Kanye West is not happy with Kim Kardashian setting boundaries in their divorce

I feel sorry for Kim Kardashian, and I don’t envy what she’s going through with Kanye West. They are still in the process of getting their divorce, even though Kanye has repeatedly made public and private comments about how they need to get back together, and how Kim needs to run back to him. Kim is allowed to divorce him and move on from him physically, emotionally and legally. She is allowed to set boundaries with him emotionally, and set boundaries with who enters her home. She’s also “allowed” to have a say on how the custodial rights of their children are enforced. Which is what Kanye’s latest crap is about. Kanye gave a lengthy interview last Friday about how Kim’s security keeps stopping him from dropping by his kids’ school and Kim’s home.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” West told Jason Lee in a new Hollywood Unlocked interview. “But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.” “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” West continued, before claiming that Kardashian West’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was inside the house. “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to. And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.” Noting that it was his two female cousins who he sent to speak with Kardashian West, the Yeezy founder continues, “Yes, my female cousins, non-aggressive, just to say really simply like, look, for us to be – Certain words I don’t like, co-parent – like, from where I am from, you’re my baby mama. So for us to be cordial and civil, there are certain things that are not finna be done and be done under the rug.” “They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media, they can plant stories, about whoever I am dating and whatever I want to do. They can block deals, they can do all of that type of stuff, but I can tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids,” he expressed. “Don’t play with my kids, Whoever you all work for, whoever you all think the family is working for, I am telling you right now, don’t play with my children. And it is going to be all legal, it is going to be all legal, baby. You are not going to gaslight me, thinking it is going to be calm like this. But that is what we are not going to play. It ain’t going to be no. And this is for all of everybody who has been in a situation like this who didn’t have a voice…I got the house right next to my children.”

[From ET]

A familiar narrative villainizing the woman, that’s all I see, all because she’s setting boundaries and he hates it. Kanye is basically admitting that he thinks he should be able to enter Kim’s house whenever he wants, and when he’s stopped from entering his house, he sends his family members over to her house to badger her and threaten her.

Kim was pissed, as I would be too. Kim let it be known that Pete doesn’t come over to her house, and that when he’s in LA, he stays at a hotel. She apparently hasn’t introduced Pete to her kids yet either. A source went to Page Six and told them that Kim is “saddened” by Kanye’s interview, and more:

“She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters. She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet – and always protected him,” they added. Other sources told us Kardshian has been “trying to set healthy boundaries” and described Ye’s latest antics as him “throwing a tantrum.” “Instead of showing up at any hour, unannounced at her home, she has asked for better communication from him and for visits to be scheduled in advance to give the kids a more predictable [schedule]. Kanye has never been deprived of seeing the children ever! The narrative that he is trying to create is false and hurtful for their children and their co-parenting relationship. There is nothing standing in the way of him and his children,” the source concluded.

[From Page Six]

Yep, all of this – Kanye still wants to disrupt Kim’s life and the lives of their children, while Kim wants everything scheduled out. Additionally, Kanye threw a big tantrum about “not getting to see Chicago” on her birthday, even though Kim had worked it out so that Kanye would have Chicago in the afternoon, after Kim threw her a family party. So Kim ended up inviting Kanye to the party she threw for Chicago and of course TMZ got the update. What a f–king mess.