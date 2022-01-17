LOL, Prince William was apparently ‘incandescent’ about Prince Andrew

As soon as Prince Andrew’s HRH style and patronages were removed, we knew that Prince Charles and Prince William would be falling all over themselves to take credit for “convincing” the Queen to toss Andrew in the trash. In the days that followed Andrew’s “defenestration,” that’s exactly what happened. Kensington Palace elves ran around telling everyone that Willileaks was “instrumental” in his uncle’s dismissal, that William spoke to his grandmother face-to-face for an hour at Windsor Castle, that all-seeing future-king William understands the gravity of Andrew’s current debacles. And we know it’s coming from William’s side because the word “incandescent” was used:

Prince William has been ­“incandescent” at how his uncle has behaved throughout the legal saga. The Queen ruthlessly made her mind up on Wednesday, and she had some help coming to her conclusion. The Mirror ­understands the irate Duke is angry at his uncle for bringing the Royal Family into disrepute. A source said: “The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are completely aligned in their view that the Duke of York has presided over a complete and utter disaster.” It is believed detailed discussions within the family had been going on for weeks with William aware action was required.

The Queen and Prince William spoke at length in her private quarters before the decision was reached. A royal source said last night the Duke of Cambridge was locked in talks “for more than an hour” with his gran. William, 39, is understood to have made sure no stone was left unturned.

Additionally, Prince Andrew fears financial ruin amid the on-going sex case. Mounting legal bills and a potential £10million settlement with his accuser has left him counting the cost of being banished from the royal family. But the Queen has offered her son a lifeline. She will not foot any legal bills, but sources have confirmed that Andrew will not lose his security detail. The Queen would privately meet the cost of his £300,000 protection if he is left broke.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Willileaks leaking that he spoke to his grandmother for an hour and “left no stone unturned.” I wonder what that was like – I imagine that William was screaming, stomping his feet, with his fists balled up and his face turning red. And the Queen looked at her incandescent grandson and understood that this too would be a problem further down the line. Maybe Liz just thinks that Willy will be Chuck’s mess to clean up.

Notice too how none of the papers can stick to one story about who said what and when. According to other outlets, Charles, Anne and Edward were discussing this with the Queen over Christmas. But William and Kate were in Norfolk over Christmas, which is why William needed his own incandescent storyline of how he barged his way into Windsor Castle, engorged with rage.

62 Responses to “LOL, Prince William was apparently ‘incandescent’ about Prince Andrew”

  1. Grumpier+than+thou says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:15 am

    Also strange that The queen is allowed to pay for PA’s security when that isn’t permitted and she can’t intervene for Harry. Also that PA’s costs £300k a year whilst Harry’s apparently cost £4mil! It’s almost like they can’t get their stories straight!

    Reply
    • Chic says:
      January 17, 2022 at 9:18 am

      They RF is writing their own jokes at this point. Everything that HM said in the interview is true and as long as the family keeps using them as cover, all is revealed. The racism and hypocrisy is amazingly clear. At this rate, The JUbilee will be a nightmare because RF do not control the docket of American courts.

      Reply
    • Yvette says:
      January 17, 2022 at 3:04 pm

      @Grumpier+than+thou … I might be wrong on this, but I believe I read somewhere that Prince Andrew also pays for security for his two daughters, and if true then he probably pays for Fergie’s security as well. I understand PA was pretty raw and there was tension between he and Charles over this as well.

      Reply
  2. LaraK says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:17 am

    William’s “incandescence” should be nominated for the EarthShot prize.

    Reply
  3. Beana says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:19 am

    So Liz can choose to pay for her favorite child’s security but deny her grandson from paying for his own, just to keep him and her great-grandchildren safe? Cool cool cool.

    This whole series of events is revealing the true character of Liz and Charles, and it’s…just shocking.

    Reply
    • Chica says:
      January 17, 2022 at 12:20 pm

      OR, it’s a lie that she’s or any other royal was paying for it themselves instead of using public funds. Both can’t be true. And legally speaking, the courts should be able to determine this.

      Reply
  4. C-Shell says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:19 am

    I wonder if Brits, who still revere QEII, would see this as Bulliam unleashing AT his elderly grandmother. This messaging isn’t doing what they think it is.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:20 am

    I think this was Charles’ decision and William wants credit. Maybe he did realize how bad this was, but I don’t think the Queen took away Andrew’s patronages etc bc William said so, I think it was Charles.

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      January 17, 2022 at 8:25 am

      Yes it was Charles – along with Anne and Edward. I saw a couple of other reports that went out of their way to specifically state that William “was not involved”. Charles pushed back for once on Will’s PR. One story described Charles as “the chief executive now’.

      It was also Charles who had Andrew hauled into BP after the interview and told him to stand down from royal duties. That’s when Camilla was earwigging at the door and spotted by staff.

      Reply
      • Selene says:
        January 17, 2022 at 8:40 am

        Yes even the DM (who are knee-deep into Will’s bottom) wrote that it was Charles and that due to him not being so close to Andrew he requested his siblings’ input for a bit of “objectivity”. And I do believe that William knew his place when it came to this, especially due to Andrew’s position as the favorite son. These were troubled waters he has neither the expertise or tact to influence in any way.

      • Over it says:
        January 17, 2022 at 8:43 am

        It’s still disgusting that the only problem Willy and Chucky have with this is that it is damaging to them getting on the throne. Not one ounce of sympathy or compassion for Andy victims

      • Debbie says:
        January 17, 2022 at 7:27 pm

        @Over it: Sympathy for the victims?! Are you kidding? They’re lucky they weren’t charged retroactively for the “Andrew experience.”

    • notasugarhere says:
      January 17, 2022 at 9:43 am

      Agree. William has been no part of this because he doesn’t care. But he will try to take credit for it getting done.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        January 17, 2022 at 10:00 am

        One of the articles this weekend mentioned that William fundamentally thought his uncle has his “heart in the right place”. So William is all over the place with PR here.

        The queen is only going to listen to Charles on this, maybe Anne. Only KP pretends that the queen listens to her grandson on matter relating to her favourite son.

      • Meg says:
        January 17, 2022 at 10:50 am

        No one who pals around with a convicted pedophile has their heart in the right place.

    • windyriver says:
      January 17, 2022 at 11:25 am

      Wouldn’t be surprised if, to the family, William is irrelevant in any substantive discussion, like this one. What knowledge or experience would he have to offer? (And if he did make that comment about “heart in the right place”, holy cow.). The one exception is anything involving Harry. Trying look better than his brother while at the same time damage him and his family as much as possible is the most work he’s devoted to anything. Whether letting him get away with that is with the rest of the family’s full blessing, or actually best serves their purposes, is an open question. Outside of Harry, Will’s personal life is the only thing he’s interested in, probably even clearer to his family than it is to us.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      January 17, 2022 at 11:29 am

      Agree, it was Charles. He is clearly a *silent* regent now as TQ has basically become invisible. All Willyleaks can do is leak sh*t about himself and how his decision-making is vitally important to the monarchy. What a steaming pile of crap this situation has become.

      Reply
  6. Haylie says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Who decided to yank access to Will and Kate from ABC News if they went ahead exposing Prince Andrew yeas ago?

    Will can save his phony outrage. He was in on the coverup too.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:24 am

    William is not a saint himself. By no means.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Part of the embiggening efforts of W and K publicity. I think Charles made the decision.

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:26 am

    KP would be better off keeping quiet about William’s involvement in this because it’s going to blow up in their faces. BTW, the Times says that William has sympathy for Andrew’s situation so what’s the actual truth here?

    Reply
  10. Andrew's Nemesis says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:28 am

    The Queen ruthlessly made up her mind after ten years of sticking her head in the sand?
    They’re all despicable, in my opinion.

    Reply
  11. Lady Digby says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:28 am

    When is Basher not raging FFS?! Might him and part time piano playing missus be asked to take their fair share of PA’s patronages or just patronise us peasants from a long, way away as usual?!

    Reply
  12. Lili says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:36 am

    LOL, This is not the pat on the back for doing a good job that he thinks it is. It’s been 10 years since the story broke, and PA went back to visit JE a convicted felon, and now his side kick is also convicted. Why not when Ghislaine was sent down did they not act, and get him better legal advice? In all the Royal family’s dealings there is no empathy for the victims,

    Reply
  13. Vivica says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:42 am

    In the past, has William ever referred to her as his Gran before or only since Harry went public?

    Reply
  14. Dee (2) says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:42 am

    @ LaraW LOL his own walking talking self sustained energy source. A regular arc-reactor.

    Reply
  15. Veda says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:50 am

    William’s incandescence, giving light to the Earth, one rage at a time.

    Reply
  16. LaraW” says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:54 am

    I noticed this in particular: “potential £10million settlement.”

    What happened to that we’re only going to offer £3million from a week ago?

    Reply
  17. LJ says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Why do I get the sneaking feeling that they are just doing this now so that Virginia’s potential settlement amount will be lower because Andrew can just claim he is broke?

    Reply
    • RoyalBlue says:
      January 17, 2022 at 9:13 am

      They start with an inflated amount so when he settles for less they will crow that she got a lot less than she hoped for. They are just disgusting all round.

      Reply
    • LaraW” says:
      January 17, 2022 at 9:14 am

      They do NOT want to do that. Andrew cannot attempt to settle with money he doesn’t have. If this were true, every corporation in the world would claim to be in some stage of perpetual bankruptcy in order to avoid paying out class action lawsuits, fines from regulators (google was fined something like €2.4 billion).

      Reply
  18. Eurydice says:
    January 17, 2022 at 8:57 am

    I wonder if that 1 hour confab with Gran was more about “stop screwing around, forget the rose garden, or we can skip you and go straight to George.”

    Reply
  19. equality says:
    January 17, 2022 at 9:01 am

    So Will made sure “no stone was left unturned”? Does that mean he probed for all the disgusting details or that he questioned everyone else’s competence to deal with the matter but thought he was all that? Either way doesn’t sound good.

    Reply
  20. e says:
    January 17, 2022 at 9:23 am

    I genuinely do not understand why even the stories that seem like they’re supposed to be pro-William are always about him being angry. “He’s a good husband because he gets really mad when people are condescending to Kate!” “He’s going to be a good king because he raged at his grandmother about his horrible uncle!”

    Even if he really is always angry all the time, this seems like such obviously bad PR that it’s hard to believe it’s not intentional sabotage.

    Reply
  21. CJS says:
    January 17, 2022 at 9:27 am

    A whole hour! 😂 I hope he clocked in.

    Reply
    • LaraW” says:
      January 17, 2022 at 9:32 am

      Trying to imagine that court circular entry. What would it even say?? Would it count?

      Reply
      • MY3CENTS says:
        January 17, 2022 at 12:03 pm

        Abolishing the monarchy?

      • Jay says:
        January 17, 2022 at 12:56 pm

        That’s three engagements: 1. Being briefed on the RF response, decided by Charles 2. Speaking with gran and voicing his groundbreaking opinion that they should consort less with human traffickers, at least openly 3. Send an email briefing the media.

        That’s a good days work!

  22. Harla says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:20 am

    William seems desperate to be seen handling “grownup” situations. I would bet that he insisted that his “meeting” with the queen is put into the Court Circular so that it counts towards his engagement totals.

    Reply
  23. Robin+Samuels says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:48 am

    “Incandescent” has become the defining adjective for William, and that’s not good. Restraining from telling the truth about his sociopath behaviors is choking the Rota. The UK monarchy is in crisis. The reigning monarch is fading and no longer in control (if she ever has been), the heir is lugging around a heavy bag of tricks, and the future heir is on the mental health ropes. Lord have mercy on the British taxpayers.

    Reply
  24. Athena says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:55 am

    If the Mirror article is from Russell Myers he’s a mouth piece of KP. The Daily Mail yesterday had an article saying the siblings met a number of time to discuss Andrew and that Andrew was also at one of those meetings. One paragraph read “The Duke of Cambridge has been informed and agreed with his father and grandmother but his role has been somewhat overplayed in all this”. Someone was trying to put William back in his lane.

    Reply
  25. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:01 am

    When ISN’T he “incandescent” ???

    Reply
  26. BothSidesNow says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:40 am

    Yes, when is the Bitter Brother not incandescent with rage? These stories are all about giving Incandescent some type of power he doesn’t have! We all know that Baldingham wasn’t able to sit with TQ for an hour and not leaving any stone unturned, that’s purely Baldingham telling the RR’s to write. We all know that Charles was the one that put the squash on PedoAndy, not Incandescent with Rage.

    Get over it Incandescent! You have NO power with regards to TQ or what Charles and the rest of the RF are discussing. TQ knows about your history Billy the Basher and she has your number!! You are the last person she would look to for advise!!

    Reply
  27. JFerber says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    What ISN’T William incandescent about? He stubs his toe. Incandescence. Louis drops a plate. Incandescence. Petty tyrants in the home do not make good kings.

    Reply
  28. Jay says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    Incandescent? That suggests Andrew’s legal battles and association with sex trafficking were all new, horrifying information, yet he also wants to position himself as an insider, meeting with his gran and making decisions. Pick a lane, TOB!

    I’m picturing William enjoying his tea and toast Friday morning, innocently glancing at the morning papers, when he notices a distressing mention of his uncle Andy. “Ye gads! He was accused of doing WHAT? I’m outraged. Incandescent! Someone get Gran on the telly, she needs to hear about this!”

    Reply
  29. AnneL says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    William is a human light bulb. Come to think of it, his head kind of looks like one.

    Reply
  30. DeluxeDuckling says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    Seems like they could power the whole of London with a single solar panel next to his incandescent head

    Reply
  31. India says:
    January 17, 2022 at 3:26 pm

    He had better watch out or he will pop a blood vessel.

    Reply
  32. Debbie says:
    January 17, 2022 at 7:18 pm

    “William “IS UNDERSTOOD TO HAVE MADE SURE” no stone was left unturned. What?! Oh my God, these people in the BM are carrying the subjunctive form to a back-bending degree. Also, the queen assuring Andrew that he will get to keep his security detail is… precious, because the media has been all over Andrew and his sex scandal. I mean, I’ll bet the comments section are making all kinds of bodily threats against him and his children and grandchildren. If anyone needs security, I’m quite sure it’s Andrew. /s.

    Reply
  33. Debbie says:
    January 17, 2022 at 7:33 pm

    Pedo Andrew’s “heart being in the right place” is a disturbing remark from William, indeed, but certainly predictable too.

    Reply

