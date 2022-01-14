Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa was cancelled again, he’s appealing the decision

We all had a feeling it was coming, and here it is. Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa was cancelled yet again. Australian border control tried to cancel his visa last week – they detained him at the airport upon his entry into the country, and he was shuffled off to a detainment/quarantine hotel for several days before a court hearing. At the hearing last week, the judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa, basically saying that Australian authorities had not given Novak a chance to get his paperwork in order and that border control was too quick on the draw. Still, Australian authorities had already opened up an investigation into Novak’s claims of getting Covid in December and the inconsistencies, isolation-breaking and general contempt of public health regulations was enough to re-revoke Novak’s visa:
Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis star, had his visa revoked for a second time by the Australian authorities on Friday, the latest dizzying volley in a drawn-out drama over his refusal to be vaccinated for Covid-19.
Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, said in a statement that he was canceling Djokovic’s visa on the grounds of “health and good order,” adding that it was in the public interest to do so. Hawke took the action four days after Djokovic won a legal victory that freed him from immigration detention, where he had been held since arriving at a Melbourne airport last week.
The minister offered no further details about his decision to revoke the visa, other than to say that the Australian government was committed to protecting the country’s borders during the pandemic.
Djokovic’s lawyers said on Friday night that they would immediately file an appeal, as well as an injunction that would allow him to remain in the country, with the start of the Australian Open three days away. Legal experts said he might have little chance of having the decision overturned, after winning his first round in court on narrow procedural grounds.
A federal investigation led by Hawke had revealed that Djokovic provided false information on the documents he gave to border officials when he tried to enter the country last week.
Those documents failed to state that Djokovic, who lives in Monte Carlo, had traveled between Serbia and Spain during the 14 days ahead of his arrival in Australia.
Last week, I felt like Novak, Tennis Australia and the Australian government would work out some kind of deal. But then Novak’s lies and falsified records started piling up, and even the Serbian prime minister wouldn’t vouch for him. People have known/felt that Novak will be deported for days now, so I wonder… why late on Friday (in Oz)? Why after the Australian Open draw was made? Incidentally, I don’t even think “Djokovic getting deported” would mess up the draw that much. If Novak gets deported, it will probably be Alexander Zverev (a credibly accused domestic abuser) or Rafael Nadal coming out of that half of the draw.
Currently, Novak and his lawyers are appealing the visa decision and there was a hearing late Friday. It’s confusing, but it seems that the judge wants Djokovic’s lawyers to get their appeal paperwork in order, and that there will be a series of hearings and court appearances this weekend.
Part of the government’s case is that Novak needs to be deported because he’s a well-publicized anti-vaxxer, who is spreading an anti-vaxx message around Australia. Basically, the judge told the government that they can’t deport Novak yet, there is more to be done legally. Novak is truly going to have to schedule court appearances around his matches.
Update: Okay, Novak will be back in some kind of detainment facility through Saturday and he has to sit for another border security interview. We should know – maybe – on Sunday whether he will be deported. And Novak’s first round match is scheduled for Monday.
Statement from PM Scott Morrison on Djokovic visa decision pic.twitter.com/FwOrFJm4wI
— Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) January 14, 2022
Andy Murray spoke about Novak Djokovic after his win over Reilly Opelka today. The news broke during his match.
"I'm not going to sit here and start kicking Novak whilst he's down. I mean, I said it the other day, it's not a good situation for anyone." pic.twitter.com/fXUhehwNoS
— Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 14, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
By the time this is all done, the Australian Open will be over.
LOL exactly. Big tears for the white dude who wants to endanger everyone else because he is SO SPECIAL, IMPORTANT, and RICH. Props to Australian border control for kicking him out, LOL. So over him and anyone else not thinking about the community and only thinking of themselves.
I’m certain all legal hoops would have been jumped through for either of the William’s sisters. I’m absolutely so sure the process would have been exactly the same for them.
I am At my max capacity for men failing up. Men are wildly overestimating their current market value and I’ve fucking had it.
“Men are wildly overestimating their current market value.”
👏👏👏 Love it. Stealing it. Sharing it.
We need someone to print it on t-shirts and embroider it on cushions.
Remember the French open banned Serena from wearing the catsuit? And they said Naomi had to do the press? Well, of course yesterday they said the Novak can play in France unvaccinated. 🙄
So of course the Williams sisters would have been treated exactly the same. /s
“Men are wildly overestimating their current market value and I’ve fucking had it.”
Say it.
What an a-hole! Spending all this f@cking money on lawyers but the vaccine is free. 🙄🙄 People like him are why we are never getting out of this pandemic. He gives legitimacy to these anti vaxxers. I’m sure he doesn’t have a problem getting other vaccines for other countries who mandate it.
I still see him getting out of this as a winner (in every sense) because if it were anyone else, HE WOULD HAVE ALREADY BEEN DEPORTED.
Seriously, the guy is like Teflon at this point…
Isn’t this the same dude who called out Naomi Osaka for not following the rules? He’s a scum bag
I wonder what’s different about these two? I just can’t put my finger on it/s
Osaka actually thanked him for supporting her last spring/summer. Djokovic is problematic enough on his own without people accusing him of shit he didn’t do.
So can everyone lie on their paperwork and not be instantly deported or is it just white male tennis players?
They kicked out the Czech player didn’t they? She was in the same hotel at Novak.
The entitlement of this a hole is off the charts. The rules are the rules. He shouldnt be allowed to skirt around rules because he hits a tennis ball, is a white male or a millionaire.
Deport him, Australia….
Can I just say – BWAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHHAAHAHA
How can he play the Open if his visa is canceled? Appeals are just that, appeals.
If the Open allows him on the court, because this is work, that is a whole different cluster.
They’re hoping the matter will be settled Monday morning and he can play his first round Monday night. But Novax gets turned over to the detention facility on Saturday, has his Federal court hearing on Sunday and more on Monday, I believe. None of this seems to permit him time to practice. But because he’s such a deity, according to him and his family, he should be able to overcome all this “adversity” and prevail. He walks on needles. Can turn vaccines into whine.
I was hoping for a bit of schadenfreude by seeing the Melbourne crowds boo him at the Open. But then I realized the crowds may not be at full capacity due to Covid running rampant though Aus at the mo…not sure if that’s irony or just bloody depressing.
If he’s allowed to play, I hope he has good security. I mean, I personally couldn’t give a fuck what happens to him, but for his own sake, yeah, security. Talking to my Aussie friends, people are PISSED.
I am sure every Jane and John Doe would receive the same leniency when trying to prove they shouldn’t be deported from Australia.
go home, Noxav! no one wants your cooties!
I am so over this dude and his bullshit.
Novak – NO means NO, not maybe. Australia has spoken – you are not wanted – go home
Jferber had a wonderfully prescient comment yesterday: the government would wait as long as possible so as to make it harder for Djokovic to fight. This late filing on Friday evening seems to back that up.
In the interest of fairness, I hope he winds up deported before the AO. Australians were stranded in Europe, unable to fly home, lots of Australians were in lockdown for MONTHS, the were issues with vaccines, there are issues with a scarcity of tests… I read that he might be able to play on a temporary visa while his case is argued, and I sincerely hope that is not true!!
Why did this break late on Friday? Because Morrison’s trying to use it for political advantage, or course. Djokovic is a dead cat being thrown out to bounce all over the weekend news and distract attention from the federal government’s dire failure to prepare for the Omicron wave and procure the RATs necessary to manage ‘living with COVID’ and maintaining a functioning workforce and economy. There’s an election coming up. Morrison’s alleged marketing skills aren’t working any more, He can’t run the traditional “The Liberal Party are intrinsically better economic managers” campaign when the economy in the eastern states is doing worse than it was during lockdowns, and he can’t wedge Labor on previously divisive issues such as climate change, LGBT acceptance and women’s rights because the public mood has changed and they’re no longer divisive. All he has left is his ‘tough on borders’ boasting, hence, Djokovic.
Meanwhile Renata Voracova was not only kicked out, but also humiliated by the border control who forced her to undress during questioning, plus she wasn’t told at any point she had the right to appeal the decision to revoke her visa. And she actually had a good reason to seek an exemption.
This is infuriating. I hope they send him packing, I hope there’s an investigation into him back home, I hope he remains a disgrace forever and is forced to slither back into whatever backwater hole he and his idiotic views crawled out of.
A person with some modicum of dignity, being so obviously in the wrong and clearly unwanted, would have already taken themselves out of the country, but I guess that’s not Novak!