The Cambridges will likely move to Frogmore House, then Windsor Castle?

The Daily Mail has two complementary stories from Rebecca English and Richard Kay about the plans underway to completely change the royal residences around when Queen Elizabeth passes away. This too has been one of Prince Charles’s big concerns in recent years, who gets which property, which palace gets turned into a museum, and where the monarch should live. Charles loves Clarence House, it suits him and he “got” it from his beloved grandmother. It’s been discussed that Charles would basically still live in Clarence House as king and only keep a small apartment in Buckingham Palace for official stuff. But now English and Kay are insisting that of course Charles will move in BP. They also say William and Kate have no desire to move into Clarence House, but they will likely be “given” Windsor Castle. Some highlights from English and Kay’s reporting:
Charles in charge in BP: Prince Charles will move into Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. The Daily Mail understands that the Prince of Wales is ‘firmly of the view that it’s the visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation’s capital and therefore must be his home. There is no question about it,’ a source revealed yesterday. ‘HRH’s view is that you need a monarch at monarchy HQ. This has never been in doubt. The Prince of Wales will not move into Buckingham Palace before he is king. But when he is, he absolutely will. Just like the Queen, it will effectively be in the ‘flat above the shop’. He feels it is right, just as the Queen does, to work out of Buckingham Palace. The Palace will still be a working and entertaining hub and will also still be open to visitors. It is a hugely important tourist attraction. But the prince can still live there at the same time, much like he does at Highgrove, which is also open to the public.’
The Cambridges’ living arrangements: William and Kate will keep their domestic and work base at Kensington Palace. They have lived there in Apartment 1A since 2017. The couple also have Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, given to them by the Queen. Sources said they believed the couple will ultimately inherit Windsor Castle. It is likely Anmer Hall will revert to the Queen or her heir, who would rent it out.
Will & Kate don’t want to move out of KP: Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, who will become the Prince and Princess of Wales, have no wish to move from their current home Kensington Palace to Clarence House. They have turned the late Princess Margaret’s somewhat dated Kensington Palace apartment into a comfortable, modern home in which their three children are happily settled. It is also the place William considers home because of the years he spent there as a boy with his mother Princess Diana. He has no such emotional attachment to Clarence House.
Who might inherit Clarence House? One thought was that it would be transferred to Prince Harry but his departure to California means that is no longer viable. Another possibility is that it be put in mothballs for Prince George, for when Charles’s grandson comes of age in 2034.
Windsor Castle is earmarked for William and Kate. Charles finds it far too noisy – the castle is directly under the Heathrow flight-path. But as an official ruefully remarked: ‘Nothing is set in stone. These are decisions the prince does not have to make yet.’
William & Kate need a home now: For William, however, things might be more pressing. He and Kate have been looking at senior schools for both George and Princess Charlotte and their focus has been on the west of London. Speculation has grown that Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew’s pile in Windsor Great Park, might be a more suitable residence for the Cambridges now that the Duke of York’s children have homes of their own. But it is unlikely to be made available in the immediate future.
Frogmore House: Which is why William has taken a look at Frogmore House, the Grade I-listed mansion close to the Windsor burial grounds where Prince Harry and Meghan held their wedding reception. The duke and duchess have also looked at Fort Belvedere, a turreted former folly where King Edward VIII signed his Abdication papers, which has been in private hands for some years. It has a pool and a tennis court but is understood to be too small for the couple’s purposes.
Very curious about all of the Windsor moves for the Keens! Guess they’re not moving into Fort Belvedere after all – that giant Gothic castle is somehow, improbably, too small for them?? So they just desperately need Frogmore House, which… I tend to believe Harry wanted for himself and Meghan back in 2018. He was told no and given the servant’s quarters, a dilapidated shack which needed millions in renovations to become habitable (and then they made Harry “pay back” the reno cost). And of course Charles is still going to live at Clarence House! The idea of no one living in a property like that is bonkers.
As for Highgrove – it’s part of the Duchy of Cornwall properties, but Charles has spent decades transforming it into his special place. William and Harry do not want it, so Charles will likely set up a trust to run it, so it can be open to the public.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace, Backgrid.
Yep, backroom deals were struck. As long the hard up British tax payer doesn’t have to pony up for the renos then I could care less where the Lamebridges land.
of course the taxpayers will pay for the renovations like they have for kensington palace. the british royal family stays rich from the grifting it does. wills and kate will not pay back the public like Harry and Meghan.
This is another reason why the British people would benefit from an EX-monarchy. Instead of taking public funds, the properties could be opened up to generate public funds.
Buckingham Palace would make a great art and history museum. The National Gallery could move in there.
You know, one of my all-time favorite museums is the Frick in NYC. NG moving into Buckingham Palace would be a great idea. But then again, maybe BP has enough art of its own?
Ok so like I said a few weeks ago – the Windsor move is definitely coming, and they’re just trying to see what rationale plays best with the public.
It only really makes sense from the POV of separate lives or a future separation.
I’m on board with this theory. They’re seeing what sticks.
Agreed.
Agree. But watching it play out live makes me think of a weird game of musical chairs.
@LARAW that’s exactly what came into my head. This is monarchal version of musical chairs in the face of housing, heating, food and other crises. It is unseemly, and tone deaf.
Frogmore House is a museum where they sometimes hold fancy parties. No one is moving there. This is all a set-up for them to live in the actual castle.
Idle, mind-numbingly rich people fighting for multiple castles all while the taxpayers who support them are suffering and dying…the level of tone-deafness is frightening.
Frogmore House *is* stunning, I’d want it for myself tbh, it’s just beautiful.
“Idle, mind-numbingly rich people fighting for multiple castles all while the taxpayers who support them are suffering and dying”
You know, I seem to recall some significant historical events that precipitated from the same circumstances you describe. What were they called? The name escapes me. 😉
@LaraW The American and French Revolutions come to mind.
The Romanov’s also come to mind.
@ORIGINALLALA
I would take Fort Belvedere and be all…”why yes, yes I DO live in Fort Belvedere” and be pretty dang obnoxious about it too. No shame 😎
I find it funny that after complaining that they are too “overlooked” at their current KP abode, the Cambridges might be relegated to Windsor Castle, which is noisy and directly under a flight path from Heathrow.
But, really, isn’t it odd that there’s all this talk out in the public domain about who gets what and who lives where after the queen passes? It feels odd and distasteful, like planning someone’s funeral when you are a guest at their birthday party.
I’m not objecting to them making a plan per se; they absolutely should have one, I just find it strange that it’s all bubbling up now.
And yes, given everything going on, it’s particularly tone deaf to be worrying about “which castle” these pampered nitwits will make do with. The idea of Clarence House just sitting there until George is 18 seems particularly wasteful, although I doubt Charles will really part with it.
Them going to windsor castle sounds more like a soft exile to me. As in, Charles wants them kut of his sight.
*out
These stories are all over the place! First, it was the Royal Lodge, then, Windsor Castle, the. Ft Belvedere, now Frogmore House. But, the thread in all of these stories is how unhappy Bill and Cathy are with their current various homes and they need something bigger. Which begs the question – why now? I know everyone is behaving like the Queen is at death’s door but I wonder if this has more to do with Cambridges wanting to get out of Norfolk and embiggen themselves at the same time?
Bill and Cathy are unhappy with each other. This game of homes is figuring out how they can fool the public into thinking they’re a happy family while staying as far away from each other as possible.
Game of homes, good one, Jaded!
The inevitable reboot of The Crown, in 20 years, has a new name!
So “Highgrove is too small” likely translates to “couldn’t legally force out the tenants, they actually expected money for their lease”. So millions will be spent turning Frogmore House into their residence then they will move into the castle? I think the goal has been the castle all along. Hopefully this is their big dream and PC says “nope, turning it into a museum.”
If the Frogmore rumor is true, I can’t help but think that they want it just to spite Harry. And perhaps to highlight that they would be given the big house instead of the servants quarters. It’s so gross.
I think Frogmore has been the goal all along.. If she is getting her private estate she is going to make sure it’s as close as possible to PH should he ever return 🙄🙄..
It really is disgusting and very disturbing that so many British are choosing between food or heat and this is the time that they need a third property? Especially if they evict a lease in good standing and all the costs revert back on the people.
It’s so curious how they insist the Cambridges need a home just after saying that they already have two. Do they realize how tone deaf that sound ? If I remember William and Harry when they went to Eton where living or spending more time in Windsor castle no ? The Cambridges can give up Anmer Hall and just move in Frogmore house or Windsor castle.
And a bigger home! Ft Belvedere, home of a former Prince of Wales and king, isn’t big enough for them, even with the pool and tennis court. like….talk about bad optics.
Translation- it’s not bigger and nicer than the house in Montecito.
@Sunshine, which is a hilarious thought, because honestly, none of these places are nicer than the house in Montecito. While it’s technically smaller than a palace, I will take a sprawling house with great lighting overlooking beautiful hills and the ocean with a warm, sunny breeze over a drafty, musty old palace any day!
@Woke: Three, if you count the house they have at Balmoral.
WHY do they need a third house? This is ridiculous. Either keep KP as your PALACE or move into Clarence House. It was good enough for Charles as Heir.
well, I certainly wish I had been gifted this kind of “dilapidated shack” for my marriage (or second marriage).
As for the Cambridges, I don’t get it. Moving with 3 kids is really really tiresome, even when money is not a problem. What is their motivation, apart from being closer to Kate’s family? This doesn’t seem enough.
It’s interesting to see people in the background of places Kate visits. I notice the people where she’s holding the dog have folded arms. They don’t look happy to be there. Very curious.
Imagine a very spoiled influencer showing up at your job and guffawing all over the place and being told it’s your job to entertain her so she can get some good pictures for the ‘gram. You wouldn’t look very happy either.
Ha ha ha! Though, to be fair, most influencers work WAY harder than Kate. She has no hustle.
It might have to do with the fact that they are all masked and Kate once again, isn’t.
So if Charles remains at CH, what happens to BP?
Btw, I mentioned the Frogmore House thing for the Cambridges and got told by other posters that it wasn’t possible. But Frogmore House makes a lot more sense than Ft. Belvedere.
I wonder if the eventual separation/divorce plans call for Will to move to Windsor Castle proper while Kate gets Frogmore House.
Frogmore house isn’t going to happen. The grounds are open to the public in the summer and Charles wants to open up properties like this as museums. The RR often simply make things up and this is a good example.
@ Ainsley7 – THIS! I agree with you 100% – The RR ALWAYS make things up and this is just one of MANY good examples.
Ainsley- I don’t think this is being made up, as it fits the Cambridges’ MO- Frogmore House is the second best property in Windsor after the Castle proper. I think the Cambridges want the best they can get. And it also fits their MO of trying to stick it to the Sussexes, since the Sussexes got the cottage, and only had their reception at the house. I absolutely believe the Cambridges want Frogmore House.
I hear what you’re saying about the grounds and Charles’ plans, but I wouldn’t say it will never happen.
I am certain this is the Cambridges plan, and while I’m not sure it will happen, I believe it more than Ft. Belvedere.
It’s possible that Will may be using the RRs to convince Charles to give him Frogmore, hoping that he can speak his wish into reality. It’s also possible Charles could agree to the Frogmore move in order to get Will to side with him on things like supporting Camilla… which interestingly enough, “Will supports Camilla” happens to be the latest headline. Coincidence? Or Conspiracy?
Apt 1A was an exhibition space and the Queen had said she didn’t want it to be a private residence anymore which is why Historic Royal Palaces began using it. None of that mattered.
The inconvenience and expense is part of the privilege. Look at how much Kate enjoyed Meghan being hurt to hide William’s cheating and prop up her own image. Kate needs her unofficial divorce house so she plays along with William going off on his own.
Word, Kalana.
@Rapunzel, I totally agree with you! I said it to @Becks1 a few days ago, that I think the only home that would ultimately satisfy William (until he gets Windsor Castle eventually, if that’s what’s happening) is Frogmore House, because in his mind, it would show very blatantly and publicly how “superior” he is to Harry, who was grossly given the dilapidated old servants’ quarters. (I didn’t know that H&M originally wanted FH, but if that’s the case, than that’s even more reason why W&K would want it; to spitefully “stick it to them!” even though H&M couldn’t care less at this point. Deep down, I suspect it might hurt Harry a bit if it does happen, because it’s just one more reminder of how little his family thinks of him and his wife, but I don’t think he’d lose sleep over it.) Bill hops in his helicopter to go wherever he wants whenever he wants anyway, so it might not matter to him much where he’s technically based.
As for the argument that it isn’t meant to be a private home— these people make up and change their own rules all the time. They’re the ones who decided it should be open to the public in the first place, so nothing is preventing them from reversing that. Charles seems to be so afraid of angering William (for reasons I will never understand, but that’s a different conversation!) that he capitulates to anything Bill wants, so with the stroke of a pen, Frogmore House could be his if that’s what’s decided. They have a million other properties they could open to the public for more revenue streams.
As for Charles, he’s been saying since forever that he never wants to live in BP, and it’s the Queen who insists on it. IMO, he’s saying this publicly now to placate her, but as soon as she passes away, he will turn BP into a museum or whatever and absolutely stay at Clarence House. Many of Charles’s plans were obliterated the moment Harry and Meghan left, so he’s being forced to change tons of ideas and pronouncements he’s made over the years, since his original plans just aren’t feasible without the Sussexes working.
I had to Google this because I couldn’t remember the details, but in an article by the AP dated January 9, 2022, it says, “ British police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle as it reviews security arrangements at the landmark where Queen Elizabeth II has spent much of the pandemic.”
IDK how the decision is made or if it will be granted (it likely will since this family is immune to restrictions of any kind, ever), but Elizabeth probably can’t even hear the air traffic, so this change is being requested on behalf of either Charles or William or both of them. The article makes it sound like it’s about “security,” but we all know that’s BS since monarchs have lived there since forever and the flights have never been an issue except for the inconvenience of the noise. My guess would be William is the one demanding it, but because of privacy concerns, not security issues.
Anyway, who knows what will happen in the end; these people literally change their story every week! Only time will tell. But claiming that Fort Belvedere is “too small” is so over the top obnoxious that the public might get pissed about that comment alone— it’s such an unbelievably tone-deaf FU to the British people right now. And no matter who ends up where after they’re done shuffling themselves around from palaces to castles (🙄), W&K will continue to do next to nothing, and Bill will continue on with his mistresses while Kate gets to redecorate yet another residence on the taxpayer’s dime.
Also, ITA with whoever pointed out how tasteless it is for this to be playing out so publicly while Elizabeth is still alive. JFC. For all of the British media’s whining about all the ways the Sussexes “disrespected her majesty,” THIS is what’s disrespectful to her, imo— her heirs constantly having these discussions while she’s still alive.
Ha! I called this months ago when the first stories about moving started. They have always wanted Frogmore House, and it looks now like they’ll get it. I knew it.
Also re this story plus the others in the Fail today, I don’t want to threadjack so won’t get into it, only…quid pro quo, Clarice. Quid pro quo…
So what? They’re just throwing out stories to distract from Andy?
Camilla Will Be Queen and She Is Besties with Queenie Liz?
The Cambridge’s Are Moving House & Kicking People Out of Their Homes!
The Cambridge’s are NOT moving! KKKate Went Shopping Without Her Klan Hood!
KKKate Keenly Reads to Kids!
This family is so grimy.
They actually gave the first royal bipoc woman the servants quarters to live in? These people Smh!
And her wedding limo had been used to transport Wallis Simpson.
First they forced them out of their Cotswold home and then they gave Meghan and Harry a choice: live next to her creepy abusive in-laws or live in the servant’s quarters and Meghan and Harry made their choice.
isn’t it a bit mordid to be diviying up the property whilst the queen is still alive? who Know Charles might pop his clogs before the wueen does.
I agree divvying up who gets what now before there has been a death is in extreme bad taste. Given the Q’s recent statement and all this moving castles nonsense it makes RF greedily anticipating monarch change is imminent. Not dignified, respectful or heart felt about the matriarch passing away just Grabber Mc Grab!
Meanwhile the Queen is making appearances in clothes that haven’t even been properly altered for her new size.
@Lili, I would never wish death on anyone, not even these cretins, but I have to admit that I think it would be ironically hysterically funny if, after all of this, Elizabeth ends up outliving Charles. It sounds terrible, I know! But omg, the drama that we’d get to see unfold…
It doesn’t sound like William and Kate will be moving to Windsor anytime soon. However, it will be interesting to see what happens at the end of March when Harry and Meghan’s lease for Frogmore Cottage comes up. I’m predicting that they will not renew it and the house will become Eugenie’s full time.
I agree. Honestly I think that’s the best arrangement for them too. I like Eugenie and she seems like the only person in that inbred family whose affection for her cousin is genuine. Rather see it go to her than some family phony.
Agreed, stash Eugenie somewhere her conniving relatives won’t want in a million years.
Harry and Meghan need to release the use of Frogmore Cottage, give up the lease. Eugenie is already acting like the house is hers and doing podcasts from it. When/If they return they can rent a place in the Cotswolds and then be on their way. There is no reason to keep a lease when they will barely be there and then the possibility of having those two close to them to be able to leak their movements, foh. Funny how they so leisurely talk about them moving to Windsor when it was the Sussexes they complained about wasting taxpayers money because the apt next door would be available even though it wasn’t. What about this wastage of money now?
If I remember correctly isn’t that lease up this year? Actually I think it’s up the end of this winter, probably just a couple more months. I bet Prince Harry tells Eugenie and Jack they can just take it over. They seem genuinely close anyway, there probably won’t be any issues with Frogmore, and him + Meghan are probably over that place anyway. Like you said, they’ll rent a nice place in the Cotswolds (where hopefully the papers have learned their lessons with drones over people’s property) for when they’re in the UK and call it a day.
What I find curious is…have Prince William or Kate EVER mentioned wanting to live in Windsor before their brother and sister-in-law did it? I try not to see EVERY little thing as them being copycats but holy hell. What weird timing.
They seem to want what others have: Fort Belvedere, Royal Lodge, Windsor Castle.
How very imperial of them. Wherever would they get that sense of entitlement?
Exactamente! As soon as Harry moves to Windsor, Bulliam starts feeling overlooked at Kensington. Harry left him there with the old folks and now HE wants to move closer to Harry. It’s not Kate wanting to be closer to the Middletons; it’s William missing his brother’s presence/proximity and now he’s trying to find a way to live closer should Harry return from time to time. If it weren’t for Covid I think he’s probably return more often. The entire Windsor Castle area is covered by security so his family would be safe at Frogmore; it’s when they leave that area security becomes a problem. But William is definitely positioning himself to be closer to his brother; he’s realizing the error of his ways. LOL
All the other cousins live elsewhere and the Norfolk Toffs want nothing to do with Kate. Also best to keep Kate separate from William’s friends so she can’t have another falling out and inconvenience William’s life further.
Kate wouldn’t even have to be at Apt.1A very often because Windsor is so close to London. Move the kids’ schools and the offices and now Kate and the Middletons has no reasons to be at Kensington Palace. William can have any staffers at Kensington Palace arrange trips for himself and his mistress in peace.
It’s a way to remove Kate from Norfolk and Kensington Palace at the same time while only giving her one residence. Move the office and change the kids’ schools and Kate is effectively exiled from William and his friends.
Exactly. When they divorce, William won’t want her at Kensington Palace and she won’t be welcome in Norfolk. A third option is needed to become Kate’s house, so she wants it to be near her family.
Three houses makes no sense for the one family, but two for William and one for Kate makes it clearer.
@Nico IIRC, the Sussexes’ lease on FC is due to be renewed soon anyway, so it would probably be more trouble than it’s worth to make changes now than to just wait it out and then let it officially become Eugenie’s once the lease is up. She is the one person in that family who seems to genuinely care about Harry and Meghan, and vice versa, so I doubt they mind if she records her podcast there; they seem to be on very good terms and are actually friends with each other apart from all of the family BS. Personally I hope that Meghan never returns to the UK, and that Harry goes alone and only when necessary— but if and when he does go, there’s no reason he has to stay on any property his family owns, he can easily go to a hotel or something. I wouldn’t trust that he’d be safe with them, tbh.
I wouldn’t have thought Frogmore House was big enough for them. From what I can see, it’s smaller than Anmer.
But not so small for a woman living by herself, with occasional visits from her children.
Good point.
You think Will would get primary custody? He barely sees the kids now.
Sea flower, I googled frogmore house, it’s massive. Maybe you are thinking about frogmore cottage, they are different
AFAIK, Frogmore House isn’t live in worthy so millions are going to be spent renovating it. Wonderful (sarcasm). I am interested to see where they’ll actually end up. And what the fate of Clarence House is if Charles is going to move out and W&K won’t move in. Will they turn it into a museum? Turn it into offices? Or let it sit collecting dust and bring it back out again when one of the Cambridge kids need a home of their own?
Okay, so I just looked up frogmore house after reading this article. Mainly because I have never seen it and also when I saw the pictures if fort Belvedere I thought it was massive, now to see the keens consider it too small. So simpleton me wanted to know how big the eyes of the greedily Cambridges are. Holy cow frogmore house is massive. I can’t believe that these kind of properties are sitting around empty and the queen really put Harry and his wife in the servants shack
That there tells you all you need to know about what the Windsors think about people of color and especially people of color who dare to marry into their racist shit pot of a family.
I can’t believe that with people loosing their jobs and not knowing how they themselves will keep the roofs over their heads and that of their families, that William and Kate who already have two massive homes that they themselves didn’t pay for, that they insist on having a 3rd mega Mega mega mansion at the tax payers expense. How do British people not hit the roof when they read this shit.
Agreed. And if Frogmore House doesn’t already have a pool and tennis court, you can be sure they will be going in ASAP. And the kitchens! Surely Kate can squeeze four kitchens in there, if KP has three? 😉
I can’t with these greedy people. They bring to mind the seagulls from Finding Nemo crying, “Mine! Mine! Mine!”
Kate puts up with William for money and status so she’s going to make sure she gets paid.
But how many bathrooms? And now the Keens love KP – what happened to “overlooked”?
The idea that the Cambridges will give up Anmer Hall is pure lies and designed to make it seem like they will be swapping properties instead of acquiring new ones. They will never give it up. Kate’s friend Sophie Carter grew up there and still lives there and for all the rose gardening, Kate still wants to be around the people she went to Marlborough with that treat her like a middle class queen. And, how does the Cambridges not wanting to leave Kensington Palace and having their children happily settled there jive with the need for a Windsor property because George and Charlotte will be going to senior school soon? Lies and contradiction everywhere. Also *none* of them ever actually give up properties, they just get more and more of them.
It makes no sense that the RR would put out these tone deaf articles highlighting how immensely rich and privileged these people are when so many are suffering. The idea of putting Clarence House “in mothballs” for Prince George when there are so many homeless children is nauseating. If you took away all their castles, manors, and estates they would still be immensely rich from the taxpayers money and stolen loot they have stashed away. Down with them all.
I find it interesting that once the Sussexes bought their Montecito estate with all its bathrooms, there is constant talk of the Cambridge’s moving. What exactly do they want, why so restless, and how much house do they need? I think once Harry married Meghan, no way would they let them live in any type of significant housing. The way they begrudged them moving into Frogmore cottage was disgusting. If for some reason the Sussexes buy a home in the UK they will completely lose it.
It’s disgusting how they constantly complain about the Sussexes’ ONE home when these royals own so many, castles and palaces included, and move in and out of them at will.
If you can say with a straight face that a literal military fort is “too small” for your family of five and their needs, one really has to wonder. Unless this vast estate is going to become a homeless shelter or a free childcare centre attached to a fully endowed research centre, they can gtf outta here with that.
Especially since George will no doubt be off to boarding school sooner rather than later. I’m pretty sure people cramming several generations into tiny council estates will be less than sympathetic to this nonsense.
And yes, one couple is talked about as “deserving” of the “right” to be “given” this public housing, while the other couple was relentlessly criticized for it and punished as though it was the 1950’s and their very presence was increasing crime and dragging down housing prices. “This used to be such a nice neighbourhood.”
I think the determining factor will be whether the Cambridges will pretend to live together or not. The queen will die soon, so they can divorce if she was the reason they haven’t already.
Is Windsor set up with separate “apartments” like KP and BP or is it one big place? Does the Heathrow flight path affect TOB’s ability to helicopter in and out of Windsor whenever he wants? Maybe TOB will want to keep Anmer so he can socialize up there without KKKate. It seems like a crowd that throws some nice parties so why would he want to give that up?
I never thought I would say this but I wouldn’t put it past the Cambridges to divorce. Stranger things have happened. As for Windsor, I believe it does have apartments because I remember a story about Edward and Sophie staying there often in an apartment type part of the castle. All the stories I’ve read it seems they plan to keep Amner.
I hope William is not given Windsor Castle until he is king. The Castle is not the place for the heir to be living. It is one of the great royal homes. Even if Prince Charles does not live in it, it would be a lovely setting for State dinners etc. Is Frogmore not the place the royals like visiting? Hope William does not get that.
The way they make frogmore house sound unfit for them “close to burial grounds” lol but it was perfectly fine for the sussexes. They are so full of sh!t
Don’t they know about all the people buried at Windsor? LOL
I cackled at the “close to burial grounds”.
I don’t think the RRs know where the new home is located yet because they are just mentioning all the places owned by the Crown in Berkshire. But they are keeping it to Berkshire so it’s likely there is something set up for Kate not far from the Middletons in Buckleberry.
“Sources said they believed the couple will ultimately inherit Windsor Castle. It is likely Anmer Hall will revert to the Queen or her heir, who would rent it out…
They have turned the late Princess Margaret’s somewhat dated Kensington Palace apartment into a comfortable, modern home in which their three children are happily settled. It is also the place William considers home because of the years he spent there as a boy with his mother Princess Diana. He has no such emotional attachment to Clarence House.”
So this is clearly the comment Wills wanted to make when KP retweeted the queen’s (Chaz’s) “Camilla is QUEEN CONSORT!!!!”
They really could have condensed this. Wills isn’t trimming rose bushes anymore and he needs a change of scenery, like a toddler who is bored.
I thought it odd that they referenced their ‘apartment’ as Margaret’s old now-dated place, completely skipping over that it was Diana’s home for the longest time after the divorce. Cutthroat SOBs.
Yeah, I saw that Clarence House comment as such a diss toward Charles. Attached to his mum’s house but not his dad’s? Oof.
They’ll inherit Highgrove when Wills become PoW, right? Why can’t they just wait for that?