Prince Harry wants to pay for his family’s protection in the UK & they won’t let him

It was as predictable as can be, which is probably why Prince Harry was prepared. As soon as the royal sh-t hit the fan with Prince Andrew last week, Prince Harry and Meghan knew that they would be attacked by the British media in short order. It was just a matter of what story the Daily Mail chose to lie about and exploit. That story? “Prince Harry demands police protection when he visits the UK!” The Daily Mail and other outlets were all geared up to attack Harry as out-of-touch for “demanding” that British taxpayers pay for his family’s security when they visit the UK. Those headlines had to be rewritten in a hurry on Saturday night, because Harry was prepared, and his spokesperson issued a complete and detailed statement the moment the stories dropped (still, there was some remnants of the old storyline: “SARAH VINE: Prince Harry, if you still want security for the family, make sure your mates at Netflix pay for it”). So here’s what was actually happening:
Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review against a Home Office decision preventing him from personally funding police protection for himself and his family while in the UK. In response to a leak in a UK tabloid, a legal spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 37, said on Saturday that it was “necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight” regarding Harry’s pleas for security after his claim for a judicial review was filed in September.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,” the statement read.
Since stepping back from their roles as senior member roles of the royal family in 2020, Harry and wife Meghan Markle lost their taxpayer-funded police protection. The Duke first offered to personally pay for UK security for himself and his family in January of that year during a visit to Sandringham, per the statement. Though that offer was rejected, the Duke’s spokesperson said he remains willing to cover the cost of security, “as not to impose on the British taxpayer.”
“The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country,” the statement continued. The spokesperson also mentioned Harry’s trip to the UK last July to unveil a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana. During the visit, his security was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” while leaving a charity event.
“With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition — after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK — will resolve this situation,” the statement added.
[From People]
I’m including the full text of Harry’s spokesperson’s statement below. “With surreptitious timing” is sending me – Harry’s out here saying “yeah, I knew you trash motherf–kers would make up some sh-t about me as soon as Prince Andrew lost his patronages.” As for the security issue… that answers some questions I had, because I knew that Harry did have regular “royal protection” when he went to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral and the statue unveiling. Harry has been petitioning the British government to pay for his own (better) security in the UK and he’s been turned down. The royal-protection police unit is truly like “what don’t you get? We’re not going to protect you or your family and we’ll block you from paying for your own security or bringing your own.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House, London, UK
The Duke of Sussex attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio.
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio.
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a Harlem elementary school during their official visit to the Big Apple.
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a Harlem elementary school during their official visit to the Big Apple.
(200202) — MELBOURNE, Feb. 2, 2020 () — Novak Djokovic of Serbia delivers a speech during the awarding ceremony after the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 2, 2020. (/Wang Jingqiang),Image: 563238596, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS excluding China – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Wang Jingqiang / Avalon
They want to Diana him. No one can convince me otherwise.
On the plus side this puts a block on any possibility of H&M bringing their kids to Salty Island, chock on that!
No. They want to scare him back into the fold as Will’s whipping boy.
They want to “Diana” Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.
Omid Scobie tweeted that Charles paid for Cam’s security from 2002 years before engagement and marriage. RF want to exile Harry and family from the land of his birth. Tabloids are being leaked stories stirring up hatred by Royal sources and who knows what will provoke someone to harm Harry’s family? But he not allowed to access the best security even if he pays for it? They have been invited to the memorial and Jubilee but no consideration to suitable security??
Waity Keen McButtons got taxpayer funded Royal protection from 2007 onwards, so yes they can provide this.
Robert Jobson said retired Scottish PPOs were hired to be Camilla’s security and could liaise with the police. I wonder if they were also allowed to be armed? Harry’s security isn’t allowed to do either of these things.
Am I right in thinking that William also did the same thing for Kate before they were engaged?
ETA sorry, DU,, Commented at the same time as you
It has never been more clear to me that the BRF does not care about Meghan and their children’s lives or safety. M even said in the Oprah interview that she understood that hers and Archie’s protection was not a priority to them but she begged them to keep her husband safe. The BRF does not care and I hope H&M and their babies never return to that vile island.
The way they’re denying his request for security and then advertising it is honestly so sinister. I hope they all stay away from the UK.
@Emily: This was leaked either by the Royal Family to get Andrew off the front pages or by the Home Office to get Boris off the front pages.
Yes I hope it stays here. Don’t go. Again. Ever. Keep your family and yourself safe.
All I can think of is did Diana refuse security or was she denied that right which ultimately led to her death? The British royal family and government decided to try and kill Harry and his family.
The biggest lie we were told is the BRF were masters in soft diplomacy. The image they are showing the world is they are willing to deny mental healthcare, security and support to its members.
They look so bad on the world stage.
If the secret service protected Harry in New York city then the UK home office downplaying the threat risks for Harry is a bad look.
If any harm comes to Harry or his family then the blame lies with 3 people. Elizabeth, Charles and William. What a disgrace.
Diana refused royal protection officers. She thought they were spying on her and reporting back to the RF.
How did the BRF become THIS dysfunctional? I mean, we all know now that the dysfunction has always been there, but this just seems to set a new low.
Was there just this fundamental turning point when Meghan entered the family that just blew up every Windsor insecurity? I can’t help but compare some of it to post-Obama, when mediocre white men and their mediocre white wives felt so threatened by the competence and power of a black man that they voted Donald f-ckin Trump to the White House, who we all know sat around watching tv coverage of himself while tweeting in his shit-soggy diapers.
Was it this bad in the Diana years? Did that lay the foundation and the entrance of beautiful, glowing, intelligent, charismatic, caring Meghan broke Windsor & Windsor LLP’s collective backs?
Diana started to get the “treatment” ca. the mid 1980s when stories were leaked to the media about her. And it got worse after that.
Despicable. It’s like there’s no floor with this family; they just keep going lower. I really feel for Harry – even if you become used to the low-level cruelty it’s still jarring when it rears its head in public.
This is truly, truly sad. I honestly don’t see the problem – he’s prepared to pay for it, so why can’t he have it? (And actually, he should have it anyway, money grousing by various special interests aside – Priti Patel is being immensely petty here, surprise surprise). We recently had an MP murdered in his constituency by an Islamic terrorist and a whole debate about whether MPs should have increased security (and another MP was murdered in her constituency by a white supremacist terrorist in 2016), and Harry and Meghan are far more recognisable than any of the MPs with the possible exception of the Prime Minister and a handful of members of the Cabinet, all of whom have police protection. The white supremacist plots against Harry and Meghan in the UK have barely received any news coverage but they have received some, so we know that what he’s saying is true, and considering that they’re targeted not only by white supremacists but also by Islamists due to Harry’s military service, they’re probably the most at risk of the entire royal family. And if they were to come back with the kids and have something happen, it would make Diana’s death and the public reaction to it seem trivial. It would be a huge international incident with far-reaching political ramifications for the entire Commonwealth, it would make the royal family and government look even worse than they already do, and it would blow Charles and William’s attempted revisionist history and projected reigns to smithereens – they would never be able to escape from it and its fallout.
@Jane: Priti Patel is not doing this without consultation with the Royal Family. She would have called BP for their input and it’s obvious that they said no.
Meghan, Archie and Lili need to stay away from the UK for their own safety. To have the RF shouting with a megaphone, “They’re unprotected! Come and get them!”
They want them dead. There is no other way to interpret it.
I think it’s confusing because Harry is saying he does have personal protection but in the UK that just isn’t enough, he also needs the police protection because it seems they work in a very specific way. So people are all “use your own security” but he is saying he would do that but also needs the specific type of police security in addition and would willingly pay for it himself. It’s crazy to me that the actual government is saying no, not just his family.
Harry explained the UK police security is different from his personal security. The police type is linked in to information on attacks, plans, chatter. That type of stuff. They know more and hence can protect better than Harry’s personal force while he and family are in the UK.
Boy, he turned that shiz on its head real quick.
Cue the “worrying” stories of Harry continuing to “cause PR problems for the royal family.” Because of course the BRF and the tabloid press will spin Harry rightfully correcting the record and pointing out their lies and craven hypocrisy as making them look bad.
They obviously make themselves look bad when they pull this crap but the monarchy will successfully abolish itself before they ever acknowledge it.
I was so Mad over the weekend, at the media exposing a weakness that is the security issue its very irresponsible of them. and now they are saying Harry is paranoid. these are peoples lives they are playing around with, if something happens they will be all very sorry, but purposfully forget how they enabled it. And Still the royal family hasnt learned anything from Diana, neither the queen or prince Charles put a stop to it, What happned to the supposed Olive Branch, The Rota have been looking for stuff to write about the sussexes for weeks now. I hope they dont come for the jubilee or anything else to do with that family. they arent safe.
I’ve been kind of confused by this all weekend. So they won’t let him pay for his own security, but he’s getting RPOs while he’s in the UK? So is the issue that the RPOs aren’t coordinating with his private security, or that he doesn’t think it’s a high enough level of security? So he wants police protection while in the UK AND is willing to cover that cost himself and is being denied? Or will the UK government not let his private security forces operate in the UK? Or is he not getting any police protection at all and we just assumed he had RPOs while there?
I’m confused as well Becks, I think it’s that his private team can’t access intelligence reports about threats made to them so he wants police involved in his protection because they have access to this intelligence?
The stories were coming from every direction, weren’t they? It seems like Harry got protection around Philip’s funeral, but not when he came to London as a “private citizen” for the Fakakta Statue Unveiling, and his car was chased by paps when leaving the Wellchild event. His private security is prohibited from carrying firearms in the UK, and they don’t have access to the intelligence about threats against H/M/A/L, so they’re severely limited in how to protect the Sussexes. The thing that pisses me off the most is that everyone ELSE can pay for such protection (Kate Moss, sports events, Tony Blair, yada yada), but Harry’s being blocked from using the set in stone provisions for those services.
My understanding is he only gets RPOs for official events like Philip’s funeral but not for Diana’s memorial.
I think its more to do with the Police and the Royal Protection unit sharing intelligence with his personal team PLUS having police support i.e. outriders (his private security won’t be able to help him cut through traffic – here when we see police out riders we move out of the way). Am sure some sort of agreement can be arranged but you have to wonder WHO is dragging this along, using it as a way to control/punish the Sussex’s? *cough*LookingatyouWilliam*cough*
The RF have put a big target on the Sussex’s, they need to take responsibility for the media monster they created – history is at risk of repeating itself.
Just to clarify, while Harry can bring his own team from the US, they aren’t allowed to carry guns, nor are they given access to UK intelligence on local threats to Harry and his family. Something Metropolitan police would have (guns and intelligence).
The excuse that his change in status precludes this is also a lie. There is a precedent within the royal family where Charles personally paid for Camila and her family’s security before she became a working royal. Kate got security as William’s girlfriend. Other high profile government people and past Prime Ministers continue to get police protection. And the fact that the Met Police can be hired for big events.
This whole thing is EXTREMELY SINISTER because the lack of police protection contributed to Diana’s death. They want Harry and his family vulnerable to the multitude of threats they are facing so another “tragic accident” will happen. Then they can say “If only Harry didn’t leave the fold, we could have protected him from this!” And fake mourn like they fake mourned for Diana.
Met have up-to-date information on specific threats and can carry weapons which Harry’s security can’t match.
They definitely want to kill Meghan, Archie and Loki. Harry at this point is collateral damage. I hope they never set foot onto that Salty Island even when Rumpelstiltskin II dies.
Ugh Lili, not Loki
The issue is Harry’s own security can’t be armed in the UK and won’t have access to the intelligence of the threats against then Sussexes in the UK, hence why he is asking to pay for the specific security he needs here. Which by the way there is already precedent for, see Tony Blair ( when goes on commercial trips), see any private organisations, see celebrities. This is cruel from his family and the callousness of his so called father, brother and grandmother should tell you everything about this family. Anytime you feel the need to praise any of the aforementioned even a smidge just remember this. They don’t care If Harry or his family live or die.
It’s a lot more than Harry bringing his own which he did on the two occasions he went to the UK, it’s that he can’t bring armed security with him when he goes there and that he’s was not given security when he went in July. The release of the statement and its timing was a masterstroke by Harry because he had the MoS and others scrabbling to change their stories that had already gone to press and it derailed the press’ planned attack of Harry wants the taxpayer to pay for his security. Another thing, this statement stops months of speculation by the press of whether he and Meghan would be going to the UK for the Thanksgiving Service or the Jubilee. Unless, he gets to pay for security he won’t be in the UK. I don’t think his plans were to come for the Jubilee but to visit the Queen and friends privately as it would seem that the Royal Family sent security for Harry for Philip’s funeral but not for the unveiling of Diana’s statue.
I won’t comment on how clearly sinister, and hypocritical they BRF and BM are being because I think others have made it fairly plain. My question is, does the RF not realize how terribly they come off in this? I know we all say they are surrounded by sycophants, and the media does its very best bottom tongue bath, but its also clear they realize the global star power on H&M. So they do see reactions other than the heavily curated BM responses. Do they think everyone else is having a collective delusion about how crappy they are as people, let alone as a family? I just don’t understand their decision making. If I were their PR person, I would ask what their first inclination in a response to something would be, and then tell them they should always do 180 degrees from that.
As much of a nasty c u next Tuesday Priti Patel (UK Home Secretary) is, IMO, I doubt she would refuse Harry unless the BRF told her to. And before anyone says “no they wouldn’t do that”, remember, H&M’s security was cut off without warning and Mike Tindall has said out loud that royals “joke” about harming Harry. So yeah, they would.
Holy pettyness batman! Wow, the BRF and the BM are gross.
Why the heck can’t he even pay for his own security? This is beyond insane.
I truly believe that the BRF has s#@t for brains. Do they realize that if anything happens to Harry and his family that’s is basically over for them? William and Harry basically saved them from extinction by walking behind Diana’s casket. There will no one to walk behind any of Harry’s family casket. The BRF will be seen as heartless and racist. I truly believe all the Commonwealth countries will remove themselves from the BRF if that happens. They are so blinded by jealousy they can’t see how this will hurt their reputation across the globe. I hope Meghan and kids never step foot on that island again. I truly believe that they want something bad to happen to them.
And these stories provoke the “bots” on DM comments which even distort the story saying Harry “wants his security paid for” when he is willing to pay for it. It is so sordid and it is so obvious when this comes out right after the Andrew announcements.