriage, five at the most. 10 years, almost 40, and still growing the confidence to… wear red? Ask five basic questions? Not give speeches? This narrative does her no favors. Which one does though, honestly.
“Growing confidence” my butt. She is nearly 40. She had been in the royal family for 10 years and was doing the most preparation ever for the 10 years before that.
The way they are desparate for people to see Kate as a fragile baby.
30,000?!?!?!? Was that a typo?? It’s not 3000?? Holy moly. That’s insane. That has to be a typo, right?!??!
Someone asked in the other thread if we thought Kate considered whether she was good at this royal gig or not…how can she not think she’s good when she gets article praising her because she wore red to a christmas concert??
The coat was $3,000 BP or $5,000 US. Take with a grain of salt, this info is from the DF.
First of all….Kate dosen’t wear her clothes…they wear her…and ALL that bright red looks garish on her to me..
Who else wore red recently, huh, SWF?
Was it a new coat that she spent £30,000 on before Christmas with everything else going on over there? Between all the allegations around the Royal family from charity and citizenship fraud to rape of a trafficked minor.. they really live in their own little greedy bubble. I feel bad for the British citizens who have to pay for all of these scandals, legal fees and vanity projects while they are struggling.
I agree on the red being a color everyone can find a shade that suits them, but we all know why she had to have an event and something red..
I thought she didn’t want to draw attention? wtf is Duchess Do Nothing smoking? I don’t do speeches because it pulls attention but I will wear read because it draws attention? Holy hell, two faced shows her real power, contradicting herself on the same day.
We can also ask the same of this so-called stylist Rochelle White, WTF is she smoking too? Most people can’t pull of red? Who? Because even my grand fur babies look gorgeous in red with all of their different sweaters.
Red is a hard color to pull off my ass! These quotes by this so-called stylist is hard to read and actually believe!!
Kween Do-Nothing might single handedly bankrupt The Monarchy!! No wonder Chaz wants to slim it down, no one can afford her upkeep!!
Wow, in that last picture, I’m shocked by how saggy her face is.
She is 39.. by the time she is 50 she will look like Camilla does now. I see references to her getting “her face refreshed” but unedited or improperly lighted photos sure make her look tired and rough.
Smoking, tanning, and strict dieting will do that. It’s having the same effect on her sister. Meanwhile both of her parents look very good at their ages.
This is all she is and wants to be. Kate wants to be praised her her appearance imo. Not for any substance. She actively appears to avoid presenting herself as a person with something real to offer. Instead she is an image of anti aging photoshop, expensive sister wives dresses, fake her and cosmetically altered facial appearances to name a few.
She does not want to care about more. Her family knows this and her cousin spilled the beans years ago confirming this.
So, this is her latest. She wears Red! How daring! What a trend setting woman of power and confidence!
Damn, Baldymort looks like he cant hide his disgust in that last photo. Chin Up Big Willy, your tax payers/ peasants are paying a lot of money for this tripe. At least look like you want to be there.
Her face in that 2nd picture? Is it just me or does it look like it’s… melting?
Klassy Kate. Even though red looks good on everyone, she overdoes it as usual.
This really bright red is honestly not a great color on her. Deeper burgundy is better, I think, or she needs different makeup or hair color with the bright red. As is, her current makeup+bright red makes her face and hair look really washed out and blah. Kate may not be a jaw dropping beauty but she’s not bad looking—she should be able to look better than in some of these photos.
BRB, adding “looks good in red” to the top of my resume🤣🤣🤣
This just emphasizes how little she accomplishes otherwise, it’s almost intentionally insulting. Like, sure, she doesn’t speak well, she avoids working, her main area of research involves shaming parents, but…boy can she wear red! That’s not easy, you know, that’s a skill.
Red is her “look at MEEE” color. She wore it around Meghan often, esp noticeable since M was told to be less or whatever and basically wore beige/browns/navy to group things all the time.
She wore red at the event when Willy was all about his scarf ignoring M. she wore red at the Commonwealth service thing that was the last sussexit event. There were others I can’t remember right now.
Btw, I realized why it her clothes look bad she oddly proportioned – wide sharp shoulders, long tube body, a-line flare at calf. This silhouette isn’t attractive but it brutally highlights her thinness. And that’s all that matters to her. It’s a sort of anorexic way of thinking (sorry to say it!?) that nothing looks at good as thin thinner thinnest. Her clothes make it clear that she’s a 5’10″ish woman with a waist that’s…22″? Hips maybe 28″? I’m sorry to speculate like this but I think it explains the baffling clothing. The designs put volume where it won’t matter, like below thigh or hip. The clothes show that in the thinnest contest in Kate’s brain, competitive kate always wins. It’s sad.
IDK what’s going on with her but I cannot remember her wearing a coat that is not skin tight. Weird right?
I doubt it would let me post a link here but to confirm your point google Kate Middleton bikini. There’s one shot of her walking on the beach with William where you can see her extraordinary torso – extraordinary because it’s post children and not an *ounce* of flesh on it. It looks plastic – most probably because it’s been lipo-ed and tummy tucked. Definitely not natural at any rate. The contrast between the shots of her pre marriage on the boat with Willian in a white bikini is sad. In the latter she looked amazing. Athletic, strong, sexy. Not now.
Calling Hold Still a “solo” event is a reach. Sure, PWT wasn’t involved, but the implication is to make it seem like she did more than she did.
Notice how the rest of the family wore drab colours. I’m sure they got the order from KP to NOT outshine the Duchess of Red Coats and Sausage Curls.
Nothing to do with Meghan wearing red of course. Nothing at all.
So, what exactly is the statement that Can’t is making when she wears red?
Catherine wore red before and didn’t really get complimented for it. At least not like this. Then Meghan wore that red cap dress on there 2020 Farewell Tour to the festival event with Harry and looked absolutely stunning. Those photos IMO were as iconic as the under the umbrella in the rain photo. Since then when Catherine wears red the media acts like it’s a groundbreaking achievement. She certainly has worn red more and definitely to more high profile events since Sussexit.