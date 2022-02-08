Duchess Kate is reading a kids’ book for CBeebies’s Bedtime Stories, how actressy

The Duchess of Cambridge will speak! In public! On camera! In a prerecorded and (one would imagine) heavily edited video! Duchess Kate has gone on camera to record a reading of a children’s book. The Bedtime Stories video will air this coming Sunday (February 13) on the CBeebies network. They already released a photo (above) from her video, which means she’s already recorded it and little elves are working on post-production as we speak. For the recording, Kate chose a Fair Isle sweater with big, shiny cuff buttons (the buttons on this sweater exist for literally no reason) and light acid-washed jeans. It’s a very ‘80s look, overall. But… good for her for doing something, I guess.

Duchess Kate has marked the start of Children’s Mental Health Week in the United Kingdom by reading a bedtime story for a popular TV show. The Duchess of Cambridge recently sat down to read from Jill Tomlinson’s children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, which aligns with this year’s theme of Growing Together. Dressed in a cozy cream-colored Holland Cooper Fair Isle knitted sweater and blue jeans, Kate chose to read the book, as it has been a favorite with her own children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark tells the story of Plop, a baby barn owl who is helped by others to overcome his fears and grow in confidence. Children’s Mental Health Week was first launched in 2015 by children’s mental health charity Place2Be, of which the duchess is royal patron, and is this year encouraging children and their parents or carers to consider how they have grown and how they can help others to grow. Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, tells BAZAAR.com in a statement, “I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels. It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Various celebrities have previously performed readings of children’s books on the same Bedtime Stories program. Reese Witherspoon, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Ryan Reynolds and Tom Hardy have all done Bedtime Stories. Which brings up a question… is this not too gauchy, tacky and “Hollywood” for our precious keen angel? I thought Kate’s whole deal was that she is simply a shy, country girl, a humble introvert, and no one should expect her to be glamorous and Hollywood? Surely this would be more like something Meghan would do? Oh, wait – Meghan has already done two kids’ book readings before now, including a reading of The Bench, the book Meghan wrote herself. I wonder where good ol’ Copykeen Kate got the idea!! We’ll never know!