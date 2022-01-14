Pippa Middleton & James Matthews stepped out for Cirque du Soleil

Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews stepped out last night in London for the Cirque du Soleil ‘Luzia’ show opening. It was a pretty big event in London, surprisingly – I thought this kind of event would have been cancelled or postponed, given the post-holiday spikes in Covid cases in Europe, America and around the world? I guess not. And barely anyone wore masks on the red carpet either.
Pippa wore a matching red blouse and trousers which… the ensemble looks fine. I like the fact that Pippa isn’t “dresses only,” and that she often wears jeans, pants and normal-looking clothes. That being said, I don’t think this shade of red is her color, especially with her permanent-orange skin. TMW James looks nice too – I’ve always found him somewhat attractive, and he looks very nice in this suit.
Pippa and James have two kids now, three-year-old Arthur and nine-month-old Grace. Pippa is living the kind of comfortable existence that Kate wishes she could have: married to a rich man who adores her, a comfortable home in London and access to family-owned hotels in beautiful locales. Carole Middleton’s birthday is coming up – do you think Pippa and James will be going down to Mustique for a holiday with the Midds? Will the Cambridges go too? Or have TMW James and Pippa kind of separated themselves from the Keens more these days?
Lmao, look its the twins 🤣🤣😂
They both have the same face 🙃
the resemblance is uncanny 😬
Remember when Pippa and her mother was leaking to the press that Meghan couldn’t come to her wedding? In hindsight, it was a harbinger of what was to come later.
Not surprised at the leaking. That should have told us how much of a threat Meghan was to them all. Pippa will always be the less beautiful and less than mediocre Wisteria sister. She’s no Elizabeth Bennett.
@Elizabeth Regina: The leaking was a given but as you said Kate and Pippa felt threatened by Meghan even then, when she was just Harry’s girlfriend. Pippa may be the lesser to Kate but she ended up with the better life.
My guess is SHE’S happier in her life than her sister is in hers. Sometimes shiny barely covers the tarnish as my Granny used to say.
One of the Middleton sisters has a husband still in love with her, there’s a lot of wisdom in that.
I think they are happy with their arrangement and Pippa appears to be more practical in her expectations of her husband. That’s what happens when the glitter falls off the turd.
She looks happy and seems like it too, given that she’s no longer clammering for attention in the press the way her sister still is.
She must love the sun,she has aged rapidly. She looks older than Kate.
Kate stopped the sun worshipping where it seems as though Pippa has not. Kate also has her own personal Botox curator on stand by.
She has a nice smile and I’ve not seen her guffawing like an idiot. I’ll say she’s more natural and confident even though both love the camera. Also, maybe Pippa’s pap pics are not photoshopped.
No, I don’t think she looks older. I was just thinking the opposite, how much younger than Kate she looks, but she isn’t younger by too many years. She’s adopted her sister’s all-one-color look, too, which is unusual.
Have seen her photographed in this outfit before, art museum opening of something. She looks nice. Not overdone. Glad she married the man who chased after her; they look happy.
Although, suddenly everyone loves wearing red!
If someone told me she was sixty years old, I’d believe it.
me too. The couple looks like in their early 60s. The brits doesnt age well.
Oh, c’mon now, they don’t look 60, sheesh.
Last night the first comment on DM was that they looked weathered and old, it had 209 agree clicks, two hours later the top comment was gone, the royals are trying every angle.
I think the outfit looks fine. A bit stylish even. But my god she sure has aged.
I remember when people had the nerve to say that Pippa and Meghan looked alike. I was personally insulted. The gall.
Poor KKKate is missing out on the easy life of doing nothing and not being judged for it.
Pippa wishes she looked like Meghan.
Ironically, Pippa looks more like Wallis Simpson.😏😏
Omg now I can’t unsee it.
Wow. She absolutely does.
I know she spent years chasing after a title but perhaps she counts her lucky stars that she married James instead. Looking after those estates take work and effort and your bank accounts depend on that but in her marriage, she doesn’t have to put in any more effort than she wants to and she doesn’t have to open her home to strangers so she can keep the lights on.
Kaiser, I usually agree with you on a lot of things, but I am going to have to question your sanity or taste in men. Terribly moderate wealthy James, is the complete opposite of cute. In fact I would go so far as to say thank goodness he is white and rich.
If you squint, he looks like an older, thinner Hugh Jackman?
I got a headache squinting that much.
Wow, Pippa looks…. older…
Meh, I think she looks great. I really love that color on her too. Weird all the comments about her looking aged, are women not supposed to do that? I think she looks like she smiles a lot and doesn’t think about it too much, which is kinda refreshing coming from this botox queen.
Pippa and I are the same age – mid to late 30s is when it starts to become obvious who spent a ton of time in the sun, who smoked for years, who dieted obsessively etc. I stopped sunbathing in my early 20s while my good friend kept sunbathing alot (and still does), it has started to show, big time. I think that’s what people are commenting on
Are they – gasp – holding hands? By choice? Out of genuine affection? It’s almost as though they’re really in love.
Dressed so dowdily. This would look lovely and current on her mother, but makes Pippa look like she is in her sixties.
They appear to be happy AND enjoying one another’s company. How novel! I find her far more interesting than a Kate.
I don’t love her outfit…the shoes are too matchy-matchy and remind me of the dyed-to-match bridesmaid shoes we used to get. That said, they look happy, and happiness looks very nice on them.
Agreed. That matchy-matchy thing is more Kate’s style than Pippa’s. They’re enjoying an evening out (and not calling it work!); here’s hoping they’ve got masks for inside.
I really love this outfit, it’s classy and appropriate. He has the longest neck I have ever seen.
I like it too. Maybe Kaiser should feature more of Pippa’s and her sister in law’s fashion here 😃
Whenever I think of the Queen stripping Harry of his military honors. etc, I smile thinking how much Pippa looks like the tramp who ruined Uncle David. A constant reminder whenever the Kate family gathers.
confused on a couple fronts here. why does anyone give a shit about Pippa and James? They’re just rich people. Like, why are they being treated like celebrities? People don’t care about the non-royal in-laws of other royal people. Is it just to juxtapose their normal happily married couple energy to pained, forced non-couple energy of Will and Kate on a red carpet? Like, is Pippa being in the news like this a way to poke at Kate at how much happier her sister is?
Also, why is the opening of a Cirque du Soleil show a red carpet event? They have a big tent set up in the parking lot of a racetrack whenever they roll through town here. Is it a bigger deal in the UK?
Maybe it’s the venue rather than Cirque? Maybe it’s for charity? OK, just googled. It’s at the Royal Albert Hall & this was a VIP opening.