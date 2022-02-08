2022 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

I had zero expectations coming into today’s Oscar nominations. While a handful of performances were practically guaranteed, most of the categories are complete toss-ups this year. There are people getting Oscar nominations this year who were literally not nominated for any other major awards! It’s crazy. So, here we go: Being the Ricardos picked up THREE acting nominations, including Nicole Kidman’s bonkers Lucille Ball drag. Kristen Stewart was not snubbed, but Bradley Cooper was. And the Academy loves King Richard. Just FYI: The Oscars are on ABC, on March 27th. You can see the full list of nominees here, and here are the big categories:

Best Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirstin Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard Best Supporting Actor:

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog Best Original Song:

“No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé

“Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastián Yatra

“Down to Joy” by Van Morrison

“Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren Best Actor:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Lives

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer Best Director:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story Best Picture:

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Some thoughts: love the support for The Lost Daughter, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley absolutely deserve those nominations and that was one of my favorite movies of the year. I’m not surprised by the love for PT Anderson and Licorice Pizza, but I do think it’s odd that they ignored the actors! Lots of love for The Power of the Dog and it’s genuinely nice to see all four primary actors get nominated, even Jesse Plemons. Are Jesse and Kiki Dunst the first husband-and-wife team to get dual Oscar noms for the same film? It’s super-cute. Anyway, this whole awards season is bonkers. Oh, God: no Ben Affleck!!! I thought for sure he’d get nominated for The Tender Bar. Whoops.

OH GOD LADY GAGA GOT SNUBBED. HOUSE OF GUCCI GOT SHUT OUT!!!