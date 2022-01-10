Novak Djokovic released from detention in Australia & his visa was reinstated

Novak Djokovic is out of the detention/quarantine hotel. Novak was placed in some kind of border-security custody at the hotel, where he was unable to leave, train, practice or deal face-to-face with his team. On Monday morning – and into the afternoon, this was a day-long affair – the judge in Novak’s case said he should be released from detainment because border security officers jumped the gun initially. Basically, Novak was released on a technicality for now, and his visa has been temporarily reinstated, but the government could – and likely will – try to cancel his visa again.
Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis star, moved one step closer to competing for his record 21st Grand Slam title after an Australian judge ordered his release from immigration detention on Monday, ending a five-day saga over his refusal to be vaccinated for Covid-19.
The judge, Anthony Kelly, found that Djokovic had been treated unfairly after his arrival at a Melbourne airport for the Australian Open, where he had been cleared to play with a vaccination exemption. After detaining Djokovic, the border authorities promised to let him speak with tournament organizers and his lawyers early Thursday morning, only to cancel his visa before he was given a chance.
Restoring the visa does not, however, guarantee that Djokovic will be able to vie for his 10th Open title when the tournament begins next Monday. In court, the government’s lawyers warned that the immigration minister could still cancel his visa, which would lead to an automatic three-year ban.
It is what it is – I halfway believe that by dragging this out so close to the Australian Open (which begins in a week), the Australian government and Tennis Australia were making some deals behind the scenes to get Novak’s visa reinstated anyway. Also, the reports of Novak being “arrested” are false. He was released from the detention hotel and he is (apparently) reuniting with his team in a hotel in Melbourne.
Now, all that being said, Novak looks worse following the hearing – there was confusion about his medical exemption, which he got because he allegedly tested positive for Covid on December 16th. Novak was photographed on the 16th and 17th at public events, with kids and other people, all of whom were maskless (as was Novak). He was also at a magazine photoshoot (maskless) on the 18th. As it turns out, Novak did find out the results of his Covid test on December 16th, seven hours after he took the test. So he was knowingly unvaccinated, Covid-positive and maskless around dozens of children and hundreds of adults in Belgrade. Disgusting.
PS… I’m including a God-level tweet from Andy Murray, who was talking about Nigel Bloody Farage cozying up to the Djokovic family.
An added bonus for the Australian public is that, with costs awarded in favour of Djokovic, they’ll also be picking up the tab for his considerable legal fees.
Novak Djokovic will be a free man tonight
Govt wont make decision to deport him tonight per @Gallo_Ways
Immigration Minister had 4h to cancel before he was freed from detention
Decision to cancel can still be made but will be tomorrow or in days afterhttps://t.co/cSKqKELJ4O
Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported.😉 https://t.co/rfFn1hdXlu
If he stays and plays the Australian govt has basically said- vaccines don’t matter for the rich. Let them spread disease and kill less important people.
The thing is, they’ve been letting other rich people in and out during the pandemic, and for them to quarantine where they want to as opposed to the designated hotels. It’s well known that the PM has already established one rule for us and one for them.
True, and that made people very grumpy but at least they quarantined and paid for it, reducing stress on government hotel quarantine. Some big people also hired planes so they didn’t take the place of a citizen trying to return. The whole system favoured wealth, just like the world does. You could always get a flight if you could pay top bucks. The pandemic only illuminated and amplified inequality.
The Andy Murray tweet about Farage was gold.
It was gold! But honestly, Djokovic’s parents most likely do not care about anything but themselves and their son.
They genuinely think he’s a god. His father is really quite mad, though, which almost makes me feel sorry for Novak. Imagine growing up with that? The grand tradition of Terrible Tennis Tyrant Fathers continues. Apparently Serbs don’t like his Dad and his wife, they just love him. Anyone confirm?
OMG, ANDY! PREACH!
That man is the true MVP.
As for Đoković…. no words. Deeply disgusted and saddened.
In the meantime, there are asylum seekers in that very same hotel that the government have left languishing for 9 years….. It’s disgusting.
I think the minister will cancel his visa tomorrow, the government here isn’t very popular right now, they are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. I cannot wait to vote them out!!
Man this guy is gross. Just a pox on society. The farage tweet is golden. What a loser farage is, star-f@cker trying to be cool by association with this guy’s brother? Ooh sweet, you hung out for an hour with oprah’s sister? Cool dude.
That picture that TheAge.com chose really sums it all up.
And kudos Andy Murray. You do you and you do it well.
Guy knowingly had Covid and didn’t quarantine…he is even more disgusting than previously thought.
Wonder if he quarantined from his own kids when he knowingly exposed maskless, most likely unvaccinated, kids and parents uninformed of his positive Covid status. Let him NEVER say again that he cares about children, or anybody else for that matter. True scum with 220 million dollars. Never in a million years would Federer and Nada do the same. Class and humanity cannot be bought. Disgusted. He’ll have no problem getting into the U.S. on his Covid tour. Cretin with bucks.
I posted this late on the other thread but might as well post here, too.
But first. I think Novak might, maybe give a tearful press conference and then leave, preserving his martyrdom for his supporters. It’s a toxic circus now and it won’t die down.
And also, Sir Andy Murray is gold. He was never an early fave of mine but he gets better and better. And he’s practically the only guy who genuinely loves women’s tennis and advocates for it.
As for the Covid exemption drama .. there are still way too many questions.
L’equipe ran a story that Novak did a photo shoot with them on 18 Dec after testing positive 16 Dec, and there were photos of him out and about on 22 or 23 Dec. So it’s super, super tight. Like 4 or 5 days. That doesn’t seem like enough time to be isolating with Covid but I don’t know what the rules are in Serbia.
It’s very suspicious but maybe God gave him Covid so he could come to Australia straight after Tennis Australia informed the players about potentially getting medically exempt from vaccination if you had Covid. Ha. Would he or his seriously loopy Dad arrange to pretend to have it a second time in December? That’s seems extreme even for him.
I hate the current conservative Australian government so I’m glad they have eggs on their faces but I also hate a rich entitled anti-vaxxer bending the rules and getting away with it. Such a dilemma! Same with ABF, who stopped him. I’m glad they stopped him but they’re not the good guys, they’re immigration stooges who enforce very bad policy.
Melbourne is the craziest place to have this happen right now: it’s a city of extremes, both good and bad, in a generally more chilled out country. It’s had the longest lockdown, it’s where wacky conspiracy theorists have been having protests. I love the city but it’s … tense. The only good thing is the international press has also reported on the country’s harsh, arbitrary treatment of asylum seekers. So many people didn’t give a toss until a tennis player was in the same place – for only three days! People have been there years.
Craig Tiley, the head of Tennis Australia, is, second to Novak, the person ultimately responsible for this complete disaster. He’s friends with ND, generally obsessed with star players and got tunnel vision. All the guy had to do was stick to the vaccine mandate as he publicly promised the Australian public, who are heavily pro-vax. But no, he spent months lobbying to sidestep it for Novak. And let’s not pretend it was for a Czech doubles player or a random umpire. Then he acted surprised everyone got upset. After his disingenuous behaviour with quarantine, and his silly games with bushfire smoke the year before, that’s three years of straight drama at the Happy Slam.
What I argued with my family since the drama started: there’s no way Djokovic and his team would have taken a chance and risk being kicked out of the country. Someone granted him he’d play, that’s why he travelled and insisted on taking the case to court.