Duchess Kate wore trousers when she visited a parental support project in London

Someone lit a fire under a certain keen Middlebum, didn’t they? The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about again today in London, doing an event for a parental support project, PACT. She has rarely – if ever – worked this much in two weeks’ time. Kate even looked pretty professional, and one might even mistake her for a working woman. She wore LK Bennett trousers (retail: £125) Rossi suede pumps (£535) and a grey blazer. She also wore “a dainty £160 Astley Clarke necklace.”

At the event, Kate spoke to parents and kids and she joined in some kind of food-prep/cooking class for working parents and kids. The jazz hands were flapping and the wild poses were being frozen, mid-air, for the cameras. That being said, I always wonder why she doesn’t do more of this kind of thing. She prefers to pretend to be part of academia, like her interest in the Early Years is in the cold, hard data-driven work. But really, she should just go to programs that offer support for working-class families and highlight the work and the need for funds. It really is that f–king simple. But hey, at least Kate got to pose with some children of color. Some keen props for The Button Parade.