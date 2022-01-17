LOL, Prince William was apparently ‘incandescent’ about Prince Andrew

As soon as Prince Andrew’s HRH style and patronages were removed, we knew that Prince Charles and Prince William would be falling all over themselves to take credit for “convincing” the Queen to toss Andrew in the trash. In the days that followed Andrew’s “defenestration,” that’s exactly what happened. Kensington Palace elves ran around telling everyone that Willileaks was “instrumental” in his uncle’s dismissal, that William spoke to his grandmother face-to-face for an hour at Windsor Castle, that all-seeing future-king William understands the gravity of Andrew’s current debacles. And we know it’s coming from William’s side because the word “incandescent” was used:

Prince William has been ­“incandescent” at how his uncle has behaved throughout the legal saga. The Queen ruthlessly made her mind up on Wednesday, and she had some help coming to her conclusion. The Mirror ­understands the irate Duke is angry at his uncle for bringing the Royal Family into disrepute. A source said: “The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are completely aligned in their view that the Duke of York has presided over a complete and utter disaster.” It is believed detailed discussions within the family had been going on for weeks with William aware action was required. The Queen and Prince William spoke at length in her private quarters before the decision was reached. A royal source said last night the Duke of Cambridge was locked in talks “for more than an hour” with his gran. William, 39, is understood to have made sure no stone was left unturned. Additionally, Prince Andrew fears financial ruin amid the on-going sex case. Mounting legal bills and a potential £10million settlement with his accuser has left him counting the cost of being banished from the royal family. But the Queen has offered her son a lifeline. She will not foot any legal bills, but sources have confirmed that Andrew will not lose his security detail. The Queen would privately meet the cost of his £300,000 protection if he is left broke.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Willileaks leaking that he spoke to his grandmother for an hour and “left no stone unturned.” I wonder what that was like – I imagine that William was screaming, stomping his feet, with his fists balled up and his face turning red. And the Queen looked at her incandescent grandson and understood that this too would be a problem further down the line. Maybe Liz just thinks that Willy will be Chuck’s mess to clean up.

Notice too how none of the papers can stick to one story about who said what and when. According to other outlets, Charles, Anne and Edward were discussing this with the Queen over Christmas. But William and Kate were in Norfolk over Christmas, which is why William needed his own incandescent storyline of how he barged his way into Windsor Castle, engorged with rage.