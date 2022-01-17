“Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum walked the Prada runway” links
  January 17, 2022

  By Kaiser
  Links

Jeff Goldblum & Kyle MacLachlan walked the runway for Prada. [Just Jared]
Review/analysis of the latest Scream movie. [Gawker]
I love all of the photos of dogs “protesting” and doing their little doggy sit-ins. Truly, dogs are the best protestors. [Dlisted]
I finally started watching Yellowjackets but I stopped halfway through the first episode, so I have no idea what any of this is about! [Pajiba]
Donald Trump appeared at “MAGA Woodstock.” [Towleroad]
An unsolved murder has finally been solved. [OMG Blog]
I love candles. I prefer cheap candles. [LaineyGossip]
This Roberto Cavalli collection is heavy on animal prints & tartan. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rest in peace, Jordan Cashmyer. [Starcasm]
These boyfriends are hilarious. [Buzzfeed]
Christie Brinkley loves her bikinis. [Egotastic]

19 Responses to ““Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum walked the Prada runway” links”

  1. Matilda says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:41 am

    I love both Kyle and Jeff because as they age they still seem up for anything plus both are Zaddies!!

    Reply
  2. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Love Love Love Goldblum. Just love him!!!

    Reply
  3. Malificent says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:48 am

    Jeff is throwing some serious Blue Steel!

    Reply
  4. Well Wisher says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:50 am

    Their love of fashion is inspiring. Kudos to Jeff and Kyle.

    Reply
  5. Bettyrose says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:58 am

    Just seeing Kyle Mac and Jeff Goldblum
    mentioned together made me squee but hide pictures OMG! ❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  6. Enny says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:13 pm

    I could watch Jeff Goldblum all day, every day. He really is such a sexy beast.

    Reply
  7. JFerber says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    I actually love they did this and I am here for any other golden celebrity (male or female) doing this. Fantastic.

    Reply
  8. Julia K says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    I remain perplexed; why is it that older gray haired men elicit these responses from women, yet women of the same age do not receive the same response from men?

    Reply
  9. JFerber says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    Julia K, you are so right. But women would applaud the older women. Not men.

    Reply
  10. BothSidesNow says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    I think that Goldbloom is certainly into his catwalk, with his Blue Steele look!! It’s great to see both of them walking the catwalk!! Kyle is always looking dapper!!

    Reply
  11. Silent+Star says:
    January 17, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    I’d like to think lots of men love seeing sexy older women doing awesome stuff, but they are just unlikely to express it openly. I may be wrong or I may be right, but as a woman over 50 it’s a story I like to tell myself anyway. 😆

    Reply
  12. MsT_Shady says:
    January 17, 2022 at 2:46 pm

    Hmm Jeff is a staunch Woody Allen defender and he married a woman 30 years his junior. Any hotness has quickly dissipated for me…

    Reply
  13. Eviesmom says:
    January 17, 2022 at 3:14 pm

    Yellowjackets! I have fallen for this show hard! It’s amazing and terrifying. Can’t wait for season 2.

    Reply
  14. K says:
    January 17, 2022 at 3:31 pm

    They look fantastic. Now..where are Helen Mirren and Viola Davis? And a very long list of other ladies over 40 who WOULD OWN any runway they walked

    Reply
  15. Thelma says:
    January 17, 2022 at 3:47 pm

    Love Jeff Goldblum! He and Emilie seem very happy and she seems accomplished and grounded.

    Reply
  16. minx says:
    January 17, 2022 at 4:53 pm

    I’ve always had a thing for Kyle, he’s aging quite nicely.

    Reply

