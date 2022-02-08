Kim Kardashian’s marriage dissolution is stalled because Kanye refuses to sign

In December, Kim Kardashian filed to dissolve her marriage to Kanye West before they had worked out the financial and custodial issues. This is becoming increasingly common, especially when the divorce has a lot of moving parts, a lot of money at stake or contentious custody issues. Brad Pitt and Angelina’s marriage was dissolved and their divorce is nowhere near being completed. Kelly Clarkson got a marriage dissolution as well. In Kimye’s case, Kim has all of her legal ducks in a row and Kanye doesn’t. Kim even noted that in her statement this past weekend, writing: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.” Kanye keeps firing his lawyers and restarting the process with new lawyers. All of which means that he hasn’t been responding to Kim’s filings, like her request to dissolve the marriage.
The divorce is stalled: Their divorce proceedings, which began nearly a year ago after the SKIMS founder filed papers to end their six-year marriage, remain stalled. “Kim is still trying to get the ‘married’ status dissolved to ‘single’ before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign,” a source close to the situation told E! News. “Moving this divorce along isn’t something he’s acting quickly on, despite Kim’s efforts.”
Kanye won’t work with Kim through the lawyers to determine stuff like the kids’ social media: Ultimately, rules regarding the social media activities of the former couple’s kids could be decided as part of a future custody agreement. California family law attorney Elizabeth Nigro, who is not working with either Kim or Kanye, told E! News. “Every judge is going to have a different viewpoint. But the law is that the court can order one parent or the other to have sole decision-making authority on this type of issue.”
Kim isn’t playing around anymore: Another source told E! News that Kim “has sat back and always taken the high road to protect the kids as best as she can.” The insider added that Kim is “doing everything for her kids to give them the most stable and normal life that she can. She doesn’t appreciate Kanye coming in and tearing her down. She isn’t going to stand for it and she’s not afraid of him. She has put up with so much and she’s done with being nice.”
I respect Kim for taking a hard line and not being cowed by Kanye’s toxic meltdowns or the enormous public pressure being exerted on her to “make nice” and “stop being mean to Kanye” or whatever. If you don’t think North should be on TikTok, fine, we agree with Kanye on that. But surely Kanye should… say that to his f–king lawyer, right? Surely Kanye should drag Kim to court to get her to delete North’s TikTok? So why is Kanye instead waging a public smear campaign on Kim? Because it’s not about TikTok. It’s about Kanye wanting to control and bully Kim. It’s also about how he’s desperate for Kim’s attention, negative or positive. He cannot believe that she’s not running after him and taking care of him anymore.
He will ruin any hope of a peaceful family situation as the kids grow up. It really seems like Kim has tried and tried to leave the door open for a situation that is safe, sane and peaceful for the kids. But he slams it closed and then blames her.
I foresee him abandoning the relationships with his kids and then blaming their mother for the rest of his life. But it’s not her fault. It’s all on him. He will cut off his nose to spite his face.
I thought he worshiped his mother and now he’s bad mouthing her and blaming her for him not having a relationship with his father..
A toxic mixture of mommy worship, misogyny, and an eye for fashion. Who knew Kanye had so much in common with Ed Gein!
Yeah that’s what I don’t understand either. He was such a momma’s boy and now he’s saying horrible things. His dad is alive…he still has time to have a relationship with him. What is stopping him?
I was really shocked by his broadcasting that, even if that’s what he thinks privately. If his father is anything like him, then it’s understandable why his mother took him and left.
There are lots of deadbeat dads who come around once their kids are grown and raised (and successful cough), talking about how the mothers kept them from being in the kids lives. These are lies. They usually abandoned the mom and kids, but if your son is claiming to be a billionaire, why not come around with some story about wanting to be there, but mom got in the way, and get billionaire perks at the same time?
When someone has not even begun to acknowledge their mental health issues, let alone work on them with a therapist, this is predictably what happens. Especially to a man with way too much money and not enough people in their lives who will be honest with them, challenge them and support them through difficult times. He is probably surrounded by yes men who are employed by him. No wonder he’s flaying. In public.
I think you hit the nail on the head with this one.
He’s so selfish. He’s hurting his children the most with this. I’m sure in his mind this is all to hurt Kim but they are the ones who will feel this forever.
The man is malicious and selfish and doesn’t care about anything but how he looks. He wants to make Kim beg for him to take her back. That woman has been so respectful and has chosen to be peaceful even being apart of that freakshow Donda album reveal. He started dating someone in the first year of their separation and she didn’t mess with anyone until Pete (publicly.) She has been really understanding with that man and he has been nothing but abusive.
What an example for those babies.
He is so selfish! This isn’t about North being on TikTok for her own mental health or that she is too young, this is about him saying SO and that’s final. He’s just putting his foot down for HIS kids and HIS baby mama. It’s all about ownership and he thinks what he says goes.
He doesn’t give a crap about any of them personally, maybe he did at one time… but this is all about Kanye and control / power.
This is typical narcissistic behaviour. He’s probably firing his lawyers because they’re telling him things he doesn’t want to hear. My ex was just the same. He was convinced he was right and everyone else was wrong, so kept switching up his representation. Unfortunately since she has kids with him, it’s going to be hard for her to ever be completely free but just in terms of the divorce, I guess she just has to wait it out and let him make a fool of himself.
Yesterday he was seen having dinner with a Kim look alike, the fug Balenciaga an everything. He is trying every manuver from the mysogynistic burn book to descredit her.
I wonder if JF has been given the boot.
If she’s smart she will leave on her own. He’s shown that he’s not someone who is ready to be in a relationship and she has a baby in the mix. IMO it’s not an ideal situation to be dating someone like him right now. But she also seems fame hungry and she’s really enjoying all the attention, so who knows.
I’m so glad Kim has the wealth and support to protect herself. I don’t want to imagine how this would play out otherwise
Ioan Gruffyd is also going through hell with trying to divorce and co parent with someone who vomits every messy detail on social media. Social media shaming is not the way to process divorce for anyone, famous or not. Relationships end but parents need to shield their children and keep things private and dignified.
I wouldn’t wish this kind of stress on anyone but I don’t sympathize with people who knowingly go into a marriage and procreate with a person they know full well has severe mental illness.
*eyeroll* just stop victim blaming please.
What?? Plenty of people with bipolar disorder have loving partners and choose to have children. By your logic we as a society should just complete shun people with mental illnesses, leaving them to just procreate with each other, apparently. Your logic also extends to anyone who gets involved with an abusive partner. How ignorant and close-minded. I hope you have more empathy for the people in your own life, because wow, you certainly have zero for someone who’s never said a bad word about you.
Thank you! Kanye is like this because he’s an asshole, not because he has a mental illness.
Thank you, Legalese!
I’m a bipolar mom who is doing a fantastic job, and my husband (who knowingly entered a marriage with a person with mental illness – how severe, though? Well, honestly I would be unhinged if I didn’t take my meds & go to therapy) still loves sharing his life with me & our kids. Twenty years & counting, Babies.
Kanye is a controlling dick who refuses help. If he asked for help, who knows?
Victim blaming at its finest, good job.
First, he doesn’t have “severe mental illness”, he is just bipolar, and also happens to be a complete asshole. Second, your take is basically saying that people who are bipolar shouldn’t have kids, and if they do then they are free to abuse their partner because said partner should have known better than having kids with them.
In this case his bipolar disorder isn’t the issue, his narcissistic personality disorder is. You have to remember that all narcissists and abusers are *extremely* manipulative and start showing their true colors slowly.
There is no way Kim married him thinking it would end like this.
This statement is gross.
I’ll bet you always ask a rape victim what she was wearing and how drunk she was, right?
Everyone else has already commented, but I’ll pile on someone WITH mental health issues, which I was open with my husband about before we got married. Guess what? People with even severe mental health issues can lead full, productive lives-I’m currently in my lovely office, with my lovely team and my wonderful job, and then I’ll go home to my lovely family in my lovely home. Does it take a bit more work than it does for most people? Sure. Do I have to take medication and attend therapy regularly, do I work with my husband to watch for little signs that I might need to address something? Do I call my doctor if I’m experiencing unusual stress to ensure I’m prepared to manage it? Absolutely. But I’m not a horrible, abusive, raging, power-mad asshole who refuses to address my issues, and Kanye is. That’s the difference. Stop stigmatizing mental health and start stigmatizing assholes.
Thank you, Liz. It takes a lot of work to function when you have a mental illness. We (you, me AND Kanye) never asked to have it, yet we (you and I) choose to take medication, go to therapy and work on ourselves. As far as I’ve seen, Kanye refuses to do that but does that mean he should never have gotten married or had children? No. Every human being deserves happiness, even Kanye.
Just because he’s being non-compliant now about medication, doesn’t mean in the future he won’t go to therapy and take his meds. And just because he might do that, also doesn’t mean he can’t still be an abusive jerk. There are jerks with mental illness and jerks without mental illnesses. I’m quite certain Kanye is the former.
Kanye was diagnosed with Bipolar after they were married. And even if she knew about the illness before hand that doesn’t mean people with mental health problems can’t have successful marriages. This is all happening because he refuses to take his medication.
TRUE! It's happening because of medication and also he's a narcissistic butthole.
These kinds of comments have to STOP. It’s victim-blaming and it’s ableist. Kimye aside, there are people on these boards (and in your real life) who have been in these relationships or still are, and/or live with mental illness or someone who does. Show some decency.
@Lainey
What an absolutely disgusting comment. Do you regularly blame abuse victims (famous or otherwise)? Or is it just because it’s Kim?
I PRAY no one you love has ever had to experience abuse, gaslighting, etc.
Holy eugenics, Batman!
Is this really the path you want to take in life?
What’s next? Amy Schumer should be ashamed of herself for having a child with an autistic man? OH NO what if her son is autistic too?!?!? The horror! /s
he does not have to sign. she can get a court order.
Dude, seriously, just get a damn lawyer, sign the damn papers, and get on with your life. Also, who are these “Kardashian sources”?. Everyone around that family has to sign an NDA. It’s obviously Kim, her mom, and publicist releasing the details. I thought Kim said she wanted to keep it private? There is no privacy with this family or with Kanye. Both so toxic. Poor kids.
Yes, because anonymous sources from Kim’s camp speaking to TMZ is totally comparable to what Kanye is doing. I forgot that bullying, harassment, and stalking are OK as long as your ex-partner is speaking to gossip outlets, LIKE EVERY OTHER CELEBRITY.
@ Legalese
It’s not ok either way. Like I said, both are toxic. Why can’t people here understand that you can side-eye KIm for things and that doesn’t make you pro-Kanye. Kanye is a real piece of work.
Stalking, documented threats in his music and of course the assault and battery incidents all committed by Kanye. This guy will be toast in front of a judge. May that day come soon.
And TMZ has *never* just blatantly made stuff up either.
Then again, "she knew this when she married him" right
@ Robyn
I know about the partnership…and I also know they make stuff up. You've been "both sides"-ing this for days now. It's harmful to folks on here who have gone through this in real life. Please, stop.
@me I know about the partnership…and I also know they make stuff up. You’ve been “both sides”-ing this for days now. It’s harmful to folks on here who have gone through this in real life. Please, stop.
@Me, that “oh, both sides are the problem” argument sounds very familiar. And no, it’s not a both sides issue. Kim is being publicly stalked, harassed and emotionally abused. It’s not okay. Stop with your “both” nonsense.
Who said it was Ok for him to do this? Sorry, but both sides are toxic and it’s bad for the kids. I have the right to comment as I choose to…as do you.
I agree with you that at least some of this is coming from Kim and her team, including her mother, and I think it’s a careful line to tread about how much should be made public. Given how over the top he went recently, I think it’s fair for her to put out some kind of response, but for the kids’ sake I do hope she is careful in what she says, as she’s the only parent with any sort of self control or regard for the kids right now.
If I were in her position, I’d be a broken record of “We need to deal with this through our lawyers and the courts, and keep it off social media.”
I agree in general the less said publicly about divorce, the better for the children going through it but look how long AJ stayed silent until it became clear BP was doing his best to drag things out and make it harder than it had to be because it was a way to stay in control.
It’s an extremely difficult position to be in as a woman and mother, trying to both be a shield and sword at the same time.
Wasser is leaking like all of those snake lawyers in LA. I wouldn’t let her near my divorce papers. She almost cost Angelina her case, thx Vod she realized and let her go!
I totally agree, people are trying to do a good witch vs. bad witch thing here, and it’s not either or. They both are total assholes. Yes Kanye is bullying and over the top. If Kim was truly concerned about her children, she would protect their privacy, not run to every media outlet with her side of the story. There is no way her legal team is encouraging her ridiculous instagram responses. It’s so fucking childish I can’t believe I even typed that. She needs attention, bottom line, at the expense of the children. All the adults involved (including Julia Clawing her Way to the Top Fox) have a combined IQ and EQ of a child. No wonder it’s a shitshow.
Oh please. Kim is not harming the children or revealing any personal info about them with these statements. Nobody is making Kim out to be a ‘good witch’ or saint’. It’s amazing how self-absorbed people can be in their 100% voluntary, obsessive hate-following of female public figures they dislike and supposedly don’t want getting attention. Can’t even put it away when the woman and her child are being publicly abused. So much for “Me would not be nasty if one of the women me like to slut-shame so much were suffering.”
I hope she goes scorched earth on him, legally speaking – he deserves it. He is such a POS.
I think at some point he doesn’t have to sign, the marriage will be dissolved whether he wants it to or not if enough time passes.
@Me
The issue isn’t that you’re “side eying” Kim. Nobody here said Kim was perfect. The issue is that you’re equating his actions with hers and implying that they are equally bad. Which they are not.
@Legalese
I said they are both toxic. One can be more toxic than the other. I never said it was equal.
@Me the problem is you give the impression that you think Kim deserves this when you make that statement. Maybe it’s just how I’m interpreting it but there’s no such thing as a perfect victim.
@ Purplehazeforever
Well I don’t understand how I could be giving that impression when I never said they are equally toxic. Anyways, we can all be mature and agree to disagree…it’s ok.
I don’t even like the Kardashians yet here goes Kanye, making me feel bad for Kim having to deal with his shit. I used to think they were two peas in an egotistical filled pod but he has too much money to not get help for his mental state and has let it poison every compartment in his life. Unfortunate.
If Kanye were smart (and he’s obviously not) he would get his legal stuff in order because he could drag them as well. If Kanye took them to court he could get the kids off TikTok which for mama kris would be a big blow as that’s the ´next generation’.
Meanwhile Kim is playing chess to get sole custody. All his unhinged threats and toxic behavior dig him in deeper (and I’m sure they privately have way more evidence of it bts).
Yes, I said this the other day – that her statements are carefully crafted as an argument for sole custody.
Kim is not “playing chess.” No one in this particular game is playing chess. They’re not even playing checkers. It’s just chaos, and reacting in the moment.
Ugh. Maybe she did learn something about the law.
Oh I disagree Merricat. I think she has lawyered up real good and is playing the long game. Not saying maybe “she’s” playing chess but her “team” definitely is.
@Merricat- totally. Her online retorts and “sources” are not gonna hold up in court, but can be used against her.
Yea, but that’s what we see. behind the scenes I’m sure they are going through their lawyers and are publicly saying so.
The best way to deal with a troll is to ignore them! Trolls thrive on drama and attention. The more you respond to one online, it’s just feeding their hunger and emptiness.
The thing about his issues with North being on TikTok is that she’s been on that app since before they separated & it’s a joint account with her and Kim. You’re right, if he was smart he’d get his legal proceedings in order to better handle that so he’d have more say, but he’s not & Kim is the main provider for the kids & I doubt any judge will care to rule on something as small as a kid having a joint sns with their mom.
I feel terrible for Kim (not even a fan). This nut won’t leave her alone. I somehow thought it would be less chaotic (Yeah I’m that naive). What does he expect from this?
Eh, I am really not a fan of the Kardashian brand, or them as people, but I feel for her. My ex also tried to drag out the process, when all I wanted was to be done so I could move on. In the end, although I wanted to be amicable, I had to threaten to play really hard ball just to get free.
May Ye needs to listen to some Swift lyrics: she’s “never ever ever getting back together” with you, dude.
I really wonder if he’s missing a diagnosis of BPD or something similar on top of the bipolar disorder. His behavior screams personality disorder a lot of the time, and I’m not surprised he’s getting emotional and financially abusive now that she’s moved on. A shame for everybody involved, to be honest; there’s too much money involved for anybody to be willing to risk telling him to get the help he clearly needs. Unfortunately, he’s going to drag his family down with him.
Another Britney Spears case, except his emotional violence is turned outward instead of inward like hers was.
He is a malignant narcissist which, combined with bi-polar disorder, is a lethal combination. Narcissists lack empathy and remorse. They are highly manipulative and charismatic, and will throw their own mother under the bus to get what they want (NB – he’s now maligning Donda). They are so self-obsessed and hell-bent on revenge if they are thwarted that they will stop at nothing to ruin you. I’ve had to deal with narcissists on a personal and professional basis and they are SCARY.
I know I sound repetitive, but I am so glad I never had to deal with a npd person. Thanks to the people on this site who had to suffer, I have a much better idea of what to be on the lookout for. I’m sorry you had to deal with that, and thank you Jaded and everyone else who shared their pain to help me and others be wiser. Love bombing (e.g.) was a phrase I learned here. Truly grateful.
This is bringing back a lot of memories of my toxic ex. He was charismatic, so smart, successful — and absolutely cruel, zero boundaries, when he got angry. Which happened way too often. I remember him kicking me out of our hotel room at night and then coming out of the room into the entry where I was trying to sleep and literally kicking me. That’s just one example. It is so hard to decide to leave or disentangle yourself in a situation like that: a lot of people don’t get it unless they’ve experienced it.
Kanye is angry and trying to hurt Kim. I pray to god he has not been physically violent with her or the children — he has been violent to others in the past. Hopefully Kim is on guard for that. He’s going to shoot himself in the foot. There’s no way he doesn’t realize this would be better handled by lawyers, so he is just trying to harass his ex.
Oh Dear. Regressives.
Oh Dear. Regressives.
Im not victim blaming its called taking responsibility for your actions. Again if you marry someone mentally ill don’t be surprised if they do crazy stuff and make things difficult.
As I said above, this is victim-blaming, gaslighting, ableist bullshit. MILLIONS of people live with mental illnesses every damn day and deserve happiness. Folks like you who stigmatize us keep us from being seen as fully human and from seeking help and support.
so, you’re doubling down on your awfulness?
all of the comments telling you how wrong you were aren’t enough to make you stop and think, maybe do some reflecting on what you said, and change your view?
I sincerely hope you’re never in a situation where you are a victim and people tell you it’s your own fault and that you deserve what you got. seriously, have some compassion. I don’t like the Kardashian Klan at all but I have some sympathy for Kim. sheesh.
I sympathise with Kim and she shouldn’t have to go thru this with him.
It’s unfair to her and the kids. This is not some clout chasing game that both should involved with,esp with the kids involved. Of all the things Kim does she is very protective of her children.
But if we r all going to be honest with iurselves,i remember during Kanye’s breakdown some years ago,on this very site most commented about how the. end will be should tgey divorce
Yeah, this take is just vile. Other commenters covered it really well but I just want to underline that your statement is
-condemning people with mental illness as hopeless and not worthy of love, trust, & happiness
-falsely equating mental illness with abuse
-saying that (certain) victims of abuse aren’t deserving of support (or as you said, ‘sympathy’)
I really, really hope that you reread the replies people have left here & upthread and are capable of taking a step back and seeing how damaging this outlook is.
So legally speaking, can Kanye just drag this out forever and force Kim to remain married to him? That sounds like the Taliban. Or is there some window after which a judge will finally declare them divorced regardless of whether he signs? Where are our California legal eagles?
Kim knows her mom knows her legal team knows she doesnt have to back down in front of kanye west. Kanye did not make this family who they are so he’s not gonna be able break them either. And about tiktok, the mother knows her children best so I’ll trust her mommy feeling about how much north wants to be on it. It doesnt seem to me like she’s on it against her will. He lives outside the state and with all his circus on social media, i doubt that he’s the one with the best judgment …
Generally speaking you don’t have to sign a divorce decree. You sign a settlement agreement. If people don’t want to settle the solution is to conduct discovery and go to trial. Judges don’t need approval to make a decision
It’s really sick the way some people here blame her because “she married him knowing he had mental health issues”.
And I doubt she wanted to go to the media and talk about the divorce and stuff, its seems more like a reaction to his abusive comments online. None of us live with her and can’t say if she is a good or bad mom, so I encourage people to take a look at their own life prior trashing others specially on a situation like this one.
Kim needs to give Khloe some lessons on how to DTMFA because once she draws a line in the sand, there it stays. I like this about Kim. Good for her for taking the high road.
It was never about North being on TikTok. It was just one more way for Kanye to drag Kim and trash her parenting. If she deleted the account today he’d be mad about something else tomorrow. She filed for divorce last Feb and he seemed to be fine with how things were going until she moved on publicly. Now he trashes her every chance he gets. He just said on another podcast its his job to make sure his daughters stay off the pole. Like what?? Who does he think is trying to put them on one? He should also be trying to teach his sons it’s not okay to try and manipulate women to come back to you when they have made it crystal clear that they are done and just want to move on.
+1000. Gross, exploitative, hypocritical, and just a garbage move altogether on his part. But, much like the crowd he’s pandering to (and that crowd is definitely helping him out too) he thinks he’s the one being harassed, stalked, and trolled, by people with “issues.” All because people have long memories, are setting boundaries with him, and won’t shut up about his publicly toxic and abusive pattern of behaviors that haven’t stopped. Like someone else said, his DARVO attempt is lame.
I feel bad for the kids. This a whole lotta life long -issues- causing drama right here.
What a narcissist! Today they showed a creepy picture of him going to dinner with a Kim lookalike. 👀
Bree7795, The “it’s his job to make sure his daughters stay off the pole” is a stupid line from a Chris Rock comedy special. It’s the same program in which Rock said he “understands” why OJ did what he did. That’s the last time I watched a Chris Rock comedy special.