Duchess Kate wore trousers when she visited a parental support project in London

Someone lit a fire under a certain keen Middlebum, didn’t they? The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about again today in London, doing an event for a parental support project, PACT. She has rarely – if ever – worked this much in two weeks’ time. Kate even looked pretty professional, and one might even mistake her for a working woman. She wore LK Bennett trousers (retail: £125) Rossi suede pumps (£535) and a grey blazer. She also wore “a dainty £160 Astley Clarke necklace.”
At the event, Kate spoke to parents and kids and she joined in some kind of food-prep/cooking class for working parents and kids. The jazz hands were flapping and the wild poses were being frozen, mid-air, for the cameras. That being said, I always wonder why she doesn’t do more of this kind of thing. She prefers to pretend to be part of academia, like her interest in the Early Years is in the cold, hard data-driven work. But really, she should just go to programs that offer support for working-class families and highlight the work and the need for funds. It really is that f–king simple. But hey, at least Kate got to pose with some children of color. Some keen props for The Button Parade.
Damn. Someone told her if she wanted that new house in Windsor, she had to work for it.
This is what I think. Someone told her to work more and it wasn’t William.
Why isn’t that someone making William work more? That’s the real question.
Very good question.
@Rapunzel, it really is getting weird now. One would think Kate is the heir and William the married-in the way they’ve got her singing for her supper and doing all the heavy lifting.
@Rapunzel Because William’s position is secure, hers isn’t. At the end of the day he’s the their and will get away with saying no much more than his wife can.
William was born into his position. Kate married in.
Someone told Kate that her current position and work ethic are very easy reasons to push her out for good. Divorce is easy when you don’t want to work and are apparently happy to take care of the kids out of the limelight.
Charles likely made it very clear that if she wants to stay in the Firm, she will need to work and become a valued member of the Firm and not the family.
Called it yesterday, but there’s a major shift here. I just want to see whether this will guarantee her position as a royal wife or if divorce is imminent.
Agree with others that William’s position is secure and Kate’s is not.
But also, William does work more than Kate in a typical year. I mean he’s not setting the court circular on fire, but he does enough investitures and things like that and solo engagements that he’s usually around 200, sometimes a little more.
200 engagements for the perks and benefits is laughable, but considering kate has to stretch to break 100 some years…..
That said, i do think its weird that he has been MIA and Kate is on this working blitz.
William is on his way to Dubai, supposed to be the 10th but I would think he left sooner to quarantine?
Chris Jackson was posting from Dubai yesterday and so it’s possible William is already in Dubai.
Total theory here but what if William made his Dubai trip a holiday. As in, he went to Dubai early and took along a friend.
I would not be surprised if William was already in Dubai or stopped off somewhere on the way (a week of skiing in the Alps?) to get a vacation out of this trip.
Just came back from Dubai. Unless you test positive, there are no quarantine requirements so if William is MIA it’s not because of this. I go with those thinking a sneaky holiday.
do YOU want to tell William to work more?
no?
neither does anybody else!
This is 100% accurate.
I bet it’s coming from Charles because William doesn’t want to work much himself. And Kate needs an ally in Charles because she knows that being the first wife is no longer a guarantee of getting the tiara.
I think it is that or a split is imminent and she wants to court public opinion as much as possible leading up to that.
I see logs of chatter about a possible split between Willie and Kitty. What’s up?
So basically Kate has become the spare. Damn, she should have had more compassion for Harry before smearing him and Meghan out of the family. Because now she’s him, only without the blood. Short-sighted and stupid.
Is this going to be sustainable for her though? So she did, what, 5 events in a row, so she’s a workhorse now? If she can keep this up through the spring than I would believe she was told to sing for her supper, because Kate is very good at making a few events look like she is the president or something. She definitely did not become Harry just because she was seen more than once in the past week, but the bar is on the floor for her so it impresses people when she does slightly more than she usually does. However, if this is a new leaf for Kate out of desperation or survival, she would do wise to keep it up.
I think she will be out of sight once William is seen in Dubai. I agree that we need to see a few months of this before we know if there is a real change. It’s not the first time she’s done a few events one after the other then disappears again for weeks.
I’m with you on this one, JT. The jury is still out on whether Kate will sustain these Herculean efforts (of dressing up and posing for an hour per week). I personally predict that she will take a loooonng vacation to recover from these feeble efforts.
P.S.: What did that poor child do to have Kate make that dreadful face at her?
My theory with Kate and all her recent “work”. Meghan hasn’t been out making work appearances-she’s actually getting things done quietly. The BRF/Kate are trying to show Kate works too. Just a theory after reading that Loose Women lady wrongly suggesting Meghan didn’t like travelling/shaking hands?-man, Meghan was awesome at all that and genuinely enjoyed that aspect of royal duties. Then, we have, Mr. Unhinged Wootton, saying H & M not wanting to be dutiful?LOL. The BM really are trying to project W & K’s traits on to Harry & Meghan and vice versa. If I said that right. H & M were the workhorses.
Like Kate’s outfit. Having watched a number of Hallmark movies that Ashley Williams has been in..I’m now realizing Kate looks like her a bit. AW can make some goofy faces and I think it’s cute/funny. The supposed regal, jewel of the crown (wait..the Camilla stuff shut that down) doing it looks odd and try hard.imo Kate being that close to a little unvaccinated one’s face, who is probably not vaccinated, is not cool. Thanks Ms. Aarly Yaars for caring.
CATHERINES FEET ARE HELD TO THE FIRE, FINALLY!!
By Hagard Sewer
The jazz hands were flapping and the wild as the food flung from her hands as furiously as her jazz hands were working. Of course the kids laughed with delight as being a clown has always been Kates passion. We all know how much Kate detests work, so she has decided that she will use these opportunities for a secondary career as a clown.
Hell, even they work as little as a few times a month!
There, fixed it for the a$$ kissers across the pond.
Omg that second picture. That poor little kid
That picture…I just can’t! 😀
Neither can the poor child! You know there was some major tears followed by screams after that! You would think she had children, FFS!!!
Looks like The Joker.
Crying at Krazy Eyes Kate.
I don’t understand how someone who has children thinks this is a way to relate to kids. I also think the faces have become even more exaggerated in the last few years. And while you can make silly faces, there is no lightness in the eyes to convey the humour. It is forced and insincere, which makes the faces look so much scarier.
WORD. She looks psychotic.
For real. Like she’s going to eat the little darling for lunch. What a freek.
Google “Sheldon Cooper weird smile” and it’s HER!! 😀
I’m thinking the more Botox she gets the more expressive her face has to get to show expressions, so maybe that’s why it’s so extreme, otherwise nothing moves?
Please stop using black and brown children as props. They’re not interested in interacting with racists and this is damaging mentally to them. Also wtf is wrong with her face? She looks like she’s scared a black child will rub their blackness on her.
And once again, the kids have no interest in her. I wish they would stop pushing that Stepford Wife image (which means she HAS to be perfect with children, as real women are). I get that they need to play to their conservative base, but it’s not fair to the children who are used as props.
I wonder if the kids asked for Meghan again like they did at the event last year. And yes, I said event and not events because I am pretty sure there was only one child/school event that Keen attended.
I wonder what’s behind this intensification of “work” for Kate? It can’t be because she’s turned 40. I agree she looks professional but we all who she has to thank for that, hint it’s not her stylist.
She wants it to be known that she’s indispensable to the monarchy, if and when William makes a play to get rid of her. Self preservation mode
No, I have to disagree. Chaz has poor his feet down finally, now that he is in charge. TQ couldn’t care less what CopyKeen did, then or now. She is still asking, “What does SHE do?”. Well everyone has none what she can do. Pop out 3 kids and travel on vacation and smear, bash and harass Harry, but mostly Meghan, as she despised Meghan and was uncontrollably jealousy of her, in every way that CopyKeen isn’t, and never will be.
She gets no props from me.
I sense the desperation in the air. She is trying to build public affection ala Diana. The British public are not huge fans of even the queen at the moment. Many are asking what her 70 year reign has done for them lately. Kate is known as a workshy airhead. She knows from recent events that if Charles can be this ruthless towards his own son, his daughter in law and grandchildren, her own days may be numbered.
I think it is one of two things:
Charles putting his foot down and telling her she has to get off her butt and work more. Maybe its bc of Harry leaving and the Firm being short-handed now (in Charles’ view), maybe its because of the Queen’s age, maybe its because he’s tired of her shopping and laziness, maybe it was that story to Richard Palmer about how she wasn’t going to work for 10 or 15 more years – but someone has told her to work more if she wants the perks.
BUT that said I also think this could be all Kate and could be her own PR blitz to try to prove how essential and necessary and loved she is.
I think it’s the latter to your point. When Kate wants something, she pulls out all the stops to get it. In this instance, she wants to appear indispensable to William. Either she’s gotten a whisper in her ear on what could be her imminent fate IF she doesn’t step up, or she’s grown a brain and some common sense overnight. Either way, I still believe it’s all 10 years too late. She was happy to lay on her back for the first 10 years of her royal life, so I’m not buying that any of this sudden influx of work engagements is genuine, nor will she sustain it. By April, she’ll be back to her old lazy self because lazy people can’t help themselves. I also think it’s interesting that as soon as Kate works, William disappears and vice versa. They act like a pair of scales.
The blazer is certainly similar to the one from the Serena Williams collection that Meghan wore in Australia.
Keen has also been reading to kids; shades of Meghan reading to Archie on his 1st birthday and reading her book online and at a school in Harlem last year. She dupliKates more accurately than a Xerox copier.
A friend in London said that covid cases are soaring and everyone’s just given up on wearing masks etc. Nice to see she’s setting a good example 🙄🙄🙄
It’s disgusting when the other adults are wearing masks around the children.
My first thought – wear a f*cking mask.
Yes, she could at least put on a damn mask like the other adults.
But then you won’t be able to see how ‘keen’ she is to visit with the Blacks. /s
Charles in charge getting show pony Kate to jump hoops.
The hair curtains need work. But the outfit is fine. I wonder if wearing pants makes Kate more comfortable working?
Okay but where is this energy regarding william? He’s nowhere to be seen.
She looks good, i think she got a new stylist not these fancy stuffy ‘royal dressers’ I am i thinking she must have hired a celebrity stylist.
The fit of the clothes are good here. Much better than we’ve seen in the past.
The fit of the clothes is excellent. IMAO, Cathy Cambridge looks better in slim trousers than flare trousers.
Agreed. She finally hit on the right proportions.
Agreed— she looks great here; the proportions are (finally) right on her.
I was going to say something about the second picture, like, if I were a child (or adult) and someone came at me like that, it would scare the hell outta me. But my second thought is that what is going on with her to be like that? With some pictures you posted yesterday, I am afraid for her mental health. I think it would be kinder if William would go ahead and divorce her and let her try to have a somewhat normal life if this one is driving her crazy. Am I the only one that sees or thinks this?
I think it’s the weird photo freezing she does? She’s been doing it so long that she literally can’t stop herself even if she wanted to. But yeah, she would probably be much happier to not have to do these events.
I was just thinking how much happier she would be divorced. A huge settlement. No need to make crazy eyes at innocent children. Just sit on her butt.
And she could still be on the balcony for Trooping the Colour
Charles is calling the shots now and told that lazy bitch to WORK for her allowance.
PS. She looks utterly psychotic in that first photo. The little black girl must have asked about Meghan. 😜
Thank you for my first belly laugh of the day!!
LMAO that would explain it! She’s saying “wHaT eLSe?!??” with her eyes.
LOLLLLLLLL!
It’s really is a great look on her. Can she leave the Meghan cosplay now ?
Kaiser she can’t just do what you’re suggesting she has to pretend to be an intellectual because of a certain other duchess.
Oh look a black audience perhaps this is a good time to declare Kate middleton the most beautiful woman in the world like they did on that morning show. Gtfoh. Love that last picture, lol.
This pic made me burst out laughing at work. STOPPP! Why is she doing this?
The bar is very low for Kate, but I think she looks very professional here. I would have preferred a little more color for an event with children, but we already know she keeps the color for somber occasions like 9/11! Honestly, she needs to be doing at least 2 or 3 events like this per week, highlighting the work others are doing and the need for funds and volunteers. Until she’s “working” more, no pass from me, even if her clothes are appropriate and properly tailored.
Where is Whiny Will? What (or who) is he doing? He’s going to be incandescent that CopyKeen is getting all this attention.
That second photo … scary .. why is she smilling like that?
Yikes. She looks like she’s going to unhinge her jaw like a snake and swallow that little baby whole. What in the world is she doing?
Elegant Bill’s work absence is really noticeable now.
I do think Chuck had a chat with Mutton Buttons about earning her keep. Or she really is worried about a divorce and is trying to raise public awareness of how ‘important’ she is to the family’s existence.
The outfit looks fine. Nothing splashy, but she looks comfortable in it and she’s not overtly cosplaying. Her facial expressions and jazz hands, however, continue to be weird.
I think under William is shame. I mean how could you be a fully capable lazy layabout bringing in millions and hoarding billions while some men work long overtime hours to provide for their families or children starve or are living in shelter homes even in his own country while he takes from those vary people, I think that is why he avoids the public and avoids any men that don’t work for the royal family. The hard working find these types of men abhorrent. Ad rightly so. That’s why he gets Kate to do the work, even though women shame her men are not going to. Maybe he’s tramatize by that question of Andrew on their last outing, notice how he used Kate to shield himself, lol. All these current royal men use their wife as shields. I find it interesting, there are four responses we do when faced with dnger fight, flight, freeze, and fawn. Fawning is done as a defence mechanism, some animals when faced with predotersactually poop as to say don’t eat me eat my poop nstead, kate is his poop.
Whoa that pooping defense mechanism you described is messing with my mind. The only thing is maybe there’s some very hidden shame there but mostly willliam has always seemed rather shameless, like the majority of the RF.
There is no shame. These people believe they were chosen and anointed by God to lord over the commoners. The commoners need them to lord over them, to keep them in the place God intended for them.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
I am sorry, but she loooks possessed in the first pic. How is that child not terrified. She loves using black kids to make her look good. Must be nice to wear $600 plus shoes to go greet children. I hate these talentless grifters.
This portrayal of Kate interacting with children of colour is becoming relentless. Until Meghan showed up, I don’t recall any children of colour attending Kate’s events. I’m sure the photos are carefully chosen, but quite often I notice that the children look hesitant or quizzical towards Kate. I’ve always thought that Kate was quite good at events with children, along with her sporting events. Now with all these cute little kids of colour, everything has a performative feel: you got to get out there, and hug a child of colour! I remember Michelle Obama doing an event with girls in London, and she was criticized roundly by the BM for wearing a cardigan, but I thought at the time, that it made her really approachable and a comforting figure. Kate looks very professional here, but the jacket can be intimidating.
Forget about the jacket, her facial expressions appear intimidating! I think her weird grimaces are getting worse. She’s been looking borderline deranged lately when on engagements with children.
Agreed, I’ve been obsessed with her expressions lately. They seem deliberate and they’re so extreme. I even asked if she might be a bit simple. Her facial expressions and obvious, constant overreactions to the people around her are freakish.
Someone else mentioned she has to exaggerate the expressions because of the amount of botox that has frozen her face and I tend to agree with that. She didn’t make as many of the faces early on because she hadn’t been injecting her face with as much botox.
Why is she looking at the child in the first photo with that expression her face? Please keep children of color away from this woman!
Kate is out and about again? I would not call what she does work, but okay she is attempting to earn her keep!
As a mom to kids of color, I’d be SO ANGRY if they were subjected to that maniacal maw in the cause of embiggening the FFQC.
Yeah, there seems to be a real undercurrent of hostility in that face. It’s as if Kate is thinking “There. That PROVES I’m very much not racist! Satisfied?”
@Debbie, it’s like she’s stretching her face to the limits of its capacity to show how super-delighted, and entertained she is by a child of color.
‘Look everybody, see how happy I am to talk to a non-white child? I am completely not racist. See?’
Which just makes me think she doesn’t like Black children. I’ve seen her with white children and she’s always seemed perfectly at ease. She’s a very strange bird.
Okay, now I know I have always said that there will be no divorce for Willy and Katie because will whole act is that he succeeded as the dutiful husband and father where Chucky failed. Like I said it’s an act and a really bad one because will just can’t stand to be around Katie. And we know he is still banging someone or the other.
This is what I think is going on with Kate. Someone and I think that someone is Carole, has seen the writing on the wall. Carole now sees how Chucky and Camilla have set a precedent for the heirs to divorce and remarry who ever they want . So Carole had a chat with her daughter and told her,if you an up your work numbers and let the public see how engaging and evolved and keen you are to Carry out your duties, then William will have a very hard time cutting you loose without the public being upset. You are already seen as the wonderful mom. Doting wife, perfect white duchess who never puts a foot wrong, all they had over you was your small numbers at the end of the year. So get those up and William will be F . Cause casting you aside without destroying his image will now be impossible
I think the ONLY glue holding the Cambridge marriage together is Elegant Bill’s image being tied to the memory of his parents’ marriage, the public’s love for his mother, and the ‘I’m not my dad, I’m a good husband and don’t cheat’ thing. He’s not hardworking. He’s not charismatic. He’s blah and boring, but he’s Diana’s kid and he’s giving his wife the stability, love, attention, etc. that she deserved and never got.
I mean, it’s a lie and the RR have bent over backwards to ignore the elephant in the room. Mutton Buttons seems to be willing to go along with it, if only because Ma Mutton groomed her for this her whole life. But the public (those that support the RF) are happy to play along despite the years of evidence that this isn’t a grand love story and that Mutton Buttons got to wear Big Blue because she was the last one standing.
But given that, I honestly don’t know if Elegant Bill’s image would take a beating if he divorced at some point. Once Betty kicks it and Chuck is king, the apathy toward the RF will only grow and memories of Diana will continue to fade. At some point, no one will care, and if Elegant Bill is tired of the public pretense (or if the press is finally honest), all bets are off.
Either that person was Carole or it was Charles. I can imagine Charles has overheard quite a few conversations of William’s imminent plans. Maybe he’s slipped her this safety net under utter discretion because he loves seeing his son miserable. We all know Charles plays the long-game and if the Cambridge stay together and burn from within, then that keeps prying eyes away from the fact that Charles has made his mistress his Queen. It’s a win-win for him if he pulls off the plan successfully and so far, in my opinion, he has.
My first thought was – is Charles trying to make Kate William’s Diana?
William is his father’s son. Despite his wanting to be the “great dad.” Like his father, he apparently favors the “heir” over the spare and spare to the spare.
Where I come from, this is standard professional ladies winter daytime wear. She looks nice here ( in the clothes, not the gestures or grimaces). I agree, she is working to save her spot as ffq.
Can’t argue with a plaid blazer! I think someone put a hold on Keen’s kredit kards until she averages at least one event a week. But won’t this set an unfortunate precedent of her actually working?
#where’s william?
Does Wills have covid again? Weird he’s disappeared.
On his way to Dubai, it’s been scheduled for the 10 th but he prob left before that.
Yeah someone absolutely told her to get to work. Let’s see if it lasts though.
Kate looks much better in these pants, maybe she smartened up and will no longer wear those hideous and very unprofessional jeggings.
I don’t like that type of a patterned jacket and never will, it seems very aging to me.
I think the outfit would have looked great with a simple grey jacket without any pattern, more elegant and classy.
We are only in February, there are 9 1/2 months left. Maybe she is working until August and then taking the rest of the year off.
I like the look – not often i like the whole look but i do like this.
Chuck told her to get to work. He probably read Richard Palmer’s tweet about Kate’s plans to rest for the next 10-15 years and was having none of it.
I do agree that he wasn’t going to let that declaration of laziness stand especially since all her kids are now school age and she has a fully time nanny that we know of (likely more) and household staff.
Wow. You know what I am not missing?? Those gawd awful nude pumps. Do you think her dresser “lost” them, or have they been “archived” for their cultural significance as her signature piece?
Could have been worse. Could have been wedges.
Whether Keeny Keen stays in the family or not she will be absolutely fine. Her family will (financially) support no matter what and I’m sure if they call it quits she’ll be set up nicely as she’s the mother of an heir to the throne.
Just surprising to me that these folks are so work shy – when what’s expected of you is to smile, wave, cut a ribbon, shake a few hands, and bring attention and support to important causes – I mean doesn’t seem too onerous of a task if you ask anybody. Even having two to three events on the schedule weekly shouldn’t be too much of an imposition.
Maybe all of this dog and pony show happening now will just serve to highlight more and more that this all needs to be abolished or just taken down a few more notches as far as importance to the UK as a whole and the place it currently has in the whole scheme of things.
This is one of her best looks. I think she looks professional and grown up here. I wonder what inspired her to actually work this year. Hmmm….inquiring minds want to know!
No comment on Waity Keen’s Charles-commanded work performance (because you know being forced is the ONLY way she’s made to work), but I just had to say…
That header photo.
Oh. My. Lawd. 😳+😬+🤗
Kaiser, you never fail on letting her wild-eyed, grimacing self shine through. *chef’s kiss*
I wonder if she does those silly faces to appear as if she doesn’t care how she looks and she’s not a try hard, like see she’s not a shallow woman hooked on beauty treatments and getting her teeth redone every few months or carefully orchestrating her image like we make her out to be. Look at her be down to earth she deserves a nobel prize
The monarchy isn’t going anywhere. Only in Europe could they get away with royals. Charlene, Leticia, even the Denmark and Chinese royals would all have to be abolished not just the British one. With that said this is her trying for the Serena jacket look-but Meg wore a white shirt and not black. I think there’s Charles, possibly her mom, but y’all are missing the royal rota making demands also. Since January of this year they’ve made no real money off the royals. I think that’s one factor that’s being overlooked. Its almost the middle of February and noone has seen the golden goose since Ellen and the Xmas card so they may be demanding Kate comes out cause at least they can get a days work of articles on her. Will has an engagement on Thursday and she’ll be back in the news this weekend. I think more than anyone it’s the rota demanding that they’re not getting their part of the bargain
Lol at the pic of Kate on the homepage, how much fun do you have picking the worst photos? They always make me laugh so thanks! 😂
Where’s her mask?! Those small children can’t be vaccinated yet.
It’s pretty pathetic that she does a few engagements and everyone thinks, Wow! Kate is working so hard! I mean, the bar is so low… just like when she banged out a few chords on a pre-recorded tape and people were raving about how amazing and brilliant she was. (Not on this site, obviously!) Imagine if someone had a job and did a half dozen short job related things in five weeks. What would people think? It’s just insane. Further, I find it hard to believe Kate is going to keep up this “insane” work pace. She’ll flare out quickly enough. But to read some of the comments different places really makes me think viewpoints are warped. How can anyone continue to rave about this useless woman? How can people go on and on about what an incredible queen she’ll make? Based on what!!!???? This family, the press coverage and assorted commentary baffle me.
meh, everyone keeps saying she’s being forced to “work” but I’m a cynic. I think she just craves the attention. It’s like when we buy a really really nice dress and we want to show it off with a ight out o the town, and if we got a cute picture to post on facebook and a bunch of compliments than even better, it’s like that but on steroids, the press will gallivating articles about it, post what ever shows her in the best light, and airbrush her if need be, her stylists and the team could feel needed, and all she has to do is walk through the building pretending to take in what they are saying. It’s a win win expensive vanity project, how can you say no. Meghan has a different relationship witht he press so it would be work for her.
Something is up. Kate has never “worked” this many days in a row unless on one of her tours. Is it William’s mysterious disappearance before Dubai? Is it Charles forcing her to earn that new home in Windsor? Is it Carole desperately trying to make Kate seem invaluable to the Firm? So many reasons for Waity’s busy work schedule. None of which involve Kate being dedicated to her role as FFQC, though.
We saw Kate more often these last two weeks maybe because it’s part of the jubilee celebration and of their publicity strategy ( the royals’)…. their main goal is to be seen (not work) in order to dazzle and ensure the continuity and the preservation of the monarchy. Remember, when did Kate in the past have the most working events? Wasn’t it during 2012 when they celebrated the queen’s diamond jubilee? Their presence will be noticed this year while trying to attract and share the same “love” and “adoration ” the British people have for the queen…it’s their golden chance.. they can’t afford to lose it.
Haven’t you always said she and W work several events early in the year and get you thinking THIS is the year they’ll finally be keen and then….nothing for months. I’d be surprised if this pace is maintained.
Interesting side note; her blazer by Catherine Walker is a plaid print called Prince of Wales plaid.
So? Why is that an interesting thing?
This is such a great look on her. I love my curves but sometimes would like to rock this kind of simple elegant classic look so subtly without choosing between dowdy or sexy curvy, like very thin women of a certain height can.