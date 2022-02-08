2022 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

I had zero expectations coming into today’s Oscar nominations. While a handful of performances were practically guaranteed, most of the categories are complete toss-ups this year. There are people getting Oscar nominations this year who were literally not nominated for any other major awards! It’s crazy. So, here we go: Being the Ricardos picked up THREE acting nominations, including Nicole Kidman’s bonkers Lucille Ball drag. Kristen Stewart was not snubbed, but Bradley Cooper was. And the Academy loves King Richard. Just FYI: The Oscars are on ABC, on March 27th. You can see the full list of nominees here, and here are the big categories:
Best Supporting Actress:
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirstin Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Supporting Actor:
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song:
“No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish
“Be Alive” by Beyoncé
“Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastián Yatra
“Down to Joy” by Van Morrison
“Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren
Best Actor:
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress:
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Lives
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Director:
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Picture:
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Some thoughts: love the support for The Lost Daughter, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley absolutely deserve those nominations and that was one of my favorite movies of the year. I’m not surprised by the love for PT Anderson and Licorice Pizza, but I do think it’s odd that they ignored the actors! Lots of love for The Power of the Dog and it’s genuinely nice to see all four primary actors get nominated, even Jesse Plemons. Are Jesse and Kiki Dunst the first husband-and-wife team to get dual Oscar noms for the same film? It’s super-cute. Anyway, this whole awards season is bonkers. Oh, God: no Ben Affleck!!! I thought for sure he’d get nominated for The Tender Bar. Whoops.
OH GOD LADY GAGA GOT SNUBBED. HOUSE OF GUCCI GOT SHUT OUT!!!
I haven’t seen the Tender Bar but I was rooting for Ben just so that JLo could go to the Oscars. Beyonce should be there though!
Ben was really good in The Tender Bar. I think he was worthy of a nom.
It was a nice performance.
I loved the Tender Bar. Probably because I loved the book!! The book is great nd really dives into the whole community of friends–instead of just the uncle!
I’m shocked no Gaga, that movie got nothing. And bummed about Peter Dinklage 😞
I think it’s because House of Gucci wasn’t available for streaming. How many people actually went to theaters to see it?
They used to send FYC screeners, and now it’s more if an online thing, but it can be complicated and not convenient.
OMG I just realized that Gaga didn’t get a nomination! I’m not surprised, I don’t think her performance even rose to the entertainment level of JLo’s in Hustlers. I don’t know what all the fuss was about.
And happy claps for Ciaran Hinds, I forgot to mention how awesome he was nominated – he classes up everything he’s in (and also very much overdue for an Oscar).
Maybe Gaga wasn’t as amazing in the role as she was at campaigning, but OMG Jessica Chastain got a nod for Eyes? She’s TERRIBLE in that movie. The script was also horrible. And I like her! And I am fascinated by that story. So that right there makes it a slap in Gaga’s face. If Jessica wins, it will be like Julia Roberts getting the massively undeserved statue for Erin Brokovitch.
Was Peter Dinklage shut out or did Cyrano just not make the cutoff for submission, I wonder? I want to see that; he’s such a fantastic actor.
Cyrano was nominated for costumes.
House of Gucci is a terrible movie. Gaga is so bad in the role we couldn’t decide if she was playing it straight or doing a parody. Leto is clearly doing a parody.
“boof”. lol
They snubbed Jennifer Hudson?
Sadly, she’s been snubbed in pretty much every awards list, which is sad because it was a good performance. I think people forgot the film because it came out so early in the year. She gave a good performance.
We need to talk about Bruno. Bruno!
Dos oruguitas is beautiful but it’s a shame Bruno wasn’t entered into contention by Disney
@Watson I think that was Lin’s doing. He has said Dos Oruguitas was one of the most complicated songs he’s ever written and that Bruno was an unexpected hit. I think if they had submitted two songs there was a chance they could take votes from each other, so they let Lin make the final call.
Seriously the Ricardos. No watching this year. Kristen Stewart this is joke! No Ben I only was excited for Bennifer.
The biggest snub is Caitriona Baife in the Supporting Actress category.
The Academy loves J.K. Simmons and he was the best thing in Being the Ricardos so I’m not surprised by his nomination but Bardem and Kidman don’t belong there. Interesting the film got three acting nominations but didn’t make the Best Picture list, which it definitely didn’t deserve.
I have to go see Drive My Car, Worst Person in the World, and Parallel Mothers.
Loved Kidman as Lucy, didn’t love Bardem as Ricki.
I did not mind Kidman as Lucy and thought you did a rather good job in the role.
‘she” not “you”
He portrayed Desi Arnaz.
totally agree with the Caitriona Baife snub! Frankly should have been her from the film over Judi Dench
I’m wondering if Academy voters saw hers as more of a lead performance over supporting. In which case, she belongs in Best Actress, not Nicole.
I also have to say that I love Jessica Chastain but this was not anywhere close to her best performance and it would just be too weird if she wins for it.
Could not disagree more about Chastain. I thought she was fantastic (so was Andrew Garfield) and really nailed Tammy Faye’s mannerisms. I hope she takes it all the way.
Totally agree about Caitriona being snubbed. Dench got nominated but she didn’t? Dench barely did anything! It’s like Shakespeare In Love all over again! If she wins I’ll be pissed, lol.
I didn’t get the Javier nod. To me it was Javier playing Ricky playing Javier. The other noms made complete sense to me, Kidman and Simmons were each excellent in their roles.
I liked him as Ricky but I would’ve put B Coop in Nightmare Alley ahead of him.
I like both actors, but haven’t seen Nightmare Alley. I will be sure to check it out.
I think the Supporting Actress category is the one I am most excited about this year. There’s a lot of amazing work in that group!
Remember though that the Academy traditionally LOVES movies about movies, filmmaking or the industry (LaLa Land, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mank, etc) so Being the Ricardos is like catnip to them.
I could not agree more, Caitriona Balfe was robbed.
Hopefully Japans Drive my car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is this years “parasite”. I was surprised Kristen Stewart was nominated and sad that Ruth Negga wasn’t!
Hahaha at House of Gucci getting snubbed across the board! (Also i don’t understand the love for Being the Ricardos or the West side story..)
I don’t understand the love for Being the Ricardos either but the film itself didn’t get any nominations other than the acting ones.
I suspect West Side Story scored so high because it did so well in the non-acting categories like sound and production and cinematography.
I also think Drive My Car was a brilliantly executed film & would love to see the director get a win. His other film this year, Wheel of Fortune & Fantasy, was equally good.
And I’m pleased Leto & Gaga didn’t get noms. House of Gucci was fun to watch, but Leto’s scenes were cringeworthy and Gaga’s performance was unintentionally comical.
No Gaga is a HUGE shocker.
Personally I think Spider-Man No Way Home was better than half the movies they nominated and critics rankings agree.
Surprised but not shocked at no B Coop for LP.
I didn’t hate NK as Lucy but I don’t think it’s Oscar worthy. I hope Jessica C takes it.
Love Jesse Plemons wasn’t snubbed. He’s been a bit obscured by the others. He and Kiki are so cute. They’ll be adorable at the awards.
No Catriona B?
JK Simmons was the best performance on BTR in my opinion.
Disappointed Passing wasn’t recognized.
Totally agree with your comment on JK Simmons. I hope he wins.
I’d be good with that.I love JK. But I’m sort of hoping for Jesse. He’s a younger JK, just a really dependable, solid character actor. The SA noms were really on the ball this year. No ‘really they’re lead actor’ performances shoehorned in.
After the JLo snub I’m not too surprised. I think the Academy is starting to turn against cross-genre celebrities sort of sailing in with less acting background and getting prestige awards.
Still she’d picked up a number of awards and HOG was one of the few adult dramas that drew crowds. You’d think they’d at least toss a nom. It wouldn’t be out of left field. But them I really liked her performance so… I’m just glad Leto was not nominated. I won’t say snubbed because his performance was awful.
JLo also had gotten several awards as well as many nominations. I think it was a snub on both accounts, but apart from the lack of acting background I’m not sure what other reason there would be for the snub. I also agree with you on Leto, I think he was great in Dallas Buyers Club, and in some other roles, but in this case I think he just wasn’t well suited to the role. I think the prosthetics also were a distraction.
After the JLo snub, I’m never watching the Oscars again, who cares what a bunch of old white men think! (That’s like the majority with some tokens here and there)
Jesse Plemmons is such an anomaly. He rose from bit part on Breaking Bad to A-List actor and 1/2 of Hollywood’s sweetest couple. I hadn’t thought of them as a power couple before but dual Oscar nods? Look out world!
I love them. He looks so proud to be with her and she beams around him. The indie world’s Power Couple. 🙂
Jessie Plemons just makes me think of Landry from FNL so I love him.
The power couple should be Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem since they are also married and nominated as Best Actress and Best Actor respectively. It’s cool how there are two married couples nominated this year.
Plemons had had a whole career before Breaking Bad on Friday Night Lights.
@Berlin exactly! He will always be Landry to me (or “Lance” as Coach once called him).
My bad – I wasn’t familiar with Friday Night Lights and his small role on Breaking Bad wouldn’t have seemed like a jumping off point to this level of Hollywood success (or a truly stunning, A-list Hollywood wife, TBH), but I’m so impressed with him now. I hated “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” but that’s not on him.
I love Jesse Plemons, but his role in this movie was so small, showing hardly any emotion, that I’m shocked he was nominated. Even after I watched it, I thought, “well that was a waste of jesse’s talent” and found his role so underwhelming. Surely someone else could have filled that supporting actor spot this year.
I completely agree. I loved the film, and I really like him as an actor, but his part wasn’t award worthy. I am shocked he was nominated.
I think that just goes to show what a power couple they’ve become
Hooray for Kirsten Dunst. The woman has been delivering outstanding work her whole life.
I agree. Kirsten is stellar in everything. Her work in POTD is Oscar worthy.
Yes, I was very happy to see her nominated. I haven’t seen that film yet, but she has gone underrated for a very long time. I love that she and her husband were nominated together too.
Same for Jesse Plemons! I hope they are having a spectacular day in that house.
Wow the House of Gucci / Gaga shut out is chaos!
I’m envisioning Gaga’s reaction along the lines of Marilyn Hack when she was snubbed for Home for Purim… stumbling out to the recycling bin win arms full of empty bottles. 😂
Gagas oscar campaigning is always OTT it really puts people off. I am glad she is being made an example of,so that we dont have to endure the lady gaga,anne hathaways in future.
How the f*ck did any of the actors in that crappy, budget Lifetime of a movie, Being the Ricardos get nominated? HOW?! At least it didn’t get a nomination for Best Picture. Happy about Power of the Dog noms and the Lost Daughter, though Maggie Gyllenhaal should have gotten a Best Director nomination. I said this on here before, but The Sparks Brothers documentary is my new favorite music documentary. Edgar Wright is brilliant. Hate it didn’t get more love.
I think the academy shares my belief that Aaron Sorkin should never direct another movie so gave both lead actors nominations and did not nominate him to further emphasize that point.
Aaron Sorkin’s problem is that is writing did so well and was praised so much that he decided that meant he really was a genius who could do no wrong.
The problem with that is that his work did so well – lifelong The West Wing devotee speaking here – because he always had a director on hand to edit the source material down to something coherent. Sorkin needs to have someone there to go, “wait, maybe we should think about this first.”
Sad that there was no love for Passing(which is fantastic) but happy to see love for the Lost Daughter and Power of the Dog as well as Andrew Garfield in Tick Tick Boom. Also glad to see Cruz get a nod for Parallel Mothers. Thrilled for the directing nod for Drive my Car’s director!!!!
Wish we saw more female directors get nods because I thought women made a lot of fab films this year.
Also, is King Richard worth seeing?I skipped a screening in early December(was avoiding theatres due to Covid) but most people I know who saw it thought is was only ok?
So happy Andrew Garfield was nominated!
Tick Tick Boom was one of my favorite films of the year. It should have received a Best Pic nom.
@mia agree re: Tick Tick Boom! It was incredible. I hope Andrew wins.
I do not get the love for Tick Tock Boom. It was so boring and musically blah to me that I turned it off.
@Mia – so agree. I knew Andrew was a good actor but wow he was so charismatic as Jonathan Larson.
YES!!! I was so happy to see him nominated (and hope he wins!)
I’ve seen him in recent interviews and listening to him talk about Larson and finding so much of himself during filming and the process (and his mom after her passing) in this story has been so touching. He even said he almost didn’t want to share it with the world because of how special and meaningful it is to him – you just hope he can bring the Oscar home with the journey he’s been on and bringing life to Johnathan Larson again.
I thought it was only ok. Aunjanue Ellis definitely deserves recognition but the rest of the film left me bored and cold. Others think differently but it isn’t a film I would sit through again.
King Richard is a good movie, and Will Smith turns in a great performance. However, what I think made King Richard distracting was that it was a very flattering portrayal of him, and didn’t get into the ugly bit about him abandoning his first family or the second divorce, cheating, etc. etc. It was very much a snapshot in time and in scope.
His daughters were the producers so I think it was cleaned up quite a bit.
I thought it was a great movie but I didn’t know much about him. Will Smith never disappoints in a role.
@LightPurple – That makes a great deal of sense. I understand wanting the audience to appreciate him through his daughters’ eyes, but I do wish it had been a bit more true to life.
@Bettyrose – Very true. I still remember the episode of Fresh Prince where his father came back to town and then abandoned him, and his character’s subsequent emotional breakdown. It was such a well-acted scene. I think he has always been a great actor, and I’m glad he was able to break free of the Will Smith persona and to contribute in the ways he has to film.
I didn’t get King Richard. I watched like 75% before stopping — as others have mentioned, the overly flattering portrayal of him was like…Disneyfied, almost. The narrative portrayed anyone questioning him as *obviously* being wrong because wink wink, his daughters became superstars! IDK, it wasn’t for me but I do think Will Smith is great in everything he’s in. So no issue with him getting nominated, I just wasn’t impressed with the movie itself.
I just finished Passing during lunch, and it was so good. Tessa Thompson was really incredible. It was such a nuanced performance.
Ok hear me out – Nicholas Cage and Pig deserved noms for best picture, best actor, and best editing
I agree with you 110% ~ it was an amazing performance!
Nicolas Cage does a lot of bad movies, but he was actually really good in Pig. Certainly better than whatever Javier Bardem did in the lifetime movie Being with the Ricardo’s.
Yay Jessie Buckley for the Lost Daughter! Olivia is great but Jessie’s performance made the film for me, it elevated it beyond a TV movie-of-the-week. I finally saw Spencer and have to say Kristen Stewart deserved the nomination, I’m not a fan of her acting but she was terrific. I’m always happy when Kiki Dunst gets nominated for anything, she’s a phenomenal actress. I haven’t seen Belfast yet but hope Branagh gets the “oh, he’s owed, it’s time” directing Oscar just for Hamlet and Henry V, IMO it’s a crime he didn’t win for Henry V (what a directing debut!).
I agree about Jessie Buckley. Colman was great as usual but Buckley was phenomenal. Really captivating performance.
If the director’s field was mediocre, maybe.
But this year with such extraordinary work by Campion and others, I’d hate to seen them passed by for KB’s just pretty good film, simply because he was overlooked for Henry V, etc. That just cascades the mistake forward, so that the other directors here could bump significant direction achievements in future years, because someone thinks they “owed” their statue, etc etc.
I’m happy for Kirsten Dunst. I’m shocked she wasn’t nominated before given her career! (or was she before? Sorry if I’m wrong).
Also Kristen Stewart for Spencer, I loved the movie and Kristen is underrated. She was very good in Spencer imo.
And I’m sorry I laughed when I saw that Gaga was snubbed’ after all that hustle and campaign she did.
And omg Beyoncé ?! Yes 🤩 She better performed at the Oscars.
KStew is underrated? I feel like she’s one of the most overrated actresses ever.
Agree 100%.
+1 Totally agree.
Kristen Stewart being nominated as Best Actress is bad joke but I’d rather see her name on than Gaga’s.
It’s the lesser of two evils.
*is A bad joke;
**(…)but I’d rather see her name on that list than Gaga’s.
100% Disagree that she is overrated. She is underrated.
The ‘Kirsten Stewart’ baggage and preconceptions always get in the way of what a great actor she is.
Nicole and Javier do not belong. It’s infuriating. I’ll be rooting for anyone but them. Happy for K-stew. B. Cooper’s acting was fantastic in the final scene. Robbed by a Javier nom. Don’t like Don’t look up getting any noms.
The only part of DLU I really enjoyed was Chris Evans’s unbilled cameo as smarmy action star Devin Peters who thinks we should look up *and* down. Lol
True lol
There is a lot of good old-fashioned star power in those nominations: Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Judy Dench, Denzel, Will Smith, Kenneth Branagh, Javier Bardem, and two of my favorites: Kirsten Dunst and Penelope Cruz.
I’m most glad for Kristen Stewart. She took a risk and it payed off; plus the publicity for her performance of a tortured Diana will continue to stick it to the Royals. The Lady Gaga snub has to sting. But Hollywood is a mean business so these things are all part of the climb.
Wow! Power of the dog really did sweep all the nominations. 4 acting, director, picture…
I’m actually kind of OK with all this. I admit Gaga was really annoying me so I’m petty happy she didn’t get a nom.
I finally watched it last night. I’ve been super good not reading anything about it so it was all a complete surprise. Cumby was amazing. If I didn’t know who he was I’d never have guessed that was Sherlock or Dr Strange. He absolutely disappeared into the part. Kirsten Dunst has come so far as an actress. But that kid. Give him all the awards. I don’t even know his name but my gawd. An entire movie turned on a single facial expression.
Kodi Smitt-McPhee was fantastic! I am rooting for him to win. Plemmons was good but no comparison. It’s just not that pivotal a role, frankly.
I’m glad one of my favourite actors has been finally nominated (Ciarán Hinds) but I had to pick my jaw up from the floor after watching Kodi-Smit McPhee in The Power of the Dog.
Really happy for Jane Campion as well.
@Betty Rose Kristen Dunst has been fantastic her whole career. I don’t think she has grown into being great. She always was.
Her role in Melancholia is my absolute favorite.
@Berlin – I hadn’t until now been blown away by her as an actress, but as a kid she was cast alongside the most A-List ensemble cast of the mid-90s, and more or less held her own, so no doubt she’s always had the chops.
I haven’t seen parallel lives or Belfast but I’m happy about supporting actress, supporting actor and director categories. I didn’t think Affleck would get in or Leto or Bradley Cooper for licorice pizza although they were on some pre Oscar lists. Best picture was to be ten pictures so that’s why the filler Don’t Look Up is there -at least it’s not The Ricardos.
I really want to see Parallel Mothers after watching Cruz’s Actors on Actors talk with Cumberbatch. It looks like a compelling film with a fantastic performance from her.
I’ve got two little girls. My hubby and I have recently been commenting on how good the Disney films have been this year….because that’s literally all we watch. Very happy for Luca, Raya, and Encanto!! We’ve seen each about 10000 times.
I’m sad Lin Manuel Miranda didn’t get anything for the Encanto songs. I know Dos Oroguitos was nominated, but what about Bruno and Surface Pressure???
We are loving the Disney films too and our kids are pretty grown. Lol
Dos Oruguitas was the only song from the film submitted. I think part of the reason is Disney/ Lin Manuel wanted to avoid a repeat of Moana when two songs made it to final five nominees and presumably they split the votes and neither won.
I love Dos Origuitas so much. I hope Sebastian Yatra performs the original Spanish version at the Oscars. It’s poetry.
Wait, so I did not realize LMM was involved in Dos Oruguitas too. I’m also too lazy to google at the moment. I just saw the name next to it on the nomination list and assumed someone else wrote it. Its a beautiful song!
Such a classy move only submitting one song.
They didn’t submit Bruno or Surface Pressure etc. LMM has been open in interviews about being surprised at the success of Bruno, I think based on when the movie was released (Thanksgiving, and then Disney Plus on Christmas) it just took the sountrack a few weeks to pick up steam and by that point the submissions were in.
That said, I love Dos Oruguitas, its a beautiful song, and if it wins it would be the first Spanish language song to win Best Song. Also LMM needs to complete his EGOT already.
@Becks agree re: LMM. I thought he would get his EGOT with Moana, but I think this could be the year!
@FC Every time Lala Land is mentioned I have to listen to my salty 50+ year old hubby sulk about how it robbed Moana. Lol And then he launches into Trolls thinking they siphoned off enough to give LLL the win. He and our eldest loved Encanto so I know who’ll they’ll be pulling for.
Actually @Becks1, that feat has already been accomplished. Uruguayan singer/songwriter Jorge Drexler won in 2005 for his song Al Otro Lado del Río for the film Motorcycle Diaries about Che Guevara’s first trip to Latin America. Which was a big deal at the time since he wasn’t allowed to perform it; Antonio Banderas did with Carlos Santana. But when Jorge stepped on the stage to get his award, he sang a bit of the chorus instead of delivering a speech.
@Melissa – oh interesting! Everything I have been reading about the nominations has said that about Dos Oruguitas, its not something I made up lol. So thats unfortunate that it seems Drexler is being overlooked.
I want LMM to get an EGOT so much!
I’m still salty about Moana losing too. It unseated Lion King as my favorite Disney soundtrack (which has now been pushed down to 3rd thanks to Encanto!)
Yep, just googled. Good for him. I hope Dos Oruguitas wins.
It’d technically be a PEGOT, since he also won a Pulitzer–he’d be one of three composers to do so!
Wait- just realizing no Frances McDormand! Wow.
Love the nominations for Coda! Lol @ no house of Gucci they should blame Jared Leto.
I’ve been avoiding Power of the Dog because it seems really heavy but I’m going to watch it. Happy for Kirstin Dunst.
The ladies on here talked me into it and it was less heavy than I expected.
Although I’m not sure I think that Kiki and her husband deserve a nomination, I feel like both of them were kind of acting shell shocked for most of the movie, not that as impressive as Cumberbatch and the young actor whose name escapes me.
Leto was awful, but as a whole, House of Gucci was one of the worst films I have ever seen. It was so slow and boring in many parts. Gaga was the only entertaining part about it, but not nomination worthy.
The biggest snub has to be Dennis Villeneuve. Dune’s direction was outstanding and the movie was nominated in almost all categories. Is its a Ben Affleck situation.
Very much agree. I think Dune is almost impossible to pull off as a movie and was done as well as could be expected, and I’m not sure the reason for that particular snub.
I haven’t seen most of these (except Encanto like 100 times lol) but I have time to catch up!
I’m really pleased with some of the surprises in this lineup! It really was a toss up and I’m most excited that Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are getting love for The Lost Daughter (that one has really stayed with me). I’m glad Kristen Stewart was nominated because I think she did a good job in Spencer and glad Jessica Chastain made it in there too (I enjoyed Tammy Faye more than expected), but I will always be disappointed that The Last Duel and Jodie Comer got shut out of award season.
I’m also really pleased to see Don’t Look Up on the Best Picture list; I really really enjoyed that movie. I need to work on seeing more of the nominees, though — I stopped watching Dune, King Richard, Being the Ricardos AND Tick Tick Boom because none of them were for me (and I rarely stop movies before finishing so yikes). Really want to see Belfast, CODA, Nightmare Alley, Licorice Pizza, Power of the Dog, and Drive My Car. I try my best to see as many Oscar-nominated films/performances I can before the ceremony, so I’ll get cracking.
Jodie Cormer was spectacular in The Last Duel, especially the last third of the film from her perspective. I’m most mad about the wonderful work in Passing being snubbed but how slept on Jodie has been is a close second.
The Gaga snub is shocking, she was the best actress front runner after that bafta nom. I knew Affleck wouldn’t get nominated though, he would have been the only lone nominee in his category, he was great but he needed a stronger movie. The Penelope push with all those actresses coming out to support her during the voting session worked it seems. Cooper also not being here is a surprise the academy loves him!
And Judi dench over caitriona Balfe is incredibly unfair.
The Gaga snub is shocking, but the Best Actress category was overflowing and I have to say I’m glad alternates like Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, and Jessica Chastain all made it in instead.
I think Gaga is a sweet person and a good actress, but I’d also prefer that the Academy not reward people for putting themselves through what they describe as extreme distress and psychological harm for a role.
Personally, I think she should stick with singing. She’s a pretty good singer, but her acting…. sorry, I’m just not impressed.
I’m so pleased that Andrew Garfield was recognized for “tick tick…boom.” He was so good in it. I’ll watch it again just for his performance.
Gaga was easily one of the top 2 vote getters at BAFTA, so the snub is kind of shocking. I’m sure people will chalk it up to her campaigning (and to be fair, she didn’t even campaign as much as some of the others but she said wild stuff that got disproportionate press attention), but the BAFTA/SAG noms imply that it isn’t the case. I think they just really didn’t like House of Gucci as a whole and it was a very competitive year.
Ruth Negga being snubbed is far more shocking tbh.
Happy for Jesse and Kirsten! My husband worked with Jesse a bit on FNL and he was so nice.
One movie on the Best Picture list that squeaked past $100 million domestic. Good lord they haven’t got the instruments to measure how low the ratings are going to be for this ceremony! ABC and the Academy must be sweating!!
Somehow Jared Leto not being nominated for that ridiculous Chef Boyardee performance makes it all worthwhile. And boy oh boy did he try! 🙄 Hey, Ridley Scott! Italian actors who can speak English exist.
People will have watched a lot of them on streaming platforms. Also box office revenue and quality of the film many times do not go hand in hand.
Love all the love for power of the dog. I would be really happy if any of the actors won – ESPECIALLY KIKI! I would be so thrilled if she got it. Kind of sad for Gaga, I thought she was great.
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were both nominated for Rachel, Rachel, but his nom was for Best Picture as the producer.
Been a fan of Jesse Plemmons since Black Mirror so happy for him. Hated The Lost Daughter so much. Jessie was the best part about it I guess but still doesn’t mean the movie needed to be recognized at all. As one critic said “it was simultaneously too long and too short”.
In complete agreement with you. I hated The Lost Daughter! I’m annoyed that a movie about a woman having ambivalent feelings about motherhood was so terrible. It’s a topic worthy of exploration, but deserves much better than this film.
I haven’t read the book but my friends who have HATED the movie.
I’m not typically a Bradley Cooper stan- but I just finished Nightmare Alley last night and he was AMAZING. I was surprised to hear he was snubbed.
He really was. And I’ll need to check but I hope NA got something for clothes and sets. That film was gorgeous.
Agree- That’s one of the things that I mentioned to my husband- it was such a gorgeous movie! The costumes, props, scenery, everything was so remarkable. I really enjoyed looking at it lol.
I’m…not a fan of most of the pictures nominated for Best Pic. Power of the Dog and Belfast were good, but not great. I found Lost Daughter boring AF, and Dune was good at times and other times almost as boring LD. I haven’t seen Licorice Pizza, so I might love it. I get that what Hollywood considers a movie worthy of ‘best’ and those I like best are way different, so I usually roll my eyes at the BP noms and watch anyway.
But I cannot believe the acting noms for Barden and Kidman. Those just make a mockery of the awards being nothing more than something like People’s Sexiest Man Alive. It’s so obvious its about name recognition and who’s ‘in’ at the moment, not actual work in the specific movie, and I just can’t stomach watching this year.
I’ll read about it here. It’ll be a lot more fun that way.
The sad part is that we have seen Bardem and Kidman do excellent roles, so we know when something mediocre has been provided. Maybe it’s Sorkin’s bad direction, but that was a mess of a movie. That Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga and Jennifer Hudson get snubbed over Kidman’s lifetime movie about Lucy being called a communist is really disappointing.
Not nominating Maggie Gyllenhaal for directing The Lost Daughter strikes me as sexist. Surely there is room for more than one woman in the directing category. Also, Lost Daughter–unlike so many of Campion’s films–involves women’s relationships with one another–ie. passes the bechdel test. It is frustrating. Gyllenhaal got those performances out of her cast and the movie is extremely well done.
I thought that was a glaring omission as well. I thought the mounting pressure in the film was handled really well. When you get multiple acting nods for the same film, it’s hard to imagine that the director didn’t do an outstanding job as well.
I can not believe Passing isn’t on this list. It was easily one of the top 10 movies of the year.
Honestly I’m just so pleased so many of the Best Actress nominees were 40+. Even if they nominate Nicole for a weird movie.
Justice for Ruth Negga!
Renate Reinsve also gave a better performance than Kstew and kidman. But Hollywoods gonna Hollywood.
No Denis Villeneuve for Best Director?
That seems quite the snub.
The only two that are right (in my opinion) are Kirstin Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis. Otherwise same old people different year…
I haven’t seen some of these movies. I have to catch up before the Oscars. But I’m so happy to see Jessie Buckley nominated. She was fantastic. You couldn’t take your eyes off of her. Loved her performance. Simply put, Jodie Comer was robbed of a nomination. Robbed. Amazing performance.
Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson were also robbed. While “Passing” really dragged at one point for me later in the film, I really loved all of the performances in it. Andre Holland was great in it also, as was Alexander Skarsgård in a smaller role.
Yay to Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Jane Campion. Everyone did great jobs. It was so well cast. I loved Kirsten’s performance. But the two standout performances, though: Benedict stunned me that he could disappear into that type of role. He inhabited the character. Kodi Smith-McPhee was brilliant.
To me, the biggest snub was no Denis Villeneuve in Director followed by no Gaga in BA (I didn’t like her in the movie, but she was the only one who did hit all the precursors). It’s Nicole x Olivia now! Also I’m just so happy for Drive My Car and Penélope, really wish she could pull an upset. And Kristen! In the BAFTA thread I said it was no surprise she didn’t get a nom there and I didn’t like her in Spencer, but she’s a great actress and should’ve been nominated in the past already for Clouds of Sils Maria. Other than that, The Power of the Dog is so winning Picture and Director.
I tried watching Spencer, gave up 30 minutes in…boring.
Kristen Stewart was fine but I don’t think Oscar worthy, she kind of just looked sad & whispered.
Is there an Oscar for most improved actor?
Actors & Actress list is always the same 5 people… how boring and uninspired
The lack of a nod for “Passing” and Kathryn Hunter not being nominated for her multiple chilling roles in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” strikes me as the biggest snubs. I think Maggie Gyllanhall deserves at the very least a screenplay nod.
Yes, Kathryn Hunter was INCREDIBLE!
I actually thought Frances McDormand was amazing in Macbeth as well, and I think I would have nominated her over other leading actresses. She won last year, though, so I think that factored in.
I’m disappointed Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman weren’t nominated for Licorice Pizza. Both terrific and the film has a wonderfully bonkers bit-more-than-a-cameo turn by Bradley Cooper. Delighted for Ciaran Hinds.
I thought Ricardo’s was entertaining, but certainly not best picture material. Felt more like an old-school made-for-TV movie.
Still confused by all the praise for Don’t Look Up. It, too, was entertaining, but also sort of a mess. The writing wasn’t great and they could’ve done a lot more with certain plot lines.