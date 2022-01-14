Pippa Middleton & James Matthews stepped out for Cirque du Soleil

Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews stepped out last night in London for the Cirque du Soleil ‘Luzia’ show opening. It was a pretty big event in London, surprisingly – I thought this kind of event would have been cancelled or postponed, given the post-holiday spikes in Covid cases in Europe, America and around the world? I guess not. And barely anyone wore masks on the red carpet either.

Pippa wore a matching red blouse and trousers which… the ensemble looks fine. I like the fact that Pippa isn’t “dresses only,” and that she often wears jeans, pants and normal-looking clothes. That being said, I don’t think this shade of red is her color, especially with her permanent-orange skin. TMW James looks nice too – I’ve always found him somewhat attractive, and he looks very nice in this suit.

Pippa and James have two kids now, three-year-old Arthur and nine-month-old Grace. Pippa is living the kind of comfortable existence that Kate wishes she could have: married to a rich man who adores her, a comfortable home in London and access to family-owned hotels in beautiful locales. Carole Middleton’s birthday is coming up – do you think Pippa and James will be going down to Mustique for a holiday with the Midds? Will the Cambridges go too? Or have TMW James and Pippa kind of separated themselves from the Keens more these days?