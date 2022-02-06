Kim Kardashian: Kanye is obsessed with controlling & manipulating our situation

I think this is four Fridays in a row now, where Kanye West has given an interview or had some kind of unhinged meltdown about Kim Kardashian and their divorce. “Fridays” might be his biggest trigger, which is pretty odd. On Friday, Kanye went on Instagram and began bitching about how his daughter, North West, is on TikTok “against my will.” North is their oldest kid (she’s 8 years old) and I think she’s too young for TikTok as well, but Kim clearly has control over North’s TikToks and Kim is clearly vetting them. This was not the first time Kanye complained about North-on-TikTok and it is (in my mind) just another effort by Kanye to control Kim and dictate how she raises their children.
Later on Friday, Kanye also accused Kim of “kidnapping” Chicago… because Kim planned Chi’s birthday party and didn’t invite Kanye, because Ye would have Chi later in the day. He also accused Kim of “putting security on my inside of the house” (good for her) and making him take a drug test before he saw the kids. Which, again, good for Kim. In response to Kanye’s comments about North’s TikTok, Kim issued a statement on her Instagram:
“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”
“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”
Kanye was mad that she called herself “the main provider” and that’s when he accused her of kidnapping. Kardashian sources also spread out across the gossip media to complain about something which is pretty obvious to those of us paying attention, which is that Kanye is more obsessed with controlling Kim than actually coparenting with her. A source told Page Six, “Kanye needs to stop asking the internet how to parent and actually start being one. He hardly sees his children and is incredibly inconsistent.” Sources also say that Kanye hasn’t driven the kids to school once since he’s been in LA.
As I continue to say… I’m on Kim’s side in the divorce. We all knew it would get bad between them, but Kanye truly lost the plot as soon as Kim started seeing Pete Davidson. I believe that’s what set so much of this off, Kanye seeing Kim move on with another guy. Kanye has been doing the most to smear Pete and manipulate Kim. It’s really toxic. I also don’t blame Kim for making a public statement about it. I think Kim worries that too many people take Kanye’s version of events as the truth, and she just wants to remind people “hey, I’m the one actually taking care of these kids while he’s out gallivanting with Julia Fox.”
Everybody knew the inevetible divorce would happen and Kanye would go scorched earth. What stops me from feeling bad for Kim and the K klan in general is that this has been their MO for years. They have dragged ex men and ex friends via tmz,dm for years. Now they met their match!!
That’s where I’m at. Everyone and their mother could have predicted that Kanye would behave this way, but she still went all in with him and she’ll never be able to shake him.
Yikes, you guys. This feels disturbingly similar to the logic that conservatives apply to abortion – “well, she had sex and now she has to live with the consequences” – just yikes. The comments on this site are generally so progressive, but that seems to disappear for stories about Kim and Kanye.
Bullshit. That’s like saying abuse victims deserve to be abused.
I can’t help feeling sad for her and the kids.
Same. Dealing with my emotionally abusive ex about custody issues was one of the worst times of my life. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.
Same.
Me too. The “she knew this when she married him” stuff is really troubling, and makes her responsible for his behaviour and therefore deserves what she gets. No. Everyone “knows” their spouse when they marry, but life happens along the way.
No love (empathy and sympathy, yes) for these particular people, but abiding with other commenters who have been through similar situations
Totally agree with you! The gleeful way that some people are viewing this as a kind of comeuppance for Kim is just disappointing.
This is where I am on this issue as well. The Kardashians are problematic — that doesn’t justify abuse. Kanye is mentally ill — that doesn’t mean that he is automatically abusive. Kim might have known who exactly who he was emotionally and behaviorally when they married, but that doesn’t mean he was abusive then, and it doesn’t justify what he is doing now. His *behavior* is abusive, and his behavior is alienating him from his former spouse, and it is compromising his access to his children.
If Kim and her family and the PR army have ever done anything to damage his reputation or deny him any of his parental rights, he has the ability to handle that in court. I’m all for fighting hard for one’s parental rights and against PR chicanery. But he’s not taking that route, and the route he is taking will only hurt his children.
There are plenty of ways for kids to “express their creativity.” She’s just getting North started in the family business young.
I think the nannies are actually the ones taking care of this kids, not her and definitely not him.
That last line of her statement tells me everything I need to know. One attorney switch doesn’t raise a red flag (not terribly uncommon), but 3 attorneys in a year strongly indicates a problem client. My guess is that Kanye’s attorneys have been advising him to stop all this nonsense and he’s unwilling to listen to/ work with anyone who won’t just tell him what he wants to hear.
I’m no Kardashian fan, but I’m surprised at how many folks seem eager to blame Kim for Kanye’s behavior or seem to be almost rooting for Kanye because he’s giving Kim a “taste of her own medicine” so to speak. This man is clearly being a nightmare and even if you don’t want to take Kim’s word for it, keep an eye on his attorneys. I bet he goes through several more before this is all over.
This. Good luck to the next one! Lol
I hate comments like ‘well the nannies are actually doing the parenting’. Yes, Kim has nannies. So do millions of other parents. But Kim clearly has an actual relationship with her kids too. It’s obvious in pictures and videos. Oh and as a reminder-Kim actually has lived in the same house and STATE as the kids. Kanye moved to Wyoming and couldn’t even be bothered to live in the same state as his kids. He is now too busy gallivanting with his new doll to give one shit about his kids. I hate that I am defending a Kardashian right now but you don’t have to like her to see this is some absolute bullshit on Kanye’s part. He’s not going to get ANY sort of custody of these kids with his antics. He’s not okay, hasn’t been okay, and until he gets some help, he’ll never be okay. I don’t blame Kim at all for her actions in this mess.
Totally agree!!! Hate when people say the nannies are raising the kids.
Two narcissists can never stay together for very long.
Kim was initially attracted to his controlling ways (remember how he dictated her wardrobe).
I do feel for her as he is becoming quite petty with her. No one deserves that.
It is interesting that while Jay-Z claims to have such love for Kanye, that they are rarely seen together.
I don’t think Kim is a narcissist in the clinical sense. Vain? Full of herself? Yes certainly.
But a literal narcissist? I dont think so
She knew who she married and how this would likely end. It’s hard to have sympathy but dealing with someone who has an (likely) untreated mental illness is not for the weak. The kids are the biggest victims here.
When she initially got with him he was already somewhat problematic, but not like this. I don’t think most people predicted at that time that the guy who criticized Bush would turn out this bad.
@Heather…that’s like saying Nicole Brown Simpson deserved to be killed because she knew who she was marrying. I hate this comments. No one deserves to go through what Kim is going through right now.
She’ll probably be made out to be the villain and accused of poisoning the kids against Daddy for making this statement, because the woman is always supposed to sit there and take it. 😒
It’s pretty gross how Kanye is trying to use his daughter to get victim-blaming misogynists to side with him and attack his ex, by playing into their obsessions about what girls ‘should’ or ‘shouldn’t’ be doing. First he tried it with the manipulative lipstick complaint (deliberately omitting the fact that North was not made up like a teenager, the make-up just made her look like a reindeer). Now this stunt. This behavior will probably escalate, which is sad. Yes, it’s harmful for Kim, which is what Kanye wants, but it will also be damaging for North because much like Britney and others, it’s something she will likely have to put up with for years. Her father should not be fanning those flames. We all know how misogynists love to go after and weaponize immodest women’s sisters and daughters.
Hopefully some people will remember that no matter how we may feel about Kim K, it’s not ok to go after her daughter like that and pander to the crowd Kanye is trying to stir up.
Kim and the kids have my sympathy here. Kanye is an unhinged narcissist and overall terrible person, and that’s before we even touch his mental illness.
I do wonder why she got involved with him, but we have to remember that narcissists are *extremely* manipulative. I don’t think anyone marries someone expecting this outcome.
This. I have my own history with a narcissist. It wasn’t a romantic relationship but a super deep (or what I thought was deep) friendship. It took me almost a year to break away from this friend. The more I learned about narcissist the more I was shocked that he (my friend) ticked every box. I can’t imagine what it is like in a romantic partner, especially sharing children.
Anyone sitting back & saying Kim should have known or this is what she gets for having 4 kids with Kanye seriously suck as human beings. I said it. If it was anyone but Kim, you wouldn’t be so quick to make such idiotic statements. Kanye is spiraling out of control & dangerous.