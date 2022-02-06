Queen Elizabeth: It is my ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla will be known as ‘Queen Consort’

Today is Queen Elizabeth II’s Accession Day, the day she became queen because her father, King George VI, passed away. Just hours before Accession Day, Elizabeth released a statement. No, let me say it this way: Buckingham Palace released a statement which the Queen “signed.” In the statement, the Queen reflected on seventy years on the throne, and the passing of Prince Philip. She also stated (“stated”) her “sincere wish” that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, be known as Queen Consort when the time comes. For seventeen years, Prince Charles has maintained a two-pronged approach on Camilla’s title: publicly, he insisted that Camilla would only be known as Princess Consort; privately, he is doing everything to ensure that Camilla will be named Queen alongside him. Getting the Queen to “sign off” on this is a major thing. Here’s what the Queen wrote, in part:
This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.
I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.
As I said, the Queen signed this document. It’s in her own hand. People are already suggesting that this was a quid pro quo on the Queen’s part: giving in to Charles’s long-held desire to see Camilla completely legitimized, in exchange for what? Likely protections for Prince Andrew, one would assume. My theory is that this is not so much the end result of a quid pro quo negotiation between Charles and the Queen, however. My theory is that these are not the Queen’s words whatsoever, and she was just told to sign what was put in front of her. Charles is in charge. Charles has been in charge for months. These words are Charles’s words, not the Queen’s.
Still, one must keep up appearances. Clarence House released information that Charles and Camilla were “touched and honoured” by the Queen’s words, as if they had no knowledge of it, as if Charles didn’t write it himself. All of the old-guard royal commentators – like Penny Junor – are crowing about how the public will just accept this because “the Queen said it.” Junor told the Mail: “This is brilliant news because if this is the Queen’s wish, then I don’t think people will question it. The Duchess of Cornwall thoroughly deserves the title. She will not overshadow Charles when he becomes King but she will be the strength behind the throne, giving him the confidence and courage he needs.” Yeah, Charles is obsessed with his mistress and always has been. That’s all this is.
Here are the Queen’s statement and Charles’s statement. He really called her “my darling wife.” Puke.
He’s responding to his own statement. 🙄
It’s like
A man post a lame joke on twitter and use a burner account (with hot girl profile ofcourse)
to like and comment ‘Oh, you are so funny’.
So they can constantly change their rules as they go along!? I thought their word is their bond. This really is beginning to look like Weekend at Bernies.
We already knew this when Charles married Camilla. Who actually believed that “princess consort” thing?
Yup! It’s been Charles m.o. to gradually get the queen to sign off on making Camilla official. 1st he stated he wasn’t planning on marrying her in 2000. Guess what he did in 2005?! Then the promise of her being just a princess consort, and we’re now seeing how that promise held up!😒
I really don’t think that those princess consort stories ever held any validity. The wife of a king ALWAYS been referred to as queen (consort) so why change that now? The only thing I can think of on how those stories came about is a courtier gone rogue. Knowing full well the public wouldn’t warm to a ‘queen’ Camilla and looking if there may have been public support for a new precedent, calling her princess instead. But even if these talks were held among courtiers, i don’t think the royals would have signed off on it.
Even without the statement of the QEII camilla would have been queen consort.
I am not surprised. I knew she would not be Princess Consort.
True, she was always going to be “Queen Consort” just as she’s the Princess of Wales right now, whether anybody addresses her as such or not.
It was dumb of them to ever bring up the whole princess consort thing. The female spouse of the monarch is queen consort and has been from the beginning of its use. Why change it for Camilla? If it was because of the adultery then it would only be punishing her and not charles. And we know that many male monarchs were cheaters in the past.
@NIC919: the whole thing is stupid because thanks to this statement all the focus is now on Camilla, Charles and the ghost of Diana. Instead of the queens 70 year reign. They must have been incredibly desperate for a distraction from randy andy.
Yeah she was always going to be Queen so it was dumb to pretend she wasn’t.
Indeed @chloe, we all knew. Also, let’s not forget that she will still be Queen Consort, even if she goes by Princess Consort instead. The whole thing is a bloody joke.
where is the paperwork that the queen had Chuck sign saying Prince Pedo wouldn’t be thrown out of his home or Edward gets Duke of Edinburgh?
Someone on twitter commented that CarolE will be very upset about this.
That’s what I thought as well. Kate was supposed to be the first commoner queen. Somebody’s not liking this announcement. lol
So we’re going to see Prince William, in public, bow his head to his new Queen when the time comes? I’ll believe it when I see it… The Sun says both H & W were informed, but it doesn’t say whether they approve. Clarence has done a lot for Camilla’s image over the years, but the question of her title has never really budged among the public, even with the tabloids big upping her. I guess we’ll see the power of the Queen’s word.
I’ve read all the conspiracies too, mostly involving Harry…that it essentially will make things easier for Charles to cut Harry and his children out completely since he will no longer need him on this public campaign for Camilla. The tea about Andrew protections and also that it could be a preemptive strike against whatever is in H’s memoir. I suppose we’ll know soon enough.
Do William and Harry bow to Prince Charles?
Yes, they have. As PoW he is of higher rank.
This stupid family must bow to the higher rank the first time they see them each day in private. And the married ins must ALWAYS bow, unless with their husbands of higher rank.
For example, Anne must bow to Keen, a Duchess (oC), when Keen is with William, as Duchess “outranks” Princess. HOWEVER, if Keen is alone, she bows to Anne. Same thing with the Rottweiler. If she is alone, she bows to Anne, as a Blood Princess. But with Charles, she is PoW/DoC and Anne bows to her.
(I think I have this right! Lol. I do remember this whole Blood Princess crap was brought about because Anne refused to bow to “That Woman” as she referred to C)
Even if they don’t approve there is not much they can do about it now is there? Its not up to them. And this is a hereditary monarchy. Charles is the next king. That makes Camilla, his wife, queen consort.
That man is 70 something years old, and they’re still talking about not being overshadowed by his “wife”. Jesus christ, the level of insecurity these Windsors possess is beyond pathetic. There’s no way Meghan would’ve been able to survive without being a total zombie had her and Harry stayed back there. Her breathing overshadowed everyone in that family!
Overshadowed by his wife? LOL. I thought we lived in the 21st century.
Tessa, we do live in the 21st century. Sadly, the RF do not.
Lol they mention it because at 70yrs old he is still being overshadowed by his first wife. This whole bait & switch with the title occurred because Princess Diana was so popular with the masses they would have been pissed to have a Queen Camilla. And yes Sussexit was divinely timed. Shits about to get weird.
Now we know why CH has been talking about Harry’s biography. Camila played a greater part in attacking Meghan like she did to Diana before. It makes me think of the picture of Meghan where she wore the black Dior dress passing by Camila at a military event and the look on their faces. So Charles has played a long game and Camila is all he cares about so:
1. Get rid of Meghan with unintended consequence being that Harry left too.
2. Offer up M as red meat to the British press
3. Conspire with William to sabotage Harry knowing this would drive a wedge between the brothers and ultimately weaken William’s position without Harry backing him up.
4. William is now alone after betraying his brother and he also helped the firm to attack the BBC while calling his mother paranoid.
I was just thinking about point 3 before. I wonder if PWT realises he’s been played and lost?
It’s William’s fault for sabotaging Harry. But Charles not getting involved was endorsing the behavior. William sold out his own mother by wanting to “censor” the Bashir interview.
Yes William did what he did and Charles sitting by letting it happen because it would benefit him in the long run and I also feel this announcement was giving KP and their lackeys a warning with the Kate/ Future Queen stories. It’s clear the Cambridge’s have gotten too big for their boots and this also a distraction for Andrew.
I’ve often wondered what was Camilla’s beef with Meghan, since Meghan was in no way a competition to Cam in anyway?! Then I realized it went back to her beef with Diana. Meghan star power reminded the public of Diana. And so her (along and Harry) being out and about interacting with the public kept the spirit of Diana front and center, and that was a big threat to Charles and more so for Camilla! Especially after Charles spent decades rehabilitatiing her image, and wouldn’t want anything to disrupt that plan. So by Meghan (unknowingly) conjuring up Diana’s memory, there in lies Miss Tampon’s beef with Meghan.
This. It’s clear that family didn’t like Meghan from the beginning and everyone was involved in trying to make her life miserable. There’s no doubt KP was jealous and threatened but Clarence House was involved, being sneaky. Nobody is innocent in this. They just didn’t expect Harry to leave and the media didn’t want Meghan to leave because she made them too much money. The Royals wanted her gone but the tabloids needed her. It’s sick.
Also, you make a good point about William being alone. Charles knows William needs Harry and he’s clearly struggling without him. Why do you think the press is so desperate for a return? Money and threats from the Rota of course but because they know William is kinda useless and I think he knows it too.
It could also be Harry who is more his mother’s son. William is like his father. Maybe there have been some issues between Camilla and Harry. William went establishment Harry did not.
While I am sure some stories could have come from Camilla, the crying story comes from kate and her circle and still has not been corrected. Also the commonwealth service snub is video evidence of kate having issues with Meghan over a silly procession. William and Kate had their own jealousies and motivations and we can’t deny Jason Knauf openly assisting the Mail on Sunday in their lawsuit.
Charles’s failure is more in not controlling William.
Wow Lurker8 brilliant theory of state of play. Camilla has been a big beneficiary of recent events when you set it out like that & breaking up the popular Diana sons duo is probably helpful for Charles.
I thought no hands were completely clean in the Meghan smear campaign but didn’t take these ‘concerns’ about Camilla & the memoir seriously. But Peter hunt said Camilla has been canny& kept the tabloids& Mail especially close. Plus Camilla Tominey said she was a good gossip. So maybe she played bigger part than imagined.
I always thought the princess consort thing was BS so funny to see Richard Palmer from the express basically confirming the palace knew it was rubbish. I thought that garter thing Camilla got recently was more proof that Charles is really in charge & I think this queen Camilla statement is more proof of that. Getting Elizabeth to endorse something that is apparently still a bit of an issue with the public & try consolidate support for her.
This peasants are a trifle perturbed by this announcement. Camilla might get hit by a bread roll again next time she steps out for a smoke. Is there anyway to blame Meghan for this?
Charles had to get this “in writing” before the Queen dies, before Harry’s memoir and before The Crown, Season 5 which will remind the world that Camila was nothing but a glorified side hoe who conspired to push Diana out (and possibly Meghan too).
I wonder if the queen had written this years earlier whether the public would accept it more. Bc right now, she’s clearly not in her best health and that’s when the statement comes out, which is sketch. I’m just not sure the statement will hold up over time in the eyes of the public. But at the end of the day, it’s hereditary and Charles’ wife will be queen, whether the queen put out this statement or not. I guess this is more about trying to have Camilla be beloved in the public.
I suspect if it had occured around the time of H and M wedding, and before the Crown reminded everyone that they treated Diana appallingly, they might have gotten away with it. But over the past few years sentiment has swung against thm again
I never believed she would by named Princess Consort, Charles was all out to have her Queen Consort.
This is just proof that Charles is person actually in charge not the Queen. It’s also interesting that the “Queen” was incapable of putting out a proper statement of support for her grandson when he decided to step down as a senior royal to protect his family and their mental health. Great job overshadowing the Queen btw
Such hypocrisy. So it was “bad” for Harry to marry a divorced woman and he was slammed and his brother told him to “slow down”. Now a divorced woman is marrying a divorced man (she was also the other woman in the first marriage) and the Queen issues an edict. If only the Queen had issued one for Harry and Meghan. Such a bad choice on the queen’s part, really bad. Maybe she should have waited until after the Jubilee, some are not happy with this turn of events.
I don’t really care if Camilla is called queen but that’s probably just because I don’t attach much significance to the titles. Well, accept for the fact that she will always have security bc of it. Mostly I care that Charles threw his kids under the bus in order to rehabilitate her image. And I care that Camilla seems to have been a part of the smear campaign against Meghan. That’s why neither of them should be king or queen. If they’d treated people kindly and tried to be better people in the past 20 years, fine. But they haven’t and they’re trash.
What is so bad in all this that even after Diana died, she is still being thrown under a bus. William even wants the Bashir interview suppressed.
I co-sign on throwing his children under the bus, and I believe this are the parts of Harry’s memoir Charles is scared of with regards to Camilla.
It is quite obvious given her “cozy” relationship with the press and the Daily Mail in particular that Camilla has been leaking like a sieve for the last 30 years. That is how you go from public enemy to the press’ darling.
Enjoy the goodwill while it last Charles and Camilla. Season 5 of the crown is acoming.lol
I honestly think there is a lot of bad will out there now.
There is certainly still a lot of bad will with a certain demographic but for the most part people don’t care/have no interested or opinion on the matter.
I am nervous about the Queen being persuaded to take Harry’s and Meghan’s titles. She seems to be manipulated and maneuvered. I am so glad Harry and Meghan left.
“Take” which titles exactly? Because she can’t just take either of them. She doesn’t have that power
They will forever be the MVP’s for getting the hell away from there. Meghan never embracing the Rota was the second best thing. Keep her away from those vultures. It’s all smoke and mirrors anyway. It’s all fake.
@Brit: I’m incredibly happy that Meghan never actually met any of them:
1. The press wouldn’t have gotten better because of it. They were put on a job by the royal family after all.
2. If she would have met with the rota, they would have used that to give their slanderous articles more validity.
Definitely one of their better decisions.
After he becomes King, I wonder if Camilla’s children will get titles?
They won’t because they aren’t charles’ kids. Titles only go to direct descendants of the monarch. Camilla’s children aren’t Charles descendants.
Chloe, they won’t get any inherited titles through Charles, but he can certainly create titles for them. So I think it’s highly likely he’ll give her children titles. (Hasn’t he already given them money? And he’s definitely hired her sister to be his interior decorator, probably at some inflated salary.) Just like The Other Brother will do for the Midds, if the monarchy lasts long enough for him to be king.
@sussexwatchwr: titles such as? I’m sorry but at most Charles will be able to give them an honour like CBE, MBE or whatever. Im sure he has a separate bank account where he keeps money for Camilla’s children, but they won’t get any titles. He will never get away with that type of nepotism. The UK public will have his head.
To me this was never in question – Chuck has always made it clear that she would be known as Queen Consort on his ascension.
I think this has come from Charles in part to shut down all the Middleton PR of Mutton McButtons being the next Queen Consort. The PR around that has been in over drive recently – the Middletons overplayed their hand as always with this. Trying to shove Cams to the side like this was never going to go down well with Chuck.
This also shows that Charles really is in charge now.
I agree. Camilla will be Queen Consort when Charles becomes king. I think the announcement is timed to remind the CEO and her family that she is only FFQ and there is a FQ ahead of her.
I get that it’s easy to get into conspiracies here, but these are human beings in a family, not just title-holders trapped in time.
In 1991, six years before Diana died, my own mother died when she was 36 (same age as Diana), and my sister and I were 15 and 12 (same ages as W & H). We have NOTHING else in common with royalty, ha. But my father had treated my mother–and, consequently, my sister and me–horribly during her lifetime.
Now, over 30 years later, an entire lifetime has happened. I’ll always remember my mother, but I learned (through much therapy and the sheer passage of time in which I developed my own life) that holding on to anger and forever living in that moment stopped me from living a full life. While I can’t say that I ever forgave him (he died in 2012), I learned to see him for the man in front of me in the moment–someone who eventually made efforts to do better, such as it was–than to forever see him as the man who was terrible to my mother.
Given the above, I found the most impactful line of QE’s statement to be the one about how–at nearly 100 years old–she remembers the day as much for the death of her father as for her ascension. Like the queen, I love and remember my mother who died too young every single day.
If Charles did make promises about pedo, even in writing, he will not keep them once she is dead. The way Charles is showing his true self with denying his brother his promised title and wanting to share the wealth with fewer royals and making cam Queen… if he threatens to remove Harry’s titles and does… and the first time Burger King refuses to bow to her… his precious monarchy will not last a decade. The way the “reporters” are all pushing how great this is…. It means it is not great and the people will demand to know why the royal list has shrunk, but tax payer expenses have not …. Especially when tax payer expenses are rising….Why do they need this bs in 2022???? Have royals that are not tax payer funded.
This wasn’t a surprise. Princess Consort is not a thing and the only way it was going to be a thing was through a letters patent – something that’s not really talked about as happening let alone actually take steps to make it happen.
Makes me wonder if William was supposed to join C&C with Kate this week to complete the happy families image but he (for whatever reason) said no.
Oh, FFS these useless people and their fake-ass jobs. Can you imagine being so obsessed with these fakata titles? Clearly they need something to occupy their time because playing dress up and waving at peasants can only fill so much of the day. Ugh. So glad Harry and Meghan got out of that awful family. #abolishthemonarchy
In the battle of Charles and William, it was never Bill’s to lose, since he never won in the 1st place.
If William ever thought he could outplay his father, he’s even more of an idiot than I realized.
1. Charles is a great strategist, and patient as hell. He’s already had to wait decades for the crown, and so playing the long game is what he’s perfected over time. While Harry has been blessed with his father’s strategy thinking Gene, Bulliam has not.
2. William, unlike Charles (and Harry), was handed everything in life, he’s never had to work for anything, not even to woo his wife (she was a willing doormat waiting for him to pick her over all of his ex’s). So he has absolutely no work ethic to fall back on, and that’s something Charles will always hold over him.
3. Even when it comes to being blessed with things from his mom side, all he got was her looks (temporarily). He got none of her compassion, her work ethic, her charm, her charisma, and most importantly, her star power. All of those went to Harry as well.
4. While he got (almostl none) of his parents pros, what he did get from both parents, were their emotional side. Bully is a water sign, just like both his parents (and his son, it seems. Good luck to him on that😬). And that combo seems to make him emotionally unstable with no guidance all his life.
While his mother tried to instill structure and responsibilitiesfor both if her sons, bully was allowed to skate by and get away with everything by everyone else in his life, since it was always the spare’s job to take the fall. And with no guidance, came no responsibilities, Willy boy grew up with nothing to fall back on now that he’s an adult. Charles got his Princes trust and his global warming initiatives, etc. And Harry was (very) smart to create all of his lasting projects outside of the royal bubble. So the royals couldn’t steal his Sentebale or Invictus projects (+ a few others), and both are thriving very well!! And William has absolutely nothing, cause his Earthshot ain’t shit to write home about. No one is competing to be the next country’s host for that project. Yet we see so many countries fight to be the host the next Invictus games!
So if George and his siblings are smart, hopefully they takes their grandpa, grandma, and uncle’s approach in terms of creating a lasting legacy, and not go their dad (and mom’s) route.
This just looks and feels chaotic and a bit disjointed. If the plan was to make this big announcement on today of all days why not spend the time propping Camila up these last couple of months as opposed to Keen? I mean the last couple of months we’ve gotten Camila making fart jokes about a foreign leader…Camilla hates Meghan for what she did to Charles… and on and on. Even if most of this was coming from balding and Botox you mean to tell me that Charles couldn’t shut that down and start getting everybody use to queen Camila despite literally running the palace? If this is what it looks like when the queen is barely holding on, I can only imagine the disasters to follow when she’s gone!
Charles really has been playing the long game. Also notice in the last few weeks he’s been putting it out there how he’s the loving father/grandfather wanting to provide a safe place for Harry & Meghan to stay when they visit lol.
They literally built their favor and power by destroying, cheating and conspiring against another woman just like Will and Kate tried to do with Meghan.
Unfortunately he’ll get away with it because people just don’t care enough. There’s so much more going on in the UK right now thats really pissing people off that this in the grand scheme this feels insignificant.
I also think as long as this current government is in place or the Tory’s are in power the monarchy is safe and will be for awhile. They protect each other, they all know each other and they all do each other favors to keep themselves in power.
Where is the karma? I feel like it’s gonna be a long wait. Sigh
In her two recent engagements TQ looked very frail to me and I suspect it is really Charles in charge these days. He wants all his WISHEs granted in the name of TQ, god bless her mode as is the convention in the UK. RR kept claiming H said M gets what she wants but it is truer to say that the Monarch gets their own way every time. She fixed it for Chas to become head of the Commonwealth after her and now Queen consort for Cam. It is just for us peasants to be grateful and respectful of “our betters”.
I think a courtier wrote the statement, as per usual, then Charles shoehorned in this statement: “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”
From a structual POV, that paragraph is unusually long. Thematically, it breaks up her section related to service: Elizabeth is grateful for the loyalty and support people have given her and in turn she renews her pledge of service to the people. She makes no demands throughout the statement— except, apparently, the one about Camilla. The paragraph should have read:
“This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”
The natural place to reflect on family members would have been in the paragraph about Philip and Liz’s mother— Charles is, after all, her goddamn son. Liz spoke affectionately of her husband and mother; a normal family would also have included her firstborn.
Instead, we have Charles inserting himself into the letter as Future Monarch. He decided to use the statement as an opportunity to 1. Show Elizabeth supports him (and NOT William), thereby reminding people of the continuity of his rule; 2. Get Liz to endorse the whole Queen Consort thing.
The thing didn’t read like a Last Will & Testament until that part. Charles should have somehow made it knowm through a separate statement. But given that it seems Liz doesn’t give many public statements, I suppose this was his only chance.
So what does all of this mean for Camilla’s children and grandchildren? We don’t hear much about this but I’m sure they benefit from their mother’s marriage in ways that Charles’ own son doesn’t. I’m guessing they don’t have security protection but maybe they do. And if they don’t, would they be eligible when Charles ascends to the throne? I gotta believe that his protection of his former mistress extends to her offspring while Harry is trying to get support.
While I hate this announcement I kind of like the fact that he is reminding W & K that in spite of their actions and attempt to make Kate the best thing since slice bread Charles is the one in charge. It is a know your place boss move, even if he tricked his mother into doing it I just want him to look out for Harry and not fear him.
When BP dropped this news they (and CH) did not read the room beforehand. DM comments are in the 1000s and majority negative. Mistress, adulteress, sidepiece, they hurt Diana are the main themes. Smaller calls to go to the Lame bridges, go to the Sussexes (?) and go to a republic. BM is doing pro Camilla press and the rota is doing defense ( see Victoria Arbiter). Great way to kick off your Jubbly Liz.