Jobson: The Cambridges ‘carry the heavy burden of making the Crown relevant’

Royal commentator Robert Jobson is a foul man who hates the Duchess of Sussex. He wishes everything would go back to the good old days, when Harry was miserable and unmarried, and being used as a human shield to hide all of Prince William’s laziness, affairs and idiocy. Jobson repeatedly blamed Meghan for the whole of the Sussexit, and even went so far as to say that Meghan’s plan all along was to pick up a ginger prince and carry him off to America. He also claims that Meghan and Harry are dreadfully unpopular too, because why not. But now Jobson is feeling a bit bittersweet about everything. Two years have passed since Harry and Meghan announced their exit, and Jobson thinks it’s all terribly sad. Good thing that William and Kate will be just as popular as the Sussexes, huh?
“Two years on front the Sandringham summit the dust has settled over Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit as full time royals. So much has changed, but one thing is certain – the Sussexes’ departure has left the Monarchy in a worse position. Why? Because they were international stars, who shone a light on Britain and what is good about our country, our diversity and our humour.
“What followed were accusations of racism aimed at the royal family by the couple and more bitter recriminations. I travelled with the couple on the tours they did before they decided to abandon their jobs. As a country we benefitted from the afterglow as they toured Fiji, Tonga, Australia, and Morocco. And before Meghan, Harry was regarded as the most popular royal, whose work with AIDS and helping ex service personnel much lauded.
“The bitterness that emerged during the South Africa tour and the legal wrangling that followed – only led them to a series of legal spats with the media, and inevitably attacks from both sides. The once cool couple, who were seen as energetic, youthful and fun, suddenly became pariahs. But I fear the monarchy, as we approach the soon-to-be 96-year-old Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, appears a tired institution, dated, in need of renovation, an uplift.”
“There had been talk that Charles was planning a cull of lesser royals and wanted to streamline The Firm when he is king. His thinking behind such a move was to make the institution more cost effective and perceived to be more efficient. Such a cull is no longer really needed with Harry and Meghan’s self-imposed exile and The Duke of York’s enforced absence from royal life due to ongoing sex case….So the streamlining has happened naturally. It means going forward, that the pressure will be increasingly on Charles and Camilla. But long term it will be William and his wife, Catherine, who will carry the heavy burden of making the Crown relevant… the Queen now relies more and more heavily upon her son Prince Charles and a grandson, Prince William to steer the ship of monarchy in the right direction. Whether the departure of Harry and Megan and the enforced retirement of Prince Andrew has seriously damaged the royal family only time will tell. But it seems that the monarchy is less stable than it once was.
“The bitterness that emerged during the South Africa tour and the legal wrangling that followed…” Harry and Meghan were being attacked and vilified on a daily basis in the months leading up to the African tour. They decided to announce their lawsuits on the last day of the tour. “Only led them to a series of legal spats with the media, and inevitably attacks from both sides….” And Meghan won. Meghan won her lawsuit against the Mail. “Suddenly became pariahs” = Over the course of eighteen months, Harry and Meghan survived an onslaught of character assassinations, smears, lies and attacks and they decided to leave before they were exiled.
“But long term it will be William and his wife, Catherine, who will carry the heavy burden of making the Crown relevant” – good luck with that! Poor Catherine can’t mumble her way out of a paper bag, and William is too emotional, angry, spiteful, wrathful and engorged to do anything but punch walls as his wife or mistress tries to calm him down.
I hope Prince George starts to develop some career interests for his post monarchy life.
I have a question: aren’t royal gossiper rats not supposed to talk about the WORK of the rf? why are they always covering them like a soap opera?
I have said it here plenty of times, why does the rf agree to be covered based on nonsense such as this?
I am from NYC, so I couldn’t care less; I don’t pay for them! I just imagine President Biden being covered like this……
they want to be soap operas to stay relevant. The gossip sells paper and brf get positive press in return.
positive press based on fluffs? anyway, I am not paying for them
I dont think he looks like smart enough. In most outing he looks bored and out of curious and hates other people. Even in football match he looks bored and uninterested. When you compare to swedes Victoria kids look engaged and eager. This one will be like his dad spoiled.
I think if he does he’s just going to be a job snob and look down on people that didn’t get all the special tutoring and education possibilities as he did.
Oh nos!!!
Such a heavy burden, the poor sausages…
Jabba the Hutt always talks outta both sides of his mouth 😏
If william and kate have been carrying the burden of making the monarchy relevant they’ve been doing an awful job of it.
The truth is: no matter how hard they try, there is simply no valid excuse to pay billionaires to do a bit of charity work a few times a month. ‘Work’ of which the charities aren’t benefiting off. And the younger generation realizes this. So good luck to william and kate lol.
“But long term it will be William and his wife, Catherine, who will carry the heavy burden of making the Crown relevant”
It does not look like Baldy will get a divorce or public separation from WIglet any time soon! LOL!
If he was ever thinking about it this whole mess with andrew has just made a divorce a lot harder. Even if he wanted to, the queen won’t give her blessing. After sussexit and the andrew drama, the institution cannot deal with such a high profile divorce.
Make the monarchy relevant? A sour mean girl who refuses to work because she’s a Mother waffle waffle waffle, and an ageing narcissist with a petulant puckered face and baby hands twisted in permanent rage? Good luck selling that to Gen. Z and the Commonwealth!
I think the culling is going to continue since a good deal of the royal “workers” are past retirement age. Since most of their stuff is BS or patronages that never see them that might not be a problem. As for the military honors, give them to people who are actually (gasp) military. They better hope that one of Will’s kids has the charisma to be popular.
You could already see how charasmatic Harry was at a very early age. Maybe there’s still hope for little Louis. Kinda hard though when you’re coming from a charisma-less gene pool thanks to having two total dullards for parents.
I doubt they’d be forcibly retired, equality. If that was done, they’d lose their royal housing and any income. The Gloucesters would be okay, they have private funds and already downsized to a much smaller space at KP that they don’t need. Princess Alexandra might be fine too, if not resentful. But Duke of Kent is an old-school royal who has given his life in service to this firm, and he has no personal money.
Removing him as a working royal means he has a wretched end of life. It will come soon enough, so QEII/Charles won’t be so cruel as to force him out now. They *could* move him to Wood Farm at Sandringham, but really, Duke of Kent seems to enjoy his royal work unlike some others.
@Nota – Agree with you 100%! I do not think Charles III will do anything to Princess Alexandria, Duke of Kent or Duke of Gloucester. All three of these “old generation school Royals” seem to really enjoy their work and do a good deal of Royal work given their ages.
Also, I think I read some where, Charles was close to both Prince William & Prince Richard of Gloucester growing up and has remained close to and on very good terms with Prince Richard who is now the current Duke of Gloucester
“Because they were international stars, who shone a light on Britain and what is good about our country, our diversity and our humour.” The audacity is never ending.
So he’s saying the monarchy is doomed, then. Okay. Let the streamlining continue until it fades into non-existence as it should.
I think alarm bells should be ringing at buckingham palace that their most ardent cheerleaders are starting to say this.
Deep down, they all know who the real stars are. This is why I hope Meghan and Harry never step foot on that balcony again. And I hope they don’t participate in the Jubilee. The others will simply capitalize off of Harry and Meghan’s star power while simultaneously feeding lies to the press and sending out their minions in the palace to give quotes about how they’re putting the Sussexes “in their place”.
A problem of their own making. More work, responsibility and expectations with little to no help till their kids are of age. They wanted to be the only game in town, now they are.
Welp, I guess the crown’s not gonna be relevant.
It’s like the RR is waking up to the cold, hard fact that Harry isn’t coming back, ever, and they’re stuck with the bland nothingness of Normal Bill and Mutton Buttons.
This. In a piece that was meant to be about Kate he spent majority of the article discussing Harry & Meghan’s star power & the positive effects their tours had on Britain. He’s basically admitting saying that the royal family is dull without them ha ha.
I remember jobbo saying around time of Oceana tour that they hadn’t seen so much international interest since Diana. He talks about positive impact of their tours but that’s not what he was saying at the time. He was suggesting Meghan had lied about making banana bread in Australia & had no friends. The palace got a willing rota to tear Meghan especially down & funnily enough the rota gets most of the shame& blame for Sussexit even though the palace was complicit too. They deserve lost profits& international media opportunities as they don’t have access to the more dynamic US royals to be stuck with dull royals they have to write a gazillion boring puff pieces about & ridiculous stories about Harry & Meghan’s lawn to get those clicks
I think getting no word at all about their Christmas plans is what’s caused some of these rota gossips to lose it, either by becoming even more unhinged or actually admitting that pushing out the only two stars may have cost the monarchy, as Jabba has done here. I think that the Sussexes didn’t communicate at all with the palace about their Christmas plans and I believe that was the first time it dawned on any of them that H&M actually run their own lives and won’t be checking in or running to every event the BRF and BM deem as important. They all went from making demands on Harry and Meghan’s time to now openly wondering if Meghan and the children will ever set foot in that country.
Yep. He is reluctantly acknowledging that it’s going to take a lot of work for The Blandy Bunch to make the Crown relevant. A lot of work isn’t in their repertoire.
So in other words, we should just start writing the British monarchy’s obituary now. Got it. Thanks, Bob.
He thinks H and M “abandoned their jobs”. Oh boy…He is basically admitting that they were/are the most popular royals, and that they were making the monarchy seem more modern. He is just upset that they wouldn’t tolerate the abuse. This man knows that the monarchy is effed now that it’s up to the Cambridges to save it. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Heavy are the bundles on the head that wears the crown.
‘Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown’
Henry IV, Part 2
Harry and Meghan are pariahs to the UK press and that horrible family but the rest of the world doesn’t feel that way. So nice try Jumbo, have fun with C&C and the Keen bunch.
It was the same after Dianas interviw. A bunch of conservative middle aged white men were criticising her, spouting a lot of the same BS as they have about H&M. The rest of the world saw how fucked up the Firm was back then and pulled Diana closer to their hearts, just as we have with H&M. It wouldn’t have been on my radar, if it weren’t for the horrible treatment of Meghan.
Well, the monarchy seems less stable then it once was? You don’t say Jobson. Does the idea of William and Catherine carrying that burden not just uplift you into optimism? Kate is the mothereffing jewel of the monarchy! How dare you suggest it’s less stable with her around?
Lol. They would first have to get Kate to out down her hairbrush long enough to make it to an event. I am going to keep saying this everyday, but it’s now January 14th and Kate hasn’t done a drop of work since her keen jazz band concert of 3 notes on January 8th.
Sorry December 8th
It’s rare for the British media to acknowledge that Harry and Meghan were international superstars and what they were able to do is still missed.
So? Since you think they are so good at their jobs, then be happy with what you have and stop writing about Harry and Meghan.
Huh, what a weird piece. So H&M were the ones who shone the light on what is good and diverse about the UK. In other words, not W&K. And, yes, W&K will have the heavy burden of making the monarchy relevant, but he doesn’t say that they can or will. A more fawning piece would end with something like “But Kate, with her middle class values, is uniquely poised to blah, blah, blah, come into her own, grounding William while steering the ship of state, blah, blah” Looks like this guy is saying W&K are going to be doing the grounding…of the monarchy.
Explain to me in simple terms how slimming the monarchy will be more cost effective. What does each person pay, around 2 pounds. Well, unless that’s reduced down to each person paying a quarter to the monarchy each year instead, it’s not more cost effective.
I realize there aren’t actually quarters in the U.K. but whatever the equivalent of that would be but you get my point. GFOOH with this.
That 2 pound number is put forth by royalists, it isn’t fact. When you figure in all the housing, clothing, staff, foreign tours, and massive security? It is more around 600 million a year.
And there’s little talk of reducing those costs, merely of reducing the number of people supported by that massive amount of money. Little hints like Charles wanting to turn BP into a museum? That means shifting the burden of the costs of BP to another govt department, but no mention of what happens to the original funds and where they’d go.
Both QEII and Charles currently operate under what I call Freedom From Information requests. No one is allowed access to where the Lancaster, Sovereign Grant, Duchy of Cornwall money really goes.
Over a million in taxpayer funds was spent on just the secure front door for the luxury Wales farmhouse for Billy when he was with SAR. All because he refused to live on base because it would be an invasion of his privacy. Any other information requests were shot down with ‘royal security, no more info allowed’ statements. Likewise you cannot access any info about how much taxpayer funding is spent staffing and securing the PRIVATE residences of Balmoral, Sandringham, Gatcombe, etc.
The issue is they are slimming down the monarchy but there is no indication they are slimming down costs. I guess some things will play out, if there are fewer RPOs, or fewer royals living in taxpayer funded housing, fewer weddings like Eugenie’s (that require security etc) and more like Gabriella Windsor’s – so those kinds of costs will go down. And obviously if BP becomes a full time museum/event space that could be a big cost savings. But IF there is any reduction in the sovereign grant, will that mean more money for the country?
Well, this is true, isn’t it? Now it’s up to the Cambridges to make the monarchy relevant and to keep people interested and to convince people that they are getting enough bang for their buck. That’s why pushing the Sussexes out was such a bad idea, long-term. The Firm is stuck with the lazy, bitter, petulant, whining Cambridges as their best chance at relevancy and success. Have fun!
The rota continues to show that they wish that the Sussex’s never left Shutter Island and were still working royals. They think if they write glowingly enough about the Cambridges that they will write it into existence. But they are stuck with these two lazy bums who don’t do anything and won’t do anything.
This is the first time in a long while that I’ve seen anything remotely positive written by the rota about H&M. And there’s nothing glowing here about W&K.
“But long term it will be William and his wife, Catherine, who will carry the heavy burden of making the Crown relevant” – good luck with that!” Well said, Kaiser!!!
LOL i had to laugh at the first Paragraph
So i reckon now the Media Tune is about to change, in order for them to return for the jubilee and sprinkle some star dust on the procceddings, question is will it lift the family up, or tarnish the work they are doing outside the royal family
Robert can just go do himself if he can still locate it.
They only thing they’re carrying is a “whites only” banner for the royal family. And while racism is depressingly popular here in the US and in the UK, it is hardly relevant.
We are witnessing the end of the british monarchy.
I just wish instead of death by a million self inflicted paper cuts it was 200 years ago when they would’ve cut off their heads (and maybe redistributed some of that wealth).
This. George is not seeing that throne, so I hope he actually takes his college education seriously. I just wish it would all crumble tomorrow so that Betty could see it fall apart.
I notice in the header picture William is starting with the jazz hands. The people want action and work from them, not biddy wriggles demonstrating their keenness. Those two are in the same sinking boat. For William’s next clothing flex (after the disastrous green velvet jacket that the Brits wet their pants over), I’d like to see him in a Speedo mankini, maybe in a keen plea for the summer Olympics in Britain. Shameless, stupid people.
Hmm…seems like some revisionist history is going on here. Jobson and his colleagues were very reluctant at the time to call Meghan and Harry international stars and criticised everything they did. But what he says in this piece is why I have a hard time believing that Harry and Meghan will attend the Platinum Jubilee. The Palace and the press will try to use them to improve the image of the monarchy. Harry is very aware of that and I don’t think he would want any part of it.
Our two favourite work-shy layabouts ‘carry the heavy burden of making the Crown relevant’? Poor lambs.
As William Shakespeare said, “Uneasy lies the head that wears the wiglet”.
They carry the burden, yet they’re coming to America to try and stick it to Cali. They’re the future yet no one in Britain bothered to watch the earthshot or copykates Carol service. They’re this global iconic couple yet they can’t keep attention in the rota papers for a day. Copykate had a week of articles on her birthday, yet the Mon after her birthday. The articles were down near the bottom of the daily fail and the sun. They’re the next iconic moment of Britain Media-who has yet to have one but don’t let me digress. Yet go on the daily fail right now and look at the top why’s meghan and they have just replaced Pier Morgan name with Prince Harry with they’re own button 😏 the true stars of the Royal family