Prince Harry wants to pay for his family’s protection in the UK & they won’t let him

It was as predictable as can be, which is probably why Prince Harry was prepared. As soon as the royal sh-t hit the fan with Prince Andrew last week, Prince Harry and Meghan knew that they would be attacked by the British media in short order. It was just a matter of what story the Daily Mail chose to lie about and exploit. That story? “Prince Harry demands police protection when he visits the UK!” The Daily Mail and other outlets were all geared up to attack Harry as out-of-touch for “demanding” that British taxpayers pay for his family’s security when they visit the UK. Those headlines had to be rewritten in a hurry on Saturday night, because Harry was prepared, and his spokesperson issued a complete and detailed statement the moment the stories dropped (still, there was some remnants of the old storyline: “SARAH VINE: Prince Harry, if you still want security for the family, make sure your mates at Netflix pay for it”). So here’s what was actually happening:

Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review against a Home Office decision preventing him from personally funding police protection for himself and his family while in the UK. In response to a leak in a UK tabloid, a legal spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 37, said on Saturday that it was “necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight” regarding Harry’s pleas for security after his claim for a judicial review was filed in September. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,” the statement read. Since stepping back from their roles as senior member roles of the royal family in 2020, Harry and wife Meghan Markle lost their taxpayer-funded police protection. The Duke first offered to personally pay for UK security for himself and his family in January of that year during a visit to Sandringham, per the statement. Though that offer was rejected, the Duke’s spokesperson said he remains willing to cover the cost of security, “as not to impose on the British taxpayer.” “The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country,” the statement continued. The spokesperson also mentioned Harry’s trip to the UK last July to unveil a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana. During the visit, his security was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” while leaving a charity event. “With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition — after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK — will resolve this situation,” the statement added.

I’m including the full text of Harry’s spokesperson’s statement below. “With surreptitious timing” is sending me – Harry’s out here saying “yeah, I knew you trash motherf–kers would make up some sh-t about me as soon as Prince Andrew lost his patronages.” As for the security issue… that answers some questions I had, because I knew that Harry did have regular “royal protection” when he went to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral and the statue unveiling. Harry has been petitioning the British government to pay for his own (better) security in the UK and he’s been turned down. The royal-protection police unit is truly like “what don’t you get? We’re not going to protect you or your family and we’ll block you from paying for your own security or bringing your own.”