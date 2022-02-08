‘It’s patently unwise’ for Queen Elizabeth to spend her political capital on ‘Queen Camilla’

The royal commentators are doing their best to pour sugar over Queen Elizabeth’s Accession Day/Jubbly statement. In the statement, Liz said that it is her sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be given the title of Queen Consort. A lot of people were like “well, of course that was always going to happen.” And it’s true, Charles has been planning to name Camilla his Queen Consort for years now, and he will do it almost immediately after his mother dies. But publicly, Charles has always maintained that no, Camilla will be named Princess Consort, a gaudy, make-believe title meant to placate the people who still love Diana. The fact that Charles put those words in his mother’s statement shows that he’s already in charge, the soft regency is already here, and that his plan continues unabated. Charles is clearly using his 95-year-old mother to legitimize his mistress-wife. So how will all of this go down long-term? Well, as I said, the royal commentators are trying to hype this sh-t. But a few people are saying “not so fast.”
The queen made this announcement unusually late (10pm) on Saturday night, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession, most likely to minimize the chances of the Sunday newspapers having enough time to stir up trouble with contrary voices, on a day when criticizing the hard working monarch would be akin to treachery.
Indeed, all have fallen into line and are awash with positive takes on the big news. Even the usually republican-minded Daily Mirror approvingly carries commentary saying Camilla had “earned her spurs.”
But this is not necessarily going to be an easy sell for the palace in the long term. The “princess consort” device was invented for a reason, after all.
One of the most prescient royal commentators of recent years, Christopher Andersen, author of the new book Brothers and Wives told The Daily Beast: “Charles always intended that Camilla be his queen. Any promises to the contrary were just to pave the way for his marriage. What does surprise me is that the queen obviously succumbed to pressure and agreed to make this announcement now. I’d be amazed if it sits well with the British people.
“There still is tremendous affection for Diana and lingering resentment toward Camilla. Obviously the queen is just trying to prepare her subjects for the inevitable once Charles becomes king. But for the queen spend her political capital at this time and in this manner—when the family is mired in even more scandal than usual—seems patently unwise. As far as I’m concerned, this is just another in a long string of tone-deaf moves made by the royal family.”
“…For the queen spend her political capital at this time and in this manner—when the family is mired in even more scandal than usual—seems patently unwise…” It also highlights the fact that the Queen never exhibited this kind of public support for, say, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they were being ripped to shreds on a daily basis. The Queen can go out of her way to express her wishes for Camilla’s future title, but the Queen can’t say one f–king word about the racism directed at her granddaughter-in-law? That being said, the fact that at least someone thinks this is “tone deaf” by the Queen shows that Liz probably did sign off on it. She’s always been tone-deaf. She’s never had good instincts for “how things look” or “what the British people will tolerate.”
While it may not be a popular opinion, at the end of the day I do sort of get why she did it. My theory is that lately old Liz is seeing her beloved monarchy crumbling before her very eyes. Between Andrew’s mess, the Sussexes exposing their hypocrisy, citizens questioning their use, I think she’s desperately afraid of what will happen after she is gone. I think this was one just one thing she could do now, in her own words (yes, I know, not HER actual words) to try and make the next reign a tiny bit smoother. She knows most people don’t like Camilla, so I think this is her attempt to try and make the public be okay with it–if I, the queen, can accept her, so can all of you, and you’ll be happy about it. The alternative was waiting to make this announcement after she’s dead, coming 100% from Charles, and appearing to not have her blessing. This is all a last second ditch effort to try and let her leave this earth with some hope that Charles’ reign won’t be a complete disaster. Just my two cents.
@L84Tea: Yeah, she did it to protect Charles and Camilla from a public backlash. Unfortunately, she doesn’t see it fit to do the same for others in the family.
Oh, of course. Racists gonna racist!
Having this announcement come from her not only makes the transition “easier” but will also put to rest any “this isn’t what the queen would want!!!” that may have come out had Charles said it himself, especially if his mother was already dead.
Exactly. If this came from Charles, people would be outraged. Now they have to say to themselves, well, the queen wanted her referred to as queen consort, so…
If Facebook is any kind of gauge on how people feel the comments are overwhelming negative…most everyone is posting that Diana is the true Queen and they will never accept Camilla as Queen….they also say they have no respect by making an adulterous woman the Queen. I think this may be the end of the monarchy. The britts already have feelings about Charles and add Camilla to that…it’s not gonna be good for them…
Yeah, British monarchs (and consorts) are really known for their monogamy and never engaging in adultery.
Jessica, they will grumble. Nothing will crumble.
It would take SO MUCH, and SO LONG to dissolve a monarchy. Long gone are the “OFF WITH THEIR HEADS!” days and boom! Done.
They will sadly be here for some time to come, though perhaps relegated to less and less exposure, like museum pieces, trotted out occasionally.
i can see why the Queen released the statement about Camilla – to ease the transition, so that no one can talk about “what the Queen would have wanted” after she passes bc we know what she wanted here, etc. But I do think the timing is weird. Like why announce it on the date of her accession? Why not tie it into Camilla’s birthday or even Charles’ bday?
It could be that her days really are that numbered? For the record, I have no idea when Charles or Camilla’s birthdays are. Maybe she couldn’t afford to wait?
Charles was born in November, so she could have said something about it then? I just googled and Camilla is born in July, so thats some time away but she will be 75 this year so that would seem fitting, right?
But anyway I said in the William thread that I think the timing was just about getting the most coverage. People were paying more attention to what the Queen said this weekend than they would for another royal birthday.
I agree with you, L84Tea – she knows time is running out.
Charles’ reign WILL be a complete disaster, and likely quite short. How quickly do you think “Queen Camilla” will be exiled to some horse farm once William becomes King? Immediately, would be my guess.
But let’s not kid ourselves. The Commonwealth is going to fall apart once Liz dies. It’s already crumbling. The big question is whether the UK actually comes apart with Scottish independence.
William the Toddler will be the last. The Incandescent will start throwing all the toys out of his royal playpen and end the monarchy on a sour note. They’re already anachronisms.
@ Dee, yes. I see Baldimort will actually be the one to destroy the Monarchy. He has as long list of abhorrent behaviour in addition to his refusal to do any actual work. Baldimort will be the end of The Monarchy by his own actions, as he certainly isn’t any more prepared than he was at 20. If he is still with CopyKeen, his decent into complete collapse will speed up the process as well. They will have George doing engagements once he turns 18 to due to their lack of work ethic.
I agree that once TQ has passed, they will be a massive exodus, from Scotland to Australia as well, perhaps. Scotland is already making waves and the insufficient Baldimort secured their Republic after his shameful “Charm Tour”. I can’t help but laugh at the oxymoron of that statement! What “Charm”? Given his Grandmother had to take him by the hand months latter to show him how it’s done properly.
Totally agree and wait till we mishmash that with pedoandrew and what’s to be said from Harry’s memoir, and the kohinoor on camilla’s crown and the incapables willie and katie. 2022-2023 cant be good for them.
I agree, Wills is going to be the last monarch. He has proven that he can’t work anything approaching full-time, and with his father gone, Camilla is not going to be concerned with continuing to work full time, and let’s be honest, neither is Anne or her husband. With just Charles’ death, the actual full time working royals number drops to a count of two, Sophie and Edward, and they are going to need some major incentive to keep it up.
ETA: I excluded their kids, because there is no way George, Charlotte, or Louis are going to grow up to be nose to the grindstone, given their parents’ deficiencies.
I really believe she does not give a sh*t about the monarchy after she dies. A right big bit of me thinks she wants to be the last great Queen of England.
Never forget: her only statement about the Montecito royals was that “some recollections may vary”. That old racist bigot did see a problem with Meghan’s treatment, nor does she see a problem with her son “allegedly” raping children. Never forget how the monarchy made their money and how they continue to foot their living expenses to the tax payers with no real public audit.
When the PM of England has to intervene and push her to make some kind of statement, in regards to Diana’s tragic and untimely death- that says it all. Tone death and no empathy. What enviable traits for Queen to have and I say that with sarcasm.
She has shown us who she is time and time again. So have the rest of them and It is time to let them go – all go. Good Lord knows they have enough wealth to keep them afloat.
Well, she sat back and waited to visit Aberfan after half of the town’s children were killed, so she’s shown a lack of empathy for her whole reign.
Wasn’t Aberfan a disaster where the children were killed immediately? Do you mean she waited too long to visit? I’m probably wrong but I seem to remember it was one of the few times she showed up and on time.
With all of this, these are all people who are stuck in a corporation. We know Andrew is horrific, William spoiled, but I also feel like the racism against Meghan was in large part the media. It was them who kept attacking her, and while some dummy in the family made an insensitive at best remark, I think it was the tabloid press that ran with vilifying the couple.
Then explain why no family member stood up and said the media needs to stop and called them out for racism?
Oh the tabloid press ran with it but they were very much aided by calculated leaks from family members. Those leaks fueled the racist fires and the queen didn’t rein in these family members and didn’t publicly show support for what Harry and Meghan were going through. Becks1, I believe made some great suggestions of how the family could have shown support without even issuing a statement in the thread below. The family did a lot more than make just a racist remark. Family members deliberately leaked negative things to the press so it’s just not true that it was all the media. It was certainly both. There are so many Celebitchy archives you could read to gain insight into this. The flybe stunt would be a start.
Andersen’s not wrong. The Queen’s statement coming out simultaneously with the news of Andrew’s deposition was a glaring error in judgment, whether it was intended to distract or not. It called *more* attention to both elements of this failure to read the room — an apparent (and failed) attempt to take focus off Andrew and re-energized the conversation around “hello! Remember how Camilla gaslighted our Princess and destroyed her marriage and led to her untimely death?!”
But it also pushed news of Pedo sitting for a SECOND deposition, this time about money laundering regarding the (over) payment for his Sunny Hill estate (the wedding gift to him and Freeloader from TQ) down to the bottom of The Fail’s pages yesterday.
Ooooh! I wasn’t aware of that one! Unless the Fail is tagged here or on Twitter, I don’t have a clue what they’re spouting.
So now giving Cam a basically meaningless title is worse than participating in trafficking? And worse than the queen’s own scandals in lobbying and hiding money?
And worse than what they did to Meghan, but yes, I am with you. We could make a list a mile long of all the stuff this horrible family has done.
“but the Queen can’t say one f–king word about the racism directed at her granddaughter-in-law?” AND HER GREAT GRANDCHILDREN.
They care more about titles than the mental health of their own family.
Vile people. All of them.
Yep! It’s disgusting. I hope when she dies it all crumbles to the ground, Andrew goes to jail, Camilla can tweet about farts she hears like the class act she is, and Harry and Meg can live blissfully in the sunshine.
And this is why I have a hard time believing that the queen has any real desire to meet Harry’s children. She doesn’t care about Meghan or the children and I honestly don’t believe QE2 cares about Harry as much as he loves her. All of It’s Not the people in the shadows, a lot of it is Liz and the racist bat that she truly is. Harry’s fighting tooth and nail to see her and have her meet their children and she isn’t interested in any of it. She has a lot of energy to stand up for Randy Andy though
She didn’t even have to issue a statement or say anything about the Sussexes. She just needed to show her support. They all did. Thats what was so frustrating. I never expected the Queen to issue a statement telling the press to lay off. I expected the Queen to set up another public outing with her and Meghan. I expected Kate to wear something from Smart Works. I expected the Queen to issue a statement supporting Smart Works or Vogue or Together the way she issued a statement supporting Hold Still.
People really weren’t asking for that much from the royals. But apparently it was too much.
They can’t show public support because they were behind most of the smears against Meghan. By 2019, it had become clear that this had gone from racism in the media to a well coordinated smear campaign. I won’t go as far as to say the queen was also behind it, but she certainly didn’t or couldn’t stop it. I think Harry was right in saying that she being badly advised.
@Myra – oh I agree. The royals couldn’t do anything to stop the smear campaign because they were the ones running the smear campaign.
But I’m talking more about what we expected in the earlier stages or even just generally when people say “the queen did not support them.” When we say that we’re not saying the Queen needed to go on TV and tell people to leave the Sussexes alone, you know? It could have been much simpler than that, at least in the beginning.
I don’t think they wanted Meghan to join the family. William was never corrected by his grandmother when he showed his “disapproval” of Meghan. And Kate also joined in.
@ Startup+Spousek yes!!! TQ, the entire lot, are completely tone deaf and out of touch with regards to the hardships of their peasants as well!
Why TQ has not released BoJo is certainly a clear indication that she has no true ambition for doing what is best for those that she swore to protect and speak for in Britain! Britain has been facing undue stress coupled with shortages in goods, petrol and upcoming raising prices of heat, which will be loosened but NOT forgotten by the suppliers, as they have stated as such.
I will also never be swayed to fault TQ for the unforgivable actions and the ultimate Suxxexit due to her refusal to make ONE lousy public statement and ONE lousy family meeting for not pulling the curtain back while naming names on everyone that took part in their unhappiness, as well as Meghans psychological health, with the the ongoing threats placed upon them. She is TQ FFS!!
“Liz probably did sign off on it.” I don’t know… I reckon Liz is not well and is heading into her last weeks/months. I think she is now being taken advantage of by Charles and is essentially ‘signing off’ on things that he is shoving under her nose.
Charles and Camilla have been married for a long time now and she’s been accepted in the family and I don’t think most of the public is still that heated about her past. The queen already approved of her a long time ago when she allowed them to marry. The queen doesn’t care about morality or fidelity — I think we saw that with Andrew, no? — she cares about maintaining her family line and power. Charles is her heir and it makes sense she would support him for the institution. That’s who she is.
Sometimes people want to view the queen at one extreme or another — kindly grandma or senile puppet — but the truth is somewhere in the middle, because above all, she understands practical politics. It was in her and her father’s reign after all that Victoria’s empire fell apart as many former colonies won independence. She’s had to give up a lot (not nearly enough, I would say, but a lot). She has always known Charles is the heir and next king. She understands it’s better for the monarchy to have a king and queen as usual. This isn’t a conspiracy. Charles just got what he wanted, as he was always going to. As king, he could do anything he wanted. His mother is just allowing the transition to be a little smoother to protect her family power as much as possible FROM her own family lol.
I am not sure if all the family likes Camilla. I don’t even think William and Kate like her. But they make nice with her in public. The Queen blundered during the Diana years, especially after Diana died, she had no prayers read for her the morning she died. Which was very cold hearted. She could have had contempt for her but she was clueless not to realize Diana was popular with the public and some did not root for Charles and Camilla, to put it mildly.
The Royal reporter for Newsweek said basically the same thing. He said the decision may seem to some that the Palace has not learned from the mistakes of the past and is insensitive to those who still support Diana.
The British public do not support the Sussexes as much as the American public thinks they do. In fact, a YouGov poll last year saw Harry’s popularity slip even further to 34% of those polled who having a positive opinion of him. Meghan has slipped even further to 29%. Even amongst the younger group, where they are most popular, they rate about 50% at best. I just don’t think the British public care enough about the RF to be bothered over who gets which title or privileges. Certainly not enough to get involved. Their relevancy ranks so low in most people’s lives that they are merely tolerated rather than truly respected. Just sayin’
@Femmy: Yeah we all know the British don’t like the Sussexes but we’re talking about Camilla and Charles here.
I have taken US YouGov polls and they are seriously selective about whom they ask what questions. I would not take any of their polls seriously; I just do it for the points. Any poll can be skewed how you want it to go. This issue would have more to do with opinions about Di anyway.
I do not trust the you gov polls they are to shady right along with the propaganda press culture of lies and distortion that control everything on that isle.
@Cessily: Agreed. And those who run it are very entrenched in British establishment.
……Okay?
Yep, this is the right response.
…..and?
I think that is probably true. My Brit friends have a lot of affection for the queen but don’t even think about the rest of them including Harry and Meghan. And I think that’s why we are seeing all of these moves. They are desperate to make the monarchy relevant in a way it hasn’t been for decades. The problem is the RF don’t understand what it takes to be relevant this day and age. This is just shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.
YouGov is mostly hard right and right-wingers and they are notoriously racist, misogynists, ableists, and anti “wokeness” I wouldn’t be using those polls to make a point about anything.
Yougov polls are skewered especially in the UK. The same polls that said no one would watch their interview or listen to their podcast.
Ah yes, the old party line that “the British public doesn’t care about royals, not at all, the Sussexes don’t generate tons of revenue in clicks for their major media outlets, nobody really pays attention to the court case against Andrew, we only care about the Jubbly insofar as it give us more holidays, the average Brit has no opinions about the cost of the monarchy during these stark times of universal scarcity. Nope, don’t pay attention to them at all.”
LaraW; I think you misconstrued my point which is that many Brits are not anymore invested in the RF than they would the run-of-the-mill celebrities. It’s not like whether Camilla becomes Queen or not matters enough for anyone to start picketing in front of Buckingham Palace or Whitehall.
If your point was about Cam, why did you waste over half of it on H&M?
Just sayin’……what, exactly?
Femmy: let me get this right, the same YouGov poll that when they polled the UK, no one was interested in the Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview but, it was one of the highest ratings in the UK. The YouGov poll said the same about the Archewell podcast but, it did excellent in the UK. The YouGov Poll that Camilla Parker Boles’ nephew oversees? Okay. Meghan was voted the most Popular Royal globally? Now back to the Queen of Adulter as Sunny calls her.
Lulu Brown, actually that is not correct. The YouGov UK poll was asking how many people thought positively about the Sussexes not whether people were interested in them. For example, I am interested in celebrities that I might not think positively about.
I think that her point is that the YouGov poll was WRONG, however they asked the question. Why should anything else they report be taken seriously?
YouGov polls are not representative of a whole population. The polls are sent to a selective number of registered users. Through previous ways those users have answered, YouGov can select users that more than likely will answer in a way for a desired result. They also can give out false results.
@Lulu Brown, that is interesting that Ben Elliot, Camilla’s nephew has been involved with YouGov. Not surprising. He’s involved with so many other things. He co-founded Hawthorn Advisors PR firm, which does work in the social media influencing area. Hmmmm. A bit more information about Ben. I’m sure it’s a nothing to see here situation. /s
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/oct/05/how-ben-elliot-supercharged-tory-donations-by-targeting-worlds-ultra-wealthy
RE: FEMMY- you’re probably right that most Brits, esp the younger ones, don’t care about the royal family or see them as relevant. And that is EXACTLY how the royal family wants to keep it. After all, if you’re not paying attention to them, you’re not dismantling them.
YouGov polls are complete nonsense.
@ Kalana, Just because you don’t agree with the poll results doesn’t mean the polls are nonsense. YouGov UK used multilevel regression poststratification methodology to correctly predict the demise of Theresa May during the 2017 General election when most other polling predicted otherwise.
Lol. How nice. And yet complete nonsense when it comes to the royals.
We saw how people reacted when Harry and Meghan did their farewell tour and how much all their patronages wanted to keep them. YouGov polls are a waste of money and effort.
@Femmy So you have come up with one poll where they were correct and then there were the polls predicting nobody would listen to H&M’s podcast or watch their interview. 1/3 right, is that good?
According to a YouGov poll taken in my house, 97% of (+ or – a percentage) of royal correspondents and members of the BRF living in England are cane toads. 99 % are the results for owners of British Media.
Camilla was always going to be Queen Consort. Using a different title actually changes the rules. I don’t get why it’s “unwise” for TQ to say that she hopes people accept the official title instead of insisting on a different one.
Sure, TQ sucks for not defending the Sussexes while she makes statements on this kind of stuff,, but this is a tempest in a teapot. Cammy getting this title is NBD.
Except she didn’t, that statement came straight from Charles and her electronic signature was added. This shows Charles is willing to go to bat for Camilla even if it means throwing Harry under the bus. Charles manipulated William to denounce the BBC and get the panorama interview banned and has now had him come out to support the “Queen’s Decision” in regards to Camilla. Charles has always been one step of the way.
True, Em. To me, that’s the problem with the statement: not that TQ supports Camilla as Queen Consort (her rightful title) but that this shows Charles’ behind the scenes manipulations. I think it’s “patently unwise” of him to show his hand like this.
What do you mean it came straight from Charles? It was released by Buckingham Palace no?
William did not have to speak out against the Panorama interview nor label his own mother Paranoid. He chose to. He had no qualms about getting his brother and family to leave. He certainly could have refused to talk against his mother that way. That interview has been out there for years. And DIana would have done an interview no matter what.
I think it’s because Camilla’s popularity is very, very tenuous. Look at how upset they were about The Crown and all the other recent Diana-centric stuff that’s come out. And Harry’s memoir. That’s because Camilla and Charles come out of that looking terrrrrrible. People have mellowed about their relationship and maybe the younger ones don’t care but, really, Charles isn’t well-loved and Camilla is a reason why.
The tone of this article is dismayed, not so much that the queen made such an announcement on Camilla’s behalf, but that it doesn’t seem to have had the impact they were hoping for.
I think the Queen’s credibility has been the RF get out of jail free card for too long, and they have not paid attention to (or didn’t want to see) the possibility of her reputation losing some of its shine.
Gone are the days when the queen could just send out a typed statement and everybody just thinks “Well, she is anointed by god…I guess we’ll do what she says.” She can express her wishes all she likes, but if even complete toadies like Dan Wooten are not on board, that’s a problem.
When it comes to Wootton, it’s not surprising. He’s been quite open about his love for Diana , the Queen and Will. He has not really said/written favorable things about Charles/Camilla in the past. Wootton’s wet dream is Will being KING NOW. He’s cautiously backstepping because that’s not happening in the near future.
Nov. 2020, Wootton was big mad about the BBC/Bashir investigation. He pretty much said Diana spoke her/the truth and it was wrong for Bashir/BBC to be attacked about it. One of the rare times I agreed with him. After the investigation and Will called Diana paranoid, Wootton slyly changed his tune again. To this day, I don’t recall him throwing the woke word at Will or mentioning Will/Kate being hypocrites with their private planes/helicoptering.
Had the queen died in let’s say 2007 or something, I think Camilla would have actually been named Princess Consort. But because she’s been alive for so long and Diana has been dead for 25 years this year, Charles gets to run with his initial plans.
Will some of the British public grumble? Yes. Abolish the Monarchy did trend on Twitter. Are there going to be some that will never accept Camilla? Yes. But the public won’t complain loud enough for the palace to backtrack.
The BRF don’t care what the public think. They haven’t for decades or possibly longer. This was just Charles getting ahead of the imminent death of his mother, and trying to ensure that he can have Camilla accepted as QC per TQ, nothing more. TQ may not even know he stole some of her shine away from her anniversary.
This whole stealth move just shows how willing the Royal family is to lie to the public. If Betty was so worried about the future of the monarchy she should have left the announcement for Charles to muddle through on his own when she was gone. That’s why I’m more in the camp that either Chuck added it on, or she did it in exchange for some protection for Andrew. But at this point, we see Charles for the big fat liar he is–marriage vows, promises to the public–his word is meaningless. Instead of leaving the monarchy in good hands, she has shown the peasants she is leaving the monarchy in the hands of a liar.
The whole, “We lied to you in 2005 to make it easier for us to do exactly what we want now” narrative makes future king Chuckles not just a man who gaslighted his very young bride whilst cheating on her but also a profound, longterm liar to his own people for his own purposes. And Mummy Queen cosigned every devious, underhanded move. Happy Jubbly!
The Queen should have just privately told Charles that she would leave it to him re: titles for Camilla and not signed off on it. Not a good move on her part, though Charles could have tried to “guilt her” into signing it.
The last gasps of a dying institution. None of it will matter in 20 years.
It’s just business as usual for the royal grifters. They pretend to care what the peasants think. It’s sad that the future king’s main focus has been to make his mistress queen instead of important issues such as climate change or racism in that family. I would like to see Charles address how cruelly Meghan was treated. I would also like to hear how Charles intends to handle his rapist brother. He won’t address these issues, of course, because his only focus seems to be his side piece.
Charles had his chance with Meghan but did not take it. He could have spoken up when the negativity started in the media and on social media. He did not. Not even when his grandson Archie was likened to a chimp. Not a word. He only escorted Meghan down part of the aisle, something that was a benefit to HIS PR.
Diana was used as a brood mare. Treated horribly by Charles and Camilla.
She married him so young, at 19. She never stood a chance at happiness in her marriage.
King Charles and his Tampon Camilla can go soak their heads!
Sickening all the ugliness in the BRF.
I’d rather watch Succession or the Young & the Restless any day.
When QE passes, so should the Monarchy.
The US response on instagram posts from sites like Vogue and NY Magazine has not been positive At All. Not royal gossip sites at all but still….I think those shady palaces may have misjudged this one big time.
Well, if the Queen can’t spend her political capital when she’s 95, then when can she do it? And if all it takes to drain 70 years worth of capital is a “wish” that Camilla be named Queen Consort, then why bother to celebrate a Jubilee? Charles will be King, Camilla is his wife, Diana is dead and gone. Does anyone think that Camilla would be any less popular if she were Princess Consort? Elizabeth didn’t “spend her political capital” when she cut H&M loose and she didn’t spend it when supporting Andrew, so why is this different?
True! I think the issue here is that the RF has been banking on that capital for a long time, only to find that the account has been slowly depleting for years. The response (or lack thereof) to Diana’s death, the shady finances, egregiously covering for Andrew’s crimes – it all takes a toll. I would argue that she has spent a significant amount of her influence protecting Andrew. Why should people care what the queen wants for Camilla? Even people who still respect the queen for what she represents couldn’t say that they completely trust her judgement.
I think Charles or whoever came up with that statement really thought it was a slam dunk – the noble, widowed queen, on her jubilee year, making a simple request of her beloved subjects? It should be a no brainer! The fact that there’s pushback at all should raise alarms in the house of Windsor.
Even if the Queen said she did not want Camilla to have the Queen title, it would not have mattered. Charles would have done what he pleased after he became King.
@Eurydice, LOL. Right. If that is even what she’s doing. 95 might be the age to do it.
This is almost literally a tempest in a teapot. No one besides the excitable rota really cares about Camilla’s title at this point, not the queen and not the people, who are dealing with much more immediate and pressing issues. They mostly do not care. It is both a blessing and a curse for the monarchy.
That’s what it would seem to me, though I’m not English. I mean, they’ve been married quite a while now, and Diana and Charles were divorced by the early 90s. I know Diana will always be above Camilla in people’s hearts but Camilla is his current wife. What’s done is done. What does her title matter?
The avalanche has started, it’s too late for the pebbles to vote. Y’all can’t stop Charles from making her queen, no matter how much you loved Diana. Who has been dead since the 90’s. Camilla has put up with his butt for decades. Fine, let her be queen, you can’t stop it anyway.
The fallout is the increasing number of commentators starting to put down Diana to elevate the mistress turned wife. It’s already in the DM. The Diana critics don’t care that Diana is dead they want to continue the Great Love theme and blame Diana for the trouble. Camilla got a lot of perks from the liaison, power and influence even as mistress.
She’s had two missteps right in a row, this and knighting (correct word?) Tony Blair.
Also, it doesn’t seem to matter what the queens wishes are regarding the DOE title, but the CQ title, well then her wishes all that matters.
Totally curious now had the queen (when she was young and first married) abdicated as her uncle did who would have become the head of state?
Charles. I don’t know why Charles had to mention that Camilla would be Princess Consort when he married her. Announcing that she would be known as The Duchess of Cornwall would have been sufficient, imo. That would have paid proper respect to Diana. Inventing a new title isn’t really up to Charles. It was such obvious pandering, and cowardly too.
If Elizabeth had abdicated before having any children, the line of succession would have gone sideways to her uncle Henry, Duke of Gloucester, and his line would have been heirs to the throne. But of course, that word was anathema in that family and she’d have never done it.
It would have gone to Margaret before she had children and Charles afterward.
Lol, l forgot all about Margaret. Brain freeze!
In the past, kings often married for dynastic reasons, hence the need for mistresses. TDynastic queens were probably raised to accept this, thus no need to elevate mistresses’s titles. This notion of a king marrying for love wasn’t a thing. Charles in fact married for dynastic reasons- he needed a brood mare to produce an heir and a spare, hence Diana. Rather old-fashioned, wasn’t it?
Diana did not get the memo that he did not marry her for love. He apparently was smooth talking (he even left a note to her the night before the wedding saying he was looking forward to seeing her walk down the aisle or words to that effect.) She was 19 and never had a serious relationship a a comparison. Kings did marry for love. Henry VIII married Catherine for love, her not having a son was a motive for him to leave her, plus his meeting Anne Boleyn who had ambitions. Charles parents were a love match and so were his maternal grandparents. Charles really could have tried to work on his marriage. Camilla was not the only mistress. I think Diana may not have minded his having one night stands but Camilla was a real threat and even put down Diana (which royal mistresses never did, none of King Edward’s mistress dared to put down Queen Alexandra).
Tessa, I disagree. I don’t believe Elizabeth & Philip were a love match. At all. Elizabeth was in love with Philip and Philip did what he needed/was talked into doing. Do believe they worked out a good partnership between themselves. Not a love match. Outside of loving someone because you care for them as a person.
Hard to say about his maternal grandparents too. There is a lot out there that supports that Elizabeth Bowes-Lyons wanted Edward and settled on Albert. Camilla seems to be Charles’ way of breaking a certain generational trauma. In that way he’s a lot more like his maternal great uncle? than his parents or grandparents. (maternal side too?)
The Queen’s private secretary is a Charles hire after he and Andrew pushed her last secretary out because he was pushing back against what they wanted. He is firmly in camp Charles and advises the Queen in such a manner. He is also rumored to hate Meghan. Harry’s comments about the bad advice given the Queen lead directly to Edward Young. Charles is a weak man, but he is ruthless in getting what he wants. He would rather hide behind the Queen and use her capital then stand on his own. Diana was right, Charles doesn’t have what it takes to be a leader. He is just the manipulator behind the scenes not wanting to get his hands “dirty”. All his mistakes in life have been someone else’s fault. It’s ironic that they call Meghan “Duchess Difficult”, when the heir to the throne has been labeled difficult and petulant all his life (actually both heirs are described this way). Charles is only soothed because he has his “darling wife” by his side!?! The BM tell on themselves all the time.
Yes, you are spot on in regards to Charles. He has but one passion, Camilla.
I also think he is close to Fawcett, his “rock.” I don’t think Fawcett really left the scene, he probably works for Charles in some capacity. I don’t think Camilla “got rid of” Fawcett.
I’ve been thinking about some of the briefings just after the death of Prince Philip, specifically Charles not relinquishing the Duke of Edinburgh title thus preventing Edward from becoming a Royal Duke. Charles is ruthless and it’s not within reason to suspect he would use that as leverage for some official acknowledgement before his ascension to remove the problems surrounding the ridiculous Princess Consort title. The Queen also wants assurances Andrew will be protected financially and rehoused by the Crown for the rest of his life (Charles will push for Andrew to give up the lease to Royal Lodge; the optics are a nightmare). Power is draining from the Queen to Charles and a bargain was struck. I wouldn’t trust Charles to keep his end though once he ascends to the throne. I hope it was in writing and Andrew and Edward have copies.
I just wonder if the queen isn’t exhibiting early signs of dementia, and is therefore more easily manipulatable. She’s rarely seen in public, and when she is, it either on video or in what appears to be tightly scripted situations. The earlier photos of her cutting her Highly cake seemed weird to me, not in character.
I actually had the same thought: cutting the cake that way like she forgot how to use a knife and she then just seemed so smiley and happy which usually only happens at horse events.
It was hinted at in the Oprah interview. Kind of got overshadowed by other things, but it really pinged my radar when Harry spoke about having an appointment with her, but she cancelled at last minute because a prior engagement had mysteriously appeared in her diary. As in clearly the people surrounding her had manufactured a bogus engagement to prevent her meeting Harry, and she accepted that.
QE should not get involved. People will not accept Camilla openly. Her popularity is non existent. Diana continues to live in people’s hearts.
I have been having a fantasy that Charles, who has a few more brains than the rest of the family (he is an intellectual dilettante) will decide to end the Monarchy at his death thus thwarting any historical importance or special privileges for the Keens. Charles and Camilla can be The Last Monarchs, disposing of the monarchy and its traditions, and remaining in the history books. Charles could dismount it in the name of environmental, ecological, and social awareness. At this point, moving up to 75 years of being Heir Apparent, he must have done a lot of thinking about what he wants to accomplish and what his legacy will be. He could turn all the properties and palaces over to the state and leave Billum to the tender mercies of Uncle Gary and Carole. Bill will try to establish the House of Middleton but that won’t last nearly as long as Boumf….
And perhaps he would be the strongest monarch in history if he burns it all down for “the greater good”.
The thing is that Charles has an ego and would like to see his line (William, George, follow him). I think he likes those dynasty pictures.If he did not care, he could have avoided marrying completely. He may yet have those “teas” where he invites George for talks and Camilla discreetly leaves (ala William’s teas with HM with Philip leaving the room. I can see t his happening.
I don’t think it really mattered if Charles waited until he was King to make the announcement. I think the Queen has lost much credibility of late due a lot tot he Andrew scandal. He also reminded people of how Camilla got where she is today. And it is worse that media like the Daily Mail starts gaslighting Diana and putting her down, to try to build up Camilla.