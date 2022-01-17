Duchess Kate is a ‘reassuringly conventional royal performer’ for these troubled times

The British monarchy is feeling pretty bruised and battered at the moment, given the Prince Andrew situation and the rather meaningless move to “strip” Andrew of his HRH and patronages. The Windsors will react by changing the subject in two ways: one, they’ll obviously find some way to bash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; and two, they’ve got to force Prince William and Kate to “step up” and really become the face of the modern monarchy. Royal reporters would love nothing more than to focus more attention on William and Kate. The problem? For all of that embiggening and PR, the Cambridges still don’t want to actually DO anything. All they do is sit around and talk about how they’re “carrying the burden of the crown” and “trying to make the crown relevant.” What’s even worse is when they leave William out of the equation entirely and just make everything about Kate. LOL. So, here we go:
Kate, the savior of the monarchy: Royal insiders say the monarchy is counting on one person to save the family’s reputation amidst an ongoing sea of scandal: future queen Kate Middleton. “As the Prince Andrew scandal shows, the monarchy is in desperate need of reassuringly conventional royal performers,” Patrick Jephson, the former chief of staff for Kate’s mother-in-law Princess Diana, told The Post exclusively. “Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need — it’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands.”
On Kate’s birthday portraits, where she wore Diana’s earrings: “It’s a very calculated decision by Kate and William to keep including Diana in anything that is about setting out a new royal chapter,” Bethan Holt, fashion director of the UK Daily Telegraph, told The Post. “It’s very clever of Kate to keep her memory alive.”
Kate, master of the long game: “Monarchy is the ultimate long game … because unlike business, politics or media stardom, royalty is for life and its time horizons are infinite,” said Jephson. “Catherine has mastered that long game and that’s a very significant achievement.”
The Cambridges are more popular than Charles & Camilla: “Charles and Camilla don’t seem to have the global pull and there seems to be this absolute campaign to make William and Kate the family’s global stars,” said Holt, the author of “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.” “There seems to be a whole royal family operation to elevate the Cambridges.”
The monarchy’s last cards: One highly placed palace source added: “If Charles and Diana had made a go of it we wouldn’t be talking like this. Because Charles and Camilla put their own needs and happiness first [having an affair that helped lead to the end of Charles and Diana’s marriage], we are in a continuing constitutional bind that means that William and Kate are the Windsors’ last cards.”
There’s an explicit goal of highlighting the differences between Kate & Meghan: “When Kate came in, she said, ‘I’m going to learn the ropes.’ Meghan said, ‘I’m going to hit the ground running,’” said the palace source. “Learning the ropes is a lifetime job; hitting the ground running is not the royal style, and for good reason. You have to know who you’re running to — and who’s alongside you.”
Kate has a small team: One source who knows the Middleton family revealed: “Kate has a tiny team surrounding her day to day. She’s not part of the royal circus — for her, less is more.”
Who else helps Kate: “The Queen would be very ready to give specific advice possibly because the organization has worked out that you can’t just leave people to work it out for themselves,” said the palace source. “In many ways, I’m sure William is [involved,” added Jephson. “It helps that Catherine, like Diana, has that indefinable but essential royal quality: presence. She has the bearing, the gravitas, the regal factor that already sets her apart from other royal women as a future queen.”
The end of Country Kate? “There’s no getting away from it, the Cambridges have had their [country estate] child-rearing years — now the real royal business begins. She has absolutely created a moment for herself and it’s been done very deliberately.”
On the royal birthday portraits: “Royalty is symbolism and theater — constitutionally, that’s its function,” Jephson said. “And [an official portrait] has to work at first glance — and at the millionth glance.” One thing to note, said Holt, is that Kate is not wearing a tiara nor a royal sash in the photos: “She’s still saving something for later.”
Again, it’s worth pointing out that nothing is happening in lockstep, that there are a lot of competing factors when it comes to Kate specifically. One, while Kate enjoys being embiggened, she is not interested in putting in the work. Two, the royal press and probably old-school monarchists are the main people desperate for Kate to take the spotlight and assume a bigger role (but again, she’s too lazy). Three, Kate is getting pushback constantly from within the institution: her husband, father-in-law and grandmother-in-law do not want Kate to be the center of the attention. So all of this is just another promise to be keen, a promise to eventually be future-queen-y at some point. And again, at the tailend of her birthday extravaganza, Kensington Palace briefed reporters that Kate isn’t actually going to do anything different for the next fifteen years.
As a “reassuringly conventional Royal performer” could Three Chord Kate get part-time work as a piano player in a bar to help out this family in need?
The “family” is in dire need of help now, and knowing Kate’s preference for taking 10 years to “learn the ropes”, it’ll be a good long while before she and her three chords are up to lounge bar piano player standard.
I see people are still just as triggered by Meghan’s “hit the ground running” comment 4 years later as they were when she first said it. No wonder they are still having to scramble for a flattering way to over explain Kate the Great White Hope’s lack of achievements a decade into the job. She was playing the “long game”.
Kate was described as ready to hit the ground running during the engagement rollout. That was in late 2010 and nothing happened. When Meghan actually hit the ground running many had hurt feelings because it made kate look bad.
@Pearl Grey: The fact that Meghan’s eagerness to work upset Kate and her team is puzzling to me.
Bottom line? Kate is a useless tw@t
Kate and William will likely be well into middle age when they take the throne. By then they will be eclipsed by their children because they will be the young, beautiful ones. This is the Cambridge’s prime and they are crazy not to seize it.
@Amy Bee There wouldn’t have been as big a problem with Meghan doing as much if Kate had been allowed to take the credit like she and W had done with H.
Nic919: I remember the same thing. She was supposedly the most-prepared to marry-in person ever & would hit the ground running. Fooled us all. I guess these ROTA rats think we all have zero memories or were born yesterday.
Kate just hit the same chords and made the concert about herself.
And this is why WOC in general eventually get fed up. If Meghan had taken time to “learn the ropes,” the BP and RF would have delighted in calling her lazy and stupid. WOC can not win with morons like this, no matter what they do.
“Conventional royal performers” make 3 times the appearances this slack ass does so maybe they should try a more believable line.
I was reading “conventional” as conventionally racist, useless, and entitled. Then, sure, she strikes me as conventional.
Since when is ‘conventional’ a compliment? The status quo in royalspeak = white, boring, lazy and a not too bright spendthrift. If I were them, I wouldn’t be screaming this from the rooftops.
Conventional: bland, boring, uninteresting, not taking the spotlight from the princes born into the family.
Yaaayyy…. she’s white AND doesn’t rape teenaged girls!
Damn with the faint praise.. “She’s not good at her job but we need a warm body when others screw up”. RR will turn on her like hounds when they time is right,
There is already a subtle change. All this over the top praising Kate is in my opinion just a veiled way of exposing her inadequacies. I wonder how much Billy and Kate realise that they are both heading for a very long fall.
“Long game” = sitting around on your skinny, lazy bum, getting your wiglets styled/Botox updated, a fricking blank slate upon which the BM and crusty old palace sources write their fanfic. Got it.
She can sit around as much as she wants C-shell bc “there seems to be a whole royal family institution to elevate the Cambridge family” and ain’t that the truth.
And once again they say the quiet part out loud LOL
“It helps that Catherine, like Diana, has that indefinable but essential royal quality: presence.” – No she doesn’t. Diana radiated like the sun, Mumbles slouches and preens.
@Seaflower: And more importantly, Diana worked.
Exactly
jazz hands are presence and charisma, okay!?? Lol.
I can’t even with these people. If you have charisma you don’t need to tell people you have it.
Part of why they hate Meghan is because Meghan has charisma and it’s very obvious when she’s in a room with kate. She picked up the mantle that Diana left in terms of connecting with people and service. Kate thought dressing like Diana was good enough which is why she tries the cosplay and fails every time. Just like her recent Victorian ghost photos.
Yeah, all I got from this is where’s the action plan for Kate? And once again, they bashed Meghan in praise of Kate. I might be biased but Meghan got more things done in the 2 years she was a working royal than the 10 years that Kate has been one.
So reassuringly conventional royal performer is code for boring basic and entitled, got it.
“It helps that Catherine, like Diana, has that indefinable but essential royal quality: whiteness.”
Fixed that for ya.
And Diana was not a Stepford. That seems to be a key ingredient for Kate to have.
And that’s the only thing “like Diana” that Kate has.
It’s so weird that they think Kate will be the savior of the monarchy instead of William, who will be the actual monarch.
@Eurydice: It’s because William is so dull. Before, the press used to say that William needed Harry to save the monarchy but he’s gone so the role of saviour now goes to Kate.
@Amy Bee, I must disagree. William is in no way dull— he’s INCANDESCENT.
Because Carole and Kate are behind many of the embiggening articles.
A Sussex Squad member on Twitter put it in a way that made sense for me. Nothing earth shattering, but most people have only ever had the Queen as their monarch, you have to be, like, eighty years old to remember King George. In 2022, when the idea of a monarchy (at least British style) seems outdated, unjustifiable and immoral, the idea of another old white dude reigning over the country and Commonwealth is not as comfortable and homey as maintaining the image of a nice old Queen with her faithful husband by her side. Most people still despise Camilla, so Kate, the most wonderful mummy in the world, gets the ridiculous articles referring to her as “the future Queen along with her husband”
I’ve often wondered what if charlotte was born first and whether the idea of another future queen would be more palatable. Three white kings in a row just does not work with the times but if there was the promise of another queen, would people be more into that? I have no idea but have wondered about it. Either way abolish the monarchy imo.
Nick+G and Jais: That is a great observation about the monarch role being filled by a woman. And why there was so much attention and emphasis on the women who married in because the next heirs are all men. A female in that role is so much more interesting than the men in that role even if the women are as dull as dishwater. I admit to being disappointed that W+K’s first boy was a boy, and felt silly and childish about that. But really – in a world still dominated by men in positions of power – the prospect of three BRF kings or the next 100 years is really boring. And now we see how terrible these people are. Some other posters wrote about staying up for Will and Kate’s wedding. I did too. I had no idea that they would be so disappointing and now I am completely disgusted by their cruelty.
I honestly think William staying with Kate is what he is doing for the monarchy. RF don’t need another public divorce, so he’s gritting his teeth and baring it.
If William becomes King. I think Elizabeth will die. Charles will become King. Everyone will hate him and they will abolish the monarchy. Then I don’t know what William and Kate will do. I don’t think they have any real money of their own yet do they. I thought the other day this is actually the time Kate should divorce William. Before everything goes away and she might actually get something out of the divorce.
Hahaha 15 years? Yeah, no Kate. I’m beginning to suspect that the Monarchy won’t be around past Charles. I’ve never believed that George would be King, but since Sussexit, Andrew, and Rose bushes, this family is looking very unstable.
Depending on how long Chuck lasts as King, I wouldn’t be surprised if W&K skip being IncandescantMonarch and QweenKeen, and pass it to G. Reinvigorates the monarchy with youth, W can garden to his hearts content and K can be a country wife. That way they don’t need to do any work
Haha yes – that would indeed be the logical denouement to their astounding laziness – that they actually skip even being the King and Queen Consort. Unfortunately I think one of the very few things that has the power to defeat William’s laziness (aside from sidepiece gardening) is his desire to be KING and IN CHARGE (in his eyes).
If W&K were the type to step down or allow someone else to do the work they don’t want to to free up time for them to pursue their own interests, they wouldn’t have played reindeer games with H&M.
Maybe, but I think they would wait until the new money is in circulation, after the pomp and circumstance and official portraits.
He will NEVER give up the Duchy of Lancaster money OR power. NEVER.
They keep saying the most while Kate twiddles her thumbs. What has she even done for 2022 thus far?
Nothing, absolutely nothing. Lazy entitled white Kate has done F all since December 8th or9th of last year. Well I guess if you count sitting for 200 plus pictures and authorizing puff pieces , one after one after one. Then she has covered st least 300 engagements for 2022 already
Kate’s “work” seems to be the media re running photos of her sitting at the piano and dressed up in the gold gown. Oh and now those three “portraits.”
She posed for the photos in November so that cannot even be added as “work” for December.
She’s used the video of her playing three chords and the Victorian photos to keep in name in the news without doing any actual work to help others. This is celebrity PR and not service to the Crown.
Diana worked nonstop starting at twenty years old, believing she would have a lifetime role as the Queen while raising two children. Kate started ten years later, took ten years off, and will show up at a time to be determined. What a disappointment Kate is. The contract must allow her to do only so much per year and these are very creative excuses to cover that up.
What jumps out at me is the bit about who else helps Kate. The answer is: “I’m sure William is involved.” I mean, why is William’s involvement even up for discussion? Of course he should be involved. But even though the writer says he’s sure, it makes it seem he really isn’t. So much for William and Kate’s incredible “best friends/do everything together” narrative. Also, the bit about the queen “would be willing to help.” Again, what happened to the story that Kate and the Queen are so close? That the Queen helps Kate all the time? Now the Queen WOULD be willing to help? Which is it? Can’t these people keep their ridiculous stories straight?
I caught that comment as well. Really weird to not be sure if William is involved.
And the Queen isn’t bothering with kate at this point. Maybe a decade ago, but at this point the failure to launch is obvious.
Everything you said.
Diana also hit the ground running. Diana drew crowds while nobody turns up to see keen. Keen really should stay as far away from these comparisons as possible as it emphasizes how lacking keen is. Diana was one in a million yet by huge good fortune along came Meghan, who really would have been the next Diana. The rf read that too well and ran her off.
Keen is a dullard, the rf know this so they send her out on photo shoots.
Diana was making appearances as soon as she got back from her honeymoon. Meghan made an appearance before they even left on the honeymoon. So they need to stop praising this lazy buffoon like she’s some sort of walking miracle. I remember reading articles where Kate was called Doolittle and accused of sitting around playing on her Wii all day. Now people are supposed to believe that was part of the plan, “the long game”.
And Diana even had an appearance on the Honeymoon. She and Charles met with the Sadats. She did hit the ground running. ANd Diana did a walkabout after they got engaged, and the public took to her and she did not have those exaggerated grins and mugging that Kate goes in for.
To be fair though nobody wants Kates around. I’m sure she would have liked crowds if she could have them. The world opened up for Diana in a way it didn’t and will never open up for Kate. Diana was intriguing like a work of art
there’s no game long enough for a useless lump of flesh so thoroughly, absolutely, and totally unqualified as this Kate Middleclass is.
‘‘middle class and reassuringly conventional’ is the very opposite of what Britain needs as a Queen. Britain needs someone with a dynamic and charismatic engaging personality. Someone who can relate to the diverse community which the Cambridge’s will have to face when the time comes.
I feel a little sorry for Kate because she was so desperate to hook William and she and her mother knew that the RF were still reeling from the legacy of Diana and would collectively have a nervous breakdown if another ‘Diana’ entered the Windsor household. So mother and daughter started to put together a persona that was as far from being like Diana as possible. Kate started turning up events weary tweedy suits reminiscent of what young Queen Elizabeth would wear and hoping to catch the Queen’s approval. Kate appeared meek and obedient and suitably outdoorsy to give that royal estate look rather than looking like an urban fashionista.
I would bet my bottom dollar that Kate had elocution lessons that went wrong. She has since tried to drop those awful twisted vowels which she hoped would increase her princess appeal. I used to cringe listening to her speak, especially when alongside her the two real royals Billy and Harry were speaking relatively normally. Many have said that members of her family don’t speak like that so where else could she have got it from unless a teacher.
Kate in my opinion adopted this false persona to ingratiate her way into the RF. We know Charles cannot stand her mother. When you adopt a fake personality it becomes a huge pressure and burden and the signs are showing that it has become a real struggle. The media continue to pile on the pressure with the ridiculous idea that Kate is the saviour of the monarchy. More burdens on the way as Andrew, and very soon the Queen, offload all these patronages, and Kate doesn’t seem to be able to cope with the ones she already has. Will the real Kate stand up please.
Your point about Kate’s speech is interesting. I wonder if you’re right.
In her book about dressing TQ, Angela Kelly talks about being uncomfortable with her own Liverpool accent, and wanting to take elocution lessons from the time she was young. Not long after she started working at BP, she asked TQ if she could recommend anyone. TQ’s answer was, it wasn’t necessary, speaking clearly was what was important. AK said she kept trying for a while to emulate the “proper” speech she heard around her, but it took too much effort, and she eventually gave up and accepted herself as she was. So if Kate’s been trying all this time to impress the RF with how she speaks, it was a wasted effort. I wonder whether AK, keeper of the jewels and TQ’s close confidant, thinks she’s a fool for keeping on with it, or has sympathy for her.
I doubt Kate had elocution lessons, she probably listened to TV shows with “posh accents” and practiced. I don’t think William has had lessons either. Apparently Kate did not want to be completely like the Queen, since she adjusted the dress at the fashion show, knowing Will would be there, and made it see through. SHe also went clubbing in shorter skirts to show Will what he was “missing” after the breakup. I think Kate ruined her image except with her stans, when she gave out the mean girl vibes to Meghan and Harry, then did the eye rolling when Meghan’s name was mentioned.
She has had voice lessons before her wedding.
My question would be – who gets to define what is “reassuringly conventional”? Whose conventions and who is it that needs reassuring? Because Kate doesn’t have to wait until she’s Queen to face a diverse community – it’s already out there. There were a lot of POC who were reassured when Meghan came on the scene, but I guess they were the wrong kind of “conventional.”
Well if the monarchy future lies in keen buttons of lazybridge, then they are well and truly F .
Diana was a step forward for the monarchy. Kate is a step back. Perfect if you want the monarchy to stay static. There’s seem to be disagreement as to whether the monarchy should be static or should move forward in order to be relevant. The term “never put a foot wrong” has been used to describe both the Queen and Kate now. It’s easy to never put a foot wrong if you never put a foot forward. What are the obvious achievements of the Queen and Diana so far? The Queen has lived a long life; Kate has done nothing, and thereby not rocked the boat. It’s a contradiction for the RR to keep saying that Kate keeps Diana’s memory at the forefront to embiggen herself. Kate is the opposite of what Diana has come to represent. If “learning the ropes is a lifetime job” does that mean they’ll never master whatever the job is, thus giving cover for Kate to never actually doing the job? Good luck with thinking there’ll be the end of “country Kate.”
Diana had a large trust fund, and did not have to work. She did, she worked for an American couple as their son’s nanny and helped out at Young Kindergarten. She had some structure in her life. ANd she worked up until she got engaged to Charles. Kate did less than a year at Jigsaw, largely a no show. and quit. Diana had a short engagement. Kate had to wait 10 years and did very little. Kate is strictly establishment with low work numbers. Kate’s “work” consists of making herself the center of attention in the midst of people who do the actual work.
Diana worked nonstop starting at twenty years old, believing she would have a lifetime role as the Queen while raising two children. Kate started ten years later, took ten years off, and we are now getting the exclusive that she is going to show up at a time to be determined. What a disappointment Kate is. The contract must allow her to do only so much per year and these are very creative excuses to cover that up.
I think if Diana had lived, William would not have married Kate.
The Midds would never have gotten near William. If Diana had lived, I doubt she’d get her wish for William to be educated in the US. Many other European royal heirs have done that (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Spain), but it might have been too modern for the BRF.
If Diana had lived she would have got for Billy what he really wanted….Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe. Rumour has it that Billy can’t stand billionaire’s son Sam Branson her husband. Maybe he expected Sam to step aside for him, but the grapevine has it that Isabella was not at all interested.
I think it’s difficult to say what William and Harry each would have been like had Diana lived. Her death is a scar on them. You can have two people stabbed by the same weapon, in the same spot, and even with the same attention, they heal in different ways. But if you give them two different types of care completely, you will certainly get two different outcomes. There’s also no telling what the body would be like if that particular wound was never inflicted.
I do think there is a good shot that William turns out similarly to who is now. He is after all, the heir, Charles’s son, and the seeds of resentment towards his mother, his entitlement, the protection and excuses made for his worst impulses were already there.
I think either way he does marry Kate or someone similar. But I think his wife would have at least made a far better show at duchessing than Kate does.
The Middleton selling feature was never Kate, because William could get a certain similar class of woman to be available for him in a snap. There were many at St Andrews who would have tried had Kate not pushed them out of the way. It was Carole acting a pseudo mother and giving him whatever he wanted that mattered the most to him. And up until recently he mentioned their “normal family” a lot. Interestingly that has stopped being a feature in any story about William alone.
If Diana was around he wouldn’t have needed a pseudo mother.
Completely agree with you @Nic919, I think Diana would have been too savvy to let that snake in
All I can say, in true British fashion, is: “useless tw@t.”
Oof — that photo of Bill as he’s watching jazz-hands Kate.
Aside from the obvious bullshit:
“It’s very clever of Kate to keep her memory alive.”
Who are these horrible, calculating assholes? Diana meant/means so much to so many. And her legacy lasts beyond Kate’s cosplay.
Kate is nothing like DIana, nothing at all. Kate comes across as very cold. And she was mean girling Diana’s second son Harry and his wife Meghan. She lacks Diana’s heart and if DIana had been around, William would have been put in his place about how he treated Harry. Plus Diana was not establishment like Kate is. She was innovative and proactive and worked.
This really feels like a list of reasons for incandescent Willie to not dump Keen because she’s going to be such a wonderful, beloved but entirely conventional Queen and the only one who can save the monarchy for him, and it would be so selfish to divorce her, just like his father. Think of the good of the country! Must be from the Middletons.
Here’s where Kate has fundamentally gone wrong. She never once considered that being the wife of a future king meant actually having a job. She has never worked a job ever—a job where she has to be accountable for getting things done, completing tasks and being evaluated on how well she completes those tasks to a specific set of standards. Therefore, she has never done any of the things a person with a job knows how to do. She has never developed any specific skills (why she can’t speak in public after 10+ years is an absolute dereliction of duty). She never developed a public persona as an individual— she’s just a generic “princess” with no identity and no voice. No one in the public eye, not even the smallest Instagram influencer, lacks an individual persona. Who is she? What is she about? Even more damaging, she never developed a network of people in high places who could be helpful to her beyond the palace. Diana had a network of people she could get advice from who weren’t royals. Meghan survived the royal family because she had a network of powerful people she worked to develop relationships with. Kate not having one is the equivalent of the trusting wife who hands her husband her paycheck and expects him to just “handle things.” That’s a terrible thing to do even in a good relationship. Meghan has what looks like a great relationship with Harry, and she still needed a professional network of people: her own lawyers, friends, associates.
Kates persona is just a human version of Prince Akeem’s first intended wife in Coming to America (the one whose only answer to any question about her interests is “whatever it is you like”). Kate does the royal equivalent of barking like a dog. A big dog. While hopping on one foot. And just like in Coming to America part 2, she’s still barking and hopping. If things go wrong for her, she has no protection. No guidance other than her amateur family. It’s on her that she hasn’t developed a public identity, or a professional network. No matter how much the ratchets bleat and squawk in her favor, this is a woman who is fundamentally unwilling or unable to do the job she signed on to do. It’s like her dreams took her to the altar and not 1 step further. That wasn’t okay when she was a 29 year old bride. It’s embarrassing, pitiful, and utterly risible that a 40 year old woman has such an utter lack of vision and personal accountability.
Well…the royal family is clearly letting her get away with doing the workload that she does. I’m guessing they don’t really give a shit. She birthed babies and she doesn’t outshine William, that’s “the job” that they care about, not whether or not she goes to 200 charity events a year.
The family is riddled with narcissists, but the Prince of Wales has had three decades more practice than his son. Could it be that he’s decided in a sweeping victory for the environment, to move to shut down the monarchy? He will be the last one forever. Camilla will be the last Queen forever. Charles keeps track of some things (I have seen the black-spider writing in newspapers). Charles is curious and interested in many things. Maybe he has enough edge to foretell the demise of the BRF so he wants to be on the side of history? He’s the kind of guy who is preening his posthumous cv or resume right now!
The media is still begging Kate to do something! Anything!
She is going to sit and learn for the next 15 years. LOL
“Because I do nothing, I am a savior.” Wow. Slow clap for this level of incoherence.
Yep, this is officially the last gossip story about Kate that I’m going to read. There is NOTHING new here and I’m now bored of this topic. Unless Kate sprouts wings and learns to fly, I don’t want to read any more stories about her – because they are BORING. Harry and Meghan will continue to get my attention (and occasionally my treasure, if they are shilling something good) – because I like them and they continue to engage me and the public, but the royal family is now no longer even worthy of my 6 am because I have nothing better to do scrolling – because I will ALWAYS have something better to do than read about Kate.
A few thoughts I have as I leave Kate to it;
1) I got up in the middle of the night to watch your husband’s parents get married (I was 10). I was a huge fan of your mother-in-law and collected Diana memorabilia for years. I woke up at 4 to watch your wedding – and woke up my young daughter to watch it with me. I was really pulling for you – you had all of my best wishes and you squandered them ALL by doing nothing with the role you’ve been given
2) it’s easy to ascribe all sorts of depth to people, especially when you yourself have depth. But no, I think you are completely and utterly vacuous and no amount of wishing will make you a person of substance
3) stick to sports. Exercise is good for everyone – both mentally and physically – and you seem to have a passion for it. Make that your platform.
4) your kids are cute
That’s it – put a fork in me, I’m done. Best wishes, Kate.
Mcmmom,
Are you inside of my head? I could have written almost the identical thoughts-except I was 12 the summer Diana got married.
The mental gymnastics they go thru to praise Mumbles McMutton and her grimacing chicklet teeth mug, only to fail spectacularly at the embiggening. Actions speak louder than words and her inaction for 20 years speaks volumes.
I hope they go on vacation so there can be a break from the over flattering of Kate.
Pretty sure they’re still on vacation
January has always been their time to head to Mustique.
Aside from full agreement being fed up with the media litany of wash, rinse and repeat stories about this useless woman, I’m just so aggravated that they were married on my birthday and l wasted it 10 years ago watching their wedding.
It’s hilarious to consider that there’s a “long game” strategy for tic-tac-toe.
I thought something very similar over this; Kate’s incapable of ‘long-range’ thinking or strategy, she’s checkers not chess. Or even tic-tac-toe not checkers.
Mumbles McMutton has nothing to offer those that she supposedly is to be Queening for but alas, another useless article to prop her up. How many articles are they going to write about her? At this pace we will have thousands and by the time Bitter Brother is on the thrown, we will still see these f’ing articles!!
Get over it Britain! Mumbles has NO desire or intention of working then or in the future!! You guys are stuck with her and her lazy ass!! Enjoy paying for her tremendous clothes and getting nothing from her!!
Kate is not reassuring to me, she helped cause the exile of Harry and his family, she showed how she felt by glaring at the Sussexes and later rolling her eyes when someone mentioned Meghan.
You know that was the time for me, before Meghan I couldn’t care less. But when Meghan started getting blasted by the british press I wanted Kate so bad to stand up for her and I got nothing. Month after month I would pull for Kate and Kate would give nothing or the cold shoulder, and I was grossly disappointed. Yesterday I watched a video on youtube (which is a haven for meghan hate) where charles actually says to pregnant Meghan “Stand back. This is for senior royals only” Kate and WIlliam looking as giddy as ever, and meghan first confused than graciously with Harry escorted away and narcissistic commenters applauding Charles’ arrogance and the humiliation he caused, it was disgusting. I am disgusted by it all. Kate is the furthest person from reassuring. She doesn’t need to be smart or beautiful or stable just kind which is so easy but not for a narcissistic princess.
I’ve seen that video. All they are doing is looking at a bunch of stupid artifacts on exhibit. Telling H&M they couldn’t look at them also just makes PC look as stupid.
I know, I really wanted to believe he was nice, but he is so childish…that entire family is, it’s almost comical. I feel bad for Harry, I would be so embarrassed to introduce my new wife to these delusional nuts.
The only time Kate hits the ground running is when she goes to her swanky gym and does a few laps around the jogging track.
Way to slam C&C. M should have known “who was alongside her” before she hit the ground running? I guess, that’s true since the courtiers and RF didn’t support her. That makes them look like tools not her. She knew she had H alongside though so forget the rest of them.
Omg there is so much to unpack in those excerpts, but I’ll just say this. Kate has a small team because she doesn’t do anything. In a sense, her team is too big, relative to the amount of work that she does. Two, Charles and Camilla didn’t lose their lustre because they put their needs above those of the BRF. They never had any lustre. Diana was always the star, whose shine reflected on Charles and BRF. People are interested in William specifically because he is Diana’s son. They love Harry for the same reason, but Harry went one step further and actually did something to earn that admiration and respect. The future of monarchy is not in Kate’s hands. That’s ridiculous. It was in Diana’s hands, if we are being honest.
Reassuringly conventional like that AGA she’s always wanted?
Or reassuringly conventional as in “won’t mind if Will cheats and knows how to keep quiet about his scandals?”
How many terms can they come up with for BORING? Sheesh.
How do we even know she’s stable? That’s their narrative, but there’s nothing behind it. The jazz hands, the voracious smile, the constant self-pampering, disappearances to endless vacations–she is clearly a narcissist. I prefer that term to boring. She has no charisma, no spirit, no empathy because she is only and always about herself. I don’t think this bodes well for a kingdom. She’ll be the queen to say, “There’s no bread? Let them eat cake.”
She is not boring, she is narcissistic. All her resources are turned inward. That’s why there is no personality, no charisma, no empathy, no work. This woman is neither stable nor safe hands for the people of England. She is a selfish shirker. She is, “Let them eat cake,” personified. I would quake if I had to rely on her.
Comparing Kate to Diana, as usual. Kate doesn’t have her presence, charm or bearing at all.
‘…it’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands.’ Oh, Jephson, I’m not buying what you’re selling. And perhaps you may want to double-check the dictionary meaning of ‘exaggeration’.
And I like that photo of her partially hidden at the climate conference. She looks like she’s hoping no one will notice her & she won’t have to talk to anyone.
I just finished listening to your latest celebitchy podcast and your guys have me dying the way you crack up about the keenwell institute of buttons and her confederate widow ghost like pictures.
“Royal insiders say the monarchy is counting on one person to save the family’s reputation amidst an ongoing sea of scandal: future queen Kate Middleton”… This is absolutely bonkers, so much so it’s hilarious. If Keen, who flashed her asscheeks several times, does zero work and bullied her sister-in-law for years is the future of the monarcy then, lord, they’re really done.
The comparison to Diana are just..tiring, she has in no way Diana’s presence and work ethic. I know she wants to be Diana#2 in popularity but lol, really? Who is supposed to believe this crap?
A reassuringly conventional performer, just like our dog who rolls over on command.
After all the analysing just a really nasty woman
The bar has been set very very low.
In this fast changing and demanding world it is comforting to have someone so consistently boring… RF stands for tradition and I guess Kate will keep it and remain boring.
I think two things are true. First keen was always going to keep her work numbers lower than her husband. Second she probably believed the job was easy and she would have to work hard to not outshine Bill. She wasn’t counting on being a complete flop. She cannot speak intelligently or with an understandable accent. I’m starting to consider she’s not so lazy just that she realized she is awful and doing her best to hide it. The palace has tried to coach her for over a decade must have given up and decided orchestrate highly edited events for her.
I think she’d fail as a political wife in the U.S., too. Whichever side of the pond you’re talking about, she’s an embarrassment.
Ugh.
Anna, if you mean keeping tradition is doing absolutely nothing, I agree with you. Kate is keeping tradition.
That’s exactly what I’ve meant. I’m a bit tired and my sarcasm might not have been as visible as I wished.