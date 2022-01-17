“Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum walked the Prada runway” links

Jeff Goldblum & Kyle MacLachlan walked the runway for Prada. [Just Jared]
Review/analysis of the latest Scream movie. [Gawker]
I love all of the photos of dogs “protesting” and doing their little doggy sit-ins. Truly, dogs are the best protestors. [Dlisted]
I finally started watching Yellowjackets but I stopped halfway through the first episode, so I have no idea what any of this is about! [Pajiba]
Donald Trump appeared at “MAGA Woodstock.” [Towleroad]
An unsolved murder has finally been solved. [OMG Blog]
I love candles. I prefer cheap candles. [LaineyGossip]
This Roberto Cavalli collection is heavy on animal prints & tartan. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rest in peace, Jordan Cashmyer. [Starcasm]
These boyfriends are hilarious. [Buzzfeed]
Christie Brinkley loves her bikinis. [Egotastic]
I love both Kyle and Jeff because as they age they still seem up for anything plus both are Zaddies!!
Love Love Love Goldblum. Just love him!!!
Jeff is throwing some serious Blue Steel!
Their love of fashion is inspiring. Kudos to Jeff and Kyle.
Just seeing Kyle Mac and Jeff Goldblum
mentioned together made me squee but hide pictures OMG! ❤️❤️❤️
I could watch Jeff Goldblum all day, every day. He really is such a sexy beast.
I actually love they did this and I am here for any other golden celebrity (male or female) doing this. Fantastic.
I remain perplexed; why is it that older gray haired men elicit these responses from women, yet women of the same age do not receive the same response from men?
Women are better humans. 😁
Julia K, you are so right. But women would applaud the older women. Not men.
I think that Goldbloom is certainly into his catwalk, with his Blue Steele look!! It’s great to see both of them walking the catwalk!! Kyle is always looking dapper!!
I’d like to think lots of men love seeing sexy older women doing awesome stuff, but they are just unlikely to express it openly. I may be wrong or I may be right, but as a woman over 50 it’s a story I like to tell myself anyway. 😆
Hmm Jeff is a staunch Woody Allen defender and he married a woman 30 years his junior. Any hotness has quickly dissipated for me…
Ya I’d bet a lot of money it’s only a matter of time before a me too story comes out about him.
Yellowjackets! I have fallen for this show hard! It’s amazing and terrifying. Can’t wait for season 2.
They look fantastic. Now..where are Helen Mirren and Viola Davis? And a very long list of other ladies over 40 who WOULD OWN any runway they walked
Love Jeff Goldblum! He and Emilie seem very happy and she seems accomplished and grounded.
Born 1983. 30 yrs his junior. Yah he’s happy. Is she?
I’ve always had a thing for Kyle, he’s aging quite nicely.