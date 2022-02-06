Queen Elizabeth: It is my ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla will be known as ‘Queen Consort’

Today is Queen Elizabeth II’s Accession Day, the day she became queen because her father, King George VI, passed away. Just hours before Accession Day, Elizabeth released a statement. No, let me say it this way: Buckingham Palace released a statement which the Queen “signed.” In the statement, the Queen reflected on seventy years on the throne, and the passing of Prince Philip. She also stated (“stated”) her “sincere wish” that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, be known as Queen Consort when the time comes. For seventeen years, Prince Charles has maintained a two-pronged approach on Camilla’s title: publicly, he insisted that Camilla would only be known as Princess Consort; privately, he is doing everything to ensure that Camilla will be named Queen alongside him. Getting the Queen to “sign off” on this is a major thing. Here’s what the Queen wrote, in part:

This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.

As I said, the Queen signed this document. It’s in her own hand. People are already suggesting that this was a quid pro quo on the Queen’s part: giving in to Charles’s long-held desire to see Camilla completely legitimized, in exchange for what? Likely protections for Prince Andrew, one would assume. My theory is that this is not so much the end result of a quid pro quo negotiation between Charles and the Queen, however. My theory is that these are not the Queen’s words whatsoever, and she was just told to sign what was put in front of her. Charles is in charge. Charles has been in charge for months. These words are Charles’s words, not the Queen’s.

Still, one must keep up appearances. Clarence House released information that Charles and Camilla were “touched and honoured” by the Queen’s words, as if they had no knowledge of it, as if Charles didn’t write it himself. All of the old-guard royal commentators – like Penny Junor – are crowing about how the public will just accept this because “the Queen said it.” Junor told the Mail: “This is brilliant news because if this is the Queen’s wish, then I don’t think people will question it. The Duchess of Cornwall thoroughly deserves the title. She will not overshadow Charles when he becomes King but she will be the strength behind the throne, giving him the confidence and courage he needs.” Yeah, Charles is obsessed with his mistress and always has been. That’s all this is.

Here are the Queen’s statement and Charles’s statement. He really called her “my darling wife.” Puke.