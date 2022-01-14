Anna Marie Tendler: Everything that’s happened has been ‘totally shocking & surreal’

Anna Marie Tendler is John Mulaney’s now-ex-wife. Their divorce was finalized a few weeks ago, and she issued no public statement to commemorate it. She’s actually only issued one direct statement during the whole debacle around the end of her marriage: a statement about being “heartbroken” last May, when Mulaney leaked that he was filing for divorce. Anna Marie has her own voice, of course. She’s not just going to sit around and be the scorned ex-wife. To her credit, she’s worked through her heartbreak by creating art. She sews and designs things, she completed her masters in costume studies last year, and she’s an accomplished photographer and multimedia artist in her own right. She’s profiled in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar and basically… she’s okay, all things considered.
She lives in a haunted dollhouse in the woods and makes art: She has spent the past year decorating a sprawling 19th-century stone house in the Connecticut woodlands about an hour and a half outside New York City, turning it into the backdrop for her recent series of haunting photographs, “Rooms in the First House.” These stylized, intricately composed self-portraits and interiors, some of which Tendler first debuted on Instagram, were recently exhibited at a Brooklyn art fair where they sold out quickly, some fetching prices in the mid six figures. As we walk through long, high-ceilinged galleries decorated with antique furniture, ornate light fixtures, and lush William Morris wallpapers, Tendler jokes about how as a child she longed to live in a haunted dollhouse. In her photographs, the haunted doll is Tendler.
She still has a fan’s painting of Petunia: “This is just a painting of Petunia that someone who was a fan of John’s painted and then gave to him at a show.” We pause in front of the unframed oil portrait. It’s a great likeness of the dog, who has 151,000 Instagram followers. Petunia is following close at our heels as we tour the house, wheezing adorably as French bulldogs do. “He doesn’t want it?” I ask. “I don’t think so.”
She enjoys living in the woods now: “I do miss my friends, and I am aware that I’m maybe a little too young to be living in the middle of the woods by myself,” she says. She’s trying not to lean into what she describes as “becoming Grey Gardens.” But she’s also in love with her surroundings in a profound way: “I was able to create the space that, even as a child, I always wanted to live in.”
What she said when asked about the divorce: “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”
2021 was bleak for her: “I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.” She pushed herself to do something artistic every day, even if it was small. “I feel so lucky that so much of my work is this mundane, detail-oriented handwork. I’m working with a needle and thread, and it’s like, if I’m not on it, I’m going to prick myself with a needle and f-ck something up…. Just have your whole life fall apart and then develop a hand skill!”
Her photography exhibit/sale was a huge success: “I am in a place where I am able to make money from my art, which is amazing and is great but is also terrifying because I have a very strong inner critic, which is constantly reminding me that this could and will disappear if you don’t continue to make new work. And what if the next project that I work on doesn’t resonate with people in the way that this did?”
She didn’t grow up with money: “People hear Connecticut and they think Greenwich,” she says, clarifying that her parents lived on one income and she attended public school—and she doesn’t take any of what she gained during her years with Mulaney for granted. “I do not want to have squandered that. I want to use the skills that I was able to glean from that time, that I had that time to figure out what I wanted to do. Because I know a lot of people don’t get that.”
Whether she does want kids now: She says that she “always held partnership above having kids.” But also, she says, she is certainly going to freeze her eggs.
She ends on a happier note, like she’s through the worst of the pain and she’s moving forward with her life in her haunted dollhouse. The New York apartment was sold, and presumably, Mulaney kept the LA home (he’s LA-based now). What do you do after your husband relapses, cheats on you and impregnates someone else? So what if she went a little bit mad for a time. I would have too! At least she channeled it into cool art. As for her art… you can see her Instagram here. She has a real eye for composition, and there’s such a feminine and gothic energy to her images.
Photos courtesy of Anna Marie’s Instagram.
It sounds like he was the main factor in them not having children, which makes his actions even more repugnant.
This is not related to this situation but more of a general point!
why is he being blamed here for the children thing? if a woman or a man wants a child and their spouse does not, why stay? how is that going to work? so no, in some situations, there is a limit on who can be blamed when we all have our own free will!
Now coming back to this situation, all the best to those involved! great that she is moving on; she will find the right partner in case she wants one
vs, have you read the interview?
She states that she believed that door was fully closed and she always valued partnership over children… she is saying HE didn’t want kids and she was OK with it. Now she sees the door is not closed and is planning in freezing her eggs.
So he closed the door on children, she accepted it because she valued her partnership, and then he relapsed and got someone pregnant and is now a father. She is 100% right to be broken over that.
my response was to @Gabriella who made it seems like the dude is to blame and I said it was as a general statement ….. regardless of the situation we all have our own free will in this world!
if you agreed to one thing because you value something else or want to keep someone, you can’t turn around a few years later and blame the person! …. just like I see some people blaming the decision of a 39 years on a woman!
You can argue she made the decision based on “incorrect” information (the info might have been correct at the time and changed later on) but she still decided to stay with him.
coming back to this situation: I think having Olivia get pregnant precipitated the end of this marriage; he could have had those kids with her if he had “really” changed his mind about having kids
once again, my point is general and not specifically related to this case
See, I think you absolutely can blame the other person when instead of having mature conversations about a changed mind, he cheats on you, blindsides you, leaves you, publicly humiliates you, lies about it all on his buddy’s popular TV show, and then has a baby with someone else.
sounds like she wanted him more than kids. with him gone, now she can actually give it some thought for herself. What a disappointment he turned out to be, but I’m glad that she now has a platform to do as she pleases with. I’m excited to see what the future holds for her.
John M. and his girlfriend are a real pair, aren’t they? What shocking betrayal. It must feel like a weeping open wound.
And I found this (She says that she “always held partnership above having kids.” But also, she says, she is certainly going to freeze her eggs) unbearably sad.
I don’t know anything about her but she comes across really well here. Just being true to her herself. No bitterness, self pity, or scorched earth.
That was my big takeaway from this interview; she seems very thoughtful and clear. I’m happy for her, and of course Petunia.
Yes, contrast this to that certain scorned woman who really went off the rails recently …. But I think also Anna is an artist skilled in subtleties in her Anne Boleyn-esque costume.
Sorry she had to go through this whole public ordeal, but at least she’s rid of the man-baby.
Twee overload on her photos.
I didn’t get twee, more vintage/goth of an overtone to me
Is she styled as Anne Boleyn in that first photo? Interesting.
Yes that seems quite intentional, which is interesting given Boleyn’s story (beheaded so that Henry VIII could remarry and have a son).
I’d say that she definitely has that Tudor styling here…but my first thought was Catherine of Aragon, who might fit the situation even better!
I think it’s Boleyn because the ‘T’ pendant is very much like Anne Boleyn’s ‘B’, in the painting in the National Portrait Gallery.
Ah, yes! Well spotted, Nick G!
For sure.
Sort of Anne Boleyn meets Frida Kahlo.
Her art is great, I want to buy one of her Victorian lampshades so much
Living in a stone home in the woods of Connecticut is an absolute dream come true. She seems like a true artist and as such will always have her art to keep her going.
I always got a bad vibe from John Mulaney, from the first time I saw him. He was popular at first and everyone said he was so funny and great but I couldn’t stand to watch him at all. Sometimes you just know…
I really wonder how funny he can possibly be now given so much of his humor is based on stories from his childhood (we’ve heard them all), ripping on celebrities bad behavior (pot calling kettle) and his relationship with his cooler and more interesting wife (he def traded down IMO).
Again nothing but good thoughts for her (and sweet baby Petunia).
What a total mindf**k she’s been dealt. Not only betrayed by her spouse but after agreeing to have a child free marriage he goes and does the opposite outside it.
Absolutely ripped her heart out and stomped on it. My heart goes out to her. A good man can’t be stolen but a good woman won’t try to steal him either. Olivia had her sights on him for YEARS. I seriously wonder about this oops baby and how oops it was.
Anyway, John is so trashy. I hope Anna has an amazing life and wish her so much joy as she opens up to all the new possibilities. She is a loyal person who got screwed and she deserves some goodness
“A good man can’t be stolen but a good woman won’t try to steal him either. ” I like this.
2022 has been nothing but bad news for me so far. If things are bad reach out and get help to get you through it. It’s great she has her art as therapy. I am going through more traditional route with a therapist and it’s helping me navigate the hellscape that is 2022 so far.
Maybe they mean her art went for up to mid-five figures? Mid-six figures is $500,000 and I can’t imagine there were those kind of prices for photography at an art fair. But I have seen some of her pieces listed at a gallery for $10,000.
She’s free and I wish her nothing but the best.
Classy Lady. Awful to hook up with somebody like him. Hope she heals and finds joy.
I never thought Mulaney was funny. He’s got a whole schtick with accompanying look going on and maybe that’s what made it hit the mark for some people as far as humor.
Definitely shitty that she had to go through all of this so I feel for her. It’ll take some time to recover especially because Mulaney and Munn are such public figures. Typically ‘regular’ people can adopt an out of sight out of mind attitude about former partners and whatever the indiscretions were. Hopefully she’s used whatever she got in the divorce to set herself up and not rely solely on the art for security.
I hope she continues to make bank off of this because at least it’s something from her loss. She’s turning lemons instead lemonade something fierce.
Her heart was broken and in the most public way. She seems to fighting through it and I am happy for her in that regard. Her sharing is reminiscent of Lena Dunham, there’s just something about it that echoes Dunham.
She comes across as being in the right headspace to move forward and I wish her the best. I can’t imagine, amongst all the other terrible facets of drug abuse, infidelity etc., finding out that your partner who you thought didn’t want kids period apparently just didn’t want them with you.
She looks great in the HB photo shoot. Great clothes, good stylist. Sometimes you go thru hell and come out with a new perspective. Who knows how things will go for JM and his GF, but that period of her like is definitely over and for the best.
Wishing her and Petunia all good things.
On a purely superficial level I’m loving her instagram for interior p0rn, I love Christine McConnell too, I just wanna look at pretty things. She looks like she’s living her life exactly as she wants, good for her.
Comment got moderated off, I think I used a curse word so trying again hope it doesn’t duplicate.
It may be that a good man cannot be stolen, but a good woman won’t try to steal him either. I heard based off of Twitter history and stuff that Olivia Munn had her eye on John for a loooong time. He’s to blame for his actions but how predatory is she for going after a recovering addict in REHAB?
Poor Anna. She’s a class act. Can’t imagine what it feels like to love someone so much and agree to forgo children with them and nurse them back from the brink of addiction – give your all to them – only to have them screw you over behind your back and completely change the terms of all you agreed to. Wow. Her head will be spinning for a long time. I wish her the best. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are so trashy. I feel so badly for their kid having to be born out of betrayal and cruelty.