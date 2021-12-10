“Michael B. Jordan & Denzel Washington premiere ‘A Journal for Jordan’” links
  • December 10, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michael B. Jordan & Denzel Washington premiere A Journal for Jordan. [Just Jared]
This story is bonkers but also somehow very important commentary. [Gawker]
Hilaria Baldwin needs to shut her mouth, oh my God. [Dlisted]
Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton went to the UNICEF Ball. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Being the Ricardos: a film which tries to do too much.[LaineyGossip]
National Champions: a film about how student athletes need to be paid. [Pajiba]
And now SCOTUS will give public funding to religious schools. [Towleroad]
Lovely photos of John Lennon. [Buzzfeed]
Madison Pettis went to the Lakers game too. [Egotastic]
Lori Harvey modeled Mugler on Instagram. [RCFA]
Lauren Ash says blondes have more fun. [Seriously OMG]

2 Responses to ““Michael B. Jordan & Denzel Washington premiere ‘A Journal for Jordan’” links”

  1. bettyrose says:
    December 10, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    That Gawker story is absolutely bonkers, but I worked in book publishing at 26 and I gotta say the reason they want you young and dewey eyed is because they’re gonna overwork and underpay you with minimal advancement opportunities. For the same reason, they tend to hire women in the entry level positions (yet somehow the corporate level positions are all men?) None of that is okay, but it’s not a job worth stealing an identity and risking prison for.

  2. Lila says:
    December 10, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Hiddles and Zawe looked HOT together. I loved the princessy, ethereal vibe she had going.

